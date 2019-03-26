Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018(Announcement)
03/26/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司
Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8348)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no any other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Revenue increased by approximately 9% to RMB2,613,904,000
•The gross margin rate was approximately 5.12%
•Profit attributable to shareholders decreased by approximately 89% to RMB4,759,000
•Earnings per share was RMB0.01
List of the full names and abbreviations of the companies as referred to in this announcement
Tianjin TEDA Investment Holding Co., Ltd.
TEDA Holding
Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Investment (Beijing)
Chia Tai Pharmaceutical
Co., Ltd.
Chia Tai Land Company Limited
Chia Tai Land
TEDA General Bonded Warehouse Co., Ltd.
Bonded Warehouse
Tianjin Yuan Da Xian Dai Logistics Co., Ltd.
Yuan Da Logistics
He Guang Trade and Business Co., Ltd.
He Guang Trade and Business
Tedahang Cold Chain Logistics Co., Ltd.
Tedahang
Tianjin Fengtian Logistics Co., Ltd.
Fengtian Logistics
Tianjin Teda International Freight Forwarding
International Freight Forwarding
Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Alps Teda Logistics Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Alps
Dalian Alps Teda Logistics Co., Ltd.
Dalian Alps
Tianjin Port Gangwan International Automobile
Gangwan Automobile
Logistics Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Tianxin Automobile Inspection
Tianxin
Services Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Ferroalloy Exchange Co., Ltd.
Ferroalloy
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
Revenue
4
2,613,904
2,397,084
Cost of sales
(2,480,110)
(2,292,028)
Gross profit
133,794
105,056
Administrative expenses
(49,039)
(47,566)
Other gains - net
5
14,721
8,309
Gain on change in fair value of investment properties
4,100
16,400
Impairment loss of trade and other receivable
(41,028)
-
Operating profit
62,548
82,199
Finance costs
6
(32,134)
(17,631)
Share of profit of investments accounted for
using the equity method
17,324
17,934
Profit before income tax
10
47,738
82,502
Income tax expense
7
(20,130)
(19,751)
Profit for the year
27,608
62,751
Other Comprehensive Income
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,190
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
29,798
62,751
Profit and total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
4,759
41,532
Non-controlling interests
25,039
21,219
29,798
62,751
Earnings per share (RMB cents)
- Basic and diluted
9
1
12
Dividends
8
-
-
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
As at 31 December
As at 1 January
2018
2017
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Land use rights
18,917
19,448
19,979
Property, plant and equipment
161,142
169,845
183,492
Investment properties
306,700
302,600
286,200
Investments accounted for using the equity
method
239,151
249,228
253,794
Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
18,500
-
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
16,310
16,310
744,410
757,431
759,775
Current assets
Inventories
1,533
25,138
54,863
Trade and other receivables
11
1,296,654
1,296,687
1,375,227
Pledged bank deposits
172,591
165,337
144,423
Cash and cash equivalents
387,273
552,990
327,598
1,858,051
2,040,152
1,902,111
Total assets
2,602,461
2,797,583
2,661,886
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the company
Share capital
12
354,312
354,312
354,312
Other reserves
12
107,916
100,662
97,564
Retained earnings
12
494,849
503,846
475,996
957,077
958,820
927,872
Non-controlling interests
12
108,859
103,280
94,493
Total equity
1,065,936
1,062,100
1,022,365
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
As at 31 December 2018
As at 31 December
As at 1 January
2018
2017
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income
5,177
5,531
5,887
Obligations under finance lease
7,304
52,336
56,875
Deferred tax liabilities
57,923
56,899
52,798
70,404
114,766
115,560
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
708,353
1,244,900
1,293,547
Contract liabilities
202,042
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
6,072
8,886
6,247
Borrowings
504,520
319,995
193,834
Obligations under finance lease
45,134
46,936
30,333
1,466,121
1,620,717
1,523,961
Total liabilities
1,536,525
1,735,483
1,639,521
Total equity and liabilities
2,602,461
2,797,583
2,661,886
Net current assets
391,930
419,435
378,150
Total assets less current liabilities
1,136,340
1,176,866
1,137,925
