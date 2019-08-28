[For Immediate Release]

TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

TOTAL CONTAINER THROUGHPUT UP 6.7% TO 8.32 MILLION TEUS

(Hong Kong - 28 August 2019) Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited ("Tianjin Port Development" or "the Group", Hong Kong Stock Code: 03382) today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

During the period under review, the Group achieved total cargo throughput of 198.04 million tonnes*, an increase of 2.0% over the same period of last year. The consolidated revenue decreased by 5.5% over the corresponding period of last year to HK$7,086 million. Gross profit fell by 7.4% to 1,443 million. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company decreased by 26.4% over the same period of last year to HK$299 million. Basic earnings per share was HK4.9 cents.

Non-containerised Cargo Handling Business

The Group achieved total non-containerised cargo throughput of 104.90 million tonnes*, a decrease of 5.0% over the corresponding period of last year. Revenue from the non-containerised cargo handling business amounted to HK$2,023 million, a decrease of 9.6% over the same period of last year. Revenue denominated in RMB decreased by 4.2%, mainly due to the decrease in non- containerised cargo throughput. In terms of total throughput, crude oil handling volume rose by 19.5% to 13.72 million tonnes; automobiles handling grew by 52.0% to 0.76 million tonnes*; metal ore handling decreased by 0.3% to 46.76 million tonnes; coal handling fell by 15.4% to 31.54 million tonnes; and steel handling fell by 7.6% to 5.99 million tonnes.

The consolidated blended average unit price of the non-containerised cargo handling business fell by 1.4% to HK$27.2 per tonne. The consolidated blended average unit price denominated in RMB grew by 4.4%.

Container Handling Business

The Group achieved total container throughput of 8.32 million TEUs, representing an increase of 6.7% when compared to the same period of last year. Revenue from the container handling business amounted to HK$1,125 million, an increase of 7.1% over the corresponding period of last year. Revenue denominated in RMB increased by 13.6%, mainly driven by the increase in container throughput. The consolidated blended average unit price of the container handling business fell by 2.4% to HK$273.0 per TEU. The consolidated blended average unit price denominated in RMB grew by 3.6%.

Sales Business

The Group's sales business mainly engaged in the supply of fuel to the inbound vessels, sales of supplies and other materials. During the period under review, the revenue from the sales business was HK$2,850 million, a decrease of 3.7% over the same period of last year. Revenue denominated in RMB increased by 2.1%, mainly due to the increase in sales volume.

Note: *According to the "Notice on Adjusting the Calculation Method for Ro-Ro Vehicle Throughput in the Ports" (《關於 調整港口滾裝汽車吞吐量計算方法的通知》) issued by the Ministry of Transport of the PRC, with effect from January 2019, the Group's ro-ro vehicle throughput data will use actual weight of the vehicle rather than the coefficient conversion statistical method. The related data in the first half of 2018 have been restated on the same basis for comparison purpose.