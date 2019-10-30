Tianjin Port Development : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 OF TIANJIN PORT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03382)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

OF TIANJIN PORT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of its subsidiary, Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Tianjin Port Co"), for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. The financial information therein is prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.

Tianjin Port Co is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is interested in approximately 56.81% of Tianjin Port Co's issued share capital. The unaudited consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019 of Tianjin Port Co are provided below:

