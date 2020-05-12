Log in
THYSSENKRUPP AG (TKA)

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/12 09:57:34 am
4.169 EUR   -14.09%
thyssenKrupp : Charts 2nd quarter 2019/2020

05/12/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Charts on Q2 FY 2019/20 Facts & Figures

Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR)

May 2020

newtk progressing - but: Pandemic with clear impact on operations and financials already in Q2

Performance

Portfolio

Automotive Technology

SP:Site closure in Germany and reduction of 490 FTE decided

Steel Europe

Headcount reduction under Strategy 20-30 started (up to 3,000 FTE); HP:Sell or Close until end of FY21

Corporate Headquarters

177 FTE carried to transfer company, confirming targeted headcount reduction to 430

Elevator Sale

Approval by 8/13 merger control authorities obtained (i.e. US, CAN, CN); Closing expected within FY 19/20

Plant Technology

Best-owner process: indicative offers received from potential strategic buyers

  • Results ofportfolio assessmentwill be released post Supervisory Board meeting on May 19th
  • In already challenging trading conditions for Steel Europe and Automotive Technology pandemic with clear impact

PY

PY

Group financials

Order Intake

9,542

10,360

EBIT adj.

(80)

240

(in € mn)

Sales

10,108

10,638

FCF bef. M&A

(209)

23

  • Solid financial liquidity of €4.5 bn as of 31.03.1; additionally €1 bn syndicated loan signed2for flexible access to liquidity

Outlook

High uncertainties:

Extent of consequences from pandemic particularly on our auto-related materials and components

businesses not reliably assessable yet

Significant decline of financial KPIs for Q3 and FY expected

  • Closing of Elevator sale will lead to a significantuplift in our book value of equityand a net cash position

2 | May 2020

1. Cash and cash equivalents of €2.5 bn and €2.0 bn available committed credit facilities l 2. KfW and bank consortium

Order intake below prior year mainly by components and materials businesses

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/20

Q2

Q1

Q2

yoy

yoy (ex FX)1

Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3

1,306

1,353

1,182

(10%)

(10%)

Industrial Components (IC) 2,3

702

558

589

(16%)

(16%)

Elevator Technology (ET)

1,995

2,232

1,982

(1%)

(1%)

Plant Technology (PT) 2,3

513

568

457

(11%)

(10%)

Marine Systems (MS)

133

103

132

(1%)

(1%)

Materials Services (MX)

3,821

3,078

3,325

(13%)

(13%)

Steel Europe (SE)

2,451

2,115

2,259

(8%)

(8%)

Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3

1

1

(0)

--

--

Reconciliation 3,4

(562)

(348)

(384)

32%

-

Full Group

10,360

9,660

9,542

(8%)

(8%)

Disc. elevator operations 5

1,994

2,232

1,983

(1%)

-

Group continuing operations

8,366

7,429

7,559

(10%)

(10%)

AT:Challenging car demand conditions and pandemic-induced demand drops in China and Europe outweighs effects from ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Dampers

IC:Cyclical downturn at Forged Technologies (crankshafts for heavy duty engines, undercarriages) and pandemic-induced decline overcompensate good order situation at bearings (wind energy)

ET:Growth in NI and steady service business both in Europe and US; slower demand in Asia, especially China due to pandemic; order backlog (excl. Service) on new record level

PT:Down yoy due to slower customer activity in our Mining operations; Cement with medium-sized order in Cameroon, good demand at Chemicals

MS:Mid-size orders in marine electronics and services

MX:Sig. lower volumes due to low demand from automotive sector and negative price trend; temp. plant closure at AST

SE:Higher volumes driven by inventory cycle until mid of March offset by continued price pressure

1. Adjusted for FX and portfolio effects l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |

  1. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
  1. | May 2020

Sales

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/20

Q2

Q1

Q2

yoy

yoy (ex FX)1

Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3

1,358

1,367

1,267

(7%)

(7%)

Industrial Components (IC) 2,3

650

544

573

(12%)

(12%)

Elevator Technology (ET)

1,869

2,045

1,860

(1%)

(1%)

Plant Technology (PT) 2,3

669

755

737

10%

11%

Marine Systems (MS)

497

381

423

(15%)

(15%)

Materials Services (MX)

3,696

3,046

3,389

(8%)

(9%)

Steel Europe (SE)

2,350

1,851

2,154

(8%)

(8%)

Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3

1

1

1

(27%)

-

Reconciliation 3,4

(452)

(316)

(297)

34%

-

Full Group

10,638

9,674

10,108

(5%)

(5%)

Disc. elevator operations 5

1,870

2,044

1,861

(0%)

-

Group continuing operations

8,768

7,629

8,247

(6%)

(6%)

AT:Sales mirror order intake; challenging car demand conditions and pandemic-induced demand drops in China and Europe outweighs effects from ramp-up of new plants and projects at Steering and Dampers

IC:Ongoing cyclical downturn as well as pandemic-driven decline at heavy duty engine components and undercarriages overcompensate increase at bearings for wind energy

ET:Growth across all business lines in US; Europe with slight decrease; Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic

PT:Sig. growth driven by execution of projects for chemical plants

MS:Slower against strong prior year compare

MX:Further negative price trend and lower volumes due to lower demand in Europe and North America; partial omission of direct-to-customer business (transfer to SE)

SE:Further negative price trend and unfavorable product mix with sig. lower auto demand

1. Adjusted for FX and portfolio effects l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |

  1. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
  1. | May 2020

EBIT adj. - Pandemic with first pronounced effects at Automotive Technology and Steel Europe

Materials volume-, price- and cost-induced lower [€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201

Q2

Q1

Q2

yoy

Automotive Technology (AT) 2,3

9

21

(49)

--

Springs & Stabilizers 3

(13)

(20)

(29)

--

System Engineering 3

(4)

(3)

(20)

--

Industrial Components (IC) 2,3

57

44

52

(9%)

Elevator Technology (ET)

198

228

174

(12%)

Plant Technology (PT) 2,3

(30)

(18)

(21)

31%

Marine Systems (MS)

(0)

(0)

2

++

Materials Services (MX)

53

11

28

(48%)

Steel Europe (SE)

37

(164)

(208)

--

Heavy Plate 3

(13)

(35)

(25)

(92%)

Corporate Headquarters (HQ) 2,3

(55)

(66)

(63)

(14%)

Reconciliation 3,4

(29)

(6)

4

++

Full Group

240

50

(80)

--

Disc. elevator operations 5

198

227

186

(6%)

