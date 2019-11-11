MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Tidewater Inc. TDW TIDEWATER INC. (TDW) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 11/11 04:01:44 pm 17.14 USD -2.22% 06:10p TIDEWATER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:01p TIDEWATER : Reports Results for the Three and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2019 BU 08:40a TIDEWATER INC. : Announces Commencement of Standalone Consent Solicitation and Tender Offer for its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2019 0 11/11/2019 | 06:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, of $119.8 million and $367.8 million, and net losses for the same periods of $44.2 million (or $1.15 per common share) and $81.9 million (or $2.17 per common share), respectively. Excluding certain costs outlined below, net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.9 million (or $0.99 per common share) and $71.4 million (or $1.89 per common share), respectively. Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2019: Significant streamlining of shore base operations underway

Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months of $80.5 million

Initiated bond consent and $125 million tender to improve debt capital structure, reduce negative interest carry and improve operational efficiency

Third quarter general and administrative expense includes $6.3 million of severance and similar expenses related to significant reduction in force

Fourth quarter general and administrative expense will also include charges for severance and similar expenses related to further reductions in force

Rollout of SAP enterprise resource planning system occurred as scheduled on October 1; the third quarter includes approximately $0.7 million of general and administrative expense related to third party cost associated with the implementation

Generated revenue of $119.8 million, a $20.6 million increase from the same period in the prior year as a result of the 2018 acquisition of GulfMark Offshore, Inc.

High-grading active fleet through the stacking of eight vessels, disposing of three smaller, low specification vessels and reactivating of five larger, high specification vessels

Active utilization increased to 80.4% from 79.3% in the second quarter Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continue to be disciplined with respect to our fleet composition by maintaining the fleet size in certain regions and reactivating capacity in other regions when returns on investment are acceptable. Likewise, we won’t hesitate to remove smaller, lower specification vessels that do not have acceptable returns on investment from our active fleet. While underlying market conditions remain challenging, they are improving, and Tidewater’s strong balance sheet and focus on increasing organizational efficiency and scalability supports our growth initiatives and the expansion of our leadership position in the market.” Included in the net loss for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were general and administrative expenses for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations of $6.3 million ($0.16 per common share) and $10.5 million ($0.28 per common share), respectively. The fully diluted number of shares, as of September 30, 2019, assuming exercise of all outstanding warrants is as follows: Common shares outstanding 39,110,938 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 1,329,884 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 1,300,359 Total 41,741,181 Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and ask for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on November 12, 2019, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on December 12, 2019. To hear the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 49155275. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, www.tdw.com. The online replay will be available until December 12, 2019. The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis. Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 117,173 97,011 360,476 288,679 Other operating revenues 2,592 2,181 7,296 7,607 Total revenues 119,765 99,192 367,772 296,286 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 80,619 65,237 243,261 194,613 Costs of other operating revenues 534 1,681 1,884 4,797 General and administrative (A) 30,474 25,546 81,310 73,536 Depreciation and amortization 25,735 13,390 73,705 38,192 Loss (gain) on asset dispositions, net (270 ) 1,571 (1,047 ) (1,686 ) Long-lived asset impairments 5,224 16,853 5,224 24,254 Total operating costs and expenses 142,316 124,278 404,337 333,706 Operating loss (22,551 ) (25,086 ) (36,565 ) (37,420 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 173 1 (324 ) (1,349 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (468 ) 56 (435 ) (14,993 ) Interest income and other, net 1,579 2,709 5,908 5,495 Interest and other debt costs, net (7,468 ) (7,585 ) (22,786 ) (22,731 ) Total other expense (6,184 ) (4,819 ) (17,637 ) (33,578 ) Loss before income taxes (28,735 ) (29,905 ) (54,202 ) (70,998 ) Income tax expense 15,071 1,278 26,443 10,396 Net loss $ (43,806 ) (31,183 ) (80,645 ) (81,394 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 394 (287 ) 1,245 (386 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (44,200 ) (30,896 ) (81,890 ) (81,008 ) Basic loss per common share (1.15 ) (1.16 ) (2.17 ) (3.23 ) Diluted loss per common share (1.15 ) (1.16 ) (2.17 ) (3.23 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 38,537 26,615 37,767 25,073 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 38,537 26,615 37,767 25,073 Total shares outstanding including warrants September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Common shares outstanding 39,111 26,816 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 1,330 3,512 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 1,300 — Total 41,741 30,328 Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and $16.6 million, respectively, and general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included stock-based compensation of $3.8 million and $10.0 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $6.3 million and $10.5 million of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value data) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,332 371,791 Restricted cash 3,300 25,953 Trade and other receivables, net 123,133 111,266 Due from affiliates 124,757 132,951 Marine operating supplies 21,303 29,505 Other current assets 13,116 11,836 Total current assets 644,941 683,302 Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies — 1,039 Properties and equipment, net 1,022,786 1,089,857 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 49,025 22,215 Other assets 37,269 31,326 Total assets $ 1,754,021 1,827,739 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,672 31,939 Accrued costs and expenses 54,792 61,784 Due to affiliates 41,676 34,972 Current portion of long-term debt 9,689 8,568 Other current liabilities 30,024 21,092 Total current liabilities 159,853 158,355 Long-term debt 419,905 430,436 Other liabilities 96,499 94,025 Contingencies Equity: Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 39,110,938 and 36,978,280 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 39 37 Additional paid-in capital 1,365,872 1,352,388 Accumulated deficit (292,673 ) (210,783 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,194 2,194 Total stockholders’ equity 1,075,432 1,143,836 Noncontrolling interests 2,332 1,087 Total equity 1,077,764 1,144,923 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,754,021 1,827,739 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net loss $ (43,806 ) (31,183 ) $ (80,645 ) (81,394 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized losses on available for sale securities, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0 — — — (256 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (43,806 ) (31,183 ) $ (80,645 ) (81,650 ) TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (80,645 ) (81,394 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,629 33,949 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 16,076 4,243 Amortization of debt premium and discounts (1,562 ) (1,371 ) Provision for deferred income taxes 759 — Gain on asset dispositions, net (1,047 ) (1,686 ) Long-lived asset impairments 5,224 24,254 Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies 435 28,087 Compensation expense - stock-based 16,599 9,967 Changes in assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables (11,796 ) (10,744 ) Changes in due to/from affiliates, net 14,898 28,290 Accounts payable (8,267 ) 1,719 Accrued costs