thyssenKrupp : Charts 2nd quarter 2019/2020

newtk progressing - but: Pandemic with clear impact on operations and financials already in Q2
Performance
Portfolio
Automotive Technology
SP:Site closure in Germany and reduction of 490 FTE decided
Steel Europe
Headcount reduction under Strategy 20-30 started (up to 3,000 FTE); HP:Sell or Close until end of FY21
Corporate Headquarters
177 FTE carried to transfer company, confirming targeted headcount reduction to 430
Elevator Sale
Approval by 8/13 merger control authorities obtained (i.e. US, CAN, CN); Closing expected within FY 19/20
Plant Technology
Best-owner process: indicative offers received from potential strategic buyers
Results ofportfolio assessmentwill be released post Supervisory Board meeting on May 19th
In already challenging trading conditions for Steel Europe and Automotive Technology pandemic with clear impact
PY
PY
Group financials
−Order Intake
9,542
10,360
−EBIT adj.
(80)
240
(in € mn)
−Sales
10,108
10,638
−FCF bef. M&A
(209)
23
Solid financial liquidity of €4.5 bn as of 31.03.1; additionally €1 bn syndicated loan signed2for flexible access to liquidity
Outlook
•High uncertainties:
Extent of consequences from pandemic particularly on our auto-related materials and components
businesses not reliably assessable yet
Significant decline of financial KPIs for Q3 and FY expected
Closing of Elevator sale will lead to a significantuplift in our book value of equityand a net cash position
2 | May 2020
1. Cash and cash equivalents of €2.5 bn and €2.0 bn available committed credit facilities l 2. KfW and bank consortium
Order intake below prior year mainly by components and materials businesses
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/20
Q2
Q1
Q2
yoy
yoy (ex FX)1
Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3
1,306
1,353
1,182
(10%)
(10%)
Industrial Components (IC) 2,3
702
558
589
(16%)
(16%)
Elevator Technology (ET)
1,995
2,232
1,982
(1%)
(1%)
Plant Technology (PT) 2,3
513
568
457
(11%)
(10%)
Marine Systems (MS)
133
103
132
(1%)
(1%)
Materials Services (MX)
3,821
3,078
3,325
(13%)
(13%)
Steel Europe (SE)
2,451
2,115
2,259
(8%)
(8%)
Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3
1
1
(0)
--
--
Reconciliation 3,4
(562)
(348)
(384)
32%
-
Full Group
10,360
9,660
9,542
(8%)
(8%)
Disc. elevator operations 5
1,994
2,232
1,983
(1%)
-
Group continuing operations
8,366
7,429
7,559
(10%)
(10%)
AT:Challenging car demand conditions and pandemic-induced demand drops in China and Europe outweighs effects from ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Dampers
IC:Cyclical downturn at Forged Technologies (crankshafts for heavy duty engines, undercarriages) and pandemic-induced decline overcompensate good order situation at bearings (wind energy)
ET:Growth in NI and steady service business both in Europe and US; slower demand in Asia, especially China due to pandemic; order backlog (excl. Service) on new record level
PT:Down yoy due to slower customer activity in our Mining operations; Cement with medium-sized order in Cameroon, good demand at Chemicals
MS:Mid-size orders in marine electronics and services
MX:Sig. lower volumes due to low demand from automotive sector and negative price trend; temp. plant closure at AST
SE:Higher volumes driven by inventory cycle until mid of March offset by continued price pressure
1. Adjusted for FX and portfolio effects l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
| May 2020
Sales
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/20
Q2
Q1
Q2
yoy
yoy (ex FX)1
Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3
1,358
1,367
1,267
(7%)
(7%)
Industrial Components (IC) 2,3
650
544
573
(12%)
(12%)
Elevator Technology (ET)
1,869
2,045
1,860
(1%)
(1%)
Plant Technology (PT) 2,3
669
755
737
10%
11%
Marine Systems (MS)
497
381
423
(15%)
(15%)
Materials Services (MX)
3,696
3,046
3,389
(8%)
(9%)
Steel Europe (SE)
2,350
1,851
2,154
(8%)
(8%)
Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3
1
1
1
(27%)
-
Reconciliation 3,4
(452)
(316)
(297)
34%
-
Full Group
10,638
9,674
10,108
(5%)
(5%)
Disc. elevator operations 5
1,870
2,044
1,861
(0%)
-
Group continuing operations
8,768
7,629
8,247
(6%)
(6%)
AT:Sales mirror order intake; challenging car demand conditions and pandemic-induced demand drops in China and Europe outweighs effects from ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Dampers
IC:Ongoing cyclical downturn as well as pandemic-driven decline at heavy duty engine components and undercarriages overcompensate increase at bearings for wind energy
ET:Growth across all business lines in US; Europe with slight decrease; Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic
PT:Sig. growth driven by execution of projects for chemical plants
MS:Slower against strong prior year compare
MX:Further negative price trend and lower volumes due to lower demand in Europe and North America; partial omission of direct-to-customer business (transfer to SE)
SE:Further negative price trend and unfavorable product mix with sig. lower auto demand
1. Adjusted for FX and portfolio effects l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
| May 2020
EBIT adj. - Pandemic with first pronounced effects at Automotive Technology and Steel Europe
Materials volume-, price- and cost-induced lower [€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201
Q2
Q1
Q2
yoy
Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3
9
21
(49)
--
Springs & Stabilizers 3
(13)
(20)
(29)
--
System Engineering 3
(4)
(3)
(20)
--
Industrial Components (IC) 2,3
57
44
52
(9%)
Elevator Technology (ET)
198
228
174
(12%)
Plant Technology (PT) 2,3
(30)
(18)
(21)
31%
Marine Systems (MS)
(0)
(0)
2
++
Materials Services (MX)
53
11
28
(48%)
Steel Europe (SE)
37
(164)
(208)
--
Heavy Plate 3
(13)
(35)
(25)
(92%)
Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3
(55)
(66)
(63)
(14%)
Reconciliation 3,4
(29)
(6)
4
++
Full Group
240
50
(80)
--
Disc. elevator operations 5
198
227
186
(6%)
Group continuing operations
41
(177)
(266)
--
AT:Significantly lower due to overall softer car demand and pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe; SP and SY sig. lower
IC:Bearings with increase from volume and mix vs. pandemic- induced and cyclically lower contribution by components for heavy duty engines
ET:Slower earnings mainly by sales development in Asia; especially China impacted by pandemic
PT:Up yoy mainly by continued G&A cost reductions, yet still negative
MS:Above prior year, as measures for performance improvement show results
MX:Margin pressure due to lower shipments and prices in main product groups; temp. plant closure at AST; omission of pos. effects from pr. year (real estate sale and compensation for transfer direct-to-customer business to SE)
SE:Negative price trend and unfavorable product mix; higher costs by underutilization, raw materials (IO)
HQ:Higher costs; mainly project expenses "newtk", provision for
LTI, omission of positive one-timer in prior year
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
5 | May 2020
Overview - Business cash flow (BCF) and Free cash flow before M & A
[€ mn]
BCF
Automotive Technology (AT)
2,3
Springs & Stabilizers
3
System Engineering
3
BCF
Industrial Components (IC)
2,3
BCF
Elevator Technology (ET)
BCF
Plant Technology (PT)
2,3
BCF
Marine Systems (MS)
BCF
Materials Services (MX)
BCF
Steel Europe (SE)
Heavy Plate
3
BCF
Corporate Headquarters (HQ)
2,3
BCF
Reconciliation
3,4
BCF
Full Group
Interest payments
Tax payments
FCF b. M&A
Full Group
FCF b. M&A
Disc. elevator operations
5
FCF b. M&A
Group continuing operations
2018/19
2019/20
1
Q2
Q1
Q2
yoy
(134)
(251)
(169)
(26%)
(35)
(50)
(35)
1%
(32)
(27)
(81)
--
26
(50)
11
(59%)
218
15
173
(21%)
0
123
(124)
--
(131)
(49)
37
++
417
(907)
280
(33%)
(52)
(1,045)
(81)
(56%)
(38)
(26)
(27)
29%
(99)
(50)
(62)
37%
(72)
(146)
(42)
42%
173
(2,360)
23
(87%)
(84)
(30)
(134)
(60%)
(66)
(86)
(98)
(48%)
23
(2,476)
(209)
--
211
(72)
161
(24%)
(188)
(2,404)
(370)
(97%)
AT:Lower earnings and higher payments for sales tax and accruals overshadow lower investments
IC:Decrease at components for heavy duty engines mainly due to pandemic-related lower earnings as well as higher payments for restructuring
ET:Investments (new headquarter US) as well as impacts from corona-pandemic in China
PT:Shifts between Q1 and Q2; upfront payment from Egypt delayed into Q3; in H1 break-even
MS:Higher as well as earlier payments of customers
MX:Lower earnings and NWC-release; omission of cash-in from divestiture (sale of real estate in PY)
SE:Lower earnings partly compensated by NWC-release, mainly inventories
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
6 | May 2020
Special Items - continued focus on restructuring and future margin upside
Full group [€ mn]
2018/19
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Disposal effect
AT
Impairment
(1)
(2)
(2)
(85)
Restructuring
(6)
Others
(3)
(7)
8
(6)
Disposal effect
IC
Impairment
(3)
Restructuring
(1)
(4)
(9)
Others
(1)
(10)
(2)
Disposal effect
1
ET
Impairment
(4)
Restructuring
(3)
(22)
(13)
(19)
Others
(3)
(7)
(4)
(42)
Disposal effect
2
PT
Impairment
(1)
Restructuring
(2)
(1)
(2)
(7)
Others
(5)
5
(8)
(1)
Disposal effect
MS
Impairment
Restructuring
(1)
Others
Disposal effect
(1)
MX
Impairment
(1)
(4)
Restructuring
(3)
(2)
(5)
(15)
Others
2
(4)
(9)
Disposal effect
(4)
(20)
(3)
(1)
SE
Impairment
(1)
Restructuring
(1)
(1)
(1)
Others
1
(134)
12
HQ
Disposal effect
(10)
(25)
6
(9)
Impairment
(3)
Corp.
Restructuring
(1)
(1)
(1)
(11)
Others
(1)
16
(4)
1
Consolidation/others
(2)
(3)
(4)
(13)
Group
(36)
(204)
(42)
(242)
2019/20
FY
Q1
Q2
(90)
(5)
(81)
(6)
(94)
5
(7)
(5)
(2)
(1)
(46)
(14)
(1)
(1)
(13)
1
(4)
(7) (6)
(9)
2
(1)
(13) (1) (6)
(8)
(1)
(4)
(1)
(5)
(24)
(2)
(15)
(12)
1
1
(28)
(1)
(3)
(1)
(124)
(122)
(39)
(22)
(84)
1
(14)
(16)
(12)
14
(21)
(4)
(4)
(524)
(166)
(382)
Comments on Q2
Impairments at SP and Dampers due topandemic-related lower earnings expectations
Impairments at Steering due toorder-revaluation in China due to reduced customer demand
Impairments on technical equipment, buildings and othernon-current assets in China in the forgings business triggered by lower sales expectations due to the pandemic and tariff disputes between China and the US
Mainly costs in connection with restructurings in business units Europe / Africa and Americas
Restructurings throughout the businesses
Restructurings throughout the businesses
Restructurings mainly at Aerospace Germany
Restructurings for steel strategy20-30
Project expenses in connection with the planned Elevator transaction
Provisions for restructurings at tkAG
7 | May 2020
Outlook: Pandemic-induced uncertainties, extent of consequences not reliably assessable yet
Continuing Operations [€ mn, bn]
FY EBIT adj.
