Tianjin Port Development : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction
04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code : 03382)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO
THE EQUITY TRANSFER IN TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 April 2019, Tianjin Port Co, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group (as one of the Transferees) entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with, inter alia, the Transferor, for the Equity Transfer. Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co agreed to acquire 11.854% of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents at a consideration of RMB173,877,761.86.
It is expected that following the Completion, the Group will hold 51.854% of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents, and Tianjin Five Continents will become a subsidiary of the Group.
As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in relation to the Equity Transfer are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Equity Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, but is exempt from the circular (including the accountants' report) and shareholders' approval requirement.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the Equity Transfer is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement, and it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
Date
17 April 2019
Parties
Transferor
:
NWS Ports
Transferees
:
(1)
Tianjin Port Co
(2)
COSCO Ports
(3)
China Merchants
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, NWS Ports and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).
Consideration
The consideration for the Target Equity is RMB264,028,995.56 and the Transferees shall acquire the Target Equity in accordance with the proportion and consideration set out as follows:-
Proportion for
Consideration for
acquisition of
acquisition of
Transferees
equity interest
equity interest
Tianjin Port Co
11.854%
RMB173,877,761.86
COSCO Ports
3.073%
RMB45,075,616.85
China Merchants
3.073%
RMB45,075,616.85
Total
18.000%
RMB264,028,995.56
The above consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement with reference to the appraised value determined by the independent valuer. Tianjin Zhonglian Assets Appraisal Co., Ltd. adopted the asset-based approach for the valuation of the entire shareholders' equity in Tianjin Five Continents as at the Valuation Reference Date, and the appraised value was RMB1,466,827,753.13.
Arrangements during the Transitional Period
The Distributed Dividend during the Transitional Period shall be shared by the Transferor, the Transferees and China Shipping Terminal in proportion to their respective shareholding prior the Equity Transfer. The Distributed Dividend enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion will be deducted from the consideration of the Target Equity.
The net profit recorded in the Transitional Period shall be shared by the Transferor, the Transferees and China Shipping Terminal in proportion to their respective shareholding prior to the Equity Transfer. The net profit for the Transitional Period enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion shall be paid by the Transferees to the Transferor in accordance with their respective proportion of equity interest acquisition.
Payment
Within 18 working days after the Completion Date, each Transferee shall, in accordance with its proportion of equity interest acquisition, pay to the Transferor the consideration for the Target Equity (after the deduction of the Distributed Dividend enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion).
After the Completion, the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement shall engage an audit firm to conduct a special audit on the net profit of Tianjin Five Continents for the Transitional Period. Within 18 working days after the date of issuance of the special audit report, each Transferee shall, in accordance with its proportion of equity interest acquisition, pay to the Transferor the net profit for the Transitional Period enjoyed by the Transferor in accordance with its shareholding proportion.
If payment cannot be made within the above time limit due to reasons of the relevant governmental departments (including but not limited to the tax authorities and foreign exchange authorities), the Transferor and the Transferees may negotiate and agree to extend the time for payment.
The payment to be made by Tianjin Port Co in accordance with its proportion of equity interest acquisition will be funded by its internal resources.
Conditions precedent
The implementation of the Equity Transfer is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions precedent (save for the conditions precedent expressly waived by the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement in writing within the scope as permitted by applicable law):
(1)Approval of the Equity Transfer by Tianjin Five Continents and the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement:
(a)The board of directors of Tianjin Five Continents having passed the resolution to approve the Equity Transfer and authorise the signing of relevant legal documents;
(b)The internal authority of the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement having passed the resolutions or decisions to approve the Equity Transfer and authorise the signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement and other relevant legal documents.
(2)All the approvals, consents, registrations, filings and notices required to be obtained prior to the implementation of the Equity Transfer having been obtained in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations;
(3)The Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the SAMR having completed the concentration/anti-monopoly review of the operators in respect of the Equity Transfer, and not having prohibited the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreement;
(4)The representations and warranties made by the Transferor and the Transferees in the Equity Transfer Agreement being true, accurate and complete in all respects;
(5)The Transferor and the Transferees having discharged and complied with all the stipulations and obligations of the Equity Transfer Agreement and other legal documents related to the Equity Transfer (if any) that the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement should have discharged or complied with prior to the implementation of the Equity Transfer; and
(6)Tianjin Five Continents having paid the Distributed Dividend to the Transferor, the Transferees and the China Shipping Terminal in accordance with the proposal approved by the resolution passed by its board of directors.
Priority for acquisition
If one or more Transferees other than Tianjin Port Co indicate expressly or by action that it/they will not acquire the Target Equity in accordance with the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co and the remaining Transferee (if any) should negotiate in good faith to agree on the proposal for acquiring such Target Equity. If an acquisition proposal fails to be reached within two weeks with such remaining Transferee, or if there is no such remaining Transferee, Tianjin Port will acquire such Target Equity at the corresponding consideration. Accordingly, if all Transferees other than Tianjin Port Co do not acquire any of the Target Equity under the Equity Transfer Agreement, Tianjin Port Co will at most be able to acquire all the Target Equity, which represents 18% equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents.
Termination
(1)The Equity Transfer Agreement may be altered or terminated prematurely by written consent of all the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement. If one party commits serious breach of the Equity Transfer Agreement, such that the purpose of the Equity Transfer Agreement could not be realised, the other parties have the right to terminate the Equity Transfer Agreement by giving written notice to that party.
(2)If Completion does not take place before the Long Stop Date, the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement should negotiate in good faith; if the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement fail to reach consensus within 30 days after the Long Stop Date, from the day after the said period, each of the non-defaulting parties of the Equity Transfer Agreement has the right to request the termination of the Equity Transfer Agreement by notice the other parties.
CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS
The shareholding structure of Tianjin Five Continents as at the date of this announcement and following the Completion (assuming each Transferee will acquire the relevant Target Equity under the Equity Transfer Agreement) is as follows:
As at the
date of this
Following the
announcement
Completion
Tianjin Port Co
40%
51.854%
COSCO Ports
14%
17.073%
China Shipping Terminal
14%
14%
China Merchants
14%
17.073%
NWS Ports
18%
0%
Total
100%
100%
INFORMATION OF TIANJIN FIVE CONTINENTS
Tianjin Five Continents is a company incorporated in the PRC with registered capital of RMB1,145,000,000 and is principally engaged in container handling and other ancillary services.
According to the audited financial statements of Tianjin Five Continents prepared under the Chinese Accounting Standards, the audited net asset value of Tianjin Five Continents as at 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB1,301,900,000 and its audited net profit before tax and after tax for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 are set out below:
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
RMB million
RMB million
Net profit before tax
96.73
141.40
Net profit after tax
73.93
104.72
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The Company is principally engaged in containerised and non-containerised cargo handling business, sales business, and other port ancillary business at the port of Tianjin in the PRC through its subsidiaries and associated companies.
Tianjin Port Co is principally engaged in containerised and non-containerised cargo handling business, sales business, and other port ancillary business at the port of Tianjin in the PRC through its subsidiaries and associated companies.
REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER
It is expected that following the Completion, the Group will hold 51.854% equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents, and Tianjin Five Continents will become a subsidiary of the Group. The acquisition of the equity interest in Tianjin Five Continents is beneficial to the Group for realising the leapfrog development in its container handling business, deepening the cooperation between ports and maritime enterprises and promoting development with enhanced quality and efficiency, hence bringing positive effects to the development of the Group's container handling business.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in relation to the Equity Transfer are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Equity Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, but is exempt from the circular (including the accountants' report) and shareholders' approval requirement.
The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been entered into on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the Equity Transfer is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement, and it may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
