Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : INSIDE INFORMATION SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE POTENTIAL DEFAULT RISK OF A DEBTOR(Announcement)

0
09/18/2018 | 04:58pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability

Stock code8348

INSIDE INFORMATION SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE POTENTIAL DEFAULT RISK OF A DEBTOR

This announcement is made by Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the inside information announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2018 in relation potential default risk of a debtor (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement the Announcement with the following information.

Tianjin Tiangang United Special Steel Co., Ltd.* (天津天鋼聯合特鋼有限公司) ("United Special Steel") is a supplier of billet to the Company, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after making all reasonable enquiries, United Special Steel and its associates (as defined in GEM Listing Rules) are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person(s) (as defined in GEM Listing Rules).

As at the date of this announcement, United Special Steel was indebted to the Company in a total amount of RMB48 million, such indebtedness was incurred due to a prepayment of RMB48 million made by the Company to United Special Steel for procurement of billet but United Special Steel has not yet delivered the same to the Company in accordance with the contract, such billet procurement transaction entered into between the Company and United Special Steel is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company.

If there are material updates in relation to the above, the Company will disclose further information in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

Yang Weihong

Chairman

Tianjin, the PRC

18 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Mr. Yang Weihong as executive Director; Ms. Peng Bo, Miss Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Yang Xiaoping and Mr. Zheng Yuying as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Cheng Xinsheng, Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law, and Mr. Zhou Zisheng as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make this announcement or any statement herein misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor 7 days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be posted on the Company's website atwww.tbtl.cn.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 14:57:09 UTC