down yoy,
sig -ve
PY: €(0.1) bn
FY FCF bef. M&A
down yoy
sig -ve
PY: €(1.8) bn
Counter
Measures
(as of Q3)
8 | May 2020
13
41
(13)
(177)
(266)
In Q3- given the currently unforeseeable effects of
the pandemic on demand and supply chains
and depending on the speed of production
resumption by our customers - a loss in the high
3-digit million € range is likely and up to a good €1 bn
(188)
(370)
(335)
cannot be ruled out
(2.5)
(2.4)
Q1
Q2
Q3E
Stringent cost and cash control with expected savings of up to €1 bn in FY
Personnel, mainlyshort-time work at all BAs (~32,000 FTEs); capex; intensified NWC management
18/19 19/20
thyssenkrupp Group1
Sales €42.0 bn; EBIT adj. €802 mn
Automotive
€5.4 bn
Industrial
€2.5 bn
Elevator
€8.0 bn
Technology (AT)
€(22) mn
Components (IC)
€230 mn
Technology (ET)
€907 mn
•
Chassis/ powertrain
•
Bearings
•
Elevators, escalators,
components
•
Undercarriages
moving walks
•
Production lines: auto/
•
Passenger boarding bridges
•
Crankshafts
aerospace
Signing of full sale with consortium led
by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation
on February 27th, 2020
Plant
Marine
Materials
Steel
€2.9 bn
€1.8 bn
€13.9 bn
€9.1 bn
Technology (PT)
€(145) mn
Systems (MS)
€1 mn
Services (MX)
€107 mn
Europe (SE)
€31 mn
•
Chemical plants
•
Submarines2
•
Industrial materials distribution
•Premium flat carbon steel
•
Cement plants;
•
Naval surface vessels
•
Raw materials trading
minerals/ mining
•
Naval electronic systems
•
Logistics; SCM
equipment
•
Stainless steel
production (AST)
All figures related to FY 2018/19; AT, IC and PT onpro-forma basis l 2. Non-nuclear
| May 2020
Q3 likely the trough quarter in FY 19/20, significantly stressed by pandemic impacts
[Continuing operations, € mn]
AT
IC
PT
MS
MX
SE
HQ/
Cons./Others
EBIT adj.
Q2Impact
pandemic
mid2-digit
52low 1-digit
(21)-
2-
28-
mid2-digit
(63)
n/a
(16)
~€100 mn
Q3E
Q3 vs Q2
low-mid3-digit-ve
Sales decline by up to 50%; whole quarter impacted by
underutilization vs. only March in Q2
1-digit +ve
Demand decline at Forged business by up to 50% leading
to underutilization; support by robust bearings
low 3-digit-ve
Slower progress in project execution, postponement of orders
1-digit +ve
Small impact on Sales due to pandemic restrictions
resulting in minor inefficiencies in production
low 3-digit-ve
Sig. decline of volumes leads to underutilization and falls sig. below cost structures
up to mid 3-digit-ve
Unfavorable product mix with sharp decline in shipments
by ~1/3 (~50% auto) and inefficient cost base
stable qoq
unchanged
high 3-digit million € -ve
range is likely and a
Given the currently unforeseeable effects of the pandemic on demand and supply
good €1 billion cannotchains and depending on the speed of production resumption by our customers be ruled out
10 | May 2020
Continuing Operations FY 19/20 Outlook - limited visibility at Materials and auto businesses
Cost reduction and earning securing measures at all businesses
18/191
19/20E1
FY 19/20E
AT
(22)
Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declineunable to be offset by further ramp-up of new plants and projects;
EBIT adj. clearly negativewith continuing strongly negative contributions from SP and SY
IC
230
Significant drop in saleswith bearings up vs pandemic and cyclically lower sales at heavy duty and construction machinery components;
EBIT adj. positive but significantly lower
PT
(145)
Pandemic-inducedlower salesdue to slower project progress and postponements of orders; EBIT adj. down
MS
1
Slightly +ve, stable sales;supported by cost cutting, better project execution and higher contribution by new projects
MX
107
Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declinewith especially weak demand at our auto customers due to temporary plant closures and
production cutbacks; EBIT adj. significantly negativedepending on the decline in shipments and further price developments
impacted by lower capacity utilization, ongoing negative Heavy Plate and structural cost disadvantages addressed by strategy 20-30
HQ/
(252)
Onprior-year level
Cons./Others
(54)
EBIT adj.
(110)
Strongly negativedue to significant sales decline and resulting underutilization
EAT
(1,110)
Significantly higher net lossresulting from lower EBIT and restructuring costs
FCF b. M&A
(1,756)
Significantly belowprior-year;mainly due to operating performance, depending on inflows from order intake and payment profile of
projects at PT and MS, expenses for restructuring and payment cartel fine (€370 mn)
FY 2018/19 figures for Automotive Technology (AT), Industrial Components (IC), Plant Technology (PT) and Corporate onpro-forma basis; the administrative units of Corporate and the regions will be presented as Corporate Headquarters as of Oct. 1st, 2019
| May 2020
Key financials
Full Group
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
10,111
10,360
10,219
11,303
41,994
9,660
9,542
Sales
9,736
10,638
10,779
10,843
41,996
9,674
10,108
EBITDA
465
321
483
256
1,525
237
(6)
EBITDA adjusted
500
526
519
413
1,958
398
258
EBIT
181
32
183
(124)
272
(115)
(462)
EBIT adjusted
217
240
226
119
802
50
(80)
EBT
99
(55)
80
(207)
(83)
(206)
(537)
Net income/(loss)
68
(161)
(77)
(89)
(260)
(364)
(946)
attrib. to tk AG stockh.
60
(173)
(94)
(97)
(304)
(372)
(948)
Earnings per share2)(€)
0.10
(0.28)
(0.15)
(0.16)
(0.49)
(0.60)
(1.52)
Operating cash flow
(2,245)
319
218
1,781
72
(2,144)
132
Cash flow from divestm.
25
27
8
49
108
18
11
Cash flow from investm.
