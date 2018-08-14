Log in
TIDEWATER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
TIDEWATER : Reports Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
PR
TIDEWATER : Announces Earnings Conference Call
AQ
Tidewater Inc. : Tidewater Inc to Host Earnings Call

08/14/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-2858BC6B5219D.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 422 M
EBIT 2018 -15,5 M
Net income 2018 -63,5 M
Debt 2018 25,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 864 M
Chart TIDEWATER INC.
Duration : Period :
Tidewater Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIDEWATER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Rynd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Bates Chairman
Jeffrey A. Gorski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Quinn P. Fanning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Jeffrey Carr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIDEWATER INC.35.74%864
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.00%91 407
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO9.83%38 204
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.18%36 903
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO27.26%17 539
TECHNIPFMC-4.18%13 635
