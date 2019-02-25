Tianma Microelectronics : CLEARink And Tianma Announce MoU

Tianma to manufacture CLEARink ePaper 2.0 displays

Tianma, the leader in electronic display manufacturing, and CLEARink Displays, the leader in next generation ePaper, announced today that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a partnership framework for developing CLEARink’s patented ePaper 2.0 displays. Under the partnership framework, Tianma will develop TFT backplane and module assemblies for CLEARink’s next generation ePaper displays for tablets and other applications.

Tianma has been a manufacturing and technology leader in small to medium size displays for over three decades. Tianma’s well-combined fablines and rich operational experience are well adapted to guarantee a high quality supply of CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 displays for various applications ranging from tablets to IoT (Internet of Things).

CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 technology has been trial manufactured and tested and the company will soon ship sample kits to select customers to commence the next phase of design. CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 technology brings color and video to applications that require low power and sunlight readability.

“We have market demand and multiple customer commitments for our ePaper 2.0 displays,” said Frank Christiaens, CEO & Chairman, CLEARink Displays. “Our partnership with industry leader Tianma will accelerate our product and process development and allow us to serve customers in various geographies.”

About Tianma

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Tianma) specializes in providing display solutions and efficient support services worldwide. We were originally established in 1983 and publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ. 000050) in 1995. Our company focuses on consumer display markets such as smart phones, tablet PCs and high-end notebook as well as professional display market, including automotive, medical instrumentation, POS, HMI. We are also committed to providing the best product experience to the consumer by entering emerging markets such as home automation, smart wearables, AR/VR, avionic display, etc. With the profound accumulation of technologies, production line development and talent reserve, Tianma will continue to focus on serving display markets worldwide based on technology innovation. With our core values of “Passion, Effectiveness, Win-Win” and our mission “To Create Colorful Life”, Tianma is dedicated to being the world‘s well-respected leading display company.

About CLEARink Displays, Inc.

CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technologies for Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IoT displays, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), outdoor signage and automotive applications. CLEARink’s patent protected TIR technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective displays, providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a fraction of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost structure. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Fremont, California and has raised over US$25 million in financing from strategic investors such as M Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (Dow Jones: MRK.DE) and Lenovo Capital. For more information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com

