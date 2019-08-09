Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019(Announcement)

Log in
TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG GROUP CORP LTD

(8348)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

0
08/09/2019

天 津 濱 海 泰 達 物 流 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8348)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited* (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

*For identification purposes only

- 1 -

HIGHLIGHTS

The following are the financial highlights during the six months ended 30 June 2019:

  • Total turnover amounted to RMB1,436,846,000 (corresponding period in 2018: RMB1,138,229,000), representing an increase of approximately 26.24% as compared with the corresponding period last year.
  • Gross profit was approximately RMB82,084,000 (corresponding period in 2018: RMB59,046,000), representing an increase of approximately 39.02% as compared with the corresponding period last year.
  • Gross profit margin was approximately 5.71%, representing an increase of approximately 0.52 percentage points as compared with 5.19% achieved in the corresponding period last year.
  • Profit attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately RMB10,340,000 (corresponding period in 2018: RMB1,919,000), representing an increase of approximately 439% as compared with the corresponding period last year.
  • Earnings per share was RMB2.9 cent (corresponding period in 2018: RMB0.5 cents).

- 2 -

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS OF 2019

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative data for the corresponding period in 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

4

1,436,846

1,138,229

Cost of sales

7

(1,354,762)

(1,079,183)

Gross profit

82,084

59,046

Administrative expenses

7

(27,928)

(30,580)

Other income

5

5,843

2,341

Other (losses)/gains - net

(184)

77

Operating profit

59,815

30,884

Finance costs

6

(22,088)

(9,906)

Share of results of investments accounted

for using the equity method

8,353

4,906

Profit before income tax

46,080

25,884

Income tax expense

8

(16,678)

(10,006)

Profit for the period and total

comprehensive income for the period

29,402

15,878

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

10,340

1,919

Non-controlling interests

19,062

13,959

Earnings per share

10

- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

2.9

0.5

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

156,000

161,142

Land use rights

18,151

18,917

Investment properties

306,700

306,700

Investments accounted for using

the equity method

228,852

239,151

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

18,500

18,500

728,203

744,410

Current assets

Inventories

1,518

1,533

Trade and other receivables

12

1,566,481

1,296,654

Pledged bank deposits

240,910

172,591

Cash and cash equivalents

421,295

387,273

2,230,204

1,858,051

Total assets

2,958,407

2,602,461

Share capital

15

354,312

354,312

Other reserves

114,338

107,916

Retained earnings

498,767

494,849

967,417

957,077

Non-controlling interests

104,322

108,859

Total equity

1,071,739

1,065,936

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

57,923

57,923

Deferred income

5,002

5,177

Obligations under finance lease

51,145

7,304

114,070

70,404

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

816,404

708,353

Contract liabilities

326,549

202,042

Current income tax liabilities

11,738

6,072

Borrowings

14

552,648

504,520

Obligations under finance lease

65,259

45,134

1,772,598

1,466,121

Total liabilities

1,886,668

1,536,525

Total equity and liabilities

2,958,407

2,602,461

Net current assets

457,606

391,930

Total assets less current liabilities

1,185,809

1,136,340

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

As of 30 June 2019

Attributable to owners of the Company

Attributable

to owners

Non-

Share

Share

Statutory

Other

Retained

of the parent

controlling

capital

premium

reserves

reserves

earnings

company

interests

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2018 (Audited)

354,312

55,244

86,032

(40,614)

497,344

952,318

103,280

1,055,598

Profit for the period and total

comprehensive income for the

period

1,919

1,919

13,959

15,878

Dividend paid

-

(19,460)

(19,460)

Transfer

3,277

(3,277)

-

-

At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

354,312

55,244

89,309

(40,614)

495,986

954,237

97,779

1,052,016

At 1 January 2019 (Audited)

354,312

55,244

93,286

(40,614)

494,849

957,077

108,859

1,065,936

Profit for the period and total

comprehensive income

for the period

10,340

10,340

19,062

29,402

Dividend paid

-

(23,599)

(23,599)

Transfer

6,422

(6,422)

-

-

At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

354,312

55,244

99,708

(40,614)

498,767

967,417

104,322

1,071,739

- 5 -

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 159 M
Chart TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG GROUP CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Tianjin Binhai Teda Log Group Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,45  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Hong Yang Chairman, General Manager & Compliance Officer
Jian Xin Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fu Kang Yu Senior VP & General Manager-Finance Department
Japhet Sebastian Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Ping Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG GROUP CORP LTD-18.18%20
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG13.57%17 606
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 715
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG69.01%5 387
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 107
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 784
