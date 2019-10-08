Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection : Date of Meeting of the Board of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1065)

Date of Meeting of the Board of Directors

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 25 October 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the third quarter results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 for publication.

By Order of the Board

Liu Yujun

Chairman

Tianjin, the PRC

8 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors: Mr. Liu

Yujun, Ms. Wang Jing and Mr. Niu Bo; three non-executive Directors: Mr. Yu Zhongpeng, Mr.

Han Wei and Mr. Si Xiaolong; and three independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Di Xiaofeng, Mr. Guo Yongqing and Mr. Wang Xiangfei.