Group continuing operations

41

(177)

(266)

--

AT:Significantly lower due to overall softer car demand and pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe; SP and SY sig. lower

IC:Bearings with increase from volume and mix vs. pandemic- induced and cyclically lower contribution by components for heavy duty engines

ET:Slower earnings mainly by sales development in Asia; especially China impacted by pandemic

PT:Up yoy mainly by continued G&A cost reductions, yet still negative

MS:Above prior year, as measures for performance improvement show results

MX:Margin pressure due to lower shipments and prices in main product groups; temp. plant closure at AST; omission of pos. effects from pr. year (real estate sale and compensation for transfer direct-to-customer business to SE)

SE:Negative price trend and unfavorable product mix; higher costs by underutilization, raw materials (IO)

HQ:Higher costs; mainly project expenses "newtk", provision for

LTI, omission of positive one-timer in prior year

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
  1. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters

5 | May 2020

Overview - Business cash flow (BCF) and Free cash flow before M & A

[€ mn]

BCF

Automotive Technology (AT)

2,3

Springs & Stabilizers

3

System Engineering

3

BCF

Industrial Components (IC)

2,3

BCF

Elevator Technology (ET)

BCF

Plant Technology (PT)

2,3

BCF

Marine Systems (MS)

BCF

Materials Services (MX)

BCF

Steel Europe (SE)

Heavy Plate

3

BCF

Corporate Headquarters (HQ)

2,3

BCF

Reconciliation

3,4

BCF

Full Group

Interest payments

Tax payments

FCF b. M&A

Full Group

FCF b. M&A

Disc. elevator operations

5

FCF b. M&A

Group continuing operations

2018/19

2019/20

1

Q2

Q1

Q2

yoy

(134)

(251)

(169)

(26%)

(35)

(50)

(35)

1%

(32)

(27)

(81)

--

26

(50)

11

(59%)

218

15

173

(21%)

0

123

(124)

--

(131)

(49)

37

++

417

(907)

280

(33%)

(52)

(1,045)

(81)

(56%)

(38)

(26)

(27)

29%

(99)

(50)

(62)

37%

(72)

(146)

(42)

42%

173

(2,360)

23

(87%)

(84)

(30)

(134)

(60%)

(66)

(86)

(98)

(48%)

23

(2,476)

(209)

--

211

(72)

161

(24%)

(188)

(2,404)

(370)

(97%)

AT:Lower earnings and higher payments for sales tax and accruals overshadow lower investments

IC:Decrease at components for heavy duty engines mainly due to pandemic-related lower earnings as well as higher payments for restructuring

ET:Investments (new headquarter US) as well as impacts from corona-pandemic in China

PT:Shifts between Q1 and Q2; upfront payment from Egypt delayed into Q3; in H1 break-even

MS:Higher as well as earlier payments of customers

MX:Lower earnings and NWC-release; omission of cash-in from divestiture (sale of real estate in PY)

SE:Lower earnings partly compensated by NWC-release, mainly inventories

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 l 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported at Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
  1. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters

6 | May 2020

Special Items - continued focus on restructuring and future margin upside

Full group [€ mn]

2018/19

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Disposal effect

AT

Impairment

(1)

(2)

(2)

(85)

Restructuring

(6)

Others

(3)

(7)

8

(6)

Disposal effect

IC

Impairment

(3)

Restructuring

(1)

(4)

(9)

Others

(1)

(10)

(2)

Disposal effect

1

ET

Impairment

(4)

Restructuring

(3)

(22)

(13)

(19)

Others

(3)

(7)

(4)

(42)

Disposal effect

2

PT

Impairment

(1)

Restructuring

(2)

(1)

(2)

(7)

Others

(5)

5

(8)

(1)

Disposal effect

MS

Impairment

Restructuring

(1)

Others

Disposal effect

(1)

MX

Impairment

(1)

(4)

Restructuring

(3)

(2)

(5)

(15)

Others

2

(4)

(9)

Disposal effect

(4)

(20)

(3)

(1)

SE

Impairment

(1)

Restructuring

(1)

(1)

(1)

Others

1

(134)

12

HQ

Disposal effect

(10)

(25)

6

(9)

Impairment

(3)

Corp.

Restructuring

(1)

(1)

(1)

(11)

Others

(1)

16

(4)

1

Consolidation/others

(2)

(3)

(4)

(13)

Group

(36)

(204)

(42)

(242)

2019/20

FY

Q1

Q2

(90)

(5)

(81)

(6)

(94)

5

(7)

(5)

(2)

(1)

(46)

(14)

(1)

(1)

(13)

1

  1. (4)
  1. (7) (6)
  1. (9)

2

(1)

(13) (1) (6)

(8)

(1)

(4)

(1)

(5)

(24)

(2)

(15)

(12)

1

1

(28)

(1)

(3)

(1)

(124)

(122)

(39)

(22)

(84)

  1. 1

(14)

(16)

(12)

14

(21)

(4)

(4)

(524)

(166)

(382)

Comments on Q2

  • Impairments at SP and Dampers due topandemic-related lower earnings expectations
  • Impairments at Steering due toorder-revaluation in China due to reduced customer demand
  • Impairments on technical equipment, buildings and othernon-current assets in China in the forgings business triggered by lower sales expectations due to the pandemic and tariff disputes between China and the US
  • Mainly costs in connection with restructurings in business units Europe / Africa and Americas
  • Restructurings throughout the businesses
  • Restructurings throughout the businesses
  • Restructurings mainly at Aerospace Germany
  • Restructurings for steel strategy20-30
  • Project expenses in connection with the planned Elevator transaction
  • Provisions for restructurings at tkAG

7 | May 2020

Outlook: Pandemic-induced uncertainties, extent of consequences not reliably assessable yet

Continuing Operations [€ mn, bn]

FY EBIT adj.

down yoy,

sig -ve

PY: €(0.1) bn

FY FCF bef. M&A

down yoy

sig -ve

PY: €(1.8) bn

Counter

Measures

(as of Q3)

8 | May 2020

13

41

(13)

(177)

(266)

In Q3- given the currently unforeseeable effects of

the pandemic on demand and supply chains

and depending on the speed of production

resumption by our customers - a loss in the high

3-digit million € range is likely and up to a good €1 bn

(188)

(370)

(335)

cannot be ruled out

(2.5)

(2.4)