(257)
(323)
(375)
(489)
(1,443)
(327)
(359)
Free cash flow
(2,477)
22
(149)
1,341
(1,263)
(2,453)
(215)
FCF before M&A
(2,477)
23
(92)
1,406
(1,140)
(2,476)
(209)
TK Value Added
(1,068)
Ø Capital Employed
16,058
16,623
16,815
16,749
16,749
17,851
18,220
Cash and cash equivalents
(incl. short-term securities)
2,303
2,947
2,845
3,712
3,712
2,087
2,525
Net financial debt
4,684
4,834
5,101
3,703
3,703
7,138
7,549
Equity
3,274
2,882
2,494
2,220
2,220
1,934
1,174
Employees
161,496
161,153
161,740
162,372
162,372
161,538
160,090
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. Attributable to tk AG's stockholders
| May 2020
NFD includes €1 bn IFRS 16 effect
Key financials
[€ mn]
Continuing operations
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
7,968
8,366
8,221
9,270
33,825
7,429
7,559
Sales
7,813
8,768
8,738
8,717
34,036
7,629
8,247
EBITDA
245
129
239
39
652
9
(136)
EBITDA adjusted
296
327
281
141
1,046
129
40
EBIT
(18)
(137)
(39)
(318)
(511)
(302)
(561)
EBIT adjusted
13
41
(13)
(152)
(110)
(177)
(266)
EBT
(96)
(224)
(125)
(410)
(855)
(382)
(630)
Net income/(loss)
(64)
(272)
(213)
(562)
(1,110)
(442)
(688)
attrib. to tk AG stockh.
(72)
(283)
(229)
(569)
(1,153)
(449)
(691)
Earnings per share2)(€)
(0.11)
(0.46)
(0.37)
(0.91)
(1.85)
(0.72)
(1.11)
Operating cash flow
(2,255)
72
(53)
1,572
(664)
(2,109)
(58)
Cash flow from divestm.
23
26
7
45
101
18
6
Cash flow from investm.
(233)
(286)
(289)
(402)
(1,210)
(295)
(318)
Free cash flow
(2,465)
(188)
(335)
1,215
(1,773)
(2,385)
(371)
FCF before M&A
(2,465)
(188)
(335)
1,233
(1,756)
(2,404)
(370)
Employees
108,211
108,235
108,727
109,288
109,288
108,700
107,523
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. Attributable to tk AG's stockholders
| May 2020
AT
Automotive Technology1
[€ mn]
2018/192)
2019/203)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
1,283
1,306
1,308
1,354
5,251
1,353
1,182
Sales
1,231
1,358
1,365
1,453
5,407
1,367
1,267
EBITDA
67
61
65
16
210
(2)
17
EBITDA adjusted
70
68
57
29
224
94
27
EBIT
9
0
2
(136)
(126)
(78)
(130)
EBIT adjusted
13
9
(5)
(39)
(22)
21
(49)
EBIT adj. margin (%)
1.0
0.7
(0.3)
(2.7)
(0.4)
1.6
(3.9)
tk Value Added
(381)
Ø Capital Employed
2,784
2,909
2,988
3,006
3,006
3,081
3,132
BCF
(313)
(134)
(75)
126
(396)
(251)
(169)
CF from divestm.
1
0
1
0
2
0
1
CF for investm.
(100)
(98)
(93)
(105)
(396)
(100)
(75)
Employees
24,712
24,984
25,513
25,834
25,834
25,891
25,572
Current trading conditions
Order intake in Q2 at €1,182 mn(-10% yoy, ex F/X -10%); sales in Q2 at €1,267 mn (-7% yoy, ex F/X -7%)
Ramp-upof new plants and projects at Steering and Damper overshadowed by pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe as OEM customers temporarily shut down production in February and March
Overall difficult environment in auto plant engineering affects System Engineering
EBIT adj. in Q2 at €(49) mn significantly below prior year;
Pandemic-induceddemand drop in China and Europe
Springs & Stabilizers and System Engineering sig. lower and negative; dampening positive effects from ongoing elimination of BA layer resulting in leaner AT office structure
New organizational structure based on "newtk": Former Components Technology renamed Automotive Technology, now incl. System Engineering (previously part of former Industrial Solutions) | 2. Figures on apro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
| May 2020
IC
Industrial Components1
[€ mn]
2018/192)
2019/203)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
643
702
661
631
2,636
558
589
Order backlog
938
1,014
1,010
1,005
1,005
1,013
1,011
Sales
573
650
660
639
2,522
544
573
EBITDA
72
86
84
83
325
72
81
EBITDA adjusted
73
87
99
94
353
73
82
EBIT
42
56
52
51
201
43
5
EBIT adjusted
43
57
69
61
230
44
52
EBIT adj. margin (%)
7.5
8.7
10.5
9.6
9.1
8.1
9.0
tk Value Added
82
Ø Capital Employed
1,364
1,380
1,393
1,391
1,391
1,502
1,516
BCF
46
26
46
113
232
(50)
11
CF from divestm.
5
1
1
5
12
0
0
CF for investm.
(12)
(18)
(26)
(46)
(103)
(28)
(25)
Employees
14,493
14,350
14,120
13,773
13,773
13,528
13,318
Current trading conditions
Order intake in Q2 at €589 mn(-16% yoy, ex F/X -16%); sales in Q2 at €573 mn (-12% yoy, ex F/X -12%)
Bearings: still good development overall especially wind energy China, slight decrease in components for construction equipment and other business
Forged Technologies: sig. down yoy due topandemic-driven demand decline as well as ongoing cyclical downturn; cars/trucks with sig. decline in cyclical Class 8 truck market (esp. USA); undercarriages with continued cyclical demand decline, partially compensated by broader product portfolio and exploitation of new markets and business segments
EBIT adj. in Q2 at €52 mn below prior year; margin however slightly up yoy
Bearings: volume- andstructural-driven higher yoy
Forged Technologies: sales- andpandemic-related significantly below prior year, tariff disputes between USA and China negatively impacting demand
1. New organizational structure based on "newtk": Incl. Bearings and Forged Technologies (previously part of former Components Technology) | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
15 | May 2020
ET
Elevator Technology
[€ mn]
Discontinued operations
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
2,143
1,995
1,999
2,035
8,171
2,232
1,982
Order backlog
5,325
5,555
5,461
5,590
5,590
5,745
5,800
Sales
1,923
1,869
2,042
2,125
7,960
2,045
1,860
EBITDA
220
192
245
224
880
249
217
EBITDA adjusted
225
220
262
288
995
269
223
EBIT
199
169
222
202
791
207
168
EBIT adjusted
204
198
239
266
907
228
174
EBIT adj. margin (%)
10.6
10.6
11.7
12.5
11.4
11.1
9.4
tk Value Added
694
Ø Capital Employed
1,231
1,266
1,275
1,292
1,292
1,764
1,807
BCF
45
218
249
269
781
15
173
CF from divestm.
