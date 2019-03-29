Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Annual Report 2018(Finance)

Log in
03/29/2019 | 11:42am EDT

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

2018

Annual Report

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8348

* For identiﬁcation purposes only

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no any other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

ANNUAL REPORT 2018

1

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

CONTENTS

3Corporate Information

4Group Structure

5Financial Summary

6Chairman's Statement

11Management Discussion and Analysis

16Environmental, Social and Governance Report

33Corporate Governance Report

44Directors' Report

55Report of the Supervisory Committee

56Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management

61Independent Auditors' Report

67Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

68Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

70Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

71Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

72Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

2Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited

CORPORATE INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AUDITOR

Yang Weihong (Chairman)

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

Certified Public Accountants

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

31st Floor, Gloucester Tower,

The Landmark

Peng Bo, Tse, Theresa Y Y, Yang Xiaoping, Zheng

11 Pedder Street,

Yuying

Central, Hong Kong

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Cheng Xinsheng, Japhet Sebastian Law, Peng Zuowen, Zhou Zisheng

SUPERVISORS

Xu Jianxin, Fan Shuyu, Han Wanjin, Wang Yonggan, Wang Linlin

GENERAL MANAGER AND DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGERS OF THE COMPANY

Yang Weihong (General Manager), Li Yangqian, Tang Zhizhong, Yu Fukang

COMPANY SECRETARY

Lo Tai On

BOARD COMMITTEES

Audit Committee

Zhou Zisheng (Chairman), Cheng Xinsheng, Japhet Sebastian Law

H SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

REGISTERED ADDRESS

No. 39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Area

OFFICE AND CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS

No. 39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and Technological

Development Area

Postal Code: 300457

PRINCIPAL OFFICE IN HONG KONG

Unit B, 1st Floor, Neich Tower, 128 Gloucester Road, Wanchai,

Hong Kong

Remuneration Committee

STOCK CODE

Japhet Sebastian Law (Chairman), Cheng Xinsheng,

08348

Peng Zuowen

Nomination Committee

COMPANY WEBSITE

Yang Weihong (Chairman), Japhet Sebastian Law,

http://www.tbtl.cn

Peng Zuowen

COMPLIANCE OFFICER

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Yang Weihong

Tianjin Cui Heng Plaza Branch of the Industrial and

Commercial Bank of China

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Huang Hai Road Branch of the Agricultural Bank of

China

Yang Weihong, Lo Tai On

Tianjin Free Trade Zone Branch of the Bank of China

Tianjin Dongli Branch of the Bank of China

Huayuan Sub-branch of the Bank of Dalian

Tianjin Binhai Branch of the Bank of Shanghai

Tianjin Binhai New Area Branch of Postal Saving Bank

Tianjin Binhai Branch of Shinhan Bank

ANNUAL REPORT 2018

3

GROUP STRUCTURE

42.45%

21.82%

8%

27.73%

Tianjin TEDA Investment

Chia Tai Pharmaceutical

Chia Tai Land Company

Public Shareholders

Holding Co., Ltd.

Investment (Beijing)

Limited

(H Share)

("TEDA Holding")

Co., Ltd.

("Chia Tai Land')

("Chia Tai

Pharmaceutical")

100%

100%

100%

60%

52%

51%

50%

50%

40%

30%

18%

TEDA General

Tianjin Yuan

He Guang

Tedahang Cold

Tianjin

Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Alps

Dalian Alps

Tianjin Port

Tianjin Tianxin

Tianjin

Bonded

Da Xian Dai

Trade and

Chain Logistics

Fengtian

International

Teda Logistics

Teda Logistics

Gangwan

Automobile

Ferroalloy

Warehouse

Logistics

Business

Co., Ltd.

Logistics

Forwarding

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

International

Inspection

Exchange Co.,

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

("Tedahang")

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

("Tianjin Alps")

("Dalian Alps")

Automobile

Services Co.,

Ltd.

("Bonded

("Yuan Da

("He Guang

("Fengtian

("International

Logistics

Ltd.

("Ferroalloy")

Warehouse")

Logistics")

Trade and

Logistics")

Freight

Co., Ltd.

("Tianxin")

Business)

Forwarding")

("Gangwan

Automobile")

*  For identification purposes only

4Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

