ThyssenKrupp AG

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
thyssenKrupp : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper

05/12/2020 | 06:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg

The German government's "protective umbrella" for businesses is open to struggling conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, which warned on Tuesday it faced a deep quarterly loss, the Rheinische Post newspaper quoted an Economy Ministry spokeswoman as saying.

The steel-to-submarines group said earlier its operating loss could swell to 1 billion euros (879.4 million pounds) in the April to June quarter due to the coronavirus crisis, sending its shares down as much as 13.5%.

In a sign of just how tight the group's financial situation has become, Thyssenkrupp also said it secured a 1 billion euro credit line from German state-owned bank KfW to tide it over until it receives cash from the sale of its elevator division, expected by the end of September.

The ministry spokeswoman told the Rheinische Post: "On the subject of Thyssenkrupp, the same applies as to all companies: We have put up a historical protective umbrella for companies to give them the best possible support during the corona(virus) crisis and to maintain Germany's economic strength."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has agreed a stimulus package worth over 750 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with the government aiming to take on new debt for the first time since 2013.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 34 968 M
EBIT 2020 -206 M
Net income 2020 -1 271 M
Debt 2020 7 956 M
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,42x
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 2 559 M
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,10  €
Last Close Price 4,11  €
Spread / Highest target 282%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Susanne Herberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-59.69%3 267
NUCOR-27.81%12 235
POSCO-2.30%11 520
ARCELORMITTAL-44.85%9 441
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-2.05%8 412
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-1.35%5 780
