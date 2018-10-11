Chilean Court Temporarily Suspends Tianqi Purchase of SQM Stake -Reuters

By Josh Beckerman



--A Chilean court has temporarily suspended Tianqi Lithium Corp purchase of a stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Reuters reported Thursday.

--Chile's Constitutional Court admitted a lawsuit filed by SQM's controlling shareholder seeking to block the transaction, the report said. Arguments are scheduled for Oct. 22.

--Earlier this year, Tianqi agreed to buy the stake for about $4.07 billion from Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.T, NTR).

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-chile-tianqi-lithium/chilean-court-suspends-sale-process-to-tianqi-of-lithium-miner-sqm-idUSKCN1ML2UG

