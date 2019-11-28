Tian An China Investments : Discloseable Transaction - Disposal of Subsidiaries to a Joint Venture of the Company
0
11/28/2019 | 08:48am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES
TO A JOINT VENTURE OF THE COMPANY
On 28th November, 2019, (i) Skygain Holdings (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and TA Cyberpark (a 50% joint venture of the Company) entered into the Nanjing Agreement, pursuant to which Skygain Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nanjing Interests at the consideration of RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000); (ii) Oxwell Holdings (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and TA Cyberpark entered into the Wuxi Agreement, pursuant to which Oxwell Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Wuxi Interests at the consideration of RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000); and (iii) Silver Global (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and TA Cyberpark entered into the Nantong Agreement, pursuant to which Silver Global agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nantong Interests at the consideration of RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction on a stand-alone basis does not exceed 5% and does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As one of the relevant Percentage Ratio(s) for each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction on a stand-alone basis exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As more than one of the Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction, when aggregated with the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transactions constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
1
On 28th November, 2019, (i) Skygain Holdings and TA Cyberpark entered into the Nanjing Agreement, pursuant to which Skygain Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nanjing Interests at the consideration of RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000); (ii) Oxwell Holdings and TA Cyberpark entered into the Wuxi Agreement, pursuant to which Oxwell Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Wuxi Interests at the consideration of RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000); and (iii) Silver Global and TA Cyberpark entered into the Nantong Agreement, pursuant to which Silver Global agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nantong Interests at the consideration of RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000).
THE NANJING AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Nanjing Agreement are as follows:
Date
28th November, 2019
Parties
Skygain Holdings (as vendor)
TA Cyberpark (as purchaser)
Assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Nanjing Agreement, Skygain Holdings agreed to sell and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase the Nanjing Interests at the consideration of RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000). The Nanjing Interests represent the entire equity interest of the Nanjing Target Company.
Consideration
Pursuant to the Nanjing Agreement, the consideration of the Nanjing Interests is RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000) which will be satisfied in the following manner:
RMB255,320,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$283,689,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days after the signing of the Nanjing Agreement;
RMB191,490,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$212,767,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within 30 days after the signing of the Nanjing Agreement; and
RMB191,490,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$212,767,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days upon completion of the Registration Process.
The consideration of the Nanjing Interests was determined after arm's length negotiations between Skygain Holdings and TA Cyberpark having taken into account the net asset value of the Nanjing Target Company of HK$513,007,000 as at 31st August, 2019.
2
The Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Nanjing Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Completion
Completion shall take place upon full payment of the consideration was made and the completion of the Registration Process.
Upon completion of the Nanjing Transaction, the Nanjing Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company but through the Company's interest in TA Cyberpark, will become an indirect 50% joint venture of the Company.
Guarantee
Prior to the completion of the Nanjing Transaction, TA Cyberpark shall replace the Company as the guarantor for the existing loan facility in the amount of RMB340,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$377,778,000) granted by a bank to the Nanjing Target Company.
Shareholder's loan
As at the date of this announcement, a shareholder's loan in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB41,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$46,444,000) is owed by the Nanjing Target Company to Skygain Holdings and certain indirect subsidiaries of the Company. The Nanjing Target Company shall settle the shareholder's loan at or after completion of the Nanjing Transaction.
THE WUXI AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Wuxi Agreement are as follows:
Date
28th November, 2019
Parties
Oxwell Holdings (as vendor)
TA Cyberpark (as purchaser)
Assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Wuxi Agreement, Oxwell Holdings agreed to sell and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase the Wuxi Interests at the consideration of RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000). The Wuxi Interests represent the entire equity interest of the Wuxi Target Company.
3
Consideration
Pursuant to the Wuxi Agreement, the consideration of the Wuxi Interests is RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000) which will be satisfied in the following manner:
RMB126,520,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$140,578,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days after the signing of the Wuxi Agreement;
RMB94,890,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$105,433,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within 30 days after the signing of the Wuxi Agreement; and
RMB94,890,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$105,433,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days upon completion of the Registration Process.
The consideration of the Wuxi Interests was determined after arm's length negotiations between Oxwell Holdings and TA Cyberpark having taken into account the net asset value of the Wuxi Target Company of HK$305,551,000 as at 31st August, 2019.
The Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Wuxi Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Completion
Completion shall take place upon full payment of the consideration and the completion of the Registration Process.
