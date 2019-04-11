Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tianqi Lithium Corp    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORP

(002466)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tianqi Lithium : China's Tianqi agrees truce in battle over Chilean lithium miner SQM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp has come to an agreement over the governance of Chilean miner SQM with key shareholder Pampa Group, easing away from hostilities over control of the world's second-biggest producer of lithium.

Tianqi's $4.1 billion purchase of a 23.77 percent stake in SQM, which mines lithium used in electric vehicle batteries, went through in December, but the Chinese firm has faced push back from Pampa Group and its head Julio Ponce Lerou.

The agreement established that SQM board decisions and the company's operations would be independent of both parties, the two sides said in a joint statement.

"We hope with this agreement we have left our differences in the past and we can focus our energies on the future supporting SQM, its administration and its board," Patricio Contesse, vice president of Pampa Group, said in the statement.

Pampa Group had tried to block Tianqi taking its stake in SQM, raising concerns that the move would allow Tianqi to access strategic information from the miner.

Tianqi Chairman Jiang Weiping heralded Pampa Group and Ponce in the statement as having "vision and talent". Ponce has been a key figure in SQM since it was privatized in the 1980s under his former father-in-law, dictator Augusto Pinochet.

The Chinese miner also said on Thursday it aimed to raise up to 7 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) in a share placement to repay loans taken out for its purchase of the SQM stake.

The new agreement includes various technical elements including around the substitution of board members, veto rights, financial statements and support for dividend policy.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Fabian Cambero
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE) End-of-day quote.
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIANQI LITHIUM CORP
12:19pTIANQI LITHIUM : China's Tianqi agrees truce in battle over Chilean lithium mine..
RE
03/08TIANQI LITHIUM : China's Tianqi Lithium to name 'fair, responsible' directors fo..
RE
01/15Singapore's Alliance Minerals reframes lithium supply deal, seeks new custome..
RE
2018Australia government launches strategy to develop itself as battery hub
RE
2018China's Tianqi says stake in Chile lithium miner SQM good for both firms
RE
2018Tianqi buys stake in lithium miner SQM from Nutrien for $4.1 billion
RE
2018Tianqi buys stake in lithium miner SQM from Nutrien for $4.1 billion
RE
2018Nutrien to auction stake in lithium miner SQM on Monday
RE
2018Chilean Court Refuses Challenge to Chinese Firm's Purchase of Stake in Lithiu..
DJ
2018Chilean Court Refuses Challenge to Chinese Firm's Purchase of Stake in Lithiu..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 802 M
EBIT 2019 3 711 M
Net income 2019 1 883 M
Finance 2019 3 662 M
Yield 2019 0,55%
P/E ratio 2019 21,47
P/E ratio 2020 16,13
EV / Sales 2019 5,62x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 41 890 M
Chart TIANQI LITHIUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Tianqi Lithium Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 41,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Wu General Manager & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Qing Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zou Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
An Qi Jiang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP6 242
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-2.72%4 934
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD20.80%4 015
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD23.14%3 505
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED24.07%3 406
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About