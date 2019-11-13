thyssenKrupp : New members of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG

The Duisburg court of register has appointed Angelika Gifford (54) and Dr. Ingo Luge (62) as members of the Supervisory Board at the proposal of the company.

Prof. Dr. Siegfried Russwurm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG: 'With Angelika Gifford and Ingo Luge we have filled the two vacancies on the Supervisory Board with excellent people. Angelika Gifford has demonstrated impressively in her management career that she can drive the digital transformation of businesses. In Ingo Luge we have gained a versatile manager with proven industry experience in managing complex large-scale projects and in finance. These are competencies that are also of key importance for thyssenkrupp. We as the Supervisory Board look forward to them enriching the Board and to working with both.'

Angelika Gifford was Managing Director, leading the software business of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from 2014 to 2017. After a spin-off of the division and a merger with Micro Focus she managed the operations of the software company until last year. Prior to HPE, Gifford worked for over 20 years at Microsoft in diverse leadership positions domestically and internationally, concluding with four years as a member of the Microsoft Germany management board. The trained business administrator is a member of the supervisory boards of TUI AG, Rothschild & Co. and ProSiebenSat1 Media SE.

From 2006 to 2018 Dr. Ingo Luge held leadership positions at the energy group E.ON, first as CEO of E.ON Kraftwerke GmbH, later as CEO of E.ON Energie AG in Munich and then as CEO of E.ON Deutschland for seven years. Prior to that the doctor of law was chief financial officer of Avacon AG. Luge sits on the supervisory boards of several E.ON group companies.

Angelika Gifford succeeds Carsten Spohr, who resigned his post in September. Dr. Ingo Luge succeeds Martina Merz, who has been delegated to the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG by the Supervisory Board for a maximum period of twelve months.