Q1

Q2

Q3E

Stringent cost and cash control with expected savings of up to €1 bn in FY

  • Personnel, mainlyshort-time work at all BAs (~32,000 FTEs); capex; intensified NWC management

18/19 19/20

thyssenkrupp Group1

Sales €42.0 bn; EBIT adj. €802 mn

Automotive

€5.4 bn

Industrial

€2.5 bn

Elevator

€8.0 bn

Technology (AT)

€(22) mn

Components (IC)

€230 mn

Technology (ET)

€907 mn

Chassis/ powertrain

Bearings

Elevators, escalators,

components

Undercarriages

moving walks

Production lines: auto/

Passenger boarding bridges

Crankshafts

aerospace

Signing of full sale with consortium led

by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation

on February 27th, 2020

Plant

Marine

Materials

Steel

€2.9 bn

€1.8 bn

€13.9 bn

€9.1 bn

Technology (PT)

€(145) mn

Systems (MS)

€1 mn

Services (MX)

€107 mn

Europe (SE)

€31 mn

Chemical plants

Submarines2

Industrial materials distribution

Premium flat carbon steel

Cement plants;

Naval surface vessels

Raw materials trading

minerals/ mining

Naval electronic systems

Logistics; SCM

equipment

Stainless steel

production (AST)

  1. All figures related to FY 2018/19; AT, IC and PT onpro-forma basis l 2. Non-nuclear
  1. | May 2020

Q3 likely the trough quarter in FY 19/20, significantly stressed by pandemic impacts

[Continuing operations, € mn]

AT

IC

PT

MS

MX

SE

HQ/

Cons./Others

EBIT adj.

Q2Impact

pandemic

  1. mid2-digit

52low 1-digit

(21)-

2-

28-

  1. mid2-digit

(63)

n/a

(16)

  1. ~€100 mn

Q3E

Q3 vs Q2

low-mid3-digit-ve

Sales decline by up to 50%; whole quarter impacted by

underutilization vs. only March in Q2

1-digit +ve

Demand decline at Forged business by up to 50% leading

to underutilization; support by robust bearings

low 3-digit-ve

Slower progress in project execution, postponement of orders

1-digit +ve

Small impact on Sales due to pandemic restrictions

resulting in minor inefficiencies in production

low 3-digit-ve

Sig. decline of volumes leads to underutilization and falls sig. below cost structures

up to mid 3-digit-ve

Unfavorable product mix with sharp decline in shipments

by ~1/3 (~50% auto) and inefficient cost base

stable qoq

unchanged

high 3-digit million € -ve

range is likely and a

Given the currently unforeseeable effects of the pandemic on demand and supply

good €1 billion cannotchains and depending on the speed of production resumption by our customers be ruled out

10 | May 2020

Continuing Operations FY 19/20 Outlook - limited visibility at Materials and auto businesses

Cost reduction and earning securing measures at all businesses

18/191

19/20E1

FY 19/20E

AT

(22)

Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declineunable to be offset by further ramp-up of new plants and projects;

EBIT adj. clearly negativewith continuing strongly negative contributions from SP and SY

IC

230

Significant drop in saleswith bearings up vs pandemic and cyclically lower sales at heavy duty and construction machinery components;

EBIT adj. positive but significantly lower

PT

(145)

Pandemic-inducedlower salesdue to slower project progress and postponements of orders; EBIT adj. down

MS

1

Slightly +ve, stable sales;supported by cost cutting, better project execution and higher contribution by new projects

MX

107

Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declinewith especially weak demand at our auto customers due to temporary plant closures and

production cutbacks; EBIT adj. significantly negativedepending on the decline in shipments and further price developments

SE

31

Pandemic-relatedsignificant sales declinein particular for high-value automotive grades; EBIT adj. significantly negativeand additionally

impacted by lower capacity utilization, ongoing negative Heavy Plate and structural cost disadvantages addressed by strategy 20-30

HQ/

(252)

Onprior-year level

Cons./Others

(54)

EBIT adj.

(110)

Strongly negativedue to significant sales decline and resulting underutilization

EAT

(1,110)

Significantly higher net lossresulting from lower EBIT and restructuring costs

FCF b. M&A

(1,756)

Significantly belowprior-year;mainly due to operating performance, depending on inflows from order intake and payment profile of

projects at PT and MS, expenses for restructuring and payment cartel fine (€370 mn)

  1. FY 2018/19 figures for Automotive Technology (AT), Industrial Components (IC), Plant Technology (PT) and Corporate onpro-forma basis; the administrative units of Corporate and the regions will be presented as Corporate Headquarters as of Oct. 1st, 2019
  1. | May 2020

Key financials

Full Group

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

10,111

10,360

10,219

11,303

41,994

9,660

9,542

Sales

9,736

10,638

10,779

10,843

41,996

9,674

10,108

EBITDA

465

321

483

256

1,525

237

(6)

EBITDA adjusted

500

526

519

413

1,958

398

258

EBIT

181

32

183

(124)

272

(115)

(462)

EBIT adjusted

217

240

226

119

802

50

(80)

EBT

99

(55)

80

(207)

(83)

(206)

(537)

Net income/(loss)

68

(161)

(77)

(89)

(260)

(364)

(946)

attrib. to tk AG stockh.

60

(173)

(94)

(97)

(304)

(372)

(948)

Earnings per share2)(€)

0.10

(0.28)

(0.15)

(0.16)

(0.49)

(0.60)

(1.52)

Operating cash flow

(2,245)

319

218

1,781

72

(2,144)

132

Cash flow from divestm.

25

27

8

49

108

18

11

Cash flow from investm.

(257)

(323)

(375)

(489)

(1,443)

(327)

(359)

Free cash flow

(2,477)

22

(149)

1,341

(1,263)

(2,453)

(215)

FCF before M&A

(2,477)

23

(92)

1,406

(1,140)

(2,476)

(209)

TK Value Added

(1,068)

Ø Capital Employed

16,058

16,623

16,815

16,749

16,749

17,851

18,220

Cash and cash equivalents

(incl. short-term securities)

2,303

2,947

2,845

3,712

3,712

2,087

2,525

Net financial debt

4,684

4,834

5,101

3,703

3,703

7,138

7,549

Equity

3,274

2,882

2,494

2,220

2,220

1,934

1,174

Employees

161,496

161,153

161,740

162,372

162,372

161,538

160,090

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. Attributable to tk AG's stockholders
  1. | May 2020

NFD includes €1 bn IFRS 16 effect

Key financials

[€ mn]

Continuing operations

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

7,968

8,366

8,221

9,270

33,825

7,429

7,559

Sales

7,813

8,768

8,738

8,717

34,036

7,629

8,247

EBITDA

245

129

239

39

652

9

(136)

EBITDA adjusted

296

327

281

141

1,046

129

40

EBIT

(18)

(137)

(39)

(318)

(511)

(302)

(561)

EBIT adjusted

13

41

(13)

(152)

(110)

(177)

(266)

EBT

(96)

(224)

(125)

(410)

(855)

(382)

(630)

Net income/(loss)

(64)

(272)

(213)

(562)

(1,110)

(442)

(688)

attrib. to tk AG stockh.

