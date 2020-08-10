Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities : MONTHLY UPDATE JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSFER

As informed by Jinran China Resources and Tianjin Gas (the "Parties"), the Board hereby informs the latest information to the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, from 10 July 2020 to the date of this announcement, the Parties have been continuing with the valuation works of various assets and construction projects involved in the Overall Transaction which have commenced since 1984 (the "Construction Valuation Works"). The remaining part of the Construction Valuation Works involves part with the longest history. As some information is incomplete due to lapse of time, the Parties are now discussing the way to handle the relevant part of the Construction Valuation Works, and hence are not able to ascertain the completion date of the Construction Valuation Works for the time being. Tianjin Gas is now actively liaising with the responsible person of the relevant construction projects, and will use its best efforts to consolidate required materials and retrieve missing information, so as to expedite the completion of the remaining part of the Construction Valuation Works. At the same time, the Parties are expediting their discussion to find a solution, with a view to completing the plan regarding the remaining part of the Construction Valuation Works (the "Plan") as soon as possible and deciding the scope of assets of the Overall Transaction and a new target base date to commence the audit and valuation works for the Overall Transaction (the "Audit and Valuation Works") in time thereafter. In light of the abovementioned development, Jinran China Resources and Tianjin Gas expect that the current milestone targets for the Overall Transaction and Possible Transfer in the following order, are:

completion of the final Construction Valuation Works; completion of the Audit and Valuation Works, which is expected to be completed within five to six months after the commencement of the Audit and Valuation Works; completion of the discussion and negotiation on the specific terms of the Overall Transaction, which is expected to be completed in one to two months after the completion of the Audit and Valuation Works; and the obtaining and completion of all necessary approvals, consents and filings and/or registration with the relevant governmental and regulatory authorities in the Mainland China and Hong Kong, which is expected to be completed in two months after the completion of the Audit and Valuation Works.

Since the above milestone targets have to be completed in order, the Parties can only begin to prepare for the Audit and Valuation Works and estimate the possible execution date of the Overall Transaction and Possible Transfer after completing the Construction Valuation Works or confirming the Plan, and determining a new target base date. The possible execution date mentioned in the joint announcements dated 8 March 2019, 8 April 2019, 8 May 2019, 10 June 2019, 10 July 2019 and 12 August 2019 is no longer applicable. As the information is incomplete, the completion date of the Construction Valuation Works cannot be ascertained at this stage. The Parties can only ascertain the completion date after they have come up with a solution to the remaining part of the Construction Valuation Works. Therefore, the possible execution date cannot be estimated at this stage. Although the possible execution date cannot be estimated at this stage because of the abovementioned difficulties and potential change in target base date, the Parties remain fully intended to proceed with the Overall Transactions and Possible Transfer according to the above milestones targets. The Parties shall announce a new possible execution date as soon as practicable. The

Possible Transfer may or may not proceed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/or securities of the Company.