thyssenKrupp : Merz continues as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG

Martina Merz permanently appointed Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG

Johannes Dietsch resigns from the Executive Board

Dr. Klaus Keysberg takes over as Chief Financial Officer

The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG today recommended the appointment of Martina Merz as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG for a three-year term effective April 1, 2020. Her delegation from the Supervisory Board will thus end. Merz will resign from the Supervisory Board accordingly.

The Personnel Committee also proposes that the Supervisory Board follows Johannes Dietsch's request to resign from the Executive Board effective March 31, 2020. His successor as Chief Financial Officer will be Dr. Klaus Keysberg, who has already been a member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG since October 1, 2019. Keysberg, who holds a PhD in business administration, will remain responsible for the Materials businesses in addition to his new role as Chief Financial Officer. Plant Technology will in future be the responsibility of Martina Merz.

Prof. Dr. Siegfried Russwurm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG, on the permanent appointment of Martina Merz as CEO: 'This is the best conceivable solution for the company. Martina Merz has proven that her approach is the right one and that her consistency is effective. The changes in the company are clearly visible. We want her to continue with the same vigor.'

'I am grateful for the trust the Supervisory Board that has in me and my work. I am very committed to the company,' said Martina Merz, CEO of thyssenkrupp AG. 'We started the transformation process at thyssenkrupp together. And together with the employees, the management team, my colleagues and the Supervisory Board I would like to continue along this path. Together we will make the company successful again.'

On the mutually agreed departure of the Chief Financial Officer, Russwurm said: 'The Supervisory Board thanks Johannes Dietsch extraordinarily for his work for thyssenkrupp in a difficult time. Following the cancellation of the separation and the joint venture in the Steel business, he has used all his experience to help turn the company around. Above all he played a decisive role in the successful sale process of the Elevator business. I fully understand that he now wants to end his role in the company. The Supervisory Board wishes Johannes Dietsch all the best. In Klaus Keysberg we have a successor who knows thyssenkrupp very well and can fill the role of Chief Financial Officer without any difficulty.'

Resigning Chief Financial Officer Johannes Dietsch on his decision: 'I came to thyssenkrupp primarily to support the separation of the company. For various reasons this did not materialize. Nevertheless, with the sale of the Elevator business a major part of my task has been successfully completed and an internal seamless succession has been ensured. I am very satisfied with this. For me, this was a good time to resign from my mandate. I would like to thank everyone who worked closely with me and wish the company and in particular my successor Klaus Keysberg all the best for the future.'

Klaus Keysberg on taking over the finance department: 'The new task is challenging. Despite the difficult conditions, I am approaching my new dual role with a great deal of optimism. I am very familiar with the finance function because I have already held the CFO role in various areas of the company in the past. And due to my operational activities in recent years, I know the Steel and Materials business well. In this new role, too, I intend to shape the way forward for thyssenkrupp. Together with the team we will succeed.'

With these personnel changes the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG now consists of only three members. In addition to Martina Merz as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Klaus Keysberg as Chief Financial Officer, Oliver Burkhard will continue in his role as Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director. The reduction in the size of the Executive Board adequately reflects the change in the company resulting from the sale of the Elevator business.