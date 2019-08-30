Log in
TIANHE CHEMICALS GROUP LTD

(1619)
Tianhe Chemicals : Update on Resumption Progress

08/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIANHE CHEMICALS GROUP LIMITED

天合化工集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1619)

UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited (the " Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As mentioned in the Company's announcement dated 1 August 2018, the Stock Exchange may cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) of the Listing Rules if the Company fails to resume trading in its shares on or before 31 July 2019. The Stock Exchange is now entitled to cancel the Company's listing.

On 28 August 2019, the Stock Exchange issued a letter to the Company stating that, after consultation with the Securities and Futures Commission, the Stock Exchange confirms that it will withhold exercising its right to cancel the listing of the Company un der Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) of the Listing Rules for three months, until 31 October 2019.

As the Stock Exchange indicated that, for the avoidance of doubt, its confirmation is without prejudice to the Stock Exchange exercising its right under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules immediately after the three-month period expires. The Stock Exchange also reserves all its rights under the Listing Rules.

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board of Directors

Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited

WEI Qi

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises WEI Qi, WEI Xuan, and JIANG Po, as executive Directors; LOKE Yu (alias LOKE Hoi Lam), CHAN Kin Sang and XU Xiaodong, as independent non-executive Directors.

1

Disclaimer

Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:20 UTC