(72)

(283)

(229)

(569)

(1,153)

(449)

(691)

Earnings per share2)(€)

(0.11)

(0.46)

(0.37)

(0.91)

(1.85)

(0.72)

(1.11)

Operating cash flow

(2,255)

72

(53)

1,572

(664)

(2,109)

(58)

Cash flow from divestm.

23

26

7

45

101

18

6

Cash flow from investm.

(233)

(286)

(289)

(402)

(1,210)

(295)

(318)

Free cash flow

(2,465)

(188)

(335)

1,215

(1,773)

(2,385)

(371)

FCF before M&A

(2,465)

(188)

(335)

1,233

(1,756)

(2,404)

(370)

Employees

108,211

108,235

108,727

109,288

109,288

108,700

107,523

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. Attributable to tk AG's stockholders
  1. | May 2020

AT

Automotive Technology1

[€ mn]

2018/192)

2019/203)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

1,283

1,306

1,308

1,354

5,251

1,353

1,182

Sales

1,231

1,358

1,365

1,453

5,407

1,367

1,267

EBITDA

67

61

65

16

210

(2)

17

EBITDA adjusted

70

68

57

29

224

94

27

EBIT

9

0

2

(136)

(126)

(78)

(130)

EBIT adjusted

13

9

(5)

(39)

(22)

21

(49)

EBIT adj. margin (%)

1.0

0.7

(0.3)

(2.7)

(0.4)

1.6

(3.9)

tk Value Added

(381)

Ø Capital Employed

2,784

2,909

2,988

3,006

3,006

3,081

3,132

BCF

(313)

(134)

(75)

126

(396)

(251)

(169)

CF from divestm.

1

0

1

0

2

0

1

CF for investm.

(100)

(98)

(93)

(105)

(396)

(100)

(75)

Employees

24,712

24,984

25,513

25,834

25,834

25,891

25,572

Current trading conditions

  • Order intake in Q2 at €1,182 mn(-10% yoy, ex F/X -10%); sales in Q2 at €1,267 mn (-7% yoy, ex F/X -7%)
    • Ramp-upof new plants and projects at Steering and Damper overshadowed by pandemic-induced demand drop in China and Europe as OEM customers temporarily shut down production in February and March
    • Overall difficult environment in auto plant engineering affects System Engineering

EBIT adj. in Q2 at €(49) mn significantly below prior year;

    • Pandemic-induceddemand drop in China and Europe
    • Springs & Stabilizers and System Engineering sig. lower and negative; dampening positive effects from ongoing elimination of BA layer resulting in leaner AT office structure
  2. New organizational structure based on "newtk": Former Components Technology renamed Automotive Technology, now incl. System Engineering (previously part of former Industrial Solutions) | 2. Figures on apro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
  1. | May 2020

IC

Industrial Components1

[€ mn]

2018/192)

2019/203)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

643

702

661

631

2,636

558

589

Order backlog

938

1,014

1,010

1,005

1,005

1,013

1,011

Sales

573

650

660

639

2,522

544

573

EBITDA

72

86

84

83

325

72

81

EBITDA adjusted

73

87

99

94

353

73

82

EBIT

42

56

52

51

201

43

5

EBIT adjusted

43

57

69

61

230

44

52

EBIT adj. margin (%)

7.5

8.7

10.5

9.6

9.1

8.1

9.0

tk Value Added

82

Ø Capital Employed

1,364

1,380

1,393

1,391

1,391

1,502

1,516

BCF

46

26

46

113

232

(50)

11

CF from divestm.

5

1

1

5

12

0

0

CF for investm.

(12)

(18)

(26)

(46)

(103)

(28)

(25)

Employees

14,493

14,350

14,120

13,773

13,773

13,528

13,318

Current trading conditions

  • Order intake in Q2 at €589 mn(-16% yoy, ex F/X -16%); sales in Q2 at €573 mn (-12% yoy, ex F/X -12%)
    • Bearings: still good development overall especially wind energy China, slight decrease in components for construction equipment and other business
    • Forged Technologies: sig. down yoy due topandemic-driven demand decline as well as ongoing cyclical downturn; cars/trucks with sig. decline in cyclical Class 8 truck market (esp. USA); undercarriages with continued cyclical demand decline, partially compensated by broader product portfolio and exploitation of new markets and business segments

EBIT adj. in Q2 at €52 mn below prior year; margin however slightly up yoy

  • Bearings: volume- andstructural-driven higher yoy
  • Forged Technologies: sales- andpandemic-related significantly below prior year, tariff disputes between USA and China negatively impacting demand

1. New organizational structure based on "newtk": Incl. Bearings and Forged Technologies (previously part of former Components Technology) | 2. Figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16

15 | May 2020

ET

Elevator Technology

[€ mn]

Discontinued operations

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

2,143

1,995

1,999

2,035

8,171

2,232

1,982

Order backlog

5,325

5,555

5,461

5,590

5,590

5,745

5,800

Sales

1,923

1,869

2,042

2,125

7,960

2,045

1,860

EBITDA

220

192

245

224

880

249

217

EBITDA adjusted

225

220

262

288

995

269

223

EBIT

199

169

222

202

791

207

168

EBIT adjusted

204

198

239

266

907

228

174

EBIT adj. margin (%)

10.6

10.6

11.7

12.5

11.4

11.1

9.4

tk Value Added

694

Ø Capital Employed

1,231

1,266

1,275

1,292

1,292

1,764

1,807

BCF

45

218

249

269

781

15

173

CF from divestm.

2

0

1

4

6

1

4

CF for investm.

