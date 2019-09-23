Log in
TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(3382)
Tianjin Port Development : LETTER TO NEW SHAREHOLDERS - ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF FUTURE CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

09/23/2019 | 05:17am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03382)

24 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Future Corporate Communication

In order to save mailing and printing costs and for the protection of the environment, Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") intends to seek shareholders' election to receive the Corporate Communication# either (i) in printed form (in English and/or Chinese) ("Printed Version"); or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.tianjinportdev.com and the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk ("Electronic Version") instead of receiving the Printed Version.

We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communication. To make your election, please complete and return the enclosed Reply Slip by post (using the mailing label provided) to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

If we do not receive your reply by 22 October 2019, we will send the future Corporate Communication in printed form in Chinese to shareholders who are natural persons with a Chinese name using an address in Hong Kong (based on the address appearing in the register of members of the Company maintained by the Company's Share Registrar), and to other shareholders in printed form in English.

If you have elected the Electronic Version and have specified your email address in the Reply Slip, a notification of publication of the relevant Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you by email on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed or, if email address has not been properly provided, to you by post.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Share Registrar change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communication. If you have elected the Electronic Version but for any reason have difficulty in accessing the relevant Corporate Communication electronically, or wish to receive printed copies, we will promptly upon receiving your request in writing send the Corporate Communication in printed form to you free of charge.

Please note that printed English and Chinese versions of future Corporate Communication will be available from the Company or its Share Registrar on request, and the Electronic Version of both English and Chinese versions will also be available on the Company's website at www.tianjinportdev.com and the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited

Chu Bin

Chairman

  • "Corporate Communication" includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

Disclaimer

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:16:03 UTC