2
0
1
4
6
1
4
CF for investm.
(23)
(33)
(85)
(80)
(221)
(32)
(40)
Employees
53,285
52,918
53,013
53,084
53,084
52,838
52,567
Current trading conditions
Order backlog (excl. Service) at €5.8 bn on new record level
Order intake in Q2 -1% yoy (ex FX -1%); Growth in NI and steady service business both in Europe and US; slower demand in Asia and especially China due to pandemic
Sales in Q2 -1% yoy (ex FX -1%); Growth across all business lines in US; Europe with slight decline; Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic
Q2 EBIT adj.: Slower earnings driven mainly by sales development in Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic
Stable New installation market in all major regions; China market in ramp-up after corona- pandemic
Modernization: positive market development in US; China ramping-up after corona-pandemic
Maintenance: stable development across regions; only minor impacts from corona-pandemic
1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 16 | May 2020
PT
Plant Technology1
[€ mn]
2018/192)
2019/203)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
668
513
1,048
614
2,844
568
457
Order backlog
5,021
4,881
5,189
4,847
4,847
4,615
4,252
Sales
615
669
725
935
2,943
755
737
EBITDA
(29)
(17)
(50)
(31)
(127)
(8)
(16)
EBITDA adjusted
(22)
(21)
(43)
(23)
(109)
(7)
(10)
EBIT
(37)
(26)
(63)
(38)
(164)
(19)
(27)
EBIT adjusted
(30)
(30)
(55)
(30)
(145)
(18)
(21)
EBIT adj. margin (%)
(4.9)
(4.4)
(7.5)
(3.3)
(4.9)
(2.3)
(2.8)
tk Value Added
(152)
Ø Capital Employed
(64)
(86)
(139)
(152)
(152)
(191)
(201)
BCF
(31)
0
(111)
(111)
(253)
123
(124)
CF from divestm.
1
0
5
21
28
14
1
CF for investm.
(8)
(9)
(9)
(9)
(35)
(8)
(9)
Employees
11,113
11,107
11,423
11,419
11,419
11,300
11,218
Current trading conditions
Q2 order intake at Plant Technology is down yoy due to slower customer activity in our Mining operations
Chemical plants: good demand supported numerous small andmid-sized orders e.g. a PET production plant in Turkey
Mining: lower yoy due to slower customer activity
Cement: significant up yoy, on the back of amedium-size order from Cameroon; overall positive development
Q2 EBIT adj. negative but up yoy, mainly due to G&A cost reductions
Q2 BCF negative and down yoy, due to shifts between Q1 and Q2; in H1 break-even
New organizational structure based on "newtk": Former Industrial Solutions renamed Plant Technology (now excl. System Engineering, now part of Automotive Technology) | 2. Figures on apro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
| May 2020
MS
Marine Systems
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
107
133
145
1,807
2,192
103
132
Order backlog
5,300
4,944
4,571
5,887
5,887
5,610
5,313
Sales
298
497
510
496
1,800
381
423
EBITDA
12
12
12
16
52
13
13
EBITDA adjusted
12
12
13
16
53
13
16
EBIT
0
(0)
(1)
1
0
(0)
(2)
EBIT adjusted
0
(0)
(0)
1
1
(0)
2
EBIT adj. margin (%)
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
tk Value Added
(74)
Ø Capital Employed
710
799
883
927
927
1,196
1,206
BCF
(148)
(131)
76
(129)
(333)
(49)
37
CF from divestm.
1
0
(0)
0
1
0
0
CF for investm.
(8)
(9)
(13)
(28)
(59)
(13)
(19)
Employees
5,868
5,859
5,870
6,013
6,013
6,104
6,133
Current trading conditions
Q2 Order intake on prior-year level; Mid-size orders in marine electronics and services
Q2 EBIT adj. Above prior year, as measures for performance improvement show first results
Q2 BCF up yoy due to higher as well as earlier payments of customers
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
| May 2020
MX
Materials Services
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
3,370
3,821
3,336
3,340
13,868
3,078
3,325
thereof Materials Production
401
489
401
431
1,721
427
545
Sales
3,388
3,696
3,505
3,291
13,881
3,046
3,389
thereof Materials Production
390
463
453
430
1,736
389
461
EBITDA
49
79
63
(11)
180
54
58
EBITDA adjusted
50
81
72
17
220
55
72
thereof Materials Production
16
6
12
8
42
7
5
EBIT
22
51
34
(41)
66
11
14
EBIT adjusted
22
53
43
(12)
107
11
28
thereof Materials Production
7
(4)
3
(2)
4
(3)
(5)
EBIT adj. margin (%)
0.7
1.4
1.2
(0.4)
0.8
0.4
0.8
thereof Materials Production
1.8
(0.8)
0.6
(0.4)
0.2
(0.8)
(1.2)
tk Value Added
(244)
Ø Capital Employed
3,782
3,898
3,914
3,866
3,866
4,035
4,179
BCF
(879)
417
(186)
689
41
(907)
280
thereof Materials Production
(134)
18
(22)
144
6
(224)
(22)
CF from divestm.
1
17
1
13
33
5
4
CF for investm.
(18)
(36)
(30)
(51)
(135)
(23)
(34)
Employees
20,378
20,302
20,242
20,340
20,340
20,238
20,023
Current trading conditions
Sales in Q2 below prior year: lower volumes in warehousing and distribution and auto-related service centers mainly due to weak demand in Europe and North America; further decline in prices in virtually all product segments; partial omission of sales due to part transfer of the direct-to-customer business to Steel Europe
EBIT adj. in Q2 significantly down yoy: margin pressure from declining prices in all business units and omission of positive effects from prior year (sale of real estate and compensation from Steel Europe for part transfer of direct-to-customer business), partly offset by productivity gains from performance programs and positive effects from derivates; AST with negative earnings contribution due to temporarily plant closure in March, unfavourable price situation for stainless steel, continuing import pressure and weak market environment
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
| May 2020
SE
Steel Europe
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Order intake
2,341
2,451
2,177
1,814
8,784
2,115
2,259
Sales
2,131
2,350
2,347
2,237
9,065
1,851
2,154
EBITDA
147
(6)
121
58
321
(48)
(218)
EBITDA adjusted
152
149
113
61
475
(46)
(94)
EBIT
34
(118)
9
(48)
(123)
(166)
(332)
EBIT adjusted
38
37
1
(45)
31
(164)
(208)
EBIT adj. margin (%)
1.8
1.6
0.0
(2.0)
0.3
(8.9)
(9.6)
tk Value Added
(586)
Ø Capital Employed
5,307
5,498
5,532
5,447
5,447
5,396
5,546
BCF
(832)
(52)
124
687
(72)
(1,045)
(81)
CF from divestm.
11
0
(0)
1
12
(2)
(1)
CF for investm.
(94)
(117)
(110)
(161)
(482)
(121)
(141)
Employees
27,613
27,882
27,934
28,278
28,278
28,093
27,869
Current trading conditions
EU carbon flat steel market with further economic slowdown, mainly driven by:
increasing geopolitical and foreign trade tensions and uncertainties
market environment remains extremely challenging: corona pandemic, continuing structural overcapacities, risks from trade imbalances, increased iron ore prices with falling revenues
still noticeably high imports (in particular Turkey, South Korea) and safeguard measures so far had not a major limiting effect
Shipments increased in Q2 yoy (2.8 mt vs. prior year 2.7 mt) with an unfavorable product mix, driven by general decline in auto demand and strengthened by pandemic
Sales in Q2 down yoy, caused by further negative price trend and unfavorable product mix
EBIT adj. in Q2 sig. down and negative driven by negative price trend, unfavorable product mix, in particular lower auto demand and temporary higher structural costs
1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
20 | May 2020
Volume KPI's of Materials Businesses
2011/12
2012/13
2013/14
2014/15
2015/16
2016/17
2017/18
2018/19
2019/20
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Total shipments
kt
10,868
10,669
13,615
13,421
12,605
10,966
11,096
2,376
2,672
2,388
2,413
9,849
2,254
2,410
MXWarehousing shipments1
kt
5,470
5,300
5,592
5,532
5,518
5,686
5,944
1,338
1,568
1,442
1,436
5,784
1,263
1,519
Shipments AST2
kt
-
-
537
747
848
853
888
192
229
222
202
844
180
230
Crude Steel
kt
11,860
11,646
12,249
12,392
12,021
12,060
11,839
2,821
2,902
2,750
2,813
11,286
2,840
2,752
Steel Europe AG
kt
8,408
8,487
8,936
9,276
9,336
9,440
9,171
2,170
2,246
2,110
2,149
8,675
2,167
2,037
HKM
kt
3,452
3,160
3,313
3,116
2,686
2,620
2,668
651
655
640
665
2,611
674
716
SE
Shipments
kt
12,009
11,519
11,393
11,725
11,174
11,433
11,302
2,397
2,699
2,720
2,636
10,452
2,242
2,791
Cold-rolled
kt
7,906
7,437
7,137
7,182
7,048
7,169
6,995
1,543
1,718
1,664
1,648
6,572
1,479
1,766
Hot-rolled
kt
4,103
4,082
4,256
4,543
4,126
4,265
4,307
854
981
1,057
989
3,880
759
1,016
Average Steel revenues per ton3
139
127
119
114
107
122
132
139
137
134
132
135
131
123
USD/EUR
Aver.
1.30
1.31
1.36
1.15
1.11
1.10
1.19
1.14
1.14
1.12
1.11
1.13
1.11
1.10
USD/EUR
Clos.
1.29
1.35
1.26
1.12
1.12
1.18
1.16
1.15
1.12
1.14
1.09
1.09
1.12
1.10
Excl. AST/VDM shipments | 2. Included at MX since March '14 | 3. Indexed: Q1 2004/05 = 100
| May 2020
HQ
Corporate Headquarters1)
[€ mn]
2018/192)
2019/203)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
EBITDA
(69)
(60)
(52)
(90)
(271)
(99)
(154)
EBITDA adjusted
(57)
(51)
(53)
(71)
(232)
(61)
(58)
EBIT
(74)
(64)
(59)
(95)
(293)
(103)
(159)
EBIT adjusted
(63)
(55)
(57)
(76)
(252)
(66)
(63)
BCF
(73)
(99)
(67)
(113)
(352)
(50)
(62)
Employees
1,187
1,119
1,092
1,057
1,057
1,041
969
As of FY 2019/20 the administrative units of Corporate and the regions are shown as Corporate Headquarters. The Service Units and Special Units will be shown in Reconciliation line.
