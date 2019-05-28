Log in
TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG GROUP CORP LTD

(8348)
Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Company Information Sheet(Announcement)

05/28/2019

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

Form F

The Growth Enterprise Market (GEM)

Company Information Sheet

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name: Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8348

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 29th May, 2019.

A.

General

Place of incorporation

:

The People's Republic of China (the "PRC")

Date of initial listing on GEM

:

30 April 2008

Name of Sponsor(s)

:

Guotai Junan Capital Limited

Names of directors and supervisors

:

Executive Director

(Please distinguish the status of the

Mr. Yang Weihong (Chairman)

directors -Executive,Non-Executive

or Independent Non-Executive)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Yang Xiaoping

Mr. Zheng Yuying

Ms. Peng Bo

Mr. Li Jian

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Xinsheng

Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law

Mr. Zhou Zisheng

Mr. Peng Zuowen

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s)

(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective

interests in the ordinary shares

and other securities of the Company

:

Name(s) of company (ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Financial year end date

:

Registered address

:

Head office and principal

:

place of business

Web-site address (if applicable)

:

Share registrar

:

Auditors

:

  1. Business activities

Supervisors

Ms. Xu Jianxin (Chairman)

Mr. Wang Yonggan

Ms. Wu Gang

Ms. Fan Shuyu

Ms. Wang Linlin

Mr. Han Wanjin

Tianjin Teda Investment Holding Co., Ltd. 150,420,051 domestic shares (beneficial interest)

Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Investment (Beijing) Co., Ltd. 77,303,789 domestic shares (beneficial interest)

NIL

31 December

No.39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and

Technological Development Area, the PRC

The PRC:

No.39, Bohai Road, Tianjin Economic and

Technological Development Area, the PRC

Hong Kong:

Unit B, 1st Floor, Neich Tower, 128 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

www.tbtl.cn

H share registrar and transfer office

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

31st Floor, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong.

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of comprehensive logistics services in China, mainly including supply chain solutions and materials procurement businesses and related services.

C.

Ordinary shares

Number of Domestic Shares

: 256,068,800 shares

in issue

Number of H Shares in issue

:

98,243,200 shares

Par value of H

: RMB1.00 per H share

Shares in issue

Board lot size

:

2000 H shares

(in number of shares)

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

which ordinary shares are also listed

: N/A

D.

Warrants

Stock code

:

N/A

Board lot size

:

N/A

Expiry date

:

N/A

Exercise price

:

N/A

Conversion ratio

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

:

N/A

No. of warrants outstanding

:

N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon

the exercise of outstanding warrants

:

N/A

  1. Other securities
    There are no securities in issue other than those mentioned above.

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

(Sd.)

Mr. Yang Weihong

(Sd.)

Mr. Zheng Yuying

(Sd.)

Mr. Li Jian

(Sd.)

Mr. Japhet Sebastain Law

(Sd.)

__________________________

Mr. Peng Zuowen

(Sd.)

Mr. Yang Xiaoping

(Sd.)

Ms. Peng Bo

(Sd.)

Mr. Cheng Xinsheng

(Sd.)

Mr. Zhou Zisheng

NOTES

  1. This information sheet must be signed by or pursuant to a power of attorney for and on behalf of each of the Directors of the Company.
  2. Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet, together with a hard copy duly signed by or on behalf of each of the Directors, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
  3. Please send a copy of this form by facsimile transaction to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (on 2815-9353) or such other number as may be prescribed from time to time at the same time as the original is submitted to the Exchange.

