thyssenKrupp : Charts 2nd quarter 2019/2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Charts on Q2 FY 2019/20 Facts & Figures Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR) May 2020 newtk progressing - but: Pandemic with clear impact on operations and financials already in Q2 Performance Portfolio • Automotive Technology SP:Site closure in Germany and reduction of 490 FTE decided • Steel Europe Headcount reduction under Strategy 20-30 started (up to 3,000 FTE); HP:Sell or Close until end of FY21 • Corporate Headquarters 177 FTE carried to transfer company, confirming targeted headcount reduction to 430 • Elevator Sale Approval by 8/13 merger control authorities obtained (i.e. US, CAN, CN); Closing expected within FY 19/20 • Plant Technology Best-owner process: indicative offers received from potential strategic buyers Results of portfolio assessment will be released post Supervisory Board meeting on May 19 th In already challenging trading conditions for Steel Europe and Automotive Technology pandemic with clear impact PY PY Group financials −Order Intake 9,542 10,360 −EBIT adj. (80) 240 (in € mn) −Sales 10,108 10,638 −FCF bef. M&A (209) 23 Solid financial liquidity of €4.5 bn as of 31.03. 1 ; additionally €1 bn syndicated loan signed 2 for flexible access to liquidity Outlook •High uncertainties: Extent of consequences from pandemic particularly on our auto-related materials and components businesses not reliably assessable yet Significant decline of financial KPIs for Q3 and FY expected Closing of Elevator sale will lead to a significant uplift in our book value of equity and a net cash position 2 | May 2020 1. Cash and cash equivalents of €2.5 bn and €2.0 bn available committed credit facilities l 2. KfW and bank consortium Order intake below prior year mainly by components and materials businesses [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/20 Q2 Q1 Q2 yoy yoy (ex FX)1 Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3 1,306 1,353 1,182 (10%) (10%) Industrial Components (IC) 2,3 702 558 589 (16%) (16%) Elevator Technology (ET) 1,995 2,232 1,982 (1%) (1%) Plant Technology (PT) 2,3 513 568 457 (11%) (10%) Marine Systems (MS) 133 103 132 (1%) (1%) Materials Services (MX) 3,821 3,078 3,325 (13%) (13%) Steel Europe (SE) 2,451 2,115 2,259 (8%) (8%) Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3 1 1 (0) -- -- Reconciliation 3,4 (562) (348) (384) 32% - Full Group 10,360 9,660 9,542 (8%) (8%) Disc. elevator operations 5 1,994 2,232 1,983 (1%) - Group continuing operations 8,366 7,429 7,559 (10%) (10%) AT:Challenging car demand conditions and pandemic-induced demand drops in China and Europe outweighs effects from ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Dampers IC:Cyclical downturn at Forged Technologies (crankshafts for heavy duty engines, undercarriages) and pandemic-induced decline overcompensate good order situation at bearings (wind energy) ET:Growth in NI and steady service business both in Europe and US; slower demand in Asia, especially China due to pandemic; order backlog (excl. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters | May 2020 Sales [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/20 Q2 Q1 Q2 yoy yoy (ex FX)1 Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3 1,358 1,367 1,267 (7%) (7%) Industrial Components (IC) 2,3 650 544 573 (12%) (12%) Elevator Technology (ET) 1,869 2,045 1,860 (1%) (1%) Plant Technology (PT) 2,3 669 755 737 10% 11% Marine Systems (MS) 497 381 423 (15%) (15%) Materials Services (MX) 3,696 3,046 3,389 (8%) (9%) Steel Europe (SE) 2,350 1,851 2,154 (8%) (8%) Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3 1 1 1 (27%) - Reconciliation 3,4 (452) (316) (297) 34% - Full Group 10,638 9,674 10,108 (5%) (5%) Disc. elevator operations 5 1,870 2,044 1,861 (0%) - Group continuing operations 8,768 7,629 8,247 (6%) (6%) AT:Sales mirror order intake; challenging car demand conditions and pandemic-induced demand drops in China and Europe outweighs effects from ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Dampers IC:Ongoing cyclical downturn as well as pandemic-driven decline at heavy duty engine components and undercarriages overcompensate increase at bearings for wind energy ET:Growth across all business lines in US; Europe with slight decrease; Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic PT:Sig. growth driven by execution of projects for chemical plants MS:Slower against strong prior year compare MX:Further negative price trend and lower volumes due to lower demand in Europe and North America; partial omission of direct-to-customer business (transfer to SE) SE:Further negative price trend and unfavorable product mix with sig. lower auto demand 1. Adjusted for FX and portfolio effects l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters | May 2020 EBIT adj. - Pandemic with first pronounced effects at Automotive Technology and Steel Europe Materials volume-, price- and cost-induced lower [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201 Q2 Q1 Q2 yoy Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3 9 21 (49) -- Springs & Stabilizers 3 (13) (20) (29) -- System Engineering 3 (4) (3) (20) -- Industrial Components (IC) 2,3 57 44 52 (9%) Elevator Technology (ET) 198 228 174 (12%) Plant Technology (PT) 2,3 (30) (18) (21) 31% Marine Systems (MS) (0) (0) 2 ++ Materials Services (MX) 53 11 28 (48%) Steel Europe (SE) 37 (164) (208) -- Heavy Plate 3 (13) (35) (25) (92%) Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3 (55) (66) (63) (14%) Reconciliation 3,4 (29) (6) 4 ++ Full Group 240 50 (80) -- Disc. elevator operations 5 198 227 186 (6%) Group continuing operations 41 (177) (266) -- AT:Significantly lower due to overall softer car demand and pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe; SP and SY sig. lower IC:Bearings with increase from volume and mix vs. pandemic- induced and cyclically lower contribution by components for heavy duty engines ET:Slower earnings mainly by sales development in Asia; especially China impacted by pandemic PT:Up yoy mainly by continued G&A cost reductions, yet still negative MS:Above prior year, as measures for performance improvement show results MX:Margin pressure due to lower shipments and prices in main product groups; temp. plant closure at AST; omission of pos. effects from pr. year (real estate sale and compensation for transfer direct-to-customer business to SE) SE:Negative price trend and unfavorable product mix; higher costs by underutilization, raw materials (IO) HQ:Higher costs; mainly project expenses "newtk", provision for LTI, omission of positive one-timer in prior year Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters 5 | May 2020 Overview - Business cash flow (BCF) and Free cash flow before M & A [€ mn] BCF Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3 Springs & Stabilizers 3 System Engineering 3 BCF Industrial Components (IC) 2,3 BCF Elevator Technology (ET) BCF Plant Technology (PT) 2,3 BCF Marine Systems (MS) BCF Materials Services (MX) BCF Steel Europe (SE) Heavy Plate 3 BCF Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3 BCF Reconciliation 3,4 BCF Full Group Interest payments Tax payments FCF b. M&A Full Group FCF b. M&A Disc. elevator operations 5 FCF b. M&A Group continuing operations 2018/19 2019/20 1 Q2 Q1 Q2 yoy (134) (251) (169) (26%) (35) (50) (35) 1% (32) (27) (81) -- 26 (50) 11 (59%) 218 15 173 (21%) 0 123 (124) -- (131) (49) 37 ++ 417 (907) 280 (33%) (52) (1,045) (81) (56%) (38) (26) (27) 29% (99) (50) (62) 37% (72) (146) (42) 42% 173 (2,360) 23 (87%) (84) (30) (134) (60%) (66) (86) (98) (48%) 23 (2,476) (209) -- 211 (72) 161 (24%) (188) (2,404) (370) (97%) AT:Lower earnings and higher payments for sales tax and accruals overshadow lower investments IC:Decrease at components for heavy duty engines mainly due to pandemic-related lower earnings as well as higher payments for restructuring ET:Investments (new headquarter US) as well as impacts from corona-pandemic in China PT:Shifts between Q1 and Q2; upfront payment from Egypt delayed into Q3; in H1 break-even MS:Higher as well as earlier payments of customers MX:Lower earnings and NWC-release; omission of cash-in from divestiture (sale of real estate in PY) SE:Lower earnings partly compensated by NWC-release, mainly inventories Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters 6 | May 2020 Special Items - continued focus on restructuring and future margin upside Full group [€ mn] 2018/19 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Disposal effect AT Impairment (1) (2) (2) (85) Restructuring (6) Others (3) (7) 8 (6) Disposal effect IC Impairment (3) Restructuring (1) (4) (9) Others (1) (10) (2) Disposal effect 1 ET Impairment (4) Restructuring (3) (22) (13) (19) Others (3) (7) (4) (42) Disposal effect 2 PT Impairment (1) Restructuring (2) (1) (2) (7) Others (5) 5 (8) (1) Disposal effect MS Impairment Restructuring (1) Others Disposal effect (1) MX Impairment (1) (4) Restructuring (3) (2) (5) (15) Others 2 (4) (9) Disposal effect (4) (20) (3) (1) SE Impairment (1) Restructuring (1) (1) (1) Others 1 (134) 12 HQ Disposal effect (10) (25) 6 (9) Impairment (3) Corp. Restructuring (1) (1) (1) (11) Others (1) 16 (4) 1 Consolidation/others (2) (3) (4) (13) Group (36) (204) (42) (242) 2019/20 FY Q1 Q2 (90) (5) (81) (6) (94) 5 (7) (5) (2) (1) (46) (14) (1) (1) (13) 1 (4) (7) (6) (9) 2 (1) (13) (1) (6) (8) (1) (4) (1) (5) (24) (2) (15) (12) 1 1 (28) (1) (3) (1) (124) (122) (39) (22) (84) 1 (14) (16) (12) 14 (21) (4) (4) (524) (166) (382) Comments on Q2 Impairments at SP and Dampers due to pandemic-related lower earnings expectations

