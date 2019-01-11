Tidewater : Announces Extension of Expiration Time of Tender Offer

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater”) announced today that due to the
closing of executive departments and agencies of the U.S. Federal
government, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday,
December 24, 2018, it has extended the expiration date of its cash
tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $25,368,084 aggregate
principal amount of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the
“Notes”) from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 11, 2019 to 5:00
p.m., New York City time, on January 14, 2019, unless further extended
or earlier terminated.
As of January 10, 2019, $160,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes
had been tendered in the Offer.
Holders of Notes who have previously validly tendered and not validly
withdrawn their Notes do not need to re-tender their Notes or take any
other action in response to the extension of the Offer.
This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not
constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell
any securities. The Offer is being made only through, and subject to the
terms and conditions set forth in, the Offer to Purchase dated December
12, 2018 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a more detailed
description of the terms of the Offer. Except as described in this press
release, the terms and conditions of the Offer as described in the Offer
to Purchase are unchanged. Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be
obtained from Wilmington Trust, National Association, the depositary and
paying agent, at the address and e-mail address set forth in the Offer
to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to read the Offer to
Purchase in its entirety.
About Tidewater
Tidewater owns and operates the largest
fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of
experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production
activities worldwide.