(23)

(33)

(85)

(80)

(221)

(32)

(40)

Employees

53,285

52,918

53,013

53,084

53,084

52,838

52,567

Current trading conditions

Order backlog (excl. Service) at €5.8 bn on new record level

Order intake in Q2 -1% yoy (ex FX -1%); Growth in NI and steady service business both in Europe and US; slower demand in Asia and especially China due to pandemic

Sales in Q2 -1% yoy (ex FX -1%); Growth across all business lines in US; Europe with slight decline; Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic

Q2 EBIT adj.: Slower earnings driven mainly by sales development in Asia and especially China impacted by pandemic

Stable New installation market in all major regions; China market in ramp-up after corona- pandemic

Modernization: positive market development in US; China ramping-up after corona-pandemic

Maintenance: stable development across regions; only minor impacts from corona-pandemic

1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 16 | May 2020

PT

Plant Technology1

[€ mn]

2018/192)

2019/203)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

668

513

1,048

614

2,844

568

457

Order backlog

5,021

4,881

5,189

4,847

4,847

4,615

4,252

Sales

615

669

725

935

2,943

755

737

EBITDA

(29)

(17)

(50)

(31)

(127)

(8)

(16)

EBITDA adjusted

(22)

(21)

(43)

(23)

(109)

(7)

(10)

EBIT

(37)

(26)

(63)

(38)

(164)

(19)

(27)

EBIT adjusted

(30)

(30)

(55)

(30)

(145)

(18)

(21)

EBIT adj. margin (%)

(4.9)

(4.4)

(7.5)

(3.3)

(4.9)

(2.3)

(2.8)

tk Value Added

(152)

Ø Capital Employed

(64)

(86)

(139)

(152)

(152)

(191)

(201)

BCF

(31)

0

(111)

(111)

(253)

123

(124)

CF from divestm.

1

0

5

21

28

14

1

CF for investm.

(8)

(9)

(9)

(9)

(35)

(8)

(9)

Employees

11,113

11,107

11,423

11,419

11,419

11,300

11,218

Current trading conditions

Q2 order intake at Plant Technology is down yoy due to slower customer activity in our Mining operations

  • Chemical plants: good demand supported numerous small andmid-sized orders e.g. a PET production plant in Turkey
  • Mining: lower yoy due to slower customer activity
  • Cement: significant up yoy, on the back of amedium-size order from Cameroon; overall positive development

Q2 EBIT adj. negative but up yoy, mainly due to G&A cost reductions

Q2 BCF negative and down yoy, due to shifts between Q1 and Q2; in H1 break-even

  1. New organizational structure based on "newtk": Former Industrial Solutions renamed Plant Technology (now excl. System Engineering, now part of Automotive Technology) | 2. Figures on apro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
  1. | May 2020

MS

Marine Systems

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

107

133

145

1,807

2,192

103

132

Order backlog

5,300

4,944

4,571

5,887

5,887

5,610

5,313

Sales

298

497

510

496

1,800

381

423

EBITDA

12

12

12

16

52

13

13

EBITDA adjusted

12

12

13

16

53

13

16

EBIT

0

(0)

(1)

1

0

(0)

(2)

EBIT adjusted

0

(0)

(0)

1

1

(0)

2

EBIT adj. margin (%)

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

tk Value Added

(74)

Ø Capital Employed

710

799

883

927

927

1,196

1,206

BCF

(148)

(131)

76

(129)

(333)

(49)

37

CF from divestm.

1

0

(0)

0

1

0

0

CF for investm.

(8)

(9)

(13)

(28)

(59)

(13)

(19)

Employees

5,868

5,859

5,870

6,013

6,013

6,104

6,133

Current trading conditions

Q2 Order intake on prior-year level; Mid-size orders in marine electronics and services

Q2 EBIT adj. Above prior year, as measures for performance improvement show first results

Q2 BCF up yoy due to higher as well as earlier payments of customers

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
  1. | May 2020

MX

Materials Services

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

3,370

3,821

3,336

3,340

13,868

3,078

3,325

thereof Materials Production

401

489

401

431

1,721

427

545

Sales

3,388

3,696

3,505

3,291

13,881

3,046

3,389

thereof Materials Production

390

463

453

430

1,736

389

461

EBITDA

49

79

63

(11)

180

54

58

EBITDA adjusted

50

81

72

17

220

55

72

thereof Materials Production

16

6

12

8

42

7

5

EBIT

22

51

34

(41)

66

11

14

EBIT adjusted

22

53

43

(12)

107

11

28

thereof Materials Production

7

(4)

3

(2)

4

(3)

(5)

EBIT adj. margin (%)

0.7

1.4

1.2

(0.4)

0.8

0.4

0.8

thereof Materials Production

1.8

(0.8)

0.6

(0.4)

0.2

(0.8)

(1.2)

tk Value Added

(244)

Ø Capital Employed

3,782

3,898

3,914

3,866

3,866

4,035

4,179

BCF

(879)

417

(186)

689

41

(907)

280

thereof Materials Production

(134)

18

(22)

144

6

(224)

(22)

CF from divestm.

1

17

1

13

33

5

4

CF for investm.

(18)

(36)

(30)

(51)

(135)

(23)

(34)

Employees

20,378

20,302

20,242

20,340

20,340

20,238

20,023

Current trading conditions

Sales in Q2 below prior year: lower volumes in warehousing and distribution and auto-related service centers mainly due to weak demand in Europe and North America; further decline in prices in virtually all product segments; partial omission of sales due to part transfer of the direct-to-customer business to Steel Europe

EBIT adj. in Q2 significantly down yoy: margin pressure from declining prices in all business units and omission of positive effects from prior year (sale of real estate and compensation from Steel Europe for part transfer of direct-to-customer business), partly offset by productivity gains from performance programs and positive effects from derivates; AST with negative earnings contribution due to temporarily plant closure in March, unfavourable price situation for stainless steel, continuing import pressure and weak market environment

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
  1. | May 2020

SE

Steel Europe

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Order intake

2,341

2,451

2,177

1,814

8,784

2,115

2,259

Sales

2,131

2,350

2,347

2,237

9,065

1,851

2,154

EBITDA

147

(6)

121

58

321

(48)

(218)

EBITDA adjusted

152

149

113

61

475

(46)

(94)

EBIT

34

(118)

9

(48)

(123)

(166)

(332)

EBIT adjusted

38

37

1

(45)

31

(164)

(208)

EBIT adj. margin (%)

1.8

1.6

0.0

(2.0)

0.3

(8.9)

(9.6)

tk Value Added

(586)

Ø Capital Employed

5,307

5,498

5,532

5,447

5,447

5,396

5,546

BCF

(832)

(52)

124

687

(72)

(1,045)

(81)

CF from divestm.