pandemic-related lower earnings expectations Impairments at Steering due to order-revaluation in China due to reduced customer demand

order-revaluation in China due to reduced customer demand Impairments on technical equipment, buildings and other non-current assets in China in the forgings business triggered by lower sales expectations due to the pandemic and tariff disputes between China and the US

non-current assets in China in the forgings business triggered by lower sales expectations due to the pandemic and tariff disputes between China and the US Mainly costs in connection with restructurings in business units Europe / Africa and Americas

Restructurings throughout the businesses

Restructurings throughout the businesses

Restructurings mainly at Aerospace Germany

Restructurings for steel strategy 20-30

20-30 Project expenses in connection with the planned Elevator transaction

Provisions for restructurings at tkAG 7 | May 2020 Outlook: Pandemic-induced uncertainties, extent of consequences not reliably assessable yet Continuing Operations [€ mn, bn] FY EBIT adj. down yoy, sig -ve PY: €(0.1) bn FY FCF bef. M&A down yoy sig -ve PY: €(1.8) bn Counter Measures (as of Q3) 8 | May 2020 13 41 (13) (177) (266) In Q3- given the currently unforeseeable effects of the pandemic on demand and supply chains and depending on the speed of production resumption by our customers - a loss in the high 3-digit million € range is likely and up to a good €1 bn (188) (370) (335) cannot be ruled out (2.5) (2.4) Q1 Q2 Q3E Stringent cost and cash control with expected savings of up to €1 bn in FY Personnel, mainly short-time work at all BAs (~32,000 FTEs); capex; intensified NWC management 18/19 19/20 thyssenkrupp Group1 Sales €42.0 bn; EBIT adj. €802 mn Automotive €5.4 bn Industrial €2.5 bn Elevator €8.0 bn Technology (AT) €(22) mn Components (IC) €230 mn Technology (ET) €907 mn • Chassis/ powertrain • Bearings • Elevators, escalators, components • Undercarriages moving walks • Production lines: auto/ • Passenger boarding bridges • Crankshafts aerospace Signing of full sale with consortium led by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation on February 27th, 2020 Plant Marine Materials Steel €2.9 bn €1.8 bn €13.9 bn €9.1 bn Technology (PT) €(145) mn Systems (MS) €1 mn Services (MX) €107 mn Europe (SE) €31 mn • Chemical plants • Submarines2 • Industrial materials distribution •Premium flat carbon steel • Cement plants; • Naval surface vessels • Raw materials trading minerals/ mining • Naval electronic systems • Logistics; SCM equipment • Stainless steel production (AST) All figures related to FY 2018/19; AT, IC and PT on pro-forma basis l 2. Non-nuclear | May 2020 Q3 likely the trough quarter in FY 19/20, significantly stressed by pandemic impacts [Continuing operations, € mn] AT IC PT MS MX SE HQ/ Cons./Others EBIT adj. Q2Impact pandemic mid 2-digit 52low 1-digit (21)- 2- 28- mid 2-digit (63) n/a (16) ~€100 mn Q3E Q3 vs Q2 low-mid3-digit-ve Sales decline by up to 50%; whole quarter impacted by underutilization vs. only March in Q2 1-digit +ve Demand decline at Forged business by up to 50% leading to underutilization; support by robust bearings low 3-digit-ve Slower progress in project execution, postponement of orders 1-digit +ve Small impact on Sales due to pandemic restrictions resulting in minor inefficiencies in production low 3-digit-ve Sig. decline of volumes leads to underutilization and falls sig. below cost structures up to mid 3-digit-ve Unfavorable product mix with sharp decline in shipments by ~1/3 (~50% auto) and inefficient cost base stable qoq unchanged high 3-digit million € -ve range is likely and a Given the currently unforeseeable effects of the pandemic on demand and supply good €1 billion cannotchains and depending on the speed of production resumption by our customers be ruled out 10 | May 2020 Continuing Operations FY 19/20 Outlook - limited visibility at Materials and auto businesses Cost reduction and earning securing measures at all businesses 18/191 19/20E1 FY 19/20E AT (22) Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declineunable to be offset by further ramp-up of new plants and projects; EBIT adj. clearly negativewith continuing strongly negative contributions from SP and SY IC 230 Significant drop in saleswith bearings up vs pandemic and cyclically lower sales at heavy duty and construction machinery components; EBIT adj. positive but significantly lower PT (145) Pandemic-inducedlower salesdue to slower project progress and postponements of orders; EBIT adj. down MS 1 Slightly +ve, stable sales;supported by cost cutting, better project execution and higher contribution by new projects MX 107 Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declinewith especially weak demand at our auto customers due to temporary plant closures and production cutbacks; EBIT adj. significantly negativedepending on the decline in shipments and further price developments SE 31 Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declinein particular for high-value automotive grades; EBIT adj. significantly negativeand additionally impacted by lower capacity utilization, ongoing negative Heavy Plate and structural cost disadvantages addressed by strategy 20-30 HQ/ (252) Onprior-year level Cons./Others (54) EBIT adj. (110) Strongly negativedue to significant sales decline and resulting underutilization EAT (1,110) Significantly higher net lossresulting from lower EBIT and restructuring costs FCF b. M&A (1,756) Significantly belowprior-year;mainly due to operating performance, depending on inflows from order intake and payment profile of projects at PT and MS, expenses for restructuring and payment cartel fine (€370 mn) FY 2018/19 figures for Automotive Technology (AT), Industrial Components (IC), Plant Technology (PT) and Corporate on pro-forma basis; the administrative units of Corporate and the regions will be presented as Corporate Headquarters as of Oct. 1 st , 2019 | May 2020 Key financials Full Group [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 10,111 10,360 10,219 11,303 41,994 9,660 9,542 Sales 9,736 10,638 10,779 10,843 41,996 9,674 10,108 EBITDA 465 321 483 256 1,525 237 (6) EBITDA adjusted 500 526 519 413 1,958 398 258 EBIT 181 32 183 (124) 272 (115) (462) EBIT adjusted 217 240 226 119 802 50 (80) EBT 99 (55) 80 (207) (83) (206) (537) Net income/(loss) 68 (161) (77) (89) (260) (364) (946) attrib. to tk AG stockh. 60 (173) (94) (97) (304) (372) (948) Earnings per share2)(€) 0.10 (0.28) (0.15) (0.16) (0.49) (0.60) (1.52) Operating cash flow (2,245) 319 218 1,781 72 (2,144) 132 Cash flow from divestm. 25 27 8 49 108 18 11 Cash flow from investm. (257) (323) (375) (489) (1,443) (327) (359) Free cash flow (2,477) 22 (149) 1,341 (1,263) (2,453) (215) FCF before M&A (2,477) 23 (92) 1,406 (1,140) (2,476) (209) TK Value Added (1,068) Ø Capital Employed 16,058 16,623 16,815 16,749 16,749 17,851 18,220 Cash and cash equivalents (incl. short-term securities) 2,303 2,947 2,845 3,712 3,712 2,087 2,525 Net financial debt 4,684 4,834 5,101 3,703 3,703 7,138 7,549 Equity 3,274 2,882 2,494 2,220 2,220 1,934 1,174 Employees 161,496 161,153 161,740 162,372 162,372 161,538 160,090 Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. Attributable to tk AG's stockholders | May 2020 NFD includes €1 bn IFRS 16 effect Key financials [€ mn] Continuing operations 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 7,968 8,366 8,221 9,270 33,825 7,429 7,559 Sales 7,813 8,768 8,738 8,717 34,036 7,629 8,247 EBITDA 245 129 239 39 652 9 (136) EBITDA adjusted 296 327 281 141 1,046 129 40 EBIT (18) (137) (39) (318) (511) (302) (561) EBIT adjusted 13 41 (13) (152) (110) (177) (266) EBT (96) (224) (125) (410) (855) (382) (630) Net income/(loss) (64) (272) (213) (562) (1,110) (442) (688) attrib. to tk AG stockh. (72) (283) (229) (569) (1,153) (449) (691) Earnings per share2)(€) (0.11) (0.46) (0.37) (0.91) (1.85) (0.72) (1.11) Operating cash flow (2,255) 72 (53) 1,572 (664) (2,109) (58) Cash flow from divestm. 23 26 7 45 101 18 6 Cash flow from investm. (233) (286) (289) (402) (1,210) (295) (318) Free cash flow (2,465) (188) (335) 1,215 (1,773) (2,385) (371) FCF before M&A (2,465) (188) (335) 1,233 (1,756) (2,404) (370) Employees 108,211 108,235 108,727 109,288 109,288 108,700 107,523 Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. Attributable to tk AG's stockholders | May 2020 AT Automotive Technology1 [€ mn] 2018/192) 2019/203) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 1,283 1,306 1,308 1,354 5,251 1,353 1,182 Sales 1,231 1,358 1,365 1,453 5,407 1,367 1,267 EBITDA 67 61 65 16 210 (2) 17 EBITDA adjusted 70 68 57 29 224 94 27 EBIT 9 0 2 (136) (126) (78) (130) EBIT adjusted 13 9 (5) (39) (22) 21 (49) EBIT adj. margin (%) 1.0 0.7 (0.3) (2.7) (0.4) 1.6 (3.9) tk Value Added (381) Ø Capital Employed 2,784 2,909 2,988 3,006 3,006 3,081 3,132 BCF (313) (134) (75) 126 (396) (251) (169) CF from divestm. 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 CF for investm. (100) (98) (93) (105) (396) (100) (75) Employees 24,712 24,984 25,513 25,834 25,834 25,891 25,572 Current trading conditions Order intake in Q2 at €1,182 mn (-10% yoy, ex F/X -10%); sales in Q2 at €1,267 mn (-7% yoy, ex F/X -7%)

