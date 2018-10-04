Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tianqi Lithium Corp    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORP (002466)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China's Tianqi can buy stake in lithium firm SQM, rules Chile court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's antitrust court approved on Thursday a deal struck between Chilean regulators and Tianqi, allowing the Chinese miner to purchase a nearly one-quarter stake in lithium producer SQM.

Chilean antitrust watchdog FNE and Tianqi had presented the agreement, intended to limit the exchange of commercially sensitive information between the two companies, to Chile's antitrust court in September.

It was approved by the five-member court without conditions.

"The approval of this extrajudicial agreement does not prevent third parties with a legitimate interest, who think that the facts in this agreement ... affect free competition, from taking whatever action they feel is most appropriate," the court said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The agreement stipulates that Tianqi cannot name any of its executives or employees to SQM's board, and requires that the Chinese miner notify regulators of any future, lithium-related deal struck with either SQM or rival Albemarle.

In a statement, Tianqi said the deal ensured competition in the lithium market would be maintained.

"With this resolution, and considering the timeline, we anticipate the transaction will be completed in the last quarter of 2018," Tianqi said.

SQM, which had objected to the deal on the grounds it did not go far enough to limit Tianqi's access to corporate secrets and sensitive information, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Chile's antitrust regulator launched an investigation in June, shortly after Tianqi said it would buy 24 percent of SQM for $4.1 billion, giving it a coveted stake in one of the world's top producers of lithium, a key component in the batteries that power everything from cellphones to electric vehicles.

Beijing is aggressively promoting electric vehicles to combat air pollution and help China's domestic carmakers leapfrog the combustion engine to build global brands.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE 0.17% 104.22 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE) --End-of-day quote.
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIANQI LITHIUM CORP
10/04China's Tianqi can buy stake in lithium firm SQM, rules Chile court
RE
10/04Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Produce..
DJ
09/18Nutrien Responds to Statement from SQM on Agreement between Tianqi and the FN..
AQ
09/05Exclusive - Lithium producer Albemarle eyes buying rival if IPO stumbles
RE
06/16Chile antitrust regulator to probe Tianqi purchase of SQM stake
RE
05/21NUTRIEN : Tianqi Lithium Agrees to Purchase Nutrien's SQM A Share Investment; AL..
AQ
05/21NUTRIEN : Tianqi Lithium Agrees to Purchase Nutrien's SQM A Share Investment
AQ
05/18TIANQI LITHIUM : Buys Minority Stake in SQM for US$4.07 Billion
AQ
05/17TIANQI LITHIUM : Nutrien sells stake in Chilean lithium producer for $5.2B to li..
AQ
05/17China's Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile's SQM for $4.1 billion
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 428 M
EBIT 2018 4 078 M
Net income 2018 2 452 M
Finance 2018 2 417 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 17,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
EV / Sales 2018 6,38x
EV / Sales 2019 4,91x
Capitalization 43 432 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Wu General Manager & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Qing Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zou Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
An Qi Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP6 324
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-21.15%6 721
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.19%3 586
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 174
AURUBIS-21.89%3 126
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD-12.59%2 969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.