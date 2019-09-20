Tianli : UPDATE ON INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIANLI HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

天 利 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 117)

UPDATE ON INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Tianli Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 29 August 2019 and 10 September 2019 regarding, among others, the Group's MLCC business. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, since the beginning of July and until mid-August 2019, the management of the Group's production plant in Dongguan City (the "Dongguan Plant"), Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") under the MLCC segment had received a substantial number of staff resignation requests, which had disrupted production at the Dongguan Plant.

The Company would like to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that as a result of the resignations of the employees, from 1 August 2019 to 11 September 2019, a few procedures of production and operations at the Dongguan Plant were temporarily suspended (the "Suspension"). However, operations along the entire production line at the Dongguan Plant had not been suspended as most of the workers who were responsible for operations have remained in their position. Due to the efforts of the Company's management, many key personnel at the Dongguan Plant who made the resignation requests have agreed to rescind such requests. Furthermore, the operation of the Group's production plant in Chuzhou City, (the "Chuzhou Plant"), Anhui Province, the PRC has not been affected by the Suspension.