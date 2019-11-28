Tian An China Investments : Discloseable Transaction - Disposal of Subsidiaries to a Joint Venture of the Company 0 11/28/2019 | 08:48am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES TO A JOINT VENTURE OF THE COMPANY On 28th November, 2019, (i) Skygain Holdings (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and TA Cyberpark (a 50% joint venture of the Company) entered into the Nanjing Agreement, pursuant to which Skygain Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nanjing Interests at the consideration of RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000); (ii) Oxwell Holdings (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and TA Cyberpark entered into the Wuxi Agreement, pursuant to which Oxwell Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Wuxi Interests at the consideration of RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000); and (iii) Silver Global (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and TA Cyberpark entered into the Nantong Agreement, pursuant to which Silver Global agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nantong Interests at the consideration of RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000). LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction on a stand-alone basis does not exceed 5% and does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As one of the relevant Percentage Ratio(s) for each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction on a stand-alone basis exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As more than one of the Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction, when aggregated with the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transactions constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. 1 On 28th November, 2019, (i) Skygain Holdings and TA Cyberpark entered into the Nanjing Agreement, pursuant to which Skygain Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nanjing Interests at the consideration of RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000); (ii) Oxwell Holdings and TA Cyberpark entered into the Wuxi Agreement, pursuant to which Oxwell Holdings agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Wuxi Interests at the consideration of RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000); and (iii) Silver Global and TA Cyberpark entered into the Nantong Agreement, pursuant to which Silver Global agreed to sell, and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase, the Nantong Interests at the consideration of RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000). THE NANJING AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Nanjing Agreement are as follows: Date 28th November, 2019 Parties Skygain Holdings (as vendor) TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) Assets to be disposed of Pursuant to the Nanjing Agreement, Skygain Holdings agreed to sell and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase the Nanjing Interests at the consideration of RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000). The Nanjing Interests represent the entire equity interest of the Nanjing Target Company. Consideration Pursuant to the Nanjing Agreement, the consideration of the Nanjing Interests is RMB638,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$709,223,000) which will be satisfied in the following manner: RMB255,320,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$283,689,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days after the signing of the Nanjing Agreement; RMB191,490,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$212,767,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within 30 days after the signing of the Nanjing Agreement; and RMB191,490,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$212,767,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days upon completion of the Registration Process. The consideration of the Nanjing Interests was determined after arm's length negotiations between Skygain Holdings and TA Cyberpark having taken into account the net asset value of the Nanjing Target Company of HK$513,007,000 as at 31st August, 2019. 2 The Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Nanjing Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Completion Completion shall take place upon full payment of the consideration was made and the completion of the Registration Process. Upon completion of the Nanjing Transaction, the Nanjing Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company but through the Company's interest in TA Cyberpark, will become an indirect 50% joint venture of the Company. Guarantee Prior to the completion of the Nanjing Transaction, TA Cyberpark shall replace the Company as the guarantor for the existing loan facility in the amount of RMB340,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$377,778,000) granted by a bank to the Nanjing Target Company. Shareholder's loan As at the date of this announcement, a shareholder's loan in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB41,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$46,444,000) is owed by the Nanjing Target Company to Skygain Holdings and certain indirect subsidiaries of the Company. The Nanjing Target Company shall settle the shareholder's loan at or after completion of the Nanjing Transaction. THE WUXI AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Wuxi Agreement are as follows: Date 28th November, 2019 Parties Oxwell Holdings (as vendor) TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) Assets to be disposed of Pursuant to the Wuxi Agreement, Oxwell Holdings agreed to sell and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase the Wuxi Interests at the consideration of RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000). The Wuxi Interests represent the entire equity interest of the Wuxi Target Company. 