TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG GROUP CORP LTD

(8348)
Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018(Announcement)

03/26/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8348)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no any other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

- 1 -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased by approximately 9% to RMB2,613,904,000

The gross margin rate was approximately 5.12%

Profit attributable to shareholders decreased by approximately 89% to RMB4,759,000

Earnings per share was RMB0.01

List of the full names and abbreviations of the companies as referred to in this announcement

Tianjin TEDA Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

TEDA Holding

Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Investment (Beijing)

Chia Tai Pharmaceutical

Co., Ltd.

Chia Tai Land Company Limited

Chia Tai Land

TEDA General Bonded Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Bonded Warehouse

Tianjin Yuan Da Xian Dai Logistics Co., Ltd.

Yuan Da Logistics

He Guang Trade and Business Co., Ltd.

He Guang Trade and Business

Tedahang Cold Chain Logistics Co., Ltd.

Tedahang

Tianjin Fengtian Logistics Co., Ltd.

Fengtian Logistics

Tianjin Teda International Freight Forwarding

International Freight Forwarding

Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Alps Teda Logistics Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Alps

Dalian Alps Teda Logistics Co., Ltd.

Dalian Alps

Tianjin Port Gangwan International Automobile

Gangwan Automobile

Logistics Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Tianxin Automobile Inspection

Tianxin

Services Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Ferroalloy Exchange Co., Ltd.

Ferroalloy

- 2 -

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Revenue

4

2,613,904

2,397,084

Cost of sales

(2,480,110)

(2,292,028)

Gross profit

133,794

105,056

Administrative expenses

(49,039)

(47,566)

Other gains - net

5

14,721

8,309

Gain on change in fair value of investment properties

4,100

16,400

Impairment loss of trade and other receivable

(41,028)

-

Operating profit

62,548

82,199

Finance costs

6

(32,134)

(17,631)

Share of profit of investments accounted for

  using the equity method

17,324

17,934

Profit before income tax

10

47,738

82,502

Income tax expense

7

(20,130)

(19,751)

Profit for the year

27,608

62,751

Other Comprehensive Income

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to

    profit or loss:

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,190

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

29,798

62,751

Profit and total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

4,759

41,532

Non-controlling interests

25,039

21,219

29,798

62,751

Earnings per share (RMB cents)

- Basic and diluted

9

1

12

Dividends

8

-

-

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December

As at 1 January

2018

2017

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Land use rights

18,917

19,448

19,979

Property, plant and equipment

161,142

169,845

183,492

Investment properties

306,700

302,600

286,200

Investments accounted for using the equity

  method

239,151

249,228

253,794

Equity instruments at fair value through other

  comprehensive income

18,500

-

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

16,310

16,310

744,410

757,431

759,775

Current assets

Inventories

1,533

25,138

54,863

Trade and other receivables

11

1,296,654

1,296,687

1,375,227

Pledged bank deposits

172,591

165,337

144,423

Cash and cash equivalents

387,273

552,990

327,598

1,858,051

2,040,152

1,902,111

Total assets

2,602,461

2,797,583

2,661,886

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the company

Share capital

12

354,312

354,312

354,312

Other reserves

12

107,916

100,662

97,564

Retained earnings

12

494,849

503,846

475,996

957,077

958,820

927,872

Non-controlling interests

12

108,859

103,280

94,493

Total equity

1,065,936

1,062,100

1,022,365

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

As at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December

As at 1 January

2018

2017

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

5,177

5,531

5,887

Obligations under finance lease

7,304

52,336

56,875

Deferred tax liabilities

57,923

56,899

52,798

70,404

114,766

115,560

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

708,353

1,244,900

1,293,547

Contract liabilities

202,042

-

-

Current income tax liabilities

6,072

8,886

6,247

Borrowings

504,520

319,995

193,834

Obligations under finance lease

45,134

46,936

30,333

1,466,121

1,620,717

1,523,961

Total liabilities

1,536,525

1,735,483

1,639,521

Total equity and liabilities

2,602,461

2,797,583

2,661,886

Net current assets

391,930

419,435

378,150

Total assets less current liabilities

1,136,340

1,176,866

1,137,925

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:04:03 UTC
