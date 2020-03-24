Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp AG    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/24 04:59:49 pm
4.929 EUR   +26.38%
08:50pTHYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
RE
11:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
03/23KONE : Thyssenkrupp scraps profit outlook due to coronavirus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thyssenkrupp : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen outside elevator test tower in Rottweil

The German elevator-to-car parts conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will cut 3,000 jobs at its steel unit by 2026 as part of a wage deal it struck with powerful labor union IG Metall, it said on Wednesday.

Jobs will be cut in a socially responsible way, with no forced layoffs until March 31, 2026, Thyssenkrupp said.

The deal also has an immediate "corona crisis package" that includes shortened working hours, which will be implemented over the coming weeks, the company said.

As a result of the pandemic, Thyssenkrupp said it will make production adjustments in its steel business.

"We will have to go into short-time work at many locations in the coming weeks. This will initially affect production-related areas," Oliver Burkhard, executive board member said.

The package also requires Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's operations to increase short-time work pay to 80%, according to the statement.

The company on Monday scrapped its 2019-2020 profit outlook, blaming the economic downturn triggered by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The agreement with the labor union applies to all of Thyssenkrupp's steel locations in Germany, it added.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gerry Doyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP AG
08:50pTHYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
RE
11:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
03/23KONE : Thyssenkrupp scraps profit outlook due to coronavirus
RE
03/23DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION : Reliable assessment of the business devel..
PU
03/23THYSSENKRUPP AG : Reliable assessment of the business development in the 2019/20..
EQ
03/20MARTINA MERZ : Thyssenkrupp's Merz stays on as CEO to handle overhaul
RE
03/20THYSSENKRUPP : Merz continues as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG
PU
03/20DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION : Merz remains Chief Executive Officer of t..
PU
03/20THYSSENKRUPP AG : Merz remains Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG
EQ
03/18Thyssenkrupp considers production cuts as coronavirus spreads
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 41 814 M
EBIT 2020 720 M
Net income 2020 -513 M
Debt 2020 6 008 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,20x
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 3 070 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,26  €
Last Close Price 4,93  €
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes M. Dietsch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-67.61%2 608
NUCOR-49.50%9 220
POSCO3.56%8 762
ARCELORMITTAL-53.95%7 829
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.14%7 498
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%4 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group