3 Consideration Pursuant to the Wuxi Agreement, the consideration of the Wuxi Interests is RMB316,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$351,444,000) which will be satisfied in the following manner: RMB126,520,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$140,578,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days after the signing of the Wuxi Agreement; RMB94,890,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$105,433,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within 30 days after the signing of the Wuxi Agreement; and RMB94,890,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$105,433,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days upon completion of the Registration Process. The consideration of the Wuxi Interests was determined after arm's length negotiations between Oxwell Holdings and TA Cyberpark having taken into account the net asset value of the Wuxi Target Company of HK$305,551,000 as at 31st August, 2019. The Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Wuxi Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Completion Completion shall take place upon full payment of the consideration and the completion of the Registration Process. Upon completion of the Wuxi Transaction, the Wuxi Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company but through the Company's interest in TA Cyberpark, will become an indirect 50% joint venture of the Company. Guarantee Prior to the completion of the Wuxi Transaction, TA Cyberpark shall replace the Company as the guarantor for the existing loan facility in the amount of RMB100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$111,111,000) granted by a bank to the Wuxi Target Company. Shareholder's loan As at the date of this announcement, a shareholder's loan in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB85,055,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$94,506,000) is owed by the Wuxi Target Company to certain indirect subsidiaries of the Company. The Wuxi Target Company shall settle the shareholder's loan at or after completion of the Wuxi Transaction. 4 THE NANTONG AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Nantong Agreement are as follows: Date 28th November, 2019 Parties Silver Global (as vendor) TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) Assets to be disposed of Pursuant to the Nantong Agreement, Silver Global agreed to sell and TA Cyberpark agreed to purchase the Nantong Interests at the consideration of RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000). The Nantong Interests represent the entire equity interest of the Nantong Target Company. Consideration Pursuant to the Nantong Agreement, the consideration of the Nantong Interests is RMB233,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$259,444,000) which will be satisfied in the following manner: RMB93,400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$103,778,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days after the signing of the Nantong Agreement; RMB70,050,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$77,833,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within 30 days after the signing of the Nantong Agreement; and RMB70,050,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$77,833,000) shall be payable by TA Cyberpark within five Business Days upon completion of the Registration Process. The consideration of the Nantong Interests was determined after arm's length negotiations between Silver Global and TA Cyberpark having taken into account the net asset value of the Nantong Target Company of HK$165,160,000 as at 31st August, 2019. The Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Nantong Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Completion Completion shall take place upon full payment of the consideration was made and the completion of the Registration Process. 5 Upon completion of the Nantong Transaction, the Nantong Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company but through the Company's interest in TA Cyberpark, will become an indirect 50% joint venture of the Company. Guarantee Prior to the completion of the Nantong Transaction, TA Cyberpark shall replace the Company and Silver Global as the guarantors for the existing loan facility in the amount of RMB200,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$222,222,000) granted by certain banks to the Nantong Target Company. Shareholder's loan As at the date of this announcement, a shareholder's loan in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB95,724,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$106,360,000) is owed by the Nantong Target Company to Silver Global and certain indirect subsidiaries of the Company. The Nantong Target Company shall settle the shareholder's loan at or after completion of the Nantong Transaction. INFORMATION RELATING TO THE NANJING TARGET COMPANY, THE WUXI TARGET COMPANY AND THE NANTONG TARGET COMPANY The Nanjing Target Company The Nanjing Target Company is a company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development. The primary asset of the Nanjing Target Company is 南京天安 數碼城 (Nanjing Tian An Cyber Park*), which is located in Nanjing Baixia Hi-Technology Industrial Development Area, with a site area of approximately 92,766 m2 and a total GFA of approximately 210,100 m2. The project is planned to be developed into an integrated business park with comprehensive science and technology buildings, commercial and residential composite. Phase 3 with a GFA of approximately 25,000 m2 was completed in 2019. The following is the unaudited financial information of the Nanjing Target Company for the years ended 31st December, 2017 and 2018, respectively, which has been prepared in accordance with