thyssenKrupp : RAG foundation wants 'significant minority stake' in Thyssen's lift unit - report

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Toenjes as saying he would like Thyssenkrupp to keep a stake in its elevator division. The foundation is the top shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik.

On Thursday Reuters reported that Thyssenkrupp is nearing a full sale of its elevator division, with three people familiar with the matter saying this would secure the highest valuation of about 16 billion euros (13.40 billion pounds)to help the company pay down debt.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Edward Taylor)