Tianma Microelectronics : CLEARink And Tianma Announce MoU

Tianma, the leader in electronic display manufacturing, and CLEARink
Displays, the leader in next generation ePaper, announced today that the
companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a
partnership framework for developing CLEARink’s patented ePaper 2.0
displays. Under the partnership framework, Tianma will develop TFT
backplane and module assemblies for CLEARink’s next generation ePaper
displays for tablets and other applications.
Tianma has been a manufacturing and technology leader in small to medium
size displays for over three decades. Tianma’s well-combined fablines
and rich operational experience are well adapted to guarantee a high
quality supply of CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 displays for various
applications ranging from tablets to IoT (Internet of Things).
CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 technology has been trial manufactured and tested
and the company will soon ship sample kits to select customers to
commence the next phase of design. CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 technology
brings color and video to applications that require low power and
sunlight readability.
“We have market demand and multiple customer commitments for our ePaper
2.0 displays,” said Frank Christiaens, CEO & Chairman, CLEARink
Displays. “Our partnership with industry leader Tianma will accelerate
our product and process development and allow us to serve customers in
various geographies.”
About Tianma
Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Tianma) specializes in
providing display solutions and efficient support services worldwide. We
were originally established in 1983 and publicly listed on the Shenzhen
Stock Exchange (SZ. 000050) in 1995. Our company focuses on consumer
display markets such as smart phones, tablet PCs and high-end notebook
as well as professional display market, including automotive, medical
instrumentation, POS, HMI. We are also committed to providing the best
product experience to the consumer by entering emerging markets such as
home automation, smart wearables, AR/VR, avionic display, etc. With the
profound accumulation of technologies, production line development and
talent reserve, Tianma will continue to focus on serving display markets
worldwide based on technology innovation. With our core values of
“Passion, Effectiveness, Win-Win” and our mission “To Create Colorful
Life”, Tianma is dedicated to being the world‘s well-respected leading
display company.
About CLEARink Displays, Inc.
CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technologies for Tablets,
Laptops, Wearables, IoT displays, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs),
outdoor signage and automotive applications. CLEARink’s patent protected
TIR technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective
displays, providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a
fraction of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost
structure. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Fremont,
California and has raised over US$25 million in financing from strategic
investors such as M Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm from
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (Dow Jones: MRK.DE) and Lenovo Capital.
For more information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com