(-10% yoy, ex F/X -10%); sales in Q2 at €1,267 mn (-7% yoy, ex F/X -7%) Ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Damper overshadowed by pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe as OEM customers temporarily shut down production in February and March Overall difficult environment in auto plant engineering affects System Engineering

EBIT adj. in Q2 at €(49) mn significantly below prior year; Pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe

demand drop in China and Europe Springs & Stabilizers and System Engineering sig. lower and negative; dampening positive effects from ongoing elimination of BA layer resulting in leaner AT office structure New organizational structure based on "newtk": Former Components Technology renamed Automotive Technology, now incl. System Engineering (previously part of former Industrial Solutions) | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | May 2020 IC Industrial Components1 [€ mn] 2018/192) 2019/203) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 643 702 661 631 2,636 558 589 Order backlog 938 1,014 1,010 1,005 1,005 1,013 1,011 Sales 573 650 660 639 2,522 544 573 EBITDA 72 86 84 83 325 72 81 EBITDA adjusted 73 87 99 94 353 73 82 EBIT 42 56 52 51 201 43 5 EBIT adjusted 43 57 69 61 230 44 52 EBIT adj. margin (%) 7.5 8.7 10.5 9.6 9.1 8.1 9.0 tk Value Added 82 Ø Capital Employed 1,364 1,380 1,393 1,391 1,391 1,502 1,516 BCF 46 26 46 113 232 (50) 11 CF from divestm. 5 1 1 5 12 0 0 CF for investm. (12) (18) (26) (46) (103) (28) (25) Employees 14,493 14,350 14,120 13,773 13,773 13,528 13,318 Current trading conditions Order intake in Q2 at €589 mn (-16% yoy, ex F/X -16%); sales in Q2 at €573 mn (-12% yoy, ex F/X -12%)

(-16% yoy, ex F/X -16%); sales in Q2 at €573 mn (-12% yoy, ex F/X -12%) Bearings: still good development overall especially wind energy China, slight decrease in components for construction equipment and other business Forged Technologies: sig. down yoy due to pandemic-driven demand decline as well as ongoing cyclical downturn; cars/trucks with sig. decline in cyclical Class 8 truck market (esp. USA); undercarriages with continued cyclical demand decline, partially compensated by broader product portfolio and exploitation of new markets and business segments

EBIT adj. in Q2 at €52 mn below prior year; margin however slightly up yoy Bearings: volume- and structural-driven higher yoy