11

0

(0)

1

12

(2)

(1)

CF for investm.

(94)

(117)

(110)

(161)

(482)

(121)

(141)

Employees

27,613

27,882

27,934

28,278

28,278

28,093

27,869

Current trading conditions

  • EU carbon flat steel market with further economic slowdown, mainly driven by:
    • increasing geopolitical and foreign trade tensions and uncertainties
    • market environment remains extremely challenging: corona pandemic, continuing structural overcapacities, risks from trade imbalances, increased iron ore prices with falling revenues
    • still noticeably high imports (in particular Turkey, South Korea) and safeguard measures so far had not a major limiting effect
  • Shipments increased in Q2 yoy (2.8 mt vs. prior year 2.7 mt) with an unfavorable product mix, driven by general decline in auto demand and strengthened by pandemic
  • Sales in Q2 down yoy, caused by further negative price trend and unfavorable product mix
  • EBIT adj. in Q2 sig. down and negative driven by negative price trend, unfavorable product mix, in particular lower auto demand and temporary higher structural costs

1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16

20 | May 2020

Volume KPI's of Materials Businesses

2011/12

2012/13

2013/14

2014/15

2015/16

2016/17

2017/18

2018/19

2019/20

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Total shipments

kt

10,868

10,669

13,615

13,421

12,605

10,966

11,096

2,376

2,672

2,388

2,413

9,849

2,254

2,410

MXWarehousing shipments1

kt

5,470

5,300

5,592

5,532

5,518

5,686

5,944

1,338

1,568

1,442

1,436

5,784

1,263

1,519

Shipments AST2

kt

-

-

537

747

848

853

888

192

229

222

202

844

180

230

Crude Steel

kt

11,860

11,646

12,249

12,392

12,021

12,060

11,839

2,821

2,902

2,750

2,813

11,286

2,840

2,752

Steel Europe AG

kt

8,408

8,487

8,936

9,276

9,336

9,440

9,171

2,170

2,246

2,110

2,149

8,675

2,167

2,037

HKM

kt

3,452

3,160

3,313

3,116

2,686

2,620

2,668

651

655

640

665

2,611

674

716

SE

Shipments

kt

12,009

11,519

11,393

11,725

11,174

11,433

11,302

2,397

2,699

2,720

2,636

10,452

2,242

2,791

Cold-rolled

kt

7,906

7,437

7,137

7,182

7,048

7,169

6,995

1,543

1,718

1,664

1,648

6,572

1,479

1,766

Hot-rolled

kt

4,103

4,082

4,256

4,543

4,126

4,265

4,307

854

981

1,057

989

3,880

759

1,016

Average Steel revenues per ton3

139

127

119

114

107

122

132

139

137

134

132

135

131

123

USD/EUR

Aver.

1.30

1.31

1.36

1.15

1.11

1.10

1.19

1.14

1.14

1.12

1.11

1.13

1.11

1.10

USD/EUR

Clos.

1.29

1.35

1.26

1.12

1.12

1.18

1.16

1.15

1.12

1.14

1.09

1.09

1.12

1.10

  1. Excl. AST/VDM shipments | 2. Included at MX since March '14 | 3. Indexed: Q1 2004/05 = 100
  1. | May 2020

HQ

Corporate Headquarters1)

[€ mn]

2018/192)

2019/203)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

EBITDA

(69)

(60)

(52)

(90)

(271)

(99)

(154)

EBITDA adjusted

(57)

(51)

(53)

(71)

(232)

(61)

(58)

EBIT

(74)

(64)

(59)

(95)

(293)

(103)

(159)

EBIT adjusted

(63)

(55)

(57)

(76)

(252)

(66)

(63)

BCF

(73)

(99)

(67)

(113)

(352)

(50)

(62)

Employees

1,187

1,119

1,092

1,057

1,057

1,041

969

As of FY 2019/20 the administrative units of Corporate and the regions are shown as Corporate Headquarters. The Service Units and Special Units will be shown in Reconciliation line.

  1. Only administrative Units of Corporate and regions - Former Service and Special Units are combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 2. Figures on apro-forma basis | 3. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16
  1. | May 2020

Business Area Overview - Quarterly Order Intake

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Automotive Technology1)2)

1,283

1,306

1,308

1,354

5,251

1,353

1,182

Industrial Components1)2)

643

702

661

631

2,636

558

589

Elevator Technology

2,143

1,995

1,999

2,035

8,171

2,232

1,982

Plant Technology1)2)

668

513

1,048

614

2,844

568

457

Marine Systems

107

133

145

1,807

2,192

103

132

Materials Services

3,370

3,821

3,336

3,340

13,868

3,078

3,325

Steel Europe

2,341

2,451

2,177

1,814

8,784

2,115

2,259

Corporate Headquarters1)2)

(0)

1

1

3

5

1

(0)

Reconciliation2)3)

(443)

(562)

(457)

(295)

(1,758)

(348)

(384)

Full Group

10,111

10,360

10,219

11,303

41,994

9,660

9,542

Disc. elevator operations4)

2,143

1,994

1,999

2,034

8,169

2,232

1,983

Group continuing operations

7,968

8,366

8,221

9,270

33,825

7,429

7,559

1. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 2. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters

23 | May 2020

Business Area Overview - Quarterly Sales

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Automotive Technology1)2)

1,231

1,358

1,365

1,453

5,407

1,367

1,267

Industrial Components1)2)

573

650

660

639

2,522

544

573

Elevator Technology

1,923

1,869

2,042

2,125

7,960

2,045

1,860

Plant Technology1)2)

615

669

725

935

2,943

755

737

Marine Systems

298

497

510

496

1,800

381

423

Materials Services

3,388

3,696

3,505

3,291

13,881

3,046

3,389

Steel Europe

2,131

2,350

2,347

2,237

9,065

1,851

2,154

Corporate Headquarters1)2)

(0)

1

1

3

5

1

1

Reconciliation2)3)

(424)

(452)

(374)

(336)

(1,586)

(316)

(297)

Full Group

9,736

10,638

10,779

10,843

41,996

9,674

10,108

Disc. elevator operations4)

1,923

1,870

2,041

2,126

7,960

2,044

1,861

Group continuing operations

7,813

8,768

8,738

8,717

34,036

7,629

8,247

1. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 2. FY 2018/19 figures on a pro-forma basis | 3. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters

24 | May 2020

Business Area Overview - Quarterly EBIT and Margin

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Automotive Technology2)3)