and expenses (10,574 ) (10,857 ) Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs (43,701 ) (17,088 ) Other, net 9,268 14,861 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (36,704 ) 22,230 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 25,092 16,499 Additions to properties and equipment (13,931 ) (9,116 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 11,161 7,383 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payment on long-term debt (6,458 ) (4,020 ) Payments to General Unsecured Creditors — (8,377 ) Taxes on share-based awards (3,112 ) — Other 1 (1,997 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,569 ) (14,394 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,112 ) 15,219 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 397,744 453,335 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 362,632 468,554 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 24,482 24,218 Income taxes $ 10,386 13,679 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit loss interest Total Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 38 1,359,842 (248,473 ) 2,194 1,938 1,115,539 Total comprehensive loss — — (44,200 ) — 394 (43,806 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 1 (1 ) — — — — Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 6,031 — — — 6,031 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 39 1,365,872 (292,673 ) 2,194 2,332 1,077,764 Balance at June 30, 2018 $ 26 1,064,039 (89,378 ) (403 ) 1,242 975,526 Total comprehensive loss — — (30,896 ) — (287 ) (31,183 ) Issuance of common stock 1 — — — — 1 Amortization of restricted stock units — (436 ) — — — (436 ) Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 27 1,063,603 (120,274 ) (403 ) 955 943,908 Nine Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit loss interest Total Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 37 1,352,388 (210,783 ) 2,194 1,087 1,144,923 Total comprehensive loss — — (81,890 ) — 1,245 (80,645 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 2 — — — — 2 Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 13,484 — — — 13,484 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 39 1,365,872 (292,673 ) 2,194 2,332 1,077,764 Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 22 1,059,120 (39,266 ) (147 ) 2,215 1,021,944 Total comprehensive loss — — (81,008 ) (256 ) (386 ) (81,650 ) Issuance of common stock 5 (2 ) — — — 3 Amortization of restricted stock units — 5,611 — — — 5,611 Acquisition of non-controlling interests — (1,126 ) — — (874 ) (2,000 ) Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 27 1,063,603 (120,274 ) (403 ) 955 943,908 The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel revenues: Americas $ 33,147 28 % 28,039 29 % 103,624 29 % 86,721 30 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 22,765 19 % 19,927 21 % 63,670 18 % 60,721 21 % Europe/Mediterranean Sea 30,946 26 % 12,566 13 % 94,531 26 % 35,546 12 % West Africa 30,315 26 % 36,479 38 % 98,651 27 % 105,691 37 % Total vessel revenues $ 117,173 100 % 97,011 100 % 360,476 100 % 288,679 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 46,193 39 % 37,615 39 % 141,528 39 % 108,207 37 % Repair and maintenance 11,967 10 % 8,634 9 % 32,579 9 % 24,316 8 % Insurance and loss reserves 2,027 2 % (1,706 ) (2 )% 4,955 1 % (586 ) (<1 %) Fuel, lube and supplies 8,781 7 % 7,980 8 % 26,577 7 % 25,174 9 % Other 11,651 10 % 12,714 13 % 37,622 10 % 37,502 13 % Total vessel operating costs 80,619 69 % 65,237 67 % 243,261 68 % 194,613 67 % Vessel operating margin (B) $ 36,554 31 % 31,774 33 % 117,215 32 % 94,066 33 % Note (B): Vessel operating margin can be recalculated by adjusting vessel operating profit (loss) before general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses. The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ (168 ) (<1 %) 1,212 1 % 1,702 <1 % 11,804 4 % Middle East/Asia Pacific (809 ) (1 %) (701 ) (1 %) (4,098 ) (1 %) (2,329 ) (1 %) Europe/Mediterranean Sea (276 ) (<1 %) (2,056 ) (2 %) (768 ) (<1 %) (6,753 ) (2 %) West Africa 678 1 % 3,912 4 % 11,891 3 % 3,867 1 % Other operating profit 2,052 2 % 485 (<1 %) 5,381 1 % 2,767 1 % 1,477 1 % 2,852 3 % 14,108 4 % 9,356 3 % Corporate expenses (C) (19,074 ) (16 %) (9,514 ) (10 %) (46,496 ) (13 %) (24,208 ) (8 %) Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 270 <1 % (1,571 ) (2 %) 1,047 1 % 1,686 1 % Long-lived asset