structural-driven higher yoy Forged Technologies: sales- and pandemic-related significantly below prior year, tariff disputes between USA and China negatively impacting demand 1. New organizational structure based on "newtk": Incl. Bearings and Forged Technologies (previously part of former Components Technology) | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 15 | May 2020 ET Elevator Technology [€ mn] Discontinued operations 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 2,143 1,995 1,999 2,035 8,171 2,232 1,982 Order backlog 5,325 5,555 5,461 5,590 5,590 5,745 5,800 Sales 1,923 1,869 2,042 2,125 7,960 2,045 1,860 EBITDA 220 192 245 224 880 249 217 EBITDA adjusted 225 220 262 288 995 269 223 EBIT 199 169 222 202 791 207 168 EBIT adjusted 204 198 239 266 907 228 174 EBIT adj. margin (%) 10.6 10.6 11.7 12.5 11.4 11.1 9.4 tk Value Added 694 Ø Capital Employed 1,231 1,266 1,275 1,292 1,292 1,764 1,807 BCF 45 218 249 269 781 15 173 CF from divestm. 2 0 1 4 6 1 4 CF for investm. (23) (33) (85) (80) (221) (32) (40) Employees 53,285 52,918 53,013 53,084 53,084 52,838 52,567 Current trading conditions Order backlog (excl. Service) at €5.8 bn on new record level Order intake in Q2 -1% yoy (ex FX -1%); Growth in NI and steady service business both in Europe and US; slower demand in Asia and especially China due to pandemic Sales in Q2 -1% yoy (ex FX -1%); Growth across all business lines in US; Europe with slight decline; Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic Q2 EBIT adj.: Slower earnings driven mainly by sales development in Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic Stable New installation market in all major regions; China market in ramp-up after corona- pandemic Modernization: positive market development in US; China ramping-up after corona-pandemic Maintenance: stable development across regions; only minor impacts from corona-pandemic 1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 16 | May 2020 PT Plant Technology1 [€ mn] 2018/192) 2019/203) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 668 513 1,048 614 2,844 568 457 Order backlog 5,021 4,881 5,189 4,847 4,847 4,615 4,252 Sales 615 669 725 935 2,943 755 737 EBITDA (29) (17) (50) (31) (127) (8) (16) EBITDA adjusted (22) (21) (43) (23) (109) (7) (10) EBIT (37) (26) (63) (38) (164) (19) (27) EBIT adjusted (30) (30) (55) (30) (145) (18) (21) EBIT adj. margin (%) (4.9) (4.4) (7.5) (3.3) (4.9) (2.3) (2.8) tk Value Added (152) Ø Capital Employed (64) (86) (139) (152) (152) (191) (201) BCF (31) 0 (111) (111) (253) 123 (124) CF from divestm. 1 0 5 21 28 14 1 CF for investm. (8) (9) (9) (9) (35) (8) (9) Employees 11,113 11,107 11,423 11,419 11,419 11,300 11,218 Current trading conditions Q2 order intake at Plant Technology is down yoy due to slower customer activity in our Mining operations Chemical plants: good demand supported numerous small and mid-sized orders e.g. a PET production plant in Turkey

mid-sized orders e.g. a PET production plant in Turkey Mining: lower yoy due to slower customer activity

Cement: significant up yoy, on the back of a medium-size order from Cameroon; overall positive development Q2 EBIT adj. negative but up yoy, mainly due to G&A cost reductions Q2 BCF negative and down yoy, due to shifts between Q1 and Q2; in H1 break-even New organizational structure based on "newtk": Former Industrial Solutions renamed Plant Technology (now excl. System Engineering, now part of Automotive Technology) | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | May 2020 MS Marine Systems [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 107 133 145 1,807 2,192 103 132 Order backlog 5,300 4,944 4,571 5,887 5,887 5,610 5,313 Sales 298 497 510 496 1,800 381 423 EBITDA 12 12 12 16 52 13 13 EBITDA adjusted 12 12 13 16 53 13 16 EBIT 0 (0) (1) 1 0 (0) (2) EBIT adjusted 0 (0) (0) 1 1 (0) 2 EBIT adj. margin (%) 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 tk Value Added (74) Ø Capital Employed 710 799 883 927 927 1,196 1,206 BCF (148) (131) 76 (129) (333) (49) 37 CF from divestm. 1 0 (0) 0 1 0 0 CF for investm. (8) (9) (13) (28) (59) (13) (19) Employees 5,868 5,859 5,870 6,013 6,013 6,104 6,133 Current trading conditions Q2 Order intake on prior-year level; Mid-size orders in marine electronics and services Q2 EBIT adj. Above prior year, as measures for performance improvement show first results Q2 BCF up yoy due to higher as well as earlier payments of customers Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | May 2020 MX Materials Services [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 3,370 3,821 3,336 3,340 13,868 3,078 3,325 thereof Materials Production 401 489 401 431 1,721 427 545 Sales 3,388 3,696 3,505 3,291 13,881 3,046 3,389 thereof Materials Production 390 463 453 430 1,736 389 461 EBITDA 49 79 63 (11) 180 54 58 EBITDA adjusted 50 81 72 17 220 55 72 thereof Materials Production 16 6 12 8 42 7 5 EBIT 22 51 34 (41) 66 11 14 EBIT adjusted 22 53 43 (12) 107 11 28 thereof Materials Production 7 (4) 3 (2) 4 (3) (5) EBIT adj. margin (%) 0.7 1.4 1.2 (0.4) 0.8 0.4 0.8 thereof Materials Production 1.8 (0.8) 0.6 (0.4) 0.2 (0.8) (1.2) tk Value Added (244) Ø Capital Employed 3,782 3,898 3,914 3,866 3,866 4,035 4,179 BCF (879) 417 (186) 689 41 (907) 280 thereof Materials Production (134) 18 (22) 144 6 (224) (22) CF from divestm. 1 17 1 13 33 5 4 CF for investm. (18) (36) (30) (51) (135) (23) (34) Employees 20,378 20,302 20,242 20,340 20,340 20,238 20,023 Current trading conditions Sales in Q2 below prior year: lower volumes in warehousing and distribution and auto-related service centers mainly due to weak demand in Europe and North America; further decline in prices in virtually all product segments; partial omission of sales due to part transfer of the direct-to-customer business to Steel Europe EBIT adj. in Q2 significantly down yoy: margin pressure from declining prices in all business units and omission of positive effects from prior year (sale of real estate and compensation from Steel Europe for part transfer of direct-to-customer business), partly offset by productivity gains from performance programs and positive effects from derivates; AST with negative earnings contribution due to temporarily plant closure in March, unfavourable price situation for stainless steel, continuing import pressure and weak market environment Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | May 2020 SE Steel Europe [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Order intake 2,341 2,451 2,177 1,814 8,784 2,115 2,259 Sales 2,131 2,350 2,347 2,237 9,065 1,851 2,154 EBITDA 147 (6) 121 58 321 (48) (218) EBITDA adjusted 152 149 113 61 475 (46) (94) EBIT 34 (118) 9 (48) (123) (166) (332) EBIT adjusted 38 37 1 (45) 31 (164) (208) EBIT adj. margin (%) 1.8 1.6 0.0 (2.0) 0.3 (8.9) (9.6) tk Value Added (586) Ø Capital Employed 5,307 5,498 5,532 5,447 5,447 5,396 5,546 BCF (832) (52) 124 687 (72) (1,045) (81) CF from divestm. 11 0 (0) 1 12 (2) (1) CF for investm. (94) (117) (110) (161) (482) (121) (141) Employees 27,613 27,882 27,934 28,278 28,278 28,093 27,869 Current trading conditions EU carbon flat steel market with further economic slowdown, mainly driven by:

increasing geopolitical and foreign trade tensions and uncertainties market environment remains extremely challenging: corona pandemic, continuing structural overcapacities, risks from trade imbalances, increased iron ore prices with falling revenues still noticeably high imports (in particular Turkey, South Korea) and safeguard measures so far had not a major limiting effect

Shipments increased in Q2 yoy (2.8 mt vs. prior year 2.7 mt) with an unfavorable product mix, driven by general decline in auto demand and strengthened by pandemic

Sales in Q2 down yoy, caused by further negative price trend and unfavorable product mix

EBIT adj. in Q2 sig. down and negative driven by negative price trend, unfavorable product mix, in particular lower auto demand and temporary higher structural costs 1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 20 | May 2020 Volume KPI's of Materials Businesses 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 FY FY FY FY FY FY FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Total shipments kt 10,868 10,669 13,615 13,421 12,605 10,966 11,096 2,376 2,672 2,388 2,413 9,849 2,254 2,410 MXWarehousing shipments1 kt 5,470 5,300 5,592 5,532 5,518 5,686 5,944 1,338 1,568 1,442 1,436 5,784 1,263 1,519 Shipments AST2 kt - - 537 747 848 853 888 192 229 222 202 844 180 230 Crude Steel kt 11,860 11,646 12,249 12,392 12,021 12,060 11,839 2,821 2,902 2,750 2,813 11,286 2,840 2,752 Steel Europe AG kt 8,408 8,487 8,936 9,276 9,336 9,440 9,171 2,170 2,246 2,110 2,149 8,675 2,167 2,037 HKM kt 3,452 3,160 3,313 3,116 2,686 2,620 2,668 651 655 640 665 2,611 674 716 SE Shipments kt 12,009 11,519 11,393 11,725 11,174 11,433 11,302 2,397 2,699 2,720 2,636 10,452 2,242 2,791 Cold-rolled kt 7,906 7,437 7,137 7,182 7,048 7,169 6,995 1,543 1,718 1,664 1,648 6,572 1,479 1,766 Hot-rolled kt 4,103 4,082 4,256 4,543 4,126 4,265 4,307 854 981 1,057 989 3,880 759 1,016 Average Steel revenues per ton3 139 127 119 114 107 122 132 139 137 134 132 135 131 123 USD/EUR Aver. 1.30 1.31 1.36 1.15 1.11 1.10 1.19 1.14 1.14 1.12 1.11 1.13 1.11 1.10 USD/EUR Clos. 1.29 1.35 1.26 1.12 1.12 1.18 1.16 1.15 1.12 1.14 1.09 1.09 1.12 1.10 Excl. AST/VDM shipments | 2. Included at MX since March '14 | 3. Indexed: Q1 2004/05 = 100 | May 2020 HQ Corporate Headquarters1) [€ mn] 2018/192) 2019/203) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 EBITDA (69) (60) (52) (90) (271) (99) (154) EBITDA adjusted (57) (51) (53) (71) (232) (61) (58) EBIT (74) (64) (59) (95) (293) (103) (159) EBIT adjusted (63) (55) (57) (76) (252) (66) (63) BCF (73) (99) (67) (113) (352) (50) (62) Employees 1,187 1,119 1,092 1,057 1,057 1,041 969 As of FY 2019/20 the administrative units of Corporate and the regions are shown as Corporate Headquarters. The Service Units and Special Units will be shown in Reconciliation line. Only administrative Units of Corporate and regions - Former Service and Special Units are combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters 23 | May 2020 Business Area Overview - Quarterly Sales [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Automotive Technology1)2) 1,231 1,358 1,365 1,453 5,407 1,367 1,267 Industrial Components1)2) 573 650 660 639 2,522 544 573 Elevator Technology 1,923 1,869 2,042 2,125 7,960 2,045 1,860 Plant Technology1)2) 615 669 725 935 2,943 755 737 Marine Systems 298 497 510 496 1,800 381 423 Materials Services 3,388 3,696 3,505 3,291 13,881 3,046 3,389 Steel Europe 2,131 2,350 2,347 2,237 9,065 1,851 2,154 Corporate Headquarters1)2) (0) 1 1 3 5 1 1 Reconciliation2)3) (424) (452) (374) (336) (1,586) (316) (297) Full Group 9,736 10,638 10,779 10,843 41,996 9,674 10,108 Disc. elevator operations4) 1,923 1,870 2,041 2,126 7,960 2,044 1,861 Group continuing operations 7,813 8,768 8,738 8,717 34,036 7,629 8,247 1. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 2. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters 24 | May 2020 Business Area Overview - Quarterly EBIT and Margin [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Automotive Technology2)3) 9 (0) 2 (136) (126) (78) (130) % 0.7 (0.0) 0.1 (9.4) (2.3) (5.7) (10.2) Industrial Components2)3) 42 56 52 51 201 43 5 % 7.3 8.6 7.9 8.0 8.0 7.8 0.8 Elevator Technology 199 169 222 202 791 207 168 % 10.3 9.0 10.9 9.5 9.9 10.1 9.0 Plant Technology2)3) (37) (26) (63) (38) (164) (19) (27) % (6.1) (3.9) (8.7) (4.0) (5.6) (2.5) (3.6) Marine Systems 0 (0) (1) 1 0 (0) (2) % 0.0 (0.0) (0.1) 0.1 0.0 0.0 (0.4) Materials Services 22 51 34 (41) 66 11 14 % 0.6 1.4 1.0 (1.2) 0.5 0.3 0.4 Steel Europe 34 (118) 9 (48) (123) (166) (332) % 