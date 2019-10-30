Tianjin Port Development : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 OF TIANJIN PORT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
OF TIANJIN PORT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
This announcement is made by Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of its subsidiary, Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Tianjin Port Co"), for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. The financial information therein is prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and has not been audited.
Tianjin Port Co is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is interested in approximately 56.81% of Tianjin Port Co's issued share capital. The unaudited consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019 of Tianjin Port Co are provided below:
Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Unit : RMB Yuan
For the nine months ended 30 September
Item
2019
2018
1. Total operating income
9,424,437,698.45
9,426,197,154.54
Including：Operating income
9,424,437,698.45
9,426,197,154.54
2. Total operating costs
8,625,206,936.80
8,669,558,222.41
Including：Costs of sales
7,463,545,882.07
7,514,968,777.82
Tax and surcharge
31,436,992.51
38,822,682.25
Administrative expenses
819,050,027.32
795,699,220.18
Research and development expenses
50,167,313.14
82,322,544.77
Finance expenses
261,006,721.76
237,744,997.39
Including: Interest expenses
316,022,848.81
299,195,020.83
Interest income
47,862,820.27
57,602,851.71
Add : Other income
11,358,456.57
21,599,603.36
Investment income ("-"for loss)
422,918,677.31
565,884,963.71
Including： Investment income from associates and
joint ventures
326,397,534.21
308,233,604.15
Impairment losses on credit ("-"for loss)
-143,333.14
-
Impairment losses on assets ("-"for loss)
-
-13,031,240.55
Gain on disposal of assets ("-"for loss)
6,709,187.01
-1,085,738.22
3. Operating profit ("-"for loss)
1,240,073,749.40
1,330,006,520.43
Add : Non-operating income
9,887,916.82
9,132,478.75
Less : Non-operating expenses
5,546,080.38
41,260,630.35
4. Total profit ("-"for total loss)
1,244,415,585.84
1,297,878,368.83
Less : Income tax expenses
264,678,945.99
310,837,300.56
5. Net profit ("-"for net loss)
979,736,639.85
987,041,068.27
(1) Classified by continuity of operations
1. Net profit from continuing operations ("-" for net loss)
979,736,639.85
987,041,068.27
Classified by ownership of equity
1. Attributable to shareholders of the company
("-" for net loss)
674,126,588.86
647,614,553.65
2. Minority interests ("-" for net loss)
305,610,050.99
339,426,514.62
Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Unit : RMB Yuan
For the nine months ended 30 September
Item
2019
2018
6. Other comprehensive income, net of tax
161,339,200.97
-190,775,056.12
Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
company, net of tax
97,269,186.51
-115,035,638.40
(1) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss
97,269,186.51
-
Changes in fair value of other equity instruments
investment
97,269,186.51
-
(2) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to
profit or loss
-
-115,035,638.40
Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets
-
-115,035,638.40
Other comprehensive income attributable to minority
interests, net of tax
64,070,014.46
-75,739,417.72
7. Total comprehensive income
1,141,075,840.82
796,266,012.15
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
company
771,395,775.37
532,578,915.25
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests
369,680,065.45
263,687,096.90
8. Earnings per share：
(1) Basic earnings per share (RMB Yuan/share)
0.38
0.39
(2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB Yuan/share)
0.38
0.39
Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at 30 September 2019
Unit : RMB Yuan
Item
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
ASSETS
Current assets
8,069,359,782.09
7,660,880,604.97
Non-current assets
27,768,239,332.76
26,541,033,540.08
Total assets
35,837,599,114.85
34,201,914,145.05
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
8,251,109,944.05
7,953,079,489.16
Non-current liabilities
5,317,336,106.95
5,258,566,559.12
Total liabilities
13,568,446,051.00
13,211,646,048.28
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
Paid-in capital (or share capital)
2,009,722,944.00
1,674,769,120.00
Capital reserves
2,888,849,203.95
2,858,861,158.15
Other comprehensive income
295,296,657.52
198,027,471.01
Special reserves
11,876,560.27
2,305,789.71
Surplus reserves
2,179,160,872.82
2,179,160,872.82
Undistributed profit
9,114,689,650.24
8,960,879,025.28
Equity attributable to owners (or shareholders' equity) of
the company
16,499,595,888.80
15,874,003,436.97
Minority interests
5,769,557,175.05
5,116,264,659.80
Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)
22,269,153,063.85
20,990,268,096.77
Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity)
35,837,599,114.85
34,201,914,145.05
Shareholders of the Company should note that the above unaudited financial information pertains only to Tianjin Port Co and not to the Company itself.
Details of the unaudited consolidated financial results of Tianjin Port Co for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 are available on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn.
By Order of the Board
Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited
Chu Bin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chu Bin, Mr. Li Quanyong, Mr. Sun Bin, Mr. Wang Junzhong and Ms. Shi Jing as executive directors; Professor Japhet Sebastian Law, Mr. Cheng Chi Pang, Leslie and Mr. Zhang Weidong as independent non-executive directors.