impairments (5,224 ) (4 %) (16,853 ) (17 %) (5,224 ) (1 %) (24,254 ) (8 %) Operating loss (22,551 ) (19 %) (25,086 ) (25 %) (36,565 ) (9 %) (37,420 ) (13 %) Note (C): General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and $16.6 million, respectively, and general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included stock-based compensation of $3.8 million and $10.0 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $6.3 million and $10.5 million of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 117,173 123,641 119,662 108,527 97,011 Other operating revenues 2,592 2,218 2,487 1,707 2,181 Total revenues 119,765 125,859 122,149 110,234 99,192 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 80,619 80,439 82,203 74,967 65,237 Costs of other operating revenues 534 586 764 733 1,681 General and administrative (D) 30,474 23,696 27,140 36,487 25,546 Depreciation and amortization 25,735 25,038 22,932 20,101 13,390 Loss (gain) on asset dispositions, net (270 ) 494 (1,270 ) (8,938 ) 1,571 Impairment of due from affiliate — — — 20,083 — Asset impairments 5,224 — — 36,878 16,853 Total operating costs and expenses 142,316 130,253 131,769 180,311 124,278 Operating loss (22,551 ) (4,394 ) (9,620 ) (70,077 ) (25,086 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 173 11 (508 ) 1,455 1 Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (468 ) 95 (62 ) (3,871 ) 56 Interest income and other 1,579 1,859 2,470 5,799 2,709 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (8,119 ) — Interest and other debt costs (7,468 ) (7,582 ) (7,736 ) (7,708 ) (7,585 ) Total other expense (6,184 ) (5,617 ) (5,836 ) (12,444 ) (4,819 ) Loss before income taxes (28,735 ) (10,011 ) (15,456 ) (82,521 ) (28,905 ) Income tax expense 15,071 5,542 5,830 7,856 1,278 Net loss $ (43,806 ) (15,553 ) (21,286 ) (90,377 ) (31,183 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 394 406 445 132 (287 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (44,200 ) (15,959 ) (21,731 ) (90,509 ) (30,896 ) Basic loss per common share $ (1.15 ) (0.42 ) (0.58 ) (2.83 ) (1.16 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (1.15 ) (0.42 ) (0.58 ) (2.83 ) (1.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (E) 38,537,165 37,570,629 37,178,580 31,974,802 26,614,507 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 38,537,165 37,570,629 37,178,580 31,974,802 26,614,507 Vessel operating margin $ 36,554 43,202 37,459 33,560 31,774 Note (D): Restructuring and merger-related items: Professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses related to the business combination with GulfMark $ — — 88 4,465 3,036 Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark 1,686 460 3,651 — — Total $ 1,686 460 3,739 4,465 3,036 Note (E): Shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens included in weighted average shares outstanding — — — 2,547 300,646 Total shares outstanding including warrants Common shares outstanding 39,110,938 37,845,158 37,381,954 36,978,280 26,815,991 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 1,329,884 2,034,235 2,070,463 2,220,857 3,512,416 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 1,300,359 1,683,147 2,046,795 2,189,709 — Total 41,741,181 41,562,540 41,499,212 41,388,846 30,328,407 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ASSETS 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,332 369,549 391,060 371,791 461,088 Restricted cash 3,300 13,614 6,975 25,953 7,466 Trade and other receivables, net (F) 123,133 121,155 112,853 111,266 88,013 Due from affiliates 124,757 121,959 119,049 132,951 174,349 Marine operating supplies 21,303 29,141 29,337 29,505 27,591 Other current assets 13,116 14,460 14,844 11,836 9,880 Total current assets 644,941 669,878 674,118 683,302 768,387 Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies — 658 774 1,039 1,129 Net properties and equipment 1,022,786 1,041,054 1,065,297 1,089,857 790,055 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 49,025 41,029 30,602 22,215 16,053 Other assets 37,269 39,651 38,507 31,326 28,700 Total assets $ 1,754,021 1,792,270 1,809,298 1,827,739 1,604,324 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable (F) $ 23,672 24,170 29,739 31,939 30,571 Accrued costs and expenses 54,792 56,675 56,025 61,784 46,060 Due to affiliates 41,676 39,060 40,245 34,972 48,064 Current portion of long-term debt 9,689 10,002 9,957 