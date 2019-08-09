Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019(Announcement)
0
08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
天 津 濱 海 泰 達 物 流 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8348)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
*For identification purposes only
HIGHLIGHTS
The following are the financial highlights during the six months ended 30 June 2019:
Total turnover amounted to RMB1,436,846,000 (corresponding period in 2018: RMB1,138,229,000), representing an increase of approximately 26.24% as compared with the corresponding period last year.
Gross profit was approximately RMB82,084,000 (corresponding period in 2018: RMB59,046,000), representing an increase of approximately 39.02% as compared with the corresponding period last year.
Gross profit margin was approximately 5.71%, representing an increase of approximately 0.52 percentage points as compared with 5.19% achieved in the corresponding period last year.
Profit attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately RMB10,340,000 (corresponding period in 2018: RMB1,919,000), representing an increase of approximately 439% as compared with the corresponding period last year.
Earnings per share was RMB2.9 cent (corresponding period in 2018: RMB0.5 cents).
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS OF 2019
The board of Directors (the "Board") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative data for the corresponding period in 2018.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
4
1,436,846
1,138,229
Cost of sales
7
(1,354,762)
(1,079,183)
Gross profit
82,084
59,046
Administrative expenses
7
(27,928)
(30,580)
Other income
5
5,843
2,341
Other (losses)/gains - net
(184)
77
Operating profit
59,815
30,884
Finance costs
6
(22,088)
(9,906)
Share of results of investments accounted
for using the equity method
8,353
4,906
Profit before income tax
46,080
25,884
Income tax expense
8
(16,678)
(10,006)
Profit for the period and total
comprehensive income for the period
29,402
15,878
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
10,340
1,919
Non-controlling interests
19,062
13,959
Earnings per share
10
- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)
2.9
0.5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
As at 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
156,000
161,142
Land use rights
18,151
18,917
Investment properties
306,700
306,700
Investments accounted for using
the equity method
228,852
239,151
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
18,500
18,500
728,203
744,410
Current assets
Inventories
1,518
1,533
Trade and other receivables
12
1,566,481
1,296,654
Pledged bank deposits
240,910
172,591
Cash and cash equivalents
421,295
387,273
2,230,204
1,858,051
Total assets
2,958,407
2,602,461
Share capital
15
354,312
354,312
Other reserves
114,338
107,916
Retained earnings
498,767
494,849
967,417
957,077
Non-controlling interests
104,322
108,859
Total equity
1,071,739
1,065,936
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
57,923
57,923
Deferred income
5,002
5,177
Obligations under finance lease
51,145
7,304
114,070
70,404
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
816,404
708,353
Contract liabilities
326,549
202,042
Current income tax liabilities
11,738
6,072
Borrowings
14
552,648
504,520
Obligations under finance lease
65,259
45,134
1,772,598
1,466,121
Total liabilities
1,886,668
1,536,525
Total equity and liabilities
2,958,407
2,602,461
Net current assets
457,606
391,930
Total assets less current liabilities
1,185,809
1,136,340
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
As of 30 June 2019
Attributable to owners of the Company
Attributable
to owners
Non-
Share
Share
Statutory
Other
Retained
of the parent
controlling
capital
premium
reserves
reserves
earnings
company
interests
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
At 1 January 2018 (Audited)
354,312
55,244
86,032
(40,614)
497,344
952,318
103,280
1,055,598
Profit for the period and total
comprehensive income for the
period
1,919
1,919
13,959
15,878
Dividend paid
-
(19,460)
(19,460)
Transfer
3,277
(3,277)
-
-
At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
354,312
55,244
89,309
(40,614)
495,986
954,237
97,779
1,052,016
At 1 January 2019 (Audited)
354,312
55,244
93,286
(40,614)
494,849
957,077
108,859
1,065,936
Profit for the period and total
comprehensive income
for the period
10,340
10,340
19,062
29,402
Dividend paid
-
(23,599)
(23,599)
Transfer
6,422
(6,422)
-
-
At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
354,312
55,244
99,708
(40,614)
498,767
967,417
104,322
1,071,739
- 5 -
