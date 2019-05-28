Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Company Information Sheet(Announcement)

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

Form F

The Growth Enterprise Market (GEM)

Company Information Sheet

Company name: Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8348

The information in this sheet was updated as of 29th May, 2019.

A. General Place of incorporation : The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") Date of initial listing on GEM : 30 April 2008 Name of Sponsor(s) : Guotai Junan Capital Limited Names of directors and supervisors : Executive Director (Please distinguish the status of the Mr. Yang Weihong (Chairman) directors -Executive,Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive) Non-Executive Directors Mr. Yang Xiaoping

Mr. Zheng Yuying

Ms. Peng Bo

Mr. Li Jian

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Xinsheng

Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law

Mr. Zhou Zisheng

Mr. Peng Zuowen

* For identification purposes only