Upon completion of the Wuxi Transaction, the Wuxi Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company but through the Company's interest in TA Cyberpark, will become an indirect 50% joint venture of the Company.
Guarantee
Prior to the completion of the Wuxi Transaction, TA Cyberpark shall replace the Company as the guarantor for the existing loan facility in the amount of RMB100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$111,111,000) granted by a bank to the Wuxi Target Company.
Shareholder's loan
As at the date of this announcement, a shareholder's loan in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB85,055,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$94,506,000) is owed by the Wuxi Target Company to certain indirect subsidiaries of the Company. The Wuxi Target Company shall settle the shareholder's loan at or after completion of the Wuxi Transaction.
4
THE NANTONG AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Nantong Agreement are as follows:
Date
28th November, 2019
Parties
Silver Global (as vendor)
TA Cyberpark (as purchaser)
Assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Nantong Agreement, Silver Global agreed to sell and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase the Nantong Interests at the consideration of RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000). The Nantong Interests represent the entire equity interest of the Nantong Target Company.
Consideration
Pursuant to the Nantong Agreement, the consideration of the Nantong Interests is RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000) which will be satisfied in the following manner:
RMB93,400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$103,778,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days after the signing of the Nantong Agreement;
RMB70,050,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$77,833,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within 30 days after the signing of the Nantong Agreement; and
RMB70,050,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$77,833,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days upon completion of the Registration Process.
The consideration of the Nantong Interests was determined after arm's length negotiations between Silver Global and TA Cyberpark having taken into account the net asset value of the Nantong Target Company of HK$165,160,000 as at 31st August, 2019.
The Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Nantong Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Completion
Completion shall take place upon full payment of the consideration was made and the completion of the Registration Process.
5
Upon completion of the Nantong Transaction, the Nantong Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company but through the Company's interest in TA Cyberpark, will become an indirect 50% joint venture of the Company.
Guarantee
Prior to the completion of the Nantong Transaction, TA Cyberpark shall replace the Company and Silver Global as the guarantors for the existing loan facility in the amount of RMB200,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$222,222,000) granted by certain banks to the Nantong Target Company.
Shareholder's loan
As at the date of this announcement, a shareholder's loan in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB95,724,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$106,360,000) is owed by the Nantong Target Company to Silver Global and certain indirect subsidiaries of the Company. The Nantong Target Company shall settle the shareholder's loan at or after completion of the Nantong Transaction.
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE NANJING TARGET COMPANY, THE WUXI TARGET COMPANY AND THE NANTONG TARGET COMPANY
The Nanjing Target Company
The Nanjing Target Company is a company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development. The primary asset of the Nanjing Target Company is 南京天安 數碼城 (Nanjing Tian An Cyber Park*), which is located in Nanjing Baixia Hi-Technology Industrial Development Area, with a site area of approximately 92,766 m2 and a total GFA of approximately 210,100 m2. The project is planned to be developed into an integrated business park with comprehensive science and technology buildings, commercial and residential composite. Phase 3 with a GFA of approximately 25,000 m2 was completed in 2019.
The following is the unaudited financial information of the Nanjing Target Company for the years ended 31st December, 2017 and 2018, respectively, which has been prepared in accordance with
HKGAAP:
For the year ended
For the year ended
31st December, 2017
31st December, 2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
Revenue
18,097
32,160
Net profit before taxation
112,670
83,262
Net profit after taxation
70,858
54,563
6
The Wuxi Target Company
The Wuxi Target Company is a company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development. The primary asset of the Wuxi Target Company is 無錫天安智慧城 (Wuxi Tian An Intelligent Park*), which is located in Wuxi New District with a site area of approximately
118,330 m2 and a total GFA of approximately 236,100 m2. The project is planned to be developed into an integrated business park with comprehensive science and technology buildings, commercial and residential composite. Phase 1 Part 1 with a GFA of approximately 107,200 m2 was completed and under leasing and sales.
The following is the unaudited financial information of the Wuxi Target Company for the years ended 31st December, 2017 and 2018, respectively, which has been prepared in accordance with
HKGAAP:
For the year ended
For the year ended
31st December, 2017
31st December, 2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
Revenue
7,455
14,562
Net profit before taxation
7,634
35,966
Net profit after taxation
741
23,315
The Nantong Target Company
The Nantong Target Company is a company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development. The primary asset of the Nantong Target Company is 南通天安數碼城 (Nantong Tian An Cyber Park*), which is located in Nantong Gangzha Economic Development
Zone, with a site area of approximately 160,367 m2 and a total GFA of approximately 398,200 m2. The project is planned to be developed into an integrated business park with comprehensive science and technology buildings and commercial composite. Construction work of Phase 1 Part 2 with a GFA of approximately 23,800 m2 is currently under development.