Only administrative Units of Corporate and regions - Former Service and Special Units are combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 2. Figures on apro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
| May 2020
Business Area Overview - Quarterly Order Intake
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Automotive Technology1)2)
1,283
1,306
1,308
1,354
5,251
1,353
1,182
Industrial Components1)2)
643
702
661
631
2,636
558
589
Elevator Technology
2,143
1,995
1,999
2,035
8,171
2,232
1,982
Plant Technology1)2)
668
513
1,048
614
2,844
568
457
Marine Systems
107
133
145
1,807
2,192
103
132
Materials Services
3,370
3,821
3,336
3,340
13,868
3,078
3,325
Steel Europe
2,341
2,451
2,177
1,814
8,784
2,115
2,259
Corporate Headquarters1)2)
(0)
1
1
3
5
1
(0)
Reconciliation2)3)
(443)
(562)
(457)
(295)
(1,758)
(348)
(384)
Full Group
10,111
10,360
10,219
11,303
41,994
9,660
9,542
Disc. elevator operations4)
2,143
1,994
1,999
2,034
8,169
2,232
1,983
Group continuing operations
7,968
8,366
8,221
9,270
33,825
7,429
7,559
1. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 2. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
23 | May 2020
Business Area Overview - Quarterly Sales
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Automotive Technology1)2)
1,231
1,358
1,365
1,453
5,407
1,367
1,267
Industrial Components1)2)
573
650
660
639
2,522
544
573
Elevator Technology
1,923
1,869
2,042
2,125
7,960
2,045
1,860
Plant Technology1)2)
615
669
725
935
2,943
755
737
Marine Systems
298
497
510
496
1,800
381
423
Materials Services
3,388
3,696
3,505
3,291
13,881
3,046
3,389
Steel Europe
2,131
2,350
2,347
2,237
9,065
1,851
2,154
Corporate Headquarters1)2)
(0)
1
1
3
5
1
1
Reconciliation2)3)
(424)
(452)
(374)
(336)
(1,586)
(316)
(297)
Full Group
9,736
10,638
10,779
10,843
41,996
9,674
10,108
Disc. elevator operations4)
1,923
1,870
2,041
2,126
7,960
2,044
1,861
Group continuing operations
7,813
8,768
8,738
8,717
34,036
7,629
8,247
1. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 2. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
24 | May 2020
Business Area Overview - Quarterly EBIT and Margin
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Automotive Technology2)3)
9
(0)
2
(136)
(126)
(78)
(130)
%
0.7
(0.0)
0.1
(9.4)
(2.3)
(5.7)
(10.2)
Industrial Components2)3)
42
56
52
51
201
43
5
%
7.3
8.6
7.9
8.0
8.0
7.8
0.8
Elevator Technology
199
169
222
202
791
207
168
%
10.3
9.0
10.9
9.5
9.9
10.1
9.0
Plant Technology2)3)
(37)
(26)
(63)
(38)
(164)
(19)
(27)
%
(6.1)
(3.9)
(8.7)
(4.0)
(5.6)
(2.5)
(3.6)
Marine Systems
0
(0)
(1)
1
0
(0)
(2)
%
0.0
(0.0)
(0.1)
0.1
0.0
0.0
(0.4)
Materials Services
22
51
34
(41)
66
11
14
%
0.6
1.4
1.0
(1.2)
0.5
0.3
0.4
Steel Europe
34
(118)
9
(48)
(123)
(166)
(332)
%
1.6
(5.0)
0.4
(2.2)
(1.4)
(8.9)
(15.4)
Corporate Headquarters2)3)
(74)
(64)
(59)
(95)
(293)
(103)
(159)
Reconciliation3)4)
(12)
(36)
(13)
(19)
(80)
(10)
0
Full Group
181
32
183
(124)
272
(115)
(462)
%
1.9
0.3
1.7
(1.1)
0.6
(1.2)
(4.6)
Disc. elevator operations5)
199
169
221
195
783
187
98
Group continuing operations
(18)
(137)
(39)
(318)
(511)
(302)
(561)
%
(0.2)
(1.6)
(0.4)
(3.7)
(1.5)
(4.0)
(6.8)
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
25 | May 2020
Business Area Overview - Quarterly EBIT adj. and Margin
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/201)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Automotive Technology2)3)
13
9
(5)
(39)
(22)
21
(49)
%
1.0
0.7
(0.3)
(2.7)
(0.4)
1.6
(3.9)
Industrial Components2)3)
43
57
69
61
230
44
52
%
7.5
8.7
10.5
9.6
9.1
8.1
9.0
Elevator Technology
204
198
239
266
907
228
174
%
10.6
10.6
11.7
12.5
11.4
11.1
9.4
Plant Technology2)3)
(30)
(30)
(55)
(30)
(145)
(18)
(21)
%
(4.9)
(4.4)
(7.5)
(3.3)
(4.9)
(2.3)
(2.8)
Marine Systems
0
0
0
1
1
(0)
2
%
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.5
Materials Services
22
53
43
(12)
107
11
28
%
0.7
1.4
1.2
(0.4)
0.8
0.4
0.8
Steel Europe
38
37
1
(45)
31
(164)
(208)
%
1.8
1.6
0.0
(2.0)
0.3
(8.9)
(9.6)
Corporate Headquarters2)3)
(63)
(55)
(57)
(76)
(252)
(66)
(63)
Reconciliation3)4)
(11)
(29)
(10)
(6)
(56)
(6)
4
Full Group
217
240
226
119
802
50
(80)
%
2.2
2.3
2.1
1.1
1.9
0.5
(0.8)
Disc. elevator operations5)
204
198
238
271
912
227
186
Group continuing operations
13
41
(13)
(152)
(110)
(177)
(266)
%
0.2
0.5
(0.1)
(1.7)
(0.3)
(2.3)
(3.2)
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
26 | May 2020
Business Area Overview - Quarterly Business Cash Flow (BCF) and Free Cash Flow before M&A
[€ mn]
2018/19
2019/20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
BCF
Automotive Technology1)2)
(313)
(134)
(75)
126
(396)
(251)
(169)
BCF
Industrial Components1)2)
46
26
46
113
232
(50)
11
BCF
Elevator Technology
45
218
249
269
781
15
173
BCF
Plant Technology1)2)
(31)
0
(111)
(111)
(253)
123
(124)
BCF
Marine Systems
(148)
(131)
76
(129)
(333)
(49)
37
BCF
Materials Services
(879)
417
(186)
689
41
(907)
280
BCF
Steel Europe
(832)
(52)
124
687
(72)
(1,045)
(81)
BCF
Corporate Headquarters1)2)
(73)
(99)
(67)
(113)
(352)
(50)
(62)
BCF
Reconciliation2)3)
(134)
(72)
(68)
(34)
(308)
(146)
(42)
BCF
Full Group
(2,319)
173
(11)
1,497
(660)
(2,360)
23
