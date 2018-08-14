Tianjin Binhai Teda Log : TERMINATION OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS(Announcement)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天津濱海泰達物流集團股份有限公司

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8348)

TERMINATION OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 May 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to procurement and sale of steel pipe stock which constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company, the announcement of the Company dated 25 May 2018 in relation to the delay in despatch of circular, the announcement of the Company dated 25 June 2018 in relation to further delay in despatch of circular and the announcement of the Company dated 25 July 2018 in relation to update on the continuing connected transactions of the Company. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 20.33 of the GEM Listing Rules.

TERMINATION OF THE STEEL PIPE STOCK PROCUREMENT AGREEMENT AND STEEL PIPE STOCK SALE AGREEMENT

The Board has been informed by Tianguan Special Steel and Steel Pipe Manufacturing that in view of, the uncertain economic environment since the entering of the Steel Pipe Stock Procurement Agreement and Steel Pipe Stock Sale Agreement, the Continuing Connected Transactions have not commenced more than three months after the entering of the Steel Pipe Stock Procurement Agreement and Steel Pipe Stock Sale Agreement, and the Company has not completed the necessary approval process, the Steel Pipe Stock Procurement Agreement and Steel Pipe Stock Sale Agreement have not taken effect. At the same time, Tianguan Special Steel and Steel Pipe Manufacturing have decided to adjust their business plans regarding the procurement and sale of steel pipe stock. Due to the abovementioned reasons, each of Tianguan Special Steel and Steel Pipe Manufacturing served a termination notice to the Company on 14 August 2018 to terminate the Steel Pipe Stock Procurement Agreement and Steel Pipe Stock Sale Agreement respectively (the "Termination").

Upon termination of the Steel Pipe Stock Procurement Agreement and Steel Pipe Stock Sale Agreement, the parties shall be released and discharged from their respective liabilities, obligations, and duties under the Steel Pipe Stock Procurement Agreement and Steel Pipe Stock Sale Agreement.

As the Continuing Connected Transactions will not proceed, the Company will not convene an extraordinary general meeting to approve the same.

The Board is of the view that the Termination will not cause any material adverse effect on the operation, business and financial position of the Group.

By order of the Board

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited*

Yang Weihong

Chairman

Tianjin, the PRC

14 August 2018