HKGAAP: For the year ended For the year ended 31st December, 2017 31st December, 2018 HK$' 000 HK$' 000 Revenue 18,097 32,160 Net profit before taxation 112,670 83,262 Net profit after taxation 70,858 54,563 6 The Wuxi Target Company The Wuxi Target Company is a company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development. The primary asset of the Wuxi Target Company is 無錫天安智慧城 (Wuxi Tian An Intelligent Park*), which is located in Wuxi New District with a site area of approximately 118,330 m2 and a total GFA of approximately 236,100 m2. The project is planned to be developed into an integrated business park with comprehensive science and technology buildings, commercial and residential composite. Phase 1 Part 1 with a GFA of approximately 107,200 m2 was completed and under leasing and sales. The following is the unaudited financial information of the Wuxi Target Company for the years ended 31st December, 2017 and 2018, respectively, which has been prepared in accordance with HKGAAP: For the year ended For the year ended 31st December, 2017 31st December, 2018 HK$' 000 HK$' 000 Revenue 7,455 14,562 Net profit before taxation 7,634 35,966 Net profit after taxation 741 23,315 The Nantong Target Company The Nantong Target Company is a company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development. The primary asset of the Nantong Target Company is 南通天安數碼城 (Nantong Tian An Cyber Park*), which is located in Nantong Gangzha Economic Development Zone, with a site area of approximately 160,367 m2 and a total GFA of approximately 398,200 m2. The project is planned to be developed into an integrated business park with comprehensive science and technology buildings and commercial composite. Construction work of Phase 1 Part 2 with a GFA of approximately 23,800 m2 is currently under development. The following is the unaudited financial information of the Nantong Target Company for the years ended 31st December, 2017 and 2018, respectively, which has been prepared in accordance with HKGAAP: For the year ended For the year ended 31st December, 2017 31st December, 2018 HK$' 000 HK$' 000 Revenue 7,657 7,864 Net profit before taxation 4,379 15,409 Net profit after taxation 3,809 13,186 FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE TRANSACTIONS Upon completion of the Transactions, it is estimated that the Group will record a gain of approximately HK$336,393,000 which is calculated on the basis of the aggregate consideration of RMB1,188,100,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,320,111,000) as consideration for the transfer of the Nanjing Interests, the Wuxi Interests and the Nantong Interests, and the aggregate unaudited net asset value of the Target Group of HK$983,718,000 as at 31st August, 2019. 7 Shareholders should note that the above figures are for illustrative purposes only. The actual gain or loss arising from the Transactions may be different from the above estimation and will be determined based on the book value of the Nanjing Target Company, the Wuxi Target Company and the Nantong Target Company and the relevant expenses incurred at completion of the Transactions and is subject to review by the Company's auditor. Upon completion of the Transactions, the Target Group will cease to be subsidiaries of the Company. Accordingly, the assets, liabilities and the financial results of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. However, the Target Group will become indirect 50% joint ventures of the Company and will be accounted for using equity method. The Directors are of the view that the Transactions will not have any material adverse impact on the business operations and financial position of the Group. USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE TRANSACTIONS The proceeds arising from the Transactions of approximately RMB1,188,100,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,320,111,000) will be used as general working capital of the Group. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS The Directors are of the view that the Transactions represent the restructuring of the Group's business portfolio. Upon completion of the Transactions, all cyberpark projects under the Group's portfolio would be managed by one entity namely, TA Cyberpark, which is conducive to the brand building of the cyberpark projects, while another component in the Group's business portfolio, namely the cloud park projects would remain in the Group's existing structure. The Transactions are beneficial for the Group to focus on managing its own core businesses. With TA Cyberpark's experience in operating similar businesses to that of the Target Group, the Directors are of the view that the Transactions will enhance the business operations of the Target Group and increase the profits generated from the Target Group. As set out in the paragraph headed "Financial Impact of the Transactions" above, the Company expects to recognise a gain in the aggregate amount of approximately HK$336,393,000 from the Transactions. The Directors consider that the Transactions represent a good opportunity for the Group to realise its investment in the Target Group with reference to the prevailing market conditions, and the net proceeds from the Transactions is expected to improve the liquidity of the Group and allow the Group to allocate its financial resources in other business segments. As the Company has a 50% equity interest in TA Cyberpark, the Company will enjoy 50% of the profits generated from the assets held by the Target Group after the Transactions, which brings a stable revenue stream to the Group. In light of the above, the Directors consider that the terms and conditions of the Agreements are entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. 8 INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY, SKYGAIN HOLDINGS, OXWELL HOLDINGS, SILVER GLOBAL AND TA CYBERPARK The Company