Interest payments
(61)
(84)
(17)
(50)
(212)
(30)
(134)
Tax payments
(97)
(66)
(63)
(42)
(268)
(86)
(98)
FCF b. M&A
Full Group
(2,477)
23
(92)
1,406
(1,140)
(2,476)
(209)
FCF b. M&A
Disc. elevator operations4)
(12)
211
243
173
615
(72)
161
FCF b. M&A
Group continuing operations
(2,465)
(188)
(335)
1,233
(1,756)
(2,404)
(370)
Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
| May 2020
Capex increase due to IFRS 16 adoption amongst others
Continuing Operations
€1,210 mn
33%
up yoy
(incl. IFRS 16)
Non-cash IFRS 16 effect:
• Considering present value of
new leased items
9%
5%
3%
• ~€100-150 mn impact
11%
40%
2018/19
2019/20E
AT
IC
PT
MS
MX
SE
Group
28 | May 2020
Solid financial situation
Liquidity analysis and maturity profile of gross financial debt (without lease liabilities IFRS 16) as of March 31, 2020 [Group, € mn]
Additionally €1 bn syndicated loan signed in May for flexible access to liquidity2
Available committed credit facilities
Cash and
cash equivalents
28%
20%
16%
11%
17%
8%
2,000
2,510
1,766
1,489
1,518
1
2,525
1,028
746
03/31/2020
2019/20
2020/21
2021/22
2022/23
2023/24
after
(6 months)
2023/24
Total: 9,057
1. Incl. securities of €7 mn l 2. KfW and bank consortium
Gross financial debt
(w/o lease liabilities IFRS 16)
29 | May 2020
Pensions: "patient" long-term financial debt with gradual amortization
[Group, € mn]
Accrued pension and similar obligations
8,243
8,512
8,947
8,600
7,654
40
44
202
50
209
57
202
210
54
256
638
519
553
503
627
8,341
7,699
8,688
8,266
7,490
7,993
7,747
8,050
7,788
7,072
1.30
1.00
0.70
0.90
1.60
(355)
Q2 18/19
Q3 18/19
Q4 18/19
Q1 19/20
Q2 19/20
Development at unchanged discount rate (schematic)
100-200 p.a. amortization by payments to pensioners
Fluctuations in accrued pensions
are mainly driven by increases / decreases in discount rates in Germany (>90% of accrued pensions in Germany)
do not change payouts to pensioners
do not trigger funding situation in Germany;
and not necessarily funding changes outside Germany
are recognized directly in equity via OCI
IFRS requires determination of pension discount rate based on AA- rated corporate bonds
Pension discount rate significant lower than interest rates of tk corporate bonds
>90% of accrued pensions in Germany;
thereof ~60% owed to exist. pensioners (average age ~77 years)
Accrued pension liability Germany
Accrued pension liability outside GER
Accruals related to partial retirement agreements
Other accrued pension-related obligation
German discount rate
Reclassification due to the presentation as liabilities associated with assets held for sale
30 | May 2020
Germany accounts for majority of pension plans
[Group, FY 18/19; € mn]
Funded status of defined benefit obligation
Reconciliation of accrued pension liabilities by region
2,448
7,122
11,067
8,688
1,566
Partly
Unfunded
Accrued
Plan assets
Defined
underfunded
portion
pension
benefit
portion
liabilities
obligation
Germany
Outside Germany
(181)
8,232
8,050
2,836
(2,267)
638
54
Defined
Plan
Accrued
Defined
Plan
Other
Accrued
benefit
assets
pension
benefit
assets
effects1
pension
obligation
liabilities
obligation
liabilities
>95% of the unfunded portion in Germany;
German pension regulations do not require funding of pension obligations with plan assets;
therefore funding is mainly done by tk's operating assets
Othernon-financial assets
| May 2020
Plan assets outside Germany mainly attributable to UK (~34%) and USA (~27%)
Plan asset classes include national and international stocks, fixed income securities of governments andnon-governmental organizations, real estate as well as highly diversified funds
Net periodic payments exceed Service costs (incl. in EBITDA) by >€200 mn (long-term ~€300 mn) and amortize pension liability by of Net periodic payment vs. Net periodic pension cost
[Group, € mn]
Non-cash employees earning
Cash to pensioners
future pension payments
8,688
Net periodic pension cost (337)
Net periodic payment
425
126
(529)
1,169
7,607
203
8
(353)
(72)
(176)
176
1.70
0.70
Sep. 30,
Service
Admin
Net
from
from
Annual
Others
Sep. 30,
2018
costs1
costs
interest cost
Group
plan assets
contribution
(mainly
2019
to plan assets
actuarial gains)
In
P&L: personnel costs2
P&L:
Operating Cash Flow
mainly:
financial line
equity (OCI)
financial
German discount rate
statements
Cash flow statement: "changes in accrued pension and similar obligations"
Including past service cost and curtailments
Additional personnel expenses include €173 mn net periodic pension cost for defined contribution plans
32 | May 2020
Re-conciliation of EBIT Q2 2019/20 from Group P&L
[Continuing Operations, € mn]
P&L structure
Net sales
8,247
Cost of sales
(7,615)
SG&A, R&D
(1,187)
Other income/expense
4
Other gains/losses
(9)
= Income from operations
(561)
Income from companies using equity method
2
Finance income/expense
(71)
EBIT definition
Net sales
8,247
Cost of sales
(7,615)
SG&A, R&D
(1,187)
Other income/expense
4
Other gains/losses
(9)
Income from companies using equity method
2
Adjustm. for oper. items in fin. income/expense
(2)
= EBIT
(561)
Finance income/expense
(71)
Operating items in fin. income/expense
2
= EBT
(630)
= EBT
(630)
33 | May 2020
