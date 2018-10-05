Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tianqi Lithium Corp    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORP (002466)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Court Ruling Paves Way For Chinese Investment in Chilean Lithium Producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:02am CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

China's biggest lithium company, Tianqi Lithium Corp., won a favorable court ruling, moving it closer to becoming the second-largest shareholder in a major producer of the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.

On Thursday, a Chilean court signed off on an agreement that Tianqi struck with the country's competition regulator over its proposed $4.1 billion acquisition of about 24% of shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, or SQM.

The court said the agreement was "proportional and sufficient to mitigate" risks of Tianqi's acquisition of the SQM stake. Under the deal, which lasts up to six years, Tianqi agreed it wouldn't appoint its directors or employees to the SQM board and promised that its appointees wouldn't disclose SQM's confidential information, among other measures.

Earlier this year, Tianqi struck a deal to buy the SQM stake for close to $4.1 billion from fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd., which needs to sell it to meet requirements from Indian and Chinese regulators related to a separate transaction.

A former government official in Chile, however, challenged the deal earlier this year, asking for an antitrust review.

SQM currently controls about 18% of global lithium production capacity, while Tianqi controls 10%, making the companies the second-largest and third-largest players in the market, according to data from IHS Markit. U.S.-based Albemarle Corp. is the largest, controlling 25% of production capacity.

Should Tianqi complete the deal as planned, the lithium-production industry would become more intertwined. Tianqi and Albemarle, for example, also operate a mine together in Australia in a joint venture.

SQM had asked the court to reject the agreement, stating that the deal between Tianqi and the competition regulator didn't provide enough safeguards against potential harm to its business from a having a significant competitor as a major shareholder. SQM said in a statement Thursday it is analyzing the court's decision.

Tianqi said it welcomed the court's decision on a deal that "safeguards competition and ensures the highest level of corporate governance practices are put in place at SQM after our minority investment is completed."

"We are confident that all stakeholders will benefit from Tianqi's contributions to SQM's long-term development," Tianqi said.

Tianqi and Nutrien both said Thursday they expect the deal for the SQM stake to close in the fourth quarter this year.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NUTRIEN LTD 0.59% 74.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. --End-of-day quote.
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIANQI LITHIUM CORP
02:02aCourt Ruling Paves Way For Chinese Investment in Chilean Lithium Producer
DJ
10/04China's Tianqi can buy stake in lithium firm SQM, rules Chile court
RE
10/04Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Produce..
DJ
09/18Nutrien Responds to Statement from SQM on Agreement between Tianqi and the FN..
AQ
09/05Exclusive - Lithium producer Albemarle eyes buying rival if IPO stumbles
RE
06/16Chile antitrust regulator to probe Tianqi purchase of SQM stake
RE
05/21NUTRIEN : Tianqi Lithium Agrees to Purchase Nutrien's SQM A Share Investment; AL..
AQ
05/21NUTRIEN : Tianqi Lithium Agrees to Purchase Nutrien's SQM A Share Investment
AQ
05/18TIANQI LITHIUM : Buys Minority Stake in SQM for US$4.07 Billion
AQ
05/17TIANQI LITHIUM : Nutrien sells stake in Chilean lithium producer for $5.2B to li..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 428 M
EBIT 2018 4 078 M
Net income 2018 2 452 M
Finance 2018 2 417 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 17,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
EV / Sales 2018 6,38x
EV / Sales 2019 4,91x
Capitalization 43 432 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Wu General Manager & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Qing Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zou Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
An Qi Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP6 324
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-21.15%6 721
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.19%3 586
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 174
AURUBIS-21.89%3 126
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD-12.59%2 969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.