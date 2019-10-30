Log in
TIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITE

(3382)
Tianjin Port Development : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 OF TIANJIN PORT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

10/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03382)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

OF TIANJIN PORT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of its subsidiary, Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Tianjin Port Co"), for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. The financial information therein is prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.

Tianjin Port Co is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is interested in approximately 56.81% of Tianjin Port Co's issued share capital. The unaudited consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019 of Tianjin Port Co are provided below:

Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Unit : RMB Yuan

For the nine months ended 30 September

Item

2019

2018

1. Total operating income

9,424,437,698.45

9,426,197,154.54

IncludingOperating income

9,424,437,698.45

9,426,197,154.54

2. Total operating costs

8,625,206,936.80

8,669,558,222.41

IncludingCosts of sales

7,463,545,882.07

7,514,968,777.82

Tax and surcharge

31,436,992.51

38,822,682.25

Administrative expenses

819,050,027.32

795,699,220.18

Research and development expenses

50,167,313.14

82,322,544.77

Finance expenses

261,006,721.76

237,744,997.39

Including: Interest expenses

316,022,848.81

299,195,020.83

Interest income

47,862,820.27

57,602,851.71

Add : Other income

11,358,456.57

21,599,603.36

Investment income ("-"for loss)

422,918,677.31

565,884,963.71

Including Investment income from associates and

joint ventures

326,397,534.21

308,233,604.15

Impairment losses on credit ("-"for loss)

-143,333.14

-

Impairment losses on assets ("-"for loss)

-

-13,031,240.55

Gain on disposal of assets ("-"for loss)

6,709,187.01

-1,085,738.22

3. Operating profit ("-"for loss)

1,240,073,749.40

1,330,006,520.43

Add : Non-operating income

9,887,916.82

9,132,478.75

Less : Non-operating expenses

5,546,080.38

41,260,630.35

4. Total profit ("-"for total loss)

1,244,415,585.84

1,297,878,368.83

Less : Income tax expenses

264,678,945.99

310,837,300.56

5. Net profit ("-"for net loss)

979,736,639.85

987,041,068.27

(1) Classified by continuity of operations

1. Net profit from continuing operations ("-" for net loss)

979,736,639.85

987,041,068.27

  1. Classified by ownership of equity

1. Attributable to shareholders of the company

("-" for net loss)

674,126,588.86

647,614,553.65

2. Minority interests ("-" for net loss)

305,610,050.99

339,426,514.62

Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Unit : RMB Yuan

For the nine months ended 30 September

Item

2019

2018

6. Other comprehensive income, net of tax

161,339,200.97

-190,775,056.12

Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

company, net of tax

97,269,186.51

-115,035,638.40

(1) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss

97,269,186.51

-

Changes in fair value of other equity instruments

investment

97,269,186.51

-

(2) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

-

-115,035,638.40

Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets

-

-115,035,638.40

Other comprehensive income attributable to minority

interests, net of tax

64,070,014.46

-75,739,417.72

7. Total comprehensive income

1,141,075,840.82

796,266,012.15

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

company

771,395,775.37

532,578,915.25

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

369,680,065.45

263,687,096.90

8. Earnings per share

(1) Basic earnings per share (RMB Yuan/share)

0.38

0.39

(2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB Yuan/share)

0.38

0.39

Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at 30 September 2019

Unit : RMB Yuan

Item

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

ASSETS

Current assets

8,069,359,782.09

7,660,880,604.97

Non-current assets

27,768,239,332.76

26,541,033,540.08

Total assets

35,837,599,114.85

34,201,914,145.05

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

8,251,109,944.05

7,953,079,489.16

Non-current liabilities

5,317,336,106.95

5,258,566,559.12

Total liabilities

13,568,446,051.00

13,211,646,048.28

OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)

Paid-in capital (or share capital)

2,009,722,944.00

1,674,769,120.00

Capital reserves

2,888,849,203.95

2,858,861,158.15

Other comprehensive income

295,296,657.52

198,027,471.01

Special reserves

11,876,560.27

2,305,789.71

Surplus reserves

2,179,160,872.82

2,179,160,872.82

Undistributed profit

9,114,689,650.24

8,960,879,025.28

Equity attributable to owners (or shareholders' equity) of

the company

16,499,595,888.80

15,874,003,436.97

Minority interests

5,769,557,175.05

5,116,264,659.80

Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)

22,269,153,063.85

20,990,268,096.77

Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders'

equity)

35,837,599,114.85

34,201,914,145.05

Shareholders of the Company should note that the above unaudited financial information pertains only to Tianjin Port Co and not to the Company itself.

Details of the unaudited consolidated financial results of Tianjin Port Co for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are available on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn.

By Order of the Board

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited

Chu Bin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chu Bin, Mr. Li Quanyong, Mr. Sun Bin, Mr. Wang Junzhong and Ms. Shi Jing as executive directors; Professor Japhet Sebastian Law, Mr. Cheng Chi Pang, Leslie and Mr. Zhang Weidong as independent non-executive directors.