1.6 (5.0) 0.4 (2.2) (1.4) (8.9) (15.4) Corporate Headquarters2)3) (74) (64) (59) (95) (293) (103) (159) Reconciliation3)4) (12) (36) (13) (19) (80) (10) 0 Full Group 181 32 183 (124) 272 (115) (462) % 1.9 0.3 1.7 (1.1) 0.6 (1.2) (4.6) Disc. elevator operations5) 199 169 221 195 783 187 98 Group continuing operations (18) (137) (39) (318) (511) (302) (561) % (0.2) (1.6) (0.4) (3.7) (1.5) (4.0) (6.8) Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters 25 | May 2020 Business Area Overview - Quarterly EBIT adj. and Margin [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/201) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Automotive Technology2)3) 13 9 (5) (39) (22) 21 (49) % 1.0 0.7 (0.3) (2.7) (0.4) 1.6 (3.9) Industrial Components2)3) 43 57 69 61 230 44 52 % 7.5 8.7 10.5 9.6 9.1 8.1 9.0 Elevator Technology 204 198 239 266 907 228 174 % 10.6 10.6 11.7 12.5 11.4 11.1 9.4 Plant Technology2)3) (30) (30) (55) (30) (145) (18) (21) % (4.9) (4.4) (7.5) (3.3) (4.9) (2.3) (2.8) Marine Systems 0 0 0 1 1 (0) 2 % 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.5 Materials Services 22 53 43 (12) 107 11 28 % 0.7 1.4 1.2 (0.4) 0.8 0.4 0.8 Steel Europe 38 37 1 (45) 31 (164) (208) % 1.8 1.6 0.0 (2.0) 0.3 (8.9) (9.6) Corporate Headquarters2)3) (63) (55) (57) (76) (252) (66) (63) Reconciliation3)4) (11) (29) (10) (6) (56) (6) 4 Full Group 217 240 226 119 802 50 (80) % 2.2 2.3 2.1 1.1 1.9 0.5 (0.8) Disc. elevator operations5) 204 198 238 271 912 227 186 Group continuing operations 13 41 (13) (152) (110) (177) (266) % 0.2 0.5 (0.1) (1.7) (0.3) (2.3) (3.2) Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters 26 | May 2020 Business Area Overview - Quarterly Business Cash Flow (BCF) and Free Cash Flow before M&A [€ mn] 2018/19 2019/20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 BCF Automotive Technology1)2) (313) (134) (75) 126 (396) (251) (169) BCF Industrial Components1)2) 46 26 46 113 232 (50) 11 BCF Elevator Technology 45 218 249 269 781 15 173 BCF Plant Technology1)2) (31) 0 (111) (111) (253) 123 (124) BCF Marine Systems (148) (131) 76 (129) (333) (49) 37 BCF Materials Services (879) 417 (186) 689 41 (907) 280 BCF Steel Europe (832) (52) 124 687 (72) (1,045) (81) BCF Corporate Headquarters1)2) (73) (99) (67) (113) (352) (50) (62) BCF Reconciliation2)3) (134) (72) (68) (34) (308) (146) (42) BCF Full Group (2,319) 173 (11) 1,497 (660) (2,360) 23 Interest payments (61) (84) (17) (50) (212) (30) (134) Tax payments (97) (66) (63) (42) (268) (86) (98) FCF b. M&A Full Group (2,477) 23 (92) 1,406 (1,140) (2,476) (209) FCF b. M&A Disc. elevator operations4) (12) 211 243 173 615 (72) 161 FCF b. M&A Group continuing operations (2,465) (188) (335) 1,233 (1,756) (2,404) (370) Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters | May 2020 Capex increase due to IFRS 16 adoption amongst others Continuing Operations €1,210 mn 33% up yoy (incl. IFRS 16) Non-cash IFRS 16 effect: • Considering present value of new leased items 9% 5% 3% • ~€100-150 mn impact 11% 40% 2018/19 2019/20E AT IC PT MS MX SE Group 28 | May 2020 Solid financial situation Liquidity analysis and maturity profile of gross financial debt (without lease liabilities IFRS 16) as of March 31, 2020 [Group, € mn] Additionally €1 bn syndicated loan signed in May for flexible access to liquidity2 Available committed credit facilities Cash and cash equivalents 28% 20% 16% 11% 17% 8% 2,000 2,510 1,766 1,489 1,518 1 2,525 1,028 746 03/31/2020 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 after (6 months) 2023/24 Total: 9,057 1. Incl. securities of €7 mn l 2. KfW and bank consortium Gross financial debt (w/o lease liabilities IFRS 16) 29 | May 2020 Pensions: "patient" long-term financial debt with gradual amortization [Group, € mn] Accrued pension and similar obligations 8,243 8,512 8,947 8,600 7,654 40 44 202 50 209 57 202 210 54 256 638 519 553 503 627 8,341 7,699 8,688 8,266 7,490 7,993 7,747 8,050 7,788 7,072 1.30 1.00 0.70 0.90 1.60 (355) Q2 18/19 Q3 18/19 Q4 18/19 Q1 19/20 Q2 19/20 Development at unchanged discount rate (schematic) 100-200 p.a. amortization by payments to pensioners Fluctuations in accrued pensions are mainly driven by increases / decreases in discount rates in Germany (>90% of accrued pensions in Germany)

do not change payouts to pensioners

do not trigger funding situation in Germany;

and not necessarily funding changes outside Germany

and not necessarily funding changes outside Germany are recognized directly in equity via OCI IFRS requires determination of pension discount rate based on AA- rated corporate bonds

