Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tianqi Lithium Corp    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORP (002466)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chilean Court Temporarily Suspends Tianqi Purchase of SQM Stake -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:45pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

--A Chilean court has temporarily suspended Tianqi Lithium Corp purchase of a stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Reuters reported Thursday.

--Chile's Constitutional Court admitted a lawsuit filed by SQM's controlling shareholder seeking to block the transaction, the report said. Arguments are scheduled for Oct. 22.

--Earlier this year, Tianqi agreed to buy the stake for about $4.07 billion from Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T, NTR).

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-chile-tianqi-lithium/chilean-court-suspends-sale-process-to-tianqi-of-lithium-miner-sqm-idUSKCN1ML2UG

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE) --End-of-day quote.
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. --End-of-day quote.
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIANQI LITHIUM CORP
10:45pChilean Court Temporarily Suspends Tianqi Purchase of SQM Stake -Reuters
DJ
07:54aGanfeng Lithium in dreadful Hong Kong debut, may bode ill for rival Tianqi
RE
10/05Court Ruling Paves Way For Chinese Investment in Chilean Lithium Producer
DJ
10/04China's Tianqi can buy stake in lithium firm SQM, rules Chile court
RE
10/04Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Produce..
DJ
09/18Nutrien Responds to Statement from SQM on Agreement between Tianqi and the FN..
AQ
09/05Exclusive - Lithium producer Albemarle eyes buying rival if IPO stumbles
RE
06/16Chile antitrust regulator to probe Tianqi purchase of SQM stake
RE
05/21NUTRIEN : Tianqi Lithium Agrees to Purchase Nutrien's SQM A Share Investment; AL..
AQ
05/21NUTRIEN : Tianqi Lithium Agrees to Purchase Nutrien's SQM A Share Investment
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 428 M
EBIT 2018 4 078 M
Net income 2018 2 452 M
Finance 2018 2 417 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
EV / Sales 2018 5,55x
EV / Sales 2019 4,25x
Capitalization 38 099 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Wu General Manager & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Qing Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zou Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
An Qi Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP5 497
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-20.64%6 736
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED14.50%3 597
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 996
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD-11.89%2 966
AURUBIS-29.90%2 826
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.