thyssenKrupp : Bernhard Osburg new Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

Bernhard Osburg (50) has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG. He succeeds Premal Desai (50), who will step down from his position effective February 29, 2020. Due to differing views on the direction of the steel business a mutual agreement on the separation was reached.

Osburg has been Chief Commercial Officer of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG since 2019 and was previously responsible for sales management of the steel business. Carsten Evers (55) will join the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG as Chief Financial Officer. Premal Desai most recently held this position in addition to his other duties. Evers is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Automotive Technology business of thyssenkrupp AG. The changes on the Executive Board are subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.

Dr. Klaus Keysberg, Member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG, responsible for the materials businesses and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG: 'The strategy developed by the Steel Executive Board last December remains the right one. Its implementation - as announced - is our top priority. There has been no change in this regard. This is particularly true against the background of the current business situation in a difficult economic environment which poses particular challenges for the steel business. We are continuing our talks with co-determination on the steel strategy with unchanged intensity.'

Keysberg continued: 'The Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG thanks Premal Desai for his successful work in the Group and the steel business. The thyssenkrupp AG Executive Board wishes Premal Desai every success and personally all the best for the future.'

Premal Desai has held various positions in the thyssenkrupp Group since 2006 and took over as head of the strategy function of thyssenkrupp AG in 2010. From 2015 he was Chief Financial Officer and from 2019 Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.