The following is the unaudited financial information of the Nantong Target Company for the years ended 31st December, 2017 and 2018, respectively, which has been prepared in accordance with
HKGAAP:
For the year ended
For the year ended
31st December, 2017
31st December, 2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
Revenue
7,657
7,864
Net profit before taxation
4,379
15,409
Net profit after taxation
3,809
13,186
FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE TRANSACTIONS
Upon completion of the Transactions, it is estimated that the Group will record a gain of approximately HK$336,393,000 which is calculated on the basis of the aggregate consideration of RMB1,188,100,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,320,111,000) as consideration for the transfer of the Nanjing Interests, the Wuxi Interests and the Nantong Interests, and the aggregate unaudited net asset value of the Target Group of HK$983,718,000 as at 31st August, 2019.
7
Shareholders should note that the above figures are for illustrative purposes only. The actual gain or loss arising from the Transactions may be different from the above estimation and will be determined based on the book value of the Nanjing Target Company, the Wuxi Target Company and the Nantong Target Company and the relevant expenses incurred at completion of the Transactions and is subject to review by the Company's auditor.
Upon completion of the Transactions, the Target Group will cease to be subsidiaries of the Company. Accordingly, the assets, liabilities and the financial results of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. However, the Target Group will become indirect 50% joint ventures of the Company and will be accounted for using equity method.
The Directors are of the view that the Transactions will not have any material adverse impact on the business operations and financial position of the Group.
USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE TRANSACTIONS
The proceeds arising from the Transactions of approximately RMB1,188,100,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,320,111,000) will be used as general working capital of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors are of the view that the Transactions represent the restructuring of the Group's business portfolio. Upon completion of the Transactions, all cyberpark projects under the Group's portfolio would be managed by one entity namely, TA Cyberpark, which is conducive to the brand building of the cyberpark projects, while another component in the Group's business portfolio, namely the cloud park projects would remain in the Group's existing structure. The Transactions are beneficial for the Group to focus on managing its own core businesses. With TA Cyberpark's experience in operating similar businesses to that of the Target Group, the Directors are of the view that the Transactions will enhance the business operations of the Target Group and increase the profits generated from the Target Group.
As set out in the paragraph headed "Financial Impact of the Transactions" above, the Company expects to recognise a gain in the aggregate amount of approximately HK$336,393,000 from the Transactions. The Directors consider that the Transactions represent a good opportunity for the Group to realise its investment in the Target Group with reference to the prevailing market conditions, and the net proceeds from the Transactions is expected to improve the liquidity of the Group and allow the Group to allocate its financial resources in other business segments. As the Company has a 50% equity interest in TA Cyberpark, the Company will enjoy 50% of the profits generated from the assets held by the Target Group after the Transactions, which brings a stable revenue stream to the Group.
In light of the above, the Directors consider that the terms and conditions of the Agreements are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
8
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY, SKYGAIN HOLDINGS, OXWELL HOLDINGS, SILVER GLOBAL AND TA CYBERPARK
The Company
The Company is incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.
The principal business activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is engaged principally in the development of apartments, villas, office buildings and commercial properties, property investment and property management on the mainland in the PRC, as well as property investment and property management in Hong Kong.
Skygain Holdings
Skygain Holdings is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The principal business activity of Skygain Holdings is investment holding.
Oxwell Holdings
Oxwell Holdings is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The principal business activity of Oxwell Holdings is investment holding.
Silver Global
Silver Global is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The principal business activity of Silver Global is investment holding.
TA Cyberpark
TA Cyberpark is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, and is directly owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by an independent third party. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, save for the 50% equity interest of TA Cyberpark held by the Company, TA Cyberpark and its ultimate beneficial owners are all third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
The principal business activity of TA Cyberpark is property development and investment, and investment holding.