9

(0)

2

(136)

(126)

(78)

(130)

%

0.7

(0.0)

0.1

(9.4)

(2.3)

(5.7)

(10.2)

Industrial Components2)3)

42

56

52

51

201

43

5

%

7.3

8.6

7.9

8.0

8.0

7.8

0.8

Elevator Technology

199

169

222

202

791

207

168

%

10.3

9.0

10.9

9.5

9.9

10.1

9.0

Plant Technology2)3)

(37)

(26)

(63)

(38)

(164)

(19)

(27)

%

(6.1)

(3.9)

(8.7)

(4.0)

(5.6)

(2.5)

(3.6)

Marine Systems

0

(0)

(1)

1

0

(0)

(2)

%

0.0

(0.0)

(0.1)

0.1

0.0

0.0

(0.4)

Materials Services

22

51

34

(41)

66

11

14

%

0.6

1.4

1.0

(1.2)

0.5

0.3

0.4

Steel Europe

34

(118)

9

(48)

(123)

(166)

(332)

%

1.6

(5.0)

0.4

(2.2)

(1.4)

(8.9)

(15.4)

Corporate Headquarters2)3)

(74)

(64)

(59)

(95)

(293)

(103)

(159)

Reconciliation3)4)

(12)

(36)

(13)

(19)

(80)

(10)

0

Full Group

181

32

183

(124)

272

(115)

(462)

%

1.9

0.3

1.7

(1.1)

0.6

(1.2)

(4.6)

Disc. elevator operations5)

199

169

221

195

783

187

98

Group continuing operations

(18)

(137)

(39)

(318)

(511)

(302)

(561)

%

(0.2)

(1.6)

(0.4)

(3.7)

(1.5)

(4.0)

(6.8)

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
  1. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters

25 | May 2020

Business Area Overview - Quarterly EBIT adj. and Margin

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/201)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Automotive Technology2)3)

13

9

(5)

(39)

(22)

21

(49)

%

1.0

0.7

(0.3)

(2.7)

(0.4)

1.6

(3.9)

Industrial Components2)3)

43

57

69

61

230

44

52

%

7.5

8.7

10.5

9.6

9.1

8.1

9.0

Elevator Technology

204

198

239

266

907

228

174

%

10.6

10.6

11.7

12.5

11.4

11.1

9.4

Plant Technology2)3)

(30)

(30)

(55)

(30)

(145)

(18)

(21)

%

(4.9)

(4.4)

(7.5)

(3.3)

(4.9)

(2.3)

(2.8)

Marine Systems

0

0

0

1

1

(0)

2

%

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.5

Materials Services

22

53

43

(12)

107

11

28

%

0.7

1.4

1.2

(0.4)

0.8

0.4

0.8

Steel Europe

38

37

1

(45)

31

(164)

(208)

%

1.8

1.6

0.0

(2.0)

0.3

(8.9)

(9.6)

Corporate Headquarters2)3)

(63)

(55)

(57)

(76)

(252)

(66)

(63)

Reconciliation3)4)

(11)

(29)

(10)

(6)

(56)

(6)

4

Full Group

217

240

226

119

802

50

(80)

%

2.2

2.3

2.1

1.1

1.9

0.5

(0.8)

Disc. elevator operations5)

204

198

238

271

912

227

186

Group continuing operations

13

41

(13)

(152)

(110)

(177)

(266)

%

0.2

0.5

(0.1)

(1.7)

(0.3)

(2.3)

(3.2)

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Service and Special Units previously reported under Corporate are now combined in consolidation line as "Reconciliation" |
  1. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters

26 | May 2020

Business Area Overview - Quarterly Business Cash Flow (BCF) and Free Cash Flow before M&A

[€ mn]

2018/19

2019/20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

BCF

Automotive Technology1)2)

(313)

(134)

(75)

126

(396)

(251)

(169)

BCF

Industrial Components1)2)

46

26

46

113

232

(50)

11

BCF

Elevator Technology

45

218

249

269

781

15

173

BCF

Plant Technology1)2)

(31)

0

(111)

(111)

(253)

123

(124)

BCF

Marine Systems

(148)

(131)

76

(129)

(333)

(49)

37

BCF

Materials Services

(879)

417

(186)

689

41

(907)

280

BCF

Steel Europe

(832)

(52)

124

687

(72)

(1,045)

(81)

BCF

Corporate Headquarters1)2)

(73)

(99)

(67)

(113)

(352)

(50)

(62)

BCF

Reconciliation2)3)

(134)

(72)

(68)

(34)

(308)

(146)

(42)

BCF

Full Group

(2,319)

173

(11)

1,497

(660)

(2,360)

23

Interest payments

(61)

(84)

(17)

(50)

(212)

(30)

(134)

Tax payments

(97)

(66)

(63)

(42)

(268)

(86)

(98)

FCF b. M&A

Full Group

(2,477)

23

(92)

1,406

(1,140)

(2,476)

(209)

FCF b. M&A

Disc. elevator operations4)

(12)

211

243

173

615

(72)

161

FCF b. M&A

Group continuing operations

(2,465)

(188)

(335)

1,233

(1,756)

(2,404)

(370)

  1. Figures incl. effects of IFRS 16 | 2. New organizational structure based on "newtk" | 3. FY 2018/19 figures on apro-forma basis | 4. Incl. Elevator Technology and individual units from Corporate Headquarters
  1. | May 2020

Capex increase due to IFRS 16 adoption amongst others

Continuing Operations

€1,210 mn

33%

up yoy

(incl. IFRS 16)

Non-cash IFRS 16 effect:

• Considering present value of

new leased items

9%

5%

3%

• ~€100-150 mn impact

11%

40%

2018/19

2019/20E

AT

IC

PT

MS

MX

SE

Group

28 | May 2020

Solid financial situation

Liquidity analysis and maturity profile of gross financial debt (without lease liabilities IFRS 16) as of March 31, 2020 [Group, € mn]

Additionally €1 bn syndicated loan signed in May for flexible access to liquidity2

Available committed credit facilities

Cash and

cash equivalents

28%

20%

16%

11%

17%

8%

2,000

2,510

1,766

1,489

1,518

1

2,525

1,028

746

03/31/2020

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23

2023/24

after

(6 months)

2023/24

Total: 9,057

1. Incl. securities of €7 mn l 2. KfW and bank consortium

Gross financial debt

(w/o lease liabilities IFRS 16)

