Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Annual Report 2018(Finance)
03/29/2019 | 11:42am EDT
天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司
Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*
2018
Annual Report
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
Stock Code: 8348
* For identiﬁcation purposes only
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.
This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no any other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.
ANNUAL REPORT 2018
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
CONTENTS
3Corporate Information
4Group Structure
5Financial Summary
6Chairman's Statement
11Management Discussion and Analysis
16Environmental, Social and Governance Report
33Corporate Governance Report
44Directors' Report
55Report of the Supervisory Committee
56Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management
61Independent Auditors' Report
67Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
68Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
70Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
71Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
72Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
2Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited
CORPORATE INFORMATION
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AUDITOR
Yang Weihong (Chairman)
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
Certified Public Accountants
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
31st Floor, Gloucester Tower,
The Landmark
Peng Bo, Tse, Theresa Y Y, Yang Xiaoping, Zheng
11 Pedder Street,
Yuying
Central, Hong Kong
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Cheng Xinsheng, Japhet Sebastian Law, Peng Zuowen, Zhou Zisheng
SUPERVISORS
Xu Jianxin, Fan Shuyu, Han Wanjin, Wang Yonggan, Wang Linlin
GENERAL MANAGER AND DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGERS OF THE COMPANY
Yang Weihong (General Manager), Li Yangqian, Tang Zhizhong, Yu Fukang
COMPANY SECRETARY
Lo Tai On
BOARD COMMITTEES
Audit Committee
Zhou Zisheng (Chairman), Cheng Xinsheng, Japhet Sebastian Law
H SHARE REGISTRAR AND
TRANSFER OFFICE
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
REGISTERED ADDRESS
No. 39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area
OFFICE AND CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS
No. 39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological
Development Area
Postal Code: 300457
PRINCIPAL OFFICE IN HONG KONG
Unit B, 1st Floor, Neich Tower, 128 Gloucester Road, Wanchai,
