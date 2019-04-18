Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR(Announcement)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8348)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company dated 8 March 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Finance Lease Arrangement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell the Leased Assets to Shanghai Electric Leasing by way of finance lease, and the Company agreed to lease back the Leased Assets from Shanghai Electric Leasing; and the announcement of the Company dated 29 March 2019 (the "Delay Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of circular. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, a circular containing further details of the Finance Lease Arrangement, the notice convening the general meeting together with proxy form and reply slip and any other information as required by the GEM Listing Rules was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 22 April 2019. As additional time is required to prepare the information for inclusion in the circular, the date of despatch of the circular is postponed to a date on or before 17 May 2019.

By order of the Board

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

Yang Weihong

Chairman

Tianjin, the PRC

18 April 2019

-1-