29 | May 2020

Pensions: "patient" long-term financial debt with gradual amortization

[Group, € mn]

Accrued pension and similar obligations

8,243

8,512

8,947

8,600

7,654

40

44

202

50

209

57

202

210

54

256

638

519

553

503

627

8,341

7,699

8,688

8,266

7,490

7,993

7,747

8,050

7,788

7,072

1.30

1.00

0.70

0.90

1.60

(355)

Q2 18/19

Q3 18/19

Q4 18/19

Q1 19/20

Q2 19/20

Development at unchanged discount rate (schematic)

100-200 p.a. amortization by payments to pensioners

Fluctuations in accrued pensions

  • are mainly driven by increases / decreases in discount rates in Germany (>90% of accrued pensions in Germany)
  • do not change payouts to pensioners
  • do not trigger funding situation in Germany;
    and not necessarily funding changes outside Germany
  • are recognized directly in equity via OCI
  • IFRS requires determination of pension discount rate based on AA- rated corporate bonds
  • Pension discount rate significant lower than interest rates of tk corporate bonds
  • >90% of accrued pensions in Germany;
    thereof ~60% owed to exist. pensioners (average age ~77 years)

Accrued pension liability Germany

Accrued pension liability outside GER

Accruals related to partial retirement agreements

Other accrued pension-related obligation

German discount rate

Reclassification due to the presentation as liabilities associated with assets held for sale

30 | May 2020

Germany accounts for majority of pension plans

[Group, FY 18/19; € mn]

Funded status of defined benefit obligation

Reconciliation of accrued pension liabilities by region

2,448

7,122

11,067

8,688

1,566

Partly

Unfunded

Accrued

Plan assets

Defined

underfunded

portion

pension

benefit

portion

liabilities

obligation

Germany

Outside Germany

(181)

8,232

8,050

2,836

(2,267)

638

54

Defined

Plan

Accrued

Defined

Plan

Other

Accrued

benefit

assets

pension

benefit

assets

effects1

pension

obligation

liabilities

obligation

liabilities

  • >95% of the unfunded portion in Germany;
    German pension regulations do not require funding of pension obligations with plan assets;
    therefore funding is mainly done by tk's operating assets
  1. Othernon-financial assets
  1. | May 2020
  • Plan assets outside Germany mainly attributable to UK (~34%) and USA (~27%)
  • Plan asset classes include national and international stocks, fixed income securities of governments andnon-governmental organizations, real estate as well as highly diversified funds

Net periodic payments exceed Service costs (incl. in EBITDA) by >€200 mn (long-term ~€300 mn) and amortize pension liability by of Net periodic payment vs. Net periodic pension cost

[Group, € mn]

Non-cash employees earning

Cash to pensioners

future pension payments

8,688

Net periodic pension cost (337)

Net periodic payment

425

126

(529)

1,169

7,607

203

8

(353)

(72)

(176)

176

1.70

0.70

Sep. 30,

Service

Admin

Net

from

from

Annual

Others

Sep. 30,

2018

costs1

costs

interest cost

Group

plan assets

contribution

(mainly

2019

to plan assets

actuarial gains)

In

P&L: personnel costs2

P&L:

Operating Cash Flow

mainly:

financial line

equity (OCI)

financial

German discount rate

statements

Cash flow statement: "changes in accrued pension and similar obligations"

  1. Including past service cost and curtailments
  2. Additional personnel expenses include €173 mn net periodic pension cost for defined contribution plans

32 | May 2020

Re-conciliation of EBIT Q2 2019/20 from Group P&L

[Continuing Operations, € mn]

P&L structure

Net sales

8,247

Cost of sales

(7,615)

SG&A, R&D

(1,187)

Other income/expense

4

Other gains/losses

(9)

= Income from operations

(561)

Income from companies using equity method

2

Finance income/expense

(71)

EBIT definition

Net sales

8,247

Cost of sales

(7,615)

SG&A, R&D

(1,187)

Other income/expense

4

Other gains/losses

(9)

Income from companies using equity method

2

Adjustm. for oper. items in fin. income/expense

(2)

= EBIT

(561)

Finance income/expense

(71)

Operating items in fin. income/expense

2

= EBT

(630)

= EBT

(630)

33 | May 2020

Disclaimer thyssenkrupp AG

This presentation has been prepared by thyssenkrupp AG ("thyssenkrupp") and comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning thyssenkrupp. By attending this presentation and/or reviewing the slides you agree to be bound by the following conditions. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This presentation is for information purposes only and the information contained herein (unless otherwise indicated) has been provided by thyssenkrupp. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation, inducement or an offer to buy shares in thyssenkrupp or any other securities. Further, it does not constitute a recommendation by thyssenkrupp or any other party to sell or buy shares in thyssenkrupp or any other securities and should not be treated as giving investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice. This presentation has been prepared without reference to any particular investment objectives, financial situation, taxation position and particular needs. In case of any doubt in relation to these matters, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant, taxation adviser or other independent financial adviser.

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it. To the extent permitted by applicable law, none of thyssenkrupp or any of its affiliates, advisers, connected persons or any other person accept any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contain herein.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. When we use words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a number of assumptions concerning future events, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) market risks: principally economic price and volume developments; (ii) dependence on performance of major customers and industries, (iii) our level of debt, management of interest rate risk and hedging against commodity price risks; (iv) costs associated with, and regulation relating to, our pension liabilities and healthcare measures; (v) environmental protection and remediation of real estate and associated with rising standards for real estate environmental protection; (vi) volatility of steel prices and dependence on the automotive industry; (vii) availability of raw materials; (viii) inflation, interest rate levels and fluctuations in exchange rates; (ix) general economic, political and business conditions and existing and future governmental regulation; and (x) the effects of competition.

Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent the assumptions, views or opinions of thyssenkrupp as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. thyssenkrupp neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, unless required by law, to update or revise these assumptions, views or opinions in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. All information not separately sourced is from internal company data and estimates. Any data relating to past performance contained herein is no indication as to future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto.

Throughout this presentation a range of financial and non-financial measures are used to assess our performance, including a number of the financial measures that are not defined under IFRS, which are termed 'Alternative Performance Measures' (APMs). Management uses these measures to monitor the group's financial performance alongside IFRS measures because they help illustrate the underlying financial performance and position of the group. These APMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flows reported in accordance with IFRS. APMs are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in the group's industry. Accordingly, it may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures by other companies.

34 | May 2020

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 13:39:09 UTC
