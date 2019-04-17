Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd.    3382   KYG886801060

TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(3382)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tianjin Port Development : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 03382)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE EQUITY TRANSFER IN TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 April 2019, Tianjin Port Co, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group (as one of the Transferees) entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with, inter alia, the Transferor, for the Equity Transfer. Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co agreed to acquire 11.854% of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents at a consideration of RMB173,877,761.86.

It is expected that following the Completion, the Group will hold 51.854% of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents, and Tianjin Five Continents will become a subsidiary of the Group.

As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in relation to the Equity Transfer are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Equity Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, but is exempt from the circular (including the accountants' report) and shareholders' approval requirement.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the Equity Transfer is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement, and it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

Date

17 April 2019

Parties

Transferor

:

NWS Ports

Transferees

:

(1)

Tianjin Port Co

(2)

COSCO Ports

(3)

China Merchants

1

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, NWS Ports and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).

Consideration

The consideration for the Target Equity is RMB264,028,995.56 and the Transferees shall acquire the Target Equity in accordance with the proportion and consideration set out as follows:-

Proportion for

Consideration for

acquisition of

acquisition of

Transferees

equity interest

equity interest

Tianjin Port Co

11.854%

RMB173,877,761.86

COSCO Ports

3.073%

RMB45,075,616.85

China Merchants

3.073%

RMB45,075,616.85

Total

18.000%

RMB264,028,995.56

The above consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement with reference to the appraised value determined by the independent valuer. Tianjin Zhonglian Assets Appraisal Co., Ltd. adopted the asset-based approach for the valuation of the entire shareholders' equity in Tianjin Five Continents as at the Valuation Reference Date, and the appraised value was RMB1,466,827,753.13.

Arrangements during the Transitional Period

The Distributed Dividend during the Transitional Period shall be shared by the Transferor, the Transferees and China Shipping Terminal in proportion to their respective shareholding prior the Equity Transfer. The Distributed Dividend enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion will be deducted from the consideration of the Target Equity.

The net profit recorded in the Transitional Period shall be shared by the Transferor, the Transferees and China Shipping Terminal in proportion to their respective shareholding prior to the Equity Transfer. The net profit for the Transitional Period enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion shall be paid by the Transferees to the Transferor in accordance with their respective proportion of equity interest acquisition.

Payment

Within 18 working days after the Completion Date, each Transferee shall, in accordance with its proportion of equity interest acquisition, pay to the Transferor the consideration for the Target Equity (after the deduction of the Distributed Dividend enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion).

After the Completion, the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement shall engage an audit firm to conduct a special audit on the net profit of Tianjin Five Continents for the Transitional Period. Within 18 working days after the date of issuance of the special audit report, each Transferee shall, in accordance with its proportion of equity interest acquisition, pay to the Transferor the net profit for the Transitional Period enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion.

2

If payment cannot be made within the above time limit due to reasons of the relevant governmental departments (including but not limited to the tax authorities and foreign exchange authorities), the Transferor and the Transferees may negotiate and agree to extend the time for payment.

The payment to be made by Tianjin Port Co in accordance with its proportion of equity interest acquisition will be funded by its internal resources.

Conditions precedent

The implementation of the Equity Transfer is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions precedent (save for the conditions precedent expressly waived by the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement in writing within the scope as permitted by applicable law):

(1)Approval of the Equity Transfer by Tianjin Five Continents and the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement:

(a)The board of directors of Tianjin Five Continents having passed the resolution to approve the Equity Transfer and authorise the signing of relevant legal documents;

(b)The internal authority of the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement having passed the resolutions or decisions to approve the Equity Transfer and authorise the signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement and other relevant legal documents.

(2)All the approvals, consents, registrations, filings and notices required to be obtained prior to the implementation of the Equity Transfer having been obtained in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations;

(3)The Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the SAMR having completed the concentration/anti-monopoly review of the operators in respect of the Equity Transfer, and not having prohibited the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreement;

(4)The representations and warranties made by the Transferor and the Transferees in the Equity Transfer Agreement being true, accurate and complete in all respects;

(5)The Transferor and the Transferees having discharged and complied with all the stipulations and obligations of the Equity Transfer Agreement and other legal documents related to the Equity Transfer (if any) that the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement should have discharged or complied with prior to the implementation of the Equity Transfer; and

(6)Tianjin Five Continents having paid the Distributed Dividend to the Transferor, the Transferees and the China Shipping Terminal in accordance with the proposal approved by the resolution passed by its board of directors.

