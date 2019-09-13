thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/13/2019 | 03:50am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.09.2019 / 09:47
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
thyssenkrupp AG
Street:
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code:
45143
City:
Essen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300UDG16DOYUPR330
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Government of Singapore, acting by and through the Ministry of Finance City of registered office, country: Singapore, Singapore
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
GIC Private Limited
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Sep 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
4.718 %
0.609 %
5.327 %
622531741
Previous notification
3.142 %
0.384 %
3.526 %
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007500001
0
29369700
0 %
4.718 %
Total
29369700
4.718 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Single Stock Swap
06.09.2021
N/A
Cash
3790210
0.609 %
Total
3790210
0.609 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Government of Singapore, acting by and through the Ministry of Finance
GIC Private Limited
4.718 %
5.327 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12 Sep 2019