8,568 7,671 Other current liabilities 30,024 24,442 20,115 21,092 21,341 Total current liabilities 159,853 154,349 156,081 158,355 153,707 Long-term debt 419,905 424,911 427,436 430,436 435,301 Other liabilities and deferred credits 96,499 97,471 98,096 94,025 71,408 Contingencies Equity: Common stock 39 38 37 37 27 Additional paid-in capital 1,365,872 1,359,842 1,356,436 1,352,388 1,063,603 Accumulated deficit (292,673 ) (248,473 ) (232,514 ) (210,783 ) (120,274 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,194 2,194 2,194 2,194 (403 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,075,432 1,113,601 1,126,153 1,143,836 942,953 Noncontrolling interests 2,332 1,938 1,532 1,087 955 Total equity 1,077,764 1,115,539 1,127,685 1,144,923 943,908 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,754,021 1,792,270 1,809,298 1,827,739 1,604,324 Supplemental Information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 64,660 66,690 62,591 79,829 102,512 DTDW (Nigeria) 18,421 16,209 16,213 18,150 23,773 Total $ 83,081 82,899 78,804 97,979 126,285 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS (In thousands): Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 24,575 26,991 25,214 21,412 19,513 Towing-supply 7,831 7,448 8,576 8,283 6,417 Other 741 760 1,489 2,118 2,109 Total $ 33,147 35,199 35,279 31,813 28,039 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater $ 14,960 12,130 10,502 8,705 7,607 Towing-supply 7,805 8,319 9,954 10,959 12,156 Other — — — (190 ) 164 Total $ 22,765 20,449 20,456 19,474 19,927 Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet: Deepwater $ 30,608 34,104 27,577 19,876 11,643 Towing-supply 338 923 981 841 923 Total $ 30,946 35,027 28,558 20,717 12,566 West Africa fleet: Deepwater $ 14,923 14,977 15,949 15,287 15,101 Towing-supply 11,598 14,015 15,184 16,807 17,805 Other 3,794 3,974 4,236 4,429 3,573 Total $ 30,315 32,966 35,369 36,523 36,479 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater $ 85,066 88,202 79,242 65,278 53,864 Towing-supply 27,572 30,705 34,695 36,890 37,301 Other 4,535 4,734 5,725 6,359 5,846 Total $ 117,173 123,641 119,662 108,527 97,011 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS (G): Americas fleet: Deepwater 32 34 37 35 26 Towing-supply 17 18 27 20 15 Other 5 6 7 7 6 Total 54 58 71 62 47 Stacked vessels (17 ) (20 ) (32 ) (27 ) (20 ) Active vessels 37 38 39 35 27 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 26 24 24 20 17 Towing-supply 26 26 27 28 32 Other — — — — — Total 52 50 51 48 49 Stacked vessels (11 ) (9 ) (10 ) (11 ) (9 ) Active vessels 41 41 41 37 40 Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet: Deepwater 42 44 45 31 18 Towing-supply 3 3 3 4 4 Other — — — — — Total 45 47 48 35 22 Stacked vessels (13 ) (13 ) (14 ) (10 ) (4 ) Active vessels 32 34 34 25 18 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 29 30 30 28 27 Towing-supply 20 22 31 31 31 Other 21 21 22 23 25 Total 70 73 83 82 83 Stacked vessels (22 ) (23 ) (29 ) (29 ) (28 ) Active vessels 48 50 54 53 55 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 129 132 136 114 88 Towing-supply 66 69 88 83 82 Other 26 27 29 30 31 Total 221 228 253 227 201 Stacked vessels (63 ) (65 ) (85 ) (77 ) (61 ) Active vessels 158 163 168 150 140 Total active 158 163 168 150 140 Total stacked 63 65 85 77 61 Total joint venture and other vessels 4 4 4 5 7 Total 225 232 257 232 208 Note (G): Included in total owned or chartered vessels at September 30, 21019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, were 60, 60, 71, 92 and 62 vessels, respectively, which were stacked by the company. These vessels were considered to be in service and are included in the calculation of our total fleet utilization statistics. Included in total joint venture and other at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, were 1, 1, 1, 2 and 2 vessels, respectively, which were stacked by the company. TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 2,932 3,112 3,332 3,271 2,392 Towing-supply 1,552 1,638 2,426 1,806 1,422 Other 460 484 619 644 552 Total 4,944 5,234 6,377 5,721 4,366 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 2,370 2,184 2,160 1,840 1,534 Towing-supply 2,392 2,369 2,457 2,588 2,950 Other — — — — — Total 4,762 4,553 4,617 4,428 4,484 Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet: Deepwater 3,874 4,024 4,040 2,806 1,649 Towing-supply 276 273