3

Priority for acquisition

If one or more Transferees other than Tianjin Port Co indicate expressly or by action that it/they will not acquire the Target Equity in accordance with the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co and the remaining Transferee (if any) should negotiate in good faith to agree on the proposal for acquiring such Target Equity. If an acquisition proposal fails to be reached within two weeks with such remaining Transferee, or if there is no such remaining Transferee, Tianjin Port will acquire such Target Equity at the corresponding consideration. Accordingly, if all Transferees other than Tianjin Port Co do not acquire any of the Target Equity under the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co will at most be able to acquire all the Target Equity, which represents 18% equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents.

Termination

(1)The Equity Transfer Agreement may be altered or terminated prematurely by written consent of all the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement. If one party commits serious breach of the Equity Transfer Agreement, such that the purpose of the Equity Transfer Agreement could not be realised, the other parties have the right to terminate the Equity Transfer Agreement by giving written notice to that party.

(2)If Completion does not take place before the Long Stop Date, the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement should negotiate in good faith; if the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement fail to reach consensus within 30 days after the Long Stop Date, from the day after the said period, each of the non-defaulting parties of the Equity Transfer Agreement has the right to request the termination of the Equity Transfer Agreement by notice the other parties.

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS

The shareholding structure of Tianjin Five Continents as at the date of this announcement and following the Completion (assuming each Transferee will acquire the relevant Target Equity under the Equity Transfer Agreement) is as follows:

As at the

date of this

Following the

announcement

Completion

Tianjin Port Co

40%

51.854%

COSCO Ports

14%

17.073%

China Shipping Terminal

14%

14%

China Merchants

14%

17.073%

NWS Ports

18%

0%

Total

100%

100%

INFORMATION OF TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS

Tianjin Five Continents is a company incorporated in the PRC with registered capital of RMB1,145,000,000 and is principally engaged in container handling and other ancillary services.

4

According to the audited financial statements of Tianjin Five Continents prepared under the Chinese Accounting Standards, the audited net asset value of Tianjin Five Continents as at 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB1,301,900,000 and its audited net profit before tax and after tax for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 are set out below:

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

RMB million

RMB million

Net profit before tax

96.73

141.40

Net profit after tax

73.93

104.72

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company is principally engaged in containerised and non-containerised cargo handling business, sales business, and other port ancillary business at the port of Tianjin in the PRC through its subsidiaries and associated companies.

Tianjin Port Co is principally engaged in containerised and non-containerised cargo handling business, sales business, and other port ancillary business at the port of Tianjin in the PRC through its subsidiaries and associated companies.

REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER

It is expected that following the Completion, the Group will hold 51.854% equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents, and Tianjin Five Continents will become a subsidiary of the Group. The acquisition of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents is beneficial to the Group for realising the leapfrog development in its container handling business, deepening the cooperation between ports and maritime enterprises and promoting development with enhanced quality and efficiency, hence bringing positive effects to the development of the Group's container handling business.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in relation to the Equity Transfer are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Equity Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, but is exempt from the circular (including the accountants' report) and shareholders' approval requirement.

The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the Equity Transfer is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement, and it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT H
12:18pTIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction
PU
03/29TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction
PU
03/27TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Final Results for the Yea..
PU
03/27TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announces 2018 annual results - total container throu..
PU
03/22TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Audited Financial Results..
PU
02/25TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Dev expects 44-48% decrease in year net
AQ
01/23TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : appoints Sun Bin and Wang Junzhong as directors
AQ
2018TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : chairman Zhang Ruigang resigns
AQ
2018TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extra..
PU
2018TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Circulars - Letter and Request Form to Non-registered..
PU
More news
Chart TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Quan Yong Li Managing Director & Executive Director
Bin Chu Chairman
Yeuk Kwan Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chi Pang Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Japhet Sebastian Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD.9.52%722
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD71.62%30 740
DP WORLD PLC--.--%14 359
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE2.05%11 786
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT CO LTD56.29%10 260
MISC BHD--.--%7 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About