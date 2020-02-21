Log in
thyssenKrupp : RAG foundation wants 'significant minority stake' in Thyssen's lift unit - report

02/21/2020 | 11:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen in the elevator test tower in Rottweil

Germany's RAG foundation wants to buy a "significant minority stake" in Thyssenkrupp's elevator division and could finance it without selling its Evonik shares or stakes in other firms, a newspaper cited head Bernd Toenjes as saying.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Toenjes as saying he would like Thyssenkrupp to keep a stake in its elevator division. The foundation is the top shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik.

On Thursday Reuters reported that Thyssenkrupp is nearing a full sale of its elevator division, with three people familiar with the matter saying this would secure the highest valuation of about 16 billion euros (13.40 billion pounds)to help the company pay down debt.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Edward Taylor)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG -2.26% 25.93 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.49% 9.856 Delayed Quote.-18.55%