9
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction on a stand-alone basis does not exceed 5% and does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As one of the relevant Percentage Ratio(s) for each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction on a stand-alone basis exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As more than one of the Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction, when aggregated with the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transactions constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
"Agreements"
"Board"
"Business Day(s)"
"Company"
"connected persons"
"Director(s)"
"GFA"
"Group"
"HK$"
"HKGAAP"
"Hong Kong"
"Listing Rules"
"Main Board"
"Nanjing Agreement"
the Nanjing Agreement, the Wuxi Agreement and the Nantong Agreement
the board of Directors
means any day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, bank holidays and public holidays in the PRC) on which licensed banks are generally open for business in the PRC
Tian An China Investments Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the director(s) of the Company
gross floor area
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong generally accepted accounting practice
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
Main Board of the Stock Exchange (excludes the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated in parallel with GEM of the Stock Exchange
the equity transfer agreement dated 28th November, 2019 entered into between Skygain Holdings (as vendor) and TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) in respect of the transfer of the Nanjing Interests
10
"Nanjing Interests"
"Nanjing Target Company"
"Nanjing Transaction"
"Nantong Agreement"
"Nantong Interests"
"Nantong Transaction"
"Nantong Target Company"
"Oxwell Holdings"
"Percentage Ratio(s)"
"PRC"
"Registration Process"
"RMB"
"Shareholder(s)" "Silver Global"
"Skygain Holdings"
the entire equity interest of the Nanjing Target Company
南京天寧置業有限公司 (Nanjing Tianning Real Estate Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Skygain Holdings and in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company prior to the Nanjing Transaction
the disposal of the Nanjing Interests by Skygain Holdings to TA Cyberpark pursuant to the Nanjing Agreement
the equity transfer agreement dated 28th November, 2019 entered into between Silver Global (as vendor) and TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) in respect of the transfer of the Nantong Interests
the entire equity interest of the Nantong Target Company
the disposal of the Nantong Interests by Silver Global to TA Cyberpark pursuant to the Nantong Agreement
南通天安數碼城開發有限公司 (Nantong Tian An Cyberpark Development Company Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Global and in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company prior to the Nantong Transaction
Oxwell Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which holds the Wuxi Interests, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules to be applied for determining the classification of a transaction
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement only, excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
the filing and registration processes to the relevant authorities in the PRC regarding the transfer of the Nanjing Interests, the Wuxi Interests or the Nantong Interests (as the case may be)
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
the shareholder(s) of the Company
Silver Global International Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which holds the Nantong Interests, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Skygain Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which holds the Nanjing Interests, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
11
"Stock Exchange"
"TA Cyberpark"
"Target Group"
"Transactions"
"Wuxi Agreement"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
天安數碼城（集團）有限公司 (Tianan Cyber Park Group Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, being a joint venture of the Company and is directly owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by an independent third party
the Nanjing Target Company, the Wuxi Target Company, the Nantong Target Company and their respective subsidiaries
the Nanjing Transaction, the Wuxi Transaction and the Nantong Transaction
the equity transfer agreement dated 28th November, 2019 entered into between Oxwell Holdings (as vendor) and TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) in respect of the transfer of the Wuxi Interests
"Wuxi Interests"
"Wuxi Transaction"
"Wuxi Target Company"
the entire equity interest of the Wuxi Target Company
the disposal of the Wuxi Interests by Oxwell Holdings to TA Cyberpark pursuant to the Wuxi Agreement
無錫天安智慧城置業有限公司 (Tianan Intelligent Park Properties (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxwell Holdings and in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company prior to the Wuxi Transaction
"m2"
square metres
"%"
per cent.
On behalf of the Board
Tian An China Investments Company Limited
Edwin Lo King Yau
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 28th November, 2019
For the purpose of this announcement, translations of Renminbi into Hong Kong dollars or vice versa have been calculated by using an exchange rate of HK$1.00 equal to RMB0.90. Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts were, may have been or will be exchanged at such rate or any other rates or at all.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Song Zengbin (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Patrick Lee Seng Wei (Managing Director), Mr. Ma Sun (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Edwin Lo King Yau and Mr. Tao Tsan Sang being the Executive Directors; Mr. Lee Seng Hui (Chairman) and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi being the Non-Executive Directors; and Mr. Francis J. Chang Chu Fai, Mr. Jin Hui Zhi, Mr. Ngai Wah Sang and Ms. Lisa Yang Lai Sum being the Independent Non-Executive Directors.
The English translation of the Chinese name of the relevant entity included in this announcement is for identification and reference only, and such translation may not be accurate and such entity may not have an official English translation/version of its Chinese name.
Tian An China Investments Company Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:47:07 UTC