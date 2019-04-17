Tianjin Port Development : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 03382)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE EQUITY TRANSFER IN TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 April 2019, Tianjin Port Co, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group (as one of the Transferees) entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with, inter alia, the Transferor, for the Equity Transfer. Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co agreed to acquire 11.854% of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents at a consideration of RMB173,877,761.86.

It is expected that following the Completion, the Group will hold 51.854% of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents, and Tianjin Five Continents will become a subsidiary of the Group.

As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in relation to the Equity Transfer are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Equity Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, but is exempt from the circular (including the accountants' report) and shareholders' approval requirement.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the Equity Transfer is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement, and it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT