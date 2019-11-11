|
Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2019
11/11/2019 | 06:01pm EST
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, of $119.8 million and $367.8 million, and net losses for the same periods of $44.2 million (or $1.15 per common share) and $81.9 million (or $2.17 per common share), respectively. Excluding certain costs outlined below, net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.9 million (or $0.99 per common share) and $71.4 million (or $1.89 per common share), respectively. Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2019:
-
Significant streamlining of shore base operations underway
-
Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months of $80.5 million
-
Initiated bond consent and $125 million tender to improve debt capital structure, reduce negative interest carry and improve operational efficiency
-
Third quarter general and administrative expense includes $6.3 million of severance and similar expenses related to significant reduction in force
-
Fourth quarter general and administrative expense will also include charges for severance and similar expenses related to further reductions in force
-
Rollout of SAP enterprise resource planning system occurred as scheduled on October 1; the third quarter includes approximately $0.7 million of general and administrative expense related to third party cost associated with the implementation
-
Generated revenue of $119.8 million, a $20.6 million increase from the same period in the prior year as a result of the 2018 acquisition of GulfMark Offshore, Inc.
-
High-grading active fleet through the stacking of eight vessels, disposing of three smaller, low specification vessels and reactivating of five larger, high specification vessels
-
Active utilization increased to 80.4% from 79.3% in the second quarter
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continue to be disciplined with respect to our fleet composition by maintaining the fleet size in certain regions and reactivating capacity in other regions when returns on investment are acceptable. Likewise, we won’t hesitate to remove smaller, lower specification vessels that do not have acceptable returns on investment from our active fleet. While underlying market conditions remain challenging, they are improving, and Tidewater’s strong balance sheet and focus on increasing organizational efficiency and scalability supports our growth initiatives and the expansion of our leadership position in the market.”
Included in the net loss for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were general and administrative expenses for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations of $6.3 million ($0.16 per common share) and $10.5 million ($0.28 per common share), respectively.
The fully diluted number of shares, as of September 30, 2019, assuming exercise of all outstanding warrants is as follows:
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
39,110,938
|
|
|
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
|
|
|
1,329,884
|
|
|
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
|
|
|
1,300,359
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
41,741,181
|
|
Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.
Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
117,173
|
|
|
|
97,011
|
|
|
|
360,476
|
|
|
|
288,679
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
|
2,592
|
|
|
|
2,181
|
|
|
|
7,296
|
|
|
|
7,607
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
119,765
|
|
|
|
99,192
|
|
|
|
367,772
|
|
|
|
296,286
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating costs
|
|
|
80,619
|
|
|
|
65,237
|
|
|
|
243,261
|
|
|
|
194,613
|
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
4,797
|
|
General and administrative (A)
|
|
|
30,474
|
|
|
|
25,546
|
|
|
|
81,310
|
|
|
|
73,536
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
25,735
|
|
|
|
13,390
|
|
|
|
73,705
|
|
|
|
38,192
|
|
Loss (gain) on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
|
(1,686
|
)
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
|
16,853
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
|
24,254
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
142,316
|
|
|
|
124,278
|
|
|
|
404,337
|
|
|
|
333,706
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(22,551
|
)
|
|
|
(25,086
|
)
|
|
|
(36,565
|
)
|
|
|
(37,420
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(324
|
)
|
|
|
(1,349
|
)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
(435
|
)
|
|
|
(14,993
|
)
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
|
2,709
|
|
|
|
5,908
|
|
|
|
5,495
|
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
|
|
(7,468
|
)
|
|
|
(7,585
|
)
|
|
|
(22,786
|
)
|
|
|
(22,731
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(6,184
|
)
|
|
|
(4,819
|
)
|
|
|
(17,637
|
)
|
|
|
(33,578
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(28,735
|
)
|
|
|
(29,905
|
)
|
|
|
(54,202
|
)
|
|
|
(70,998
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
15,071
|
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
26,443
|
|
|
|
10,396
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
|
(31,183
|
)
|
|
|
(80,645
|
)
|
|
|
(81,394
|
)
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
(287
|
)
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
|
|
(386
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
|
$
|
(44,200
|
)
|
|
|
(30,896
|
)
|
|
|
(81,890
|
)
|
|
|
(81,008
|
)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
|
|
(1.15
|
)
|
|
|
(1.16
|
)
|
|
|
(2.17
|
)
|
|
|
(3.23
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
|
|
(1.15
|
)
|
|
|
(1.16
|
)
|
|
|
(2.17
|
)
|
|
|
(3.23
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
38,537
|
|
|
|
26,615
|
|
|
|
37,767
|
|
|
|
25,073
|
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
38,537
|
|
|
|
26,615
|
|
|
|
37,767
|
|
|
|
25,073
|
|
Total shares outstanding including warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,111
|
|
|
|
26,816
|
|
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
3,512
|
|
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,741
|
|
|
|
30,328
|
|
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and $16.6 million, respectively, and general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included stock-based compensation of $3.8 million and $10.0 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $6.3 million and $10.5 million of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
359,332
|
|
|
|
371,791
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
25,953
|
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
|
|
123,133
|
|
|
|
111,266
|
|
Due from affiliates
|
|
|
124,757
|
|
|
|
132,951
|
|
Marine operating supplies
|
|
|
21,303
|
|
|
|
29,505
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
13,116
|
|
|
|
11,836
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
644,941
|
|
|
|
683,302
|
|
Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
Properties and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,022,786
|
|
|
|
1,089,857
|
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
49,025
|
|
|
|
22,215
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
37,269
|
|
|
|
31,326
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,754,021
|
|
|
|
1,827,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
23,672
|
|
|
|
31,939
|
|
Accrued costs and expenses
|
|
|
54,792
|
|
|
|
61,784
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
41,676
|
|
|
|
34,972
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
9,689
|
|
|
|
8,568
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
30,024
|
|
|
|
21,092
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
159,853
|
|
|
|
158,355
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
419,905
|
|
|
|
430,436
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
96,499
|
|
|
|
94,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized,
39,110,938 and 36,978,280 shares issued and outstanding
at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
|
|
1,352,388
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
|
|
(210,783
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,075,432
|
|
|
|
1,143,836
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
|
1,087
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
|
|
|
1,144,923
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,754,021
|
|
|
|
1,827,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
|
(31,183
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
|
|
(81,394
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized losses on available for sale
securities, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
|
(31,183
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
|
|
(81,650
|
)
|TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
|
|
(81,394
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
57,629
|
|
|
|
33,949
|
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
16,076
|
|
|
|
4,243
|
|
Amortization of debt premium and discounts
|
|
|
(1,562
|
)
|
|
|
(1,371
|
)
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
759
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
|
(1,686
|
)
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
|
24,254
|
|
Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances
to unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
28,087
|
|
Compensation expense - stock-based
|
|
|
16,599
|
|
|
|
9,967
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
(11,796
|
)
|
|
|
(10,744
|
)
|
Changes in due to/from affiliates, net
|
|
|
14,898
|
|
|
|
28,290
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(8,267
|
)
|
|
|
1,719
|
|
Accrued costs and expenses
|
|
|
(10,574
|
)
|
|
|
(10,857
|
)
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
(43,701
|
)
|
|
|
(17,088
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
9,268
|
|
|
|
14,861
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(36,704
|
)
|
|
|
22,230
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
|
|
25,092
|
|
|
|
16,499
|
|
Additions to properties and equipment
|
|
|
(13,931
|
)
|
|
|
(9,116
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
11,161
|
|
|
|
7,383
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payment on long-term debt
|
|
|
(6,458
|
)
|
|
|
(4,020
|
)
|
Payments to General Unsecured Creditors
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,377
|
)
|
Taxes on share-based awards
|
|
|
(3,112
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1,997
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(9,569
|
)
|
|
|
(14,394
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(35,112
|
)
|
|
|
15,219
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
397,744
|
|
|
|
453,335
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
362,632
|
|
|
|
468,554
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the year for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
$
|
24,482
|
|
|
|
24,218
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
$
|
10,386
|
|
|
|
13,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,359,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
(248,473
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,115,539
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(44,200
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
|
|
(43,806
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,031
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2018
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,064,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
(89,378
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
975,526
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30,896
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(287
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(31,183
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Amortization of restricted stock units
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(436
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(436
|
)
|
Balance at September 30, 2018
|
|
$
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,063,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
(120,274
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
|
|
|
943,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2018
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,352,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
(210,783
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,144,923
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(81,890
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
(80,645
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,484
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2017
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,059,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
(39,266
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
2,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,021,944
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(81,008
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(386
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(81,650
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Amortization of restricted stock units
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,611
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,126
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(874
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,000
|
)
|
Balance at September 30, 2018
|
|
$
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,063,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
(120,274
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
|
|
|
943,908
|
The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
Vessel revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
|
33,147
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
28,039
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
103,624
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
86,721
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
|
|
22,765
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
19,927
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
63,670
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
60,721
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
|
|
30,946
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
12,566
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
94,531
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
35,546
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
West Africa
|
|
|
30,315
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
36,479
|
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
98,651
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
105,691
|
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
Total vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
|
117,173
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
97,011
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
360,476
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
288,679
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crew costs
|
|
$
|
|
46,193
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
37,615
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
141,528
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
108,207
|
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
Repair and maintenance
|
|
|
11,967
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
8,634
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
32,579
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
24,316
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
|
|
2,027
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
(1,706
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
4,955
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(586
|
)
|
|
|
(<1
|
%)
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
|
|
8,781
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
7,980
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
26,577
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
25,174
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
11,651
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
12,714
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
37,622
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
37,502
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
|
|
80,619
|
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
65,237
|
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
|
243,261
|
|
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
|
194,613
|
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
Vessel operating margin (B)
|
|
$
|
|
36,554
|
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
31,774
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
117,215
|
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
94,066
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Note (B): Vessel operating margin can be recalculated by adjusting vessel operating profit (loss) before general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.
The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
Vessel operating profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
(<1
|
%)
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
|
|
<1
|
%
|
|
|
11,804
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
|
|
(809
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
(701
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
(4,098
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
(2,329
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
(<1
|
%)
|
|
|
(2,056
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
(768
|
)
|
|
|
(<1
|
%)
|
|
|
(6,753
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
West Africa
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
3,912
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
11,891
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
3,867
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Other operating profit
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
(<1
|
%)
|
|
|
5,381
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
2,767
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
14,108
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
9,356
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Corporate expenses (C)
|
|
|
(19,074
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
%)
|
|
|
(9,514
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
%)
|
|
|
(46,496
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
%)
|
|
|
(24,208
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
<1
|
%
|
|
|
(1,571
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
|
|
(5,224
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
(16,853
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
%)
|
|
|
(5,224
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
(24,254
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(22,551
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
%)
|
|
|
(25,086
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
|
(36,565
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
|
|
(37,420
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
%)
|
Note (C): General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and $16.6 million, respectively, and general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included stock-based compensation of $3.8 million and $10.0 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $6.3 million and $10.5 million of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
|
117,173
|
|
|
|
123,641
|
|
|
|
119,662
|
|
|
|
108,527
|
|
|
|
97,011
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
|
2,592
|
|
|
|
2,218
|
|
|
|
2,487
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
2,181
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
119,765
|
|
|
|
125,859
|
|
|
|
122,149
|
|
|
|
110,234
|
|
|
|
99,192
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating costs
|
|
|
80,619
|
|
|
|
80,439
|
|
|
|
82,203
|
|
|
|
74,967
|
|
|
|
65,237
|
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
General and administrative (D)
|
|
|
30,474
|
|
|
|
23,696
|
|
|
|
27,140
|
|
|
|
36,487
|
|
|
|
25,546
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
25,735
|
|
|
|
25,038
|
|
|
|
22,932
|
|
|
|
20,101
|
|
|
|
13,390
|
|
Loss (gain) on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
|
(1,270
|
)
|
|
|
(8,938
|
)
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
Impairment of due from affiliate
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20,083
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
36,878
|
|
|
|
16,853
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
142,316
|
|
|
|
130,253
|
|
|
|
131,769
|
|
|
|
180,311
|
|
|
|
124,278
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(22,551
|
)
|
|
|
(4,394
|
)
|
|
|
(9,620
|
)
|
|
|
(70,077
|
)
|
|
|
(25,086
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
(508
|
)
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
(3,871
|
)
|
|
|
56
|
|
Interest income and other
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
|
|
5,799
|
|
|
|
2,709
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,119
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest and other debt costs
|
|
|
(7,468
|
)
|
|
|
(7,582
|
)
|
|
|
(7,736
|
)
|
|
|
(7,708
|
)
|
|
|
(7,585
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(6,184
|
)
|
|
|
(5,617
|
)
|
|
|
(5,836
|
)
|
|
|
(12,444
|
)
|
|
|
(4,819
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(28,735
|
)
|
|
|
(10,011
|
)
|
|
|
(15,456
|
)
|
|
|
(82,521
|
)
|
|
|
(28,905
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
15,071
|
|
|
|
5,542
|
|
|
|
5,830
|
|
|
|
7,856
|
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
|
(15,553
|
)
|
|
|
(21,286
|
)
|
|
|
(90,377
|
)
|
|
|
(31,183
|
)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
(287
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
$
|
|
(44,200
|
)
|
|
|
(15,959
|
)
|
|
|
(21,731
|
)
|
|
|
(90,509
|
)
|
|
|
(30,896
|
)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
$
|
|
(1.15
|
)
|
|
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
|
(2.83
|
)
|
|
|
(1.16
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
|
(1.15
|
)
|
|
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
|
(2.83
|
)
|
|
|
(1.16
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (E)
|
|
|
38,537,165
|
|
|
|
37,570,629
|
|
|
|
37,178,580
|
|
|
|
31,974,802
|
|
|
|
26,614,507
|
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
38,537,165
|
|
|
|
37,570,629
|
|
|
|
37,178,580
|
|
|
|
31,974,802
|
|
|
|
26,614,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating margin
|
$
|
|
36,554
|
|
|
|
43,202
|
|
|
|
37,459
|
|
|
|
33,560
|
|
|
|
31,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note (D): Restructuring and merger-related items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses related to the business combination with GulfMark
|
$
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
4,465
|
|
|
|
3,036
|
|
Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
3,651
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
3,739
|
|
|
|
4,465
|
|
|
|
3,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note (E):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens included in weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,547
|
|
|
|
300,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shares outstanding including warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
39,110,938
|
|
|
|
37,845,158
|
|
|
|
37,381,954
|
|
|
|
36,978,280
|
|
|
|
26,815,991
|
|
New Creditor Warrants
(strike price $0.001 per common share)
|
|
|
1,329,884
|
|
|
|
2,034,235
|
|
|
|
2,070,463
|
|
|
|
2,220,857
|
|
|
|
3,512,416
|
|
GulfMark Creditor Warrants
(strike price $0.01 per common share)
|
|
|
1,300,359
|
|
|
|
1,683,147
|
|
|
|
2,046,795
|
|
|
|
2,189,709
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
41,741,181
|
|
|
|
41,562,540
|
|
|
|
41,499,212
|
|
|
|
41,388,846
|
|
|
|
30,328,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
|
359,332
|
|
|
|
369,549
|
|
|
|
391,060
|
|
|
|
371,791
|
|
|
|
461,088
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
13,614
|
|
|
|
6,975
|
|
|
|
25,953
|
|
|
|
7,466
|
|
Trade and other receivables, net (F)
|
|
|
123,133
|
|
|
|
121,155
|
|
|
|
112,853
|
|
|
|
111,266
|
|
|
|
88,013
|
|
Due from affiliates
|
|
|
124,757
|
|
|
|
121,959
|
|
|
|
119,049
|
|
|
|
132,951
|
|
|
|
174,349
|
|
Marine operating supplies
|
|
|
21,303
|
|
|
|
29,141
|
|
|
|
29,337
|
|
|
|
29,505
|
|
|
|
27,591
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
13,116
|
|
|
|
14,460
|
|
|
|
14,844
|
|
|
|
11,836
|
|
|
|
9,880
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
644,941
|
|
|
|
669,878
|
|
|
|
674,118
|
|
|
|
683,302
|
|
|
|
768,387
|
|
Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
Net properties and equipment
|
|
|
1,022,786
|
|
|
|
1,041,054
|
|
|
|
1,065,297
|
|
|
|
1,089,857
|
|
|
|
790,055
|
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
49,025
|
|
|
|
41,029
|
|
|
|
30,602
|
|
|
|
22,215
|
|
|
|
16,053
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
37,269
|
|
|
|
39,651
|
|
|
|
38,507
|
|
|
|
31,326
|
|
|
|
28,700
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
|
1,754,021
|
|
|
|
1,792,270
|
|
|
|
1,809,298
|
|
|
|
1,827,739
|
|
|
|
1,604,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable (F)
|
$
|
|
23,672
|
|
|
|
24,170
|
|
|
|
29,739
|
|
|
|
31,939
|
|
|
|
30,571
|
|
Accrued costs and expenses
|
|
|
54,792
|
|
|
|
56,675
|
|
|
|
56,025
|
|
|
|
61,784
|
|
|
|
46,060
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
41,676
|
|
|
|
39,060
|
|
|
|
40,245
|
|
|
|
34,972
|
|
|
|
48,064
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
9,689
|
|
|
|
10,002
|
|
|
|
9,957
|
|
|
|
8,568
|
|
|
|
7,671
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
30,024
|
|
|
|
24,442
|
|
|
|
20,115
|
|
|
|
21,092
|
|
|
|
21,341
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
159,853
|
|
|
|
154,349
|
|
|
|
156,081
|
|
|
|
158,355
|
|
|
|
153,707
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
419,905
|
|
|
|
424,911
|
|
|
|
427,436
|
|
|
|
430,436
|
|
|
|
435,301
|
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
|
|
96,499
|
|
|
|
97,471
|
|
|
|
98,096
|
|
|
|
94,025
|
|
|
|
71,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
|
|
1,359,842
|
|
|
|
1,356,436
|
|
|
|
1,352,388
|
|
|
|
1,063,603
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
|
|
(248,473
|
)
|
|
|
(232,514
|
)
|
|
|
(210,783
|
)
|
|
|
(120,274
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
(403
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,075,432
|
|
|
|
1,113,601
|
|
|
|
1,126,153
|
|
|
|
1,143,836
|
|
|
|
942,953
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
|
1,087
|
|
|
|
955
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
|
|
|
1,115,539
|
|
|
|
1,127,685
|
|
|
|
1,144,923
|
|
|
|
943,908
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
|
1,754,021
|
|
|
|
1,792,270
|
|
|
|
1,809,298
|
|
|
|
1,827,739
|
|
|
|
1,604,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due from related parties, net of due to related parties:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sonatide (Angola)
|
$
|
|
64,660
|
|
|
|
66,690
|
|
|
|
62,591
|
|
|
|
79,829
|
|
|
|
102,512
|
|
DTDW (Nigeria)
|
|
|
18,421
|
|
|
|
16,209
|
|
|
|
16,213
|
|
|
|
18,150
|
|
|
|
23,773
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
83,081
|
|
|
|
82,899
|
|
|
|
78,804
|
|
|
|
97,979
|
|
|
|
126,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
(In thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
|
24,575
|
|
|
|
26,991
|
|
|
|
25,214
|
|
|
|
|
21,412
|
|
|
|
19,513
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
7,831
|
|
|
|
7,448
|
|
|
|
8,576
|
|
|
|
|
8,283
|
|
|
|
6,417
|
|
Other
|
|
|
741
|
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
|
|
2,118
|
|
|
|
2,109
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
33,147
|
|
|
|
35,199
|
|
|
|
35,279
|
|
|
|
|
31,813
|
|
|
|
28,039
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
|
14,960
|
|
|
|
12,130
|
|
|
|
10,502
|
|
|
|
|
8,705
|
|
|
|
7,607
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
7,805
|
|
|
|
8,319
|
|
|
|
9,954
|
|
|
|
|
10,959
|
|
|
|
12,156
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
164
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
22,765
|
|
|
|
20,449
|
|
|
|
20,456
|
|
|
|
|
19,474
|
|
|
|
19,927
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
|
30,608
|
|
|
|
34,104
|
|
|
|
27,577
|
|
|
|
|
19,876
|
|
|
|
11,643
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
30,946
|
|
|
|
35,027
|
|
|
|
28,558
|
|
|
|
|
20,717
|
|
|
|
12,566
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
|
14,923
|
|
|
|
14,977
|
|
|
|
15,949
|
|
|
|
|
15,287
|
|
|
|
15,101
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
11,598
|
|
|
|
14,015
|
|
|
|
15,184
|
|
|
|
|
16,807
|
|
|
|
17,805
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3,794
|
|
|
|
3,974
|
|
|
|
4,236
|
|
|
|
|
4,429
|
|
|
|
3,573
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
30,315
|
|
|
|
32,966
|
|
|
|
35,369
|
|
|
|
|
36,523
|
|
|
|
36,479
|
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
|
85,066
|
|
|
|
88,202
|
|
|
|
79,242
|
|
|
|
|
65,278
|
|
|
|
53,864
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
27,572
|
|
|
|
30,705
|
|
|
|
34,695
|
|
|
|
|
36,890
|
|
|
|
37,301
|
|
Other
|
|
|
4,535
|
|
|
|
4,734
|
|
|
|
5,725
|
|
|
|
|
6,359
|
|
|
|
5,846
|
|
Total
|
$
|
|
117,173
|
|
|
|
123,641
|
|
|
|
119,662
|
|
|
|
|
108,527
|
|
|
|
97,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS (G):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Other
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Total
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Other
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Total
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Other
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total active
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Total stacked
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Total joint venture and other vessels
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
Note (G): Included in total owned or chartered vessels at September 30, 21019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, were 60, 60, 71, 92 and 62 vessels, respectively, which were stacked by the company. These vessels were considered to be in service and are included in the calculation of our total fleet utilization statistics. Included in total joint venture and other at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, were 1, 1, 1, 2 and 2 vessels, respectively, which were stacked by the company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
2,932
|
|
|
|
3,112
|
|
|
|
3,332
|
|
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
1,552
|
|
|
|
1,638
|
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
Other
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
619
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
552
|
|
Total
|
|
|
4,944
|
|
|
|
5,234
|
|
|
|
6,377
|
|
|
|
5,721
|
|
|
|
4,366
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
|
|
2,160
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
|
|
2,369
|
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
2,950
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
4,762
|
|
|
|
4,553
|
|
|
|
4,617
|
|
|
|
4,428
|
|
|
|
4,484
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
3,874
|
|
|
|
4,024
|
|
|
|
4,040
|
|
|
|
2,806
|
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
273
|
|