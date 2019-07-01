Log in
TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG GROUP CORP LTD

(8348)
Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th June, 2019(Announcement)

07/01/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited

Date Submitted

02/07/2019

1. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Domestic shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

256,068,800

RMB 1.00

RMB 256,068,800

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

256,068,800

RMB 1.00

RMB 256,068,800

(2) Stock code :

8348

Description :

H shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

98,243,200

RMB 1.00

RMB 98,243,200

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

98,243,200

RMB 1.00

RMB 98,243,200

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State RMB 354,312,000 currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) Domestic

No of preference

No. of other

Shares

(2) H Shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

256,068,800

98,243,200

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

256,068,800

98,243,200

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 03:32:02 UTC
