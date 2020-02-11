Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp AG    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

thyssenKrupp : Bernhard Osburg new Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:08pm EST

Bernhard Osburg (50) has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG. He succeeds Premal Desai (50), who will step down from his position effective February 29, 2020. Due to differing views on the direction of the steel business a mutual agreement on the separation was reached.

Osburg has been Chief Commercial Officer of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG since 2019 and was previously responsible for sales management of the steel business. Carsten Evers (55) will join the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG as Chief Financial Officer. Premal Desai most recently held this position in addition to his other duties. Evers is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Automotive Technology business of thyssenkrupp AG. The changes on the Executive Board are subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.

Dr. Klaus Keysberg, Member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG, responsible for the materials businesses and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG: 'The strategy developed by the Steel Executive Board last December remains the right one. Its implementation - as announced - is our top priority. There has been no change in this regard. This is particularly true against the background of the current business situation in a difficult economic environment which poses particular challenges for the steel business. We are continuing our talks with co-determination on the steel strategy with unchanged intensity.'

Keysberg continued: 'The Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG thanks Premal Desai for his successful work in the Group and the steel business. The thyssenkrupp AG Executive Board wishes Premal Desai every success and personally all the best for the future.'

Premal Desai has held various positions in the thyssenkrupp Group since 2006 and took over as head of the strategy function of thyssenkrupp AG in 2010. From 2015 he was Chief Financial Officer and from 2019 Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 21:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THYSSENKRUPP AG
04:08pTHYSSENKRUPP : Bernhard Osburg new Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkru..
PU
02:28pTHYSSENKRUPP : appoints Bernhard Osburg as CEO of Steel Europe unit
RE
02/04EXPLAINER : Ups and downs - the battle to buy Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit
RE
02/04THYSSENKRUPP : Germany's RAG foundation says it is among bidders for Thyssenkrup..
RE
02/04THYSSENKRUPP : workers will fight for jobs, sites in elevator deal
RE
01/31Thyssenkrupp CEO outlines breakup vision as elevator sale nears
RE
01/30THYSSENKRUPP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
01/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Apple is unstoppable, Boeing pays for past mistakes
01/29STOCKS : banks lift Europe, virus fears linger
RE
01/29RIAS A/S : Interim Report - RIAS A/S
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 42 027 M
EBIT 2020 805 M
Net income 2020 -439 M
Debt 2020 5 765 M
Yield 2020 0,52%
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 6 926 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,11  €
Last Close Price 11,13  €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes M. Dietsch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Pellens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-8.68%8 037
ARCELORMITTAL4.69%15 186
POSCO--.--%15 089
NUCOR-15.32%14 747
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-5.28%12 916
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%7 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group