Pension discount rate significant lower than interest rates of tk corporate bonds

>90% of accrued pensions in Germany;

thereof ~60% owed to exist. pensioners (average age ~77 years) Accrued pension liability Germany Accrued pension liability outside GER Accruals related to partial retirement agreements Other accrued pension-related obligation German discount rate Reclassification due to the presentation as liabilities associated with assets held for sale 30 | May 2020 Germany accounts for majority of pension plans [Group, FY 18/19; € mn] Funded status of defined benefit obligation Reconciliation of accrued pension liabilities by region 2,448 7,122 11,067 8,688 1,566 Partly Unfunded Accrued Plan assets Defined underfunded portion pension benefit portion liabilities obligation Germany Outside Germany (181) 8,232 8,050 2,836 (2,267) 638 54 Defined Plan Accrued Defined Plan Other Accrued benefit assets pension benefit assets effects1 pension obligation liabilities obligation liabilities >95% of the unfunded portion in Germany;

German pension regulations do not require funding of pension obligations with plan assets;

therefore funding is mainly done by tk's operating assets Other non-financial assets | May 2020 Plan assets outside Germany mainly attributable to UK (~34%) and USA (~27%)

Plan asset classes include national and international stocks, fixed income securities of governments and non-governmental organizations, real estate as well as highly diversified funds Net periodic payments exceed Service costs (incl. in EBITDA) by >€200 mn (long-term ~€300 mn) and amortize pension liability by of Net periodic payment vs. Net periodic pension cost [Group, € mn] Non-cash employees earning Cash to pensioners future pension payments 8,688 Net periodic pension cost (337) Net periodic payment 425 126 (529) 1,169 7,607 203 8 (353) (72) (176) 176 1.70 0.70 Sep. 30, Service Admin Net from from Annual Others Sep. 30, 2018 costs1 costs interest cost Group plan assets contribution (mainly 2019 to plan assets actuarial gains) In P&L: personnel costs2 P&L: Operating Cash Flow mainly: financial line equity (OCI) financial German discount rate statements Cash flow statement: "changes in accrued pension and similar obligations" Including past service cost and curtailments Additional personnel expenses include €173 mn net periodic pension cost for defined contribution plans 32 | May 2020 Re-conciliation of EBIT Q2 2019/20 from Group P&L [Continuing Operations, € mn] P&L structure Net sales 8,247 Cost of sales (7,615) SG&A, R&D (1,187) Other income/expense 4 Other gains/losses (9) = Income from operations (561) Income from companies using equity method 2 Finance income/expense (71) EBIT definition Net sales 8,247 Cost of sales (7,615) SG&A, R&D (1,187) Other income/expense 4 Other gains/losses (9) Income from companies using equity method 2 Adjustm. for oper. items in fin. income/expense (2) = EBIT (561) Finance income/expense (71) Operating items in fin. income/expense 2 = EBT (630) = EBT (630) 33 | May 2020 Disclaimer thyssenkrupp AG This presentation has been prepared by thyssenkrupp AG ("thyssenkrupp") and comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning thyssenkrupp. By attending this presentation and/or reviewing the slides you agree to be bound by the following conditions. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. This presentation is for information purposes only and the information contained herein (unless otherwise indicated) has been provided by thyssenkrupp. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation, inducement or an offer to buy shares in thyssenkrupp or any other securities. Further, it does not constitute a recommendation by thyssenkrupp or any other party to sell or buy shares in thyssenkrupp or any other securities and should not be treated as giving investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice. This presentation has been prepared without reference to any particular investment objectives, financial situation, taxation position and particular needs. In case of any doubt in relation to these matters, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant, taxation adviser or other independent financial adviser. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it. To the extent permitted by applicable law, none of thyssenkrupp or any of its affiliates, advisers, connected persons or any other person accept any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contain herein. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. When we use words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a number of assumptions concerning future events, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) market risks: principally economic price and volume developments; (ii) dependence on performance of major customers and industries, (iii) our level of debt, management of interest rate risk and hedging against commodity price risks; (iv) costs associated with, and regulation relating to, our pension liabilities and healthcare measures; (v) environmental protection and remediation of real estate and associated with rising standards for real estate environmental protection; (vi) volatility of steel prices and dependence on the automotive industry; (vii) availability of raw materials; (viii) inflation, interest rate levels and fluctuations in exchange rates; (ix) general economic, political and business conditions and existing and future governmental regulation; and (x) the effects of competition. Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent the assumptions, views or opinions of thyssenkrupp as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. thyssenkrupp neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, unless required by law, to update or revise these assumptions, views or opinions in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. All information not separately sourced is from internal company data and estimates. Any data relating to past performance contained herein is no indication as to future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto. Throughout this presentation a range of financial and non-financial measures are used to assess our performance, including a number of the financial measures that are not defined under IFRS, which are termed 'Alternative Performance Measures' (APMs). Management uses these measures to monitor the group's financial performance alongside IFRS measures because they help illustrate the underlying financial performance and position of the group. These APMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flows reported in accordance with IFRS. APMs are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in the group's industry. Accordingly, it may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures by other companies. 34 | May 2020 Attachments Original document