The Company is incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

The principal business activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is engaged principally in the development of apartments, villas, office buildings and commercial properties, property investment and property management on the mainland in the PRC, as well as property investment and property management in Hong Kong. Skygain Holdings

Skygain Holdings is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The principal business activity of Skygain Holdings is investment holding. Oxwell Holdings

Oxwell Holdings is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The principal business activity of Oxwell Holdings is investment holding. Silver Global

Silver Global is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The principal business activity of Silver Global is investment holding. TA Cyberpark

TA Cyberpark is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, and is directly owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by an independent third party. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, save for the 50% equity interest of TA Cyberpark held by the Company, TA Cyberpark and its ultimate beneficial owners are all third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

The principal business activity of TA Cyberpark is property development and investment, and investment holding. 9 LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction on a stand-alone basis does not exceed 5% and does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As one of the relevant Percentage Ratio(s) for each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction on a stand-alone basis exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction constitutes a notifiable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As more than one of the Percentage Ratio(s) for the Nantong Transaction, when aggregated with the Nanjing Transaction and the Wuxi Transaction exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transactions constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS "Agreements" "Board" "Business Day(s)" "Company" "connected persons" "Director(s)" "GFA" "Group" "HK$" "HKGAAP" "Hong Kong" "Listing Rules" "Main Board" "Nanjing Agreement" the Nanjing Agreement, the Wuxi Agreement and the Nantong Agreement the board of Directors means any day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, bank holidays and public holidays in the PRC) on which licensed banks are generally open for business in the PRC Tian An China Investments Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules the director(s) of the Company gross floor area the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong generally accepted accounting practice Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange Main Board of the Stock Exchange (excludes the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated in parallel with GEM of the Stock Exchange the equity transfer agreement dated 28th November, 2019 entered into between Skygain Holdings (as vendor) and TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) in respect of the transfer of the Nanjing Interests 10 "Nanjing Interests" "Nanjing Target Company" "Nanjing Transaction" "Nantong Agreement" "Nantong Interests" "Nantong Transaction" "Nantong Target Company" "Oxwell Holdings" "Percentage Ratio(s)" "PRC" "Registration Process" "RMB" "Shareholder(s)" "Silver Global" "Skygain Holdings" the entire equity interest of the Nanjing Target Company 南京天寧置業有限公司 (Nanjing Tianning Real Estate Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Skygain Holdings and in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company prior to the Nanjing Transaction the disposal of the Nanjing Interests by Skygain Holdings to TA Cyberpark pursuant to the Nanjing Agreement the equity transfer agreement dated 28th November, 2019 entered into between Silver Global (as vendor) and TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) in respect of the transfer of the Nantong Interests the entire equity interest of the Nantong Target Company the disposal of the Nantong Interests by Silver Global to TA Cyberpark pursuant to the Nantong Agreement 南通天安數碼城開發有限公司 (Nantong Tian An Cyberpark Development Company Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Global and in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company prior to the Nantong Transaction Oxwell Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which holds the Wuxi Interests, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules to be applied for determining the classification of a transaction the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement only, excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China the filing and registration processes to the relevant authorities in the PRC regarding the transfer of the Nanjing Interests, the Wuxi Interests or the Nantong Interests (as the case may be) Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC the shareholder(s) of the Company Silver Global International Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which holds the Nantong Interests, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Skygain Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which holds the Nanjing Interests, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company 11 "Stock Exchange" "TA Cyberpark" "Target Group" "Transactions" "Wuxi Agreement" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 天安數碼城（集團）有限公司 (Tianan Cyber Park Group Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, being a joint venture of the Company and is directly owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by an independent third party the Nanjing Target Company, the Wuxi Target Company, the Nantong Target Company and their respective subsidiaries the Nanjing Transaction, the Wuxi Transaction and the Nantong Transaction the equity transfer agreement dated 28th November, 2019 entered into between Oxwell Holdings (as vendor) and TA Cyberpark (as purchaser) in respect of the transfer of the Wuxi Interests "Wuxi Interests" "Wuxi Transaction" "Wuxi Target Company" the entire equity interest of the Wuxi Target Company the disposal of the Wuxi Interests by Oxwell Holdings to TA Cyberpark pursuant to the Wuxi Agreement 無錫天安智慧城置業有限公司 (Tianan Intelligent Park Properties (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxwell Holdings and in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company prior to the Wuxi Transaction "m2" square metres "%" per cent. On behalf of the Board Tian An China Investments Company Limited Edwin Lo King Yau Executive Director Hong Kong, 28th November, 2019 For the purpose of this announcement, translations of Renminbi into Hong Kong dollars or vice versa have been calculated by using an exchange rate of HK$1.00 equal to RMB0.90. Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts were, may have been or will be exchanged at such rate or any other rates or at all. As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Song Zengbin (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Patrick Lee Seng Wei (Managing Director), Mr. Ma Sun (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Edwin Lo King Yau and Mr. Tao Tsan Sang being the Executive Directors; Mr. Lee Seng Hui (Chairman) and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi being the Non-Executive Directors; and Mr. Francis J. Chang Chu Fai, Mr. Jin Hui Zhi, Mr. Ngai Wah Sang and Ms. Lisa Yang Lai Sum being the Independent Non-Executive Directors. The English translation of the Chinese name of the relevant entity included in this announcement is for identification and reference only, and such translation may not be accurate and such entity may not have an official English translation/version of its Chinese name. 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tian An China Investments Company Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:47:07 UTC 0 Latest news on TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS 08:48a TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS : Discloseable Transaction - Disposal of Subsidiaries .. PU 03/28 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/18 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS : year net down 39% to HK$1.25 billion AQ 2018 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS CO LTD : annual earnings release 2017 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS CO LTD : Spin off FA 2016 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2015 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS COMPANY LT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2014 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS COMPANY LT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2013 TIAN AN CHINA INVESTMENTS COMPANY LT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA