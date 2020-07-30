MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Tidewater Inc. TDW TIDEWATER INC. (TDW) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/30 04:10:00 pm 6.18 USD -3.44% 05:10p TIDEWATER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:59p TIDEWATER : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 BU 07/27 TIDEWATER : Announces Earnings Conference Call BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 07/30/2020 | 04:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $102.3 million and $218.7 million, respectively compared with $125.9 million and $248.0 million, respectively, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019. Tidewater also reported net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $110.6 million ($2.74 per share) and $129.1 million ($3.21 per share), respectively, compared with $16.0 million ($0.42 per share) and $37.7 million ($1.01 per share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $111.5 million and $121.8 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.9 million ($0.02 per common share) and a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $7.3 million ($0.18 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were general and administrative expenses for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations of $0.5 million and $4.2 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $15.5 million (or $0.41 per common share) and $33.5 million (or $0.90 per common share), respectively. Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that our performance for the quarter was consistent with the revised 2020 outlook we discussed on our last earnings call. The environment remains very challenging but I remain confident that our dedicated team of mariners and shore base employees will continue to perform exceptionally under the circumstances. “Although investors are aware of the economic difficulties the industry is facing, it is important to highlight an ongoing humanitarian crisis that the entire shipping industry is experiencing. The near complete shutdown of international air travel and of seemingly non-essential governmental services globally, such as visa processing, has resulted in over a quarter million seafarers stranded on all types of vessels around the globe, including Tidewater vessels. We are doing everything in our power to remedy the situation for our seafarers, but the problem demands global governmental coordination. The situation is an inadvertent consequence of policies meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by restricting international travel, but it has resulted in the inability to move crews around the world to relieve and to return home crews onboard vessels today. Tidewater has always been dedicated to getting our employees home safe. They remain safe, but we need to get them home. “Our efforts in the second quarter to quickly realign the business to adjust to the steep decline in offshore activity were successful, but there is more work to do. Consistent with the plan we outlined on the last earnings call, we scaled back our drydock investment, we maintained our focus on the disposal of non-core vessels, we improved cash operating margins, and we continued to reduce the annualized run rate of quarterly general and administrative expense. The third quarter will present additional challenges as we begin to manage the process of putting into layup those vessels that are coming off hire, de-crewing those vessels, and rationalizing our shore base footprint. “In light of the recent decline in industry activity, we reassessed the value of our vessels globally, and separately our joint ventures in Africa where the impact has been particularly severe. As a result of this assessment, we had non-cash impairments and other charges of $111.5 million during the second quarter. “There are many heroic stories of individuals rising to the challenge of the current situation, and the mariners and shore base staff at Tidewater are among them. I remain humbled by the resilience, tenacity and steadfast focus of our employees and I thank them for their dedication to seeing Tidewater though these challenging times.” In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2020, the company also has the following in the money warrants. Common shares outstanding 40,335,963 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 817,742 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 952,154 Total 42,105,859 Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on July 31, 2020 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on August 31, 2020. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis. Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 100,975 $ 123,641 $ 212,949 $ 243,303 Other operating revenues 1,369 2,218 5,763 4,705 Total revenues 102,344 125,859 218,712 248,008 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 64,774 80,439 143,599 162,642 Costs of other operating revenue 171 586 2,844 1,350 General and administrative 17,597 23,696 39,017 50,836 Depreciation and amortization 28,144 25,038 55,251 47,970 Long-lived asset impairments 55,482 — 65,689 — Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 53,581 — 53,581 Affiliate guarantee obligation 2,000 — 2,000 — (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (1,660 ) 494 (6,991 ) (776 ) 220,089 130,253 354,990 262,022 Operating loss (117,745 ) (4,394 ) (136,278 ) (14,014 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,076 ) 11 (1,212 ) (497 ) Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies — 95 — 33 Dividend income from unconsolidated company 17,150 — 17,150 — Interest income and other, net 696 1,859 812 4,329 Interest and other debt costs, net (5,959 ) (7,582 ) (12,101 ) (15,318 ) 9,811 (5,617 ) 4,649 (11,453 ) Loss before income taxes (107,934 ) (10,011 ) (131,629 ) (25,467 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 2,730 5,542 (2,441 ) 11,372 Net loss $ (110,664 ) $ (15,553 ) $ (129,188 ) $ (36,839 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (41 ) 406 (120 ) 851 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (110,623 ) $ (15,959 ) $ (129,068 ) $ (37,690 ) Basic loss per common share $ (2.74 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (3.21 ) $ (1.01 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (2.74 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (3.21 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,306 37,571 40,203 37,369 Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,306 37,571 40,203 37,369 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,119 $ 218,290 Restricted cash 19,880 5,755 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $556 as of June 30, 2020 and less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 as of December 31, 2019. 115,008 110,180 Due from affiliate, less allowance for credit losses of $71,959 as of June 30, 2020 and less due from affiliate allowance of $20,083 as of December 31, 2019 65,766 125,972 Marine operating supplies 20,580 21,856 Assets held for sale 29,064 39,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,350 15,956 Total current assets 473,767 537,296 Net properties and equipment 839,912 938,961 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 74,585 66,936 Other assets 27,411 36,335 Total assets $ 1,415,675 $ 1,579,528 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,111 $ 27,501 Accrued costs and expenses 60,993 74,000 Due to affiliates 48,803 50,186 Current portion of long-term debt 9,437 9,890 Other current liabilities 25,815 24,100 Total current liabilities 162,159 185,677 Long-term debt 273,215 279,044 Other liabilities and deferred credits 90,301 98,397 Contingencies Equity: Common stock 40 40 Additional paid-in-capital 1,369,645 1,367,521 Accumulated deficit (481,757 ) (352,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 581 (236 ) Total stockholder's equity 888,509 1,014,799 Noncontrolling interests 1,491 1,611 Total equity 890,000 1,016,410 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,415,675 $ 1,579,528 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net loss $ (110,664 ) $ (15,553 ) $ (129,188 ) $ (36,839 ) Other comprehensive income: Change in pension plan and supplemental pension plan liability, net of tax of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively 448 — 817 — Total comprehensive loss $ (110,216 ) $ (15,553 ) $ (128,371 ) $ (36,839 ) TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (129,188 ) $ (36,839 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 34,271 38,582 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 20,980 9,388 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,357 (1,019 ) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 206 6 Gain on asset dispositions, net (6,991 ) (776 ) Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 53,581 — Affiliate guarantee obligation 2,000 — Long-lived asset impairments 65,689 — Changes in investments in unconsolidated companies — 381 Compensation expense - stock based 2,736 9,215 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables (4,991 ) (10,921 ) Changes in due to/from affiliate, net 3,242 15,080 Accounts payable (10,390 ) (7,769 ) Accrued costs and expenses (13,007 ) (4,977 ) Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs (28,964 ) (28,688 ) Other, net (3,354 ) (2,386 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,823 ) (20,723 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 20,906 20,566 Additions to property and equipment (4,075 ) (8,873 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 16,831 11,693 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (4,742 ) (3,792 ) Taxes on share-based awards (612 ) (1,760 ) Other — 1 Net cash used in financing activities (5,354 ) (5,551 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,346 ) (14,581 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 227,608 397,744 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (A) $ 226,262 $ 383,163 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 10,734 $ 16,293 Income taxes $ 6,461 $ 7,754 Note (A) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2020 includes $3.3 million in long-term restricted cash. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands) Three Months Ended Common

stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss) Non controlling interest Total Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 40 1,368,325 (371,134 ) 133 1,532 998,896 Total comprehensive loss — — (110,623 ) 448 (41 ) (110,216 ) Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards — 1,320 — — — 1,320 Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 40 1,369,645 (481,757 ) 581 1,491 890,000 Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 37 1,356,436 (232,514 ) 2,194 1,532 1,127,685 Total comprehensive loss — — (15,959 ) — 406 (15,553 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 1 — — — — 1 Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 3,406 — — — 3,406 Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 38 1,359,842 (248,473 ) 2,194 1,938 1,115,539 Six Months Ended Common stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated

deficit Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Non controlling interest Total Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 40 1,367,521 (352,526 ) (236 ) 1,611 1,016,410 Total comprehensive loss — — (129,068 ) 817 (120 ) (128,371 ) Adoption of credit loss accounting standard — — (163 ) — — (163 ) Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards — 2,124 — — — 2,124 Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 40 1,369,645 (481,757 ) 581 1,491 890,000 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 37 1,352,388 (210,783 ) 2,194 1,087 1,144,923 Total comprehensive loss — — (37,690 ) — 851 (36,839 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 1 1 — — — 2 Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 7,453 — — — 7,453 Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 38 1,359,842 (248,473 ) 2,194 1,938 1,115,539 The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (In thousands) % % % Vessel revenues: Americas $ 34,044 34 % $ 35,199 28 % $ 65,903 31 % $ 70,477 29 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 23,983 24 % 20,449 17 % 48,811 23 % 40,905 17 % Europe/Mediterranean 20,620 20 % 35,027 28 % 50,111 24 % 63,585 26 % West Africa 22,328 22 % 32,966 27 % 48,124 23 % 68,336 28 % Total vessel revenues $ 100,975 100 % $ 123,641 100 % $ 212,949 100 % $ 243,303 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 38,691 38 % $ 47,191 38 % $ 83,178 39 % $ 95,335 39 % Repair and maintenance 6,656 7 % 10,911 9 % 17,254 8 % 20,612 9 % Insurance 2,010 2 % 750 1 % 3,795 2 % 2,928 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 6,383 6 % 8,451 7 % 16,135 8 % 17,797 7 % Other 11,034 11 % 13,136 10 % 23,237 11 % 25,970 11 % Total vessel operating costs 64,774 64 % 80,439 65 % 143,599 67 % 162,642 67 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 36,201 36 % $ 43,202 35 % $ 69,350 33 % $ 80,661 33 % Note (A) Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 4,505 4 % $ 2,900 2 % $ 3,341 2 % $ 1,870 1 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 599 1 % (2,127 ) (1 %) (257 ) 0 % (3,289 ) (1 %) Europe/Mediterranean (1,750 ) (2 %) 2,824 2 % (203 ) 0 % (493 ) 0 % West Africa (3,984 ) (4 %) 3,099 3 % (8,847 ) (4 %) 11,214 5 % Other operating profit 1,198 1 % 1,625 1 % 2,919 1 % 3,330 1 % 568 1 % 8,321 7 % (3,047 ) (1 %) 12,632 5 % Corporate expenses (A) (8,910 ) (9 %) (12,221 ) (10 %) (18,952 ) (9 %) (27,422 ) (11 %) Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 1,660 2 % (494 ) 0 % 6,991 3 % 776 0 % Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (53,581 ) (52 %) — 0 % (53,581 ) (24 %) — 0 % Affiliate guarantee obligation (2,000 ) (2 %) — 0 % (2,000 ) (1 %) — 0 % Long-lived asset impairments (55,482 ) (54 %) — 0 % (65,689 ) (30 %) — 0 % Operating loss $ (117,745 ) (115 %) $ (4,394 ) (3 %) $ (136,278 ) (62 %) $ (14,014 ) (6 %) Note (A) General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $3.6 million and $9.2 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three months and six ended June 30, 2020 include $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include $0.5 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of severance and other costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 100,975 $ 111,974 $ 116,539 $ 117,173 $ 123,641 Other operating revenues 1,369 4,394 2,237 2,592 2,218 Total revenues 102,344 116,368 118,776 119,765 125,859 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 64,774 78,825 85,935 80,619 80,439 Costs of other operating revenue 171 2,673 916 534 586 General and administrative (A) 17,597 21,420 22,406 30,474 23,696 Depreciation and amortization 28,144 27,107 28,226 25,735 25,038 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (1,660 ) (5,331 ) (1,217 ) (270 ) 494 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 53,581 — — — — Affiliate guarantee obligation 2,000 — — — — Asset impairments and other 55,482 10,207 32,549 5,224 — Total operating costs and expenses 220,089 134,901 168,815 142,316 130,253 Operating loss (117,745 ) (18,533 ) (50,039 ) (22,551 ) (4,394 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,076 ) 864 (945 ) 173 11 Equity in net (losses) earnings of unconsolidated companies — — (2,717 ) (468 ) 95 Dividend income from unconsolidated company 17,150 — — — — Interest income and other, net 696 116 690 1,579 1,859 Interest and other debt costs, net (5,959 ) (6,142 ) (6,282 ) (7,468 ) (7,582 ) Total other expense 9,811 (5,162 ) (9,254 ) (6,184 ) (5,617 ) Loss before income taxes (107,934 ) (23,695 ) (59,293 ) (28,735 ) (10,011 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 2,730 (5,171 ) 1,281 15,071 5,542 Net loss $ (110,664 ) $ (18,524 ) $ (60,574 ) $ (43,806 ) $ (15,553 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (41 ) (79 ) (721 ) 394 406 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (110,623 ) $ (18,445 ) $ (59,853 ) $ (44,200 ) $ (15,959 ) Basic loss per common share $ (2.74 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.42 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (2.74 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,305,662 40,100,744 39,504,154 38,537,165 37,570,629 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,305,662 40,100,744 39,504,154 38,537,165 37,570,629 Vessel operating margin $ 36,201 $ 33,149 30,604 36,554 43,202 Note (A) Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark 446 129 2,123 6,293 460 Total $ 446 129 2,123 6,293 460 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ASSETS 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,119 187,802 218,290 359,332 369,549 Restricted cash 19,880 12,461 5,755 3,300 13,614 Trade and other receivables, net 115,008 119,455 110,180 123,133 121,155 Due from affiliate, less allowances 65,766 128,204 125,972 124,757 121,959 Marine operating supplies 20,580 21,944 21,856 21,303 29,141 Assets held for sale 29,064 26,142 39,287 — — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,350 22,185 15,956 13,116 14,460 Total current assets 473,767 518,193 537,296 644,941 669,878 Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies — — — — 658 Net properties and equipment 839,912 922,979 938,961 1,022,786 1,041,054 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 74,585 81,981 66,936 49,025 41,029 Other assets 27,411 29,971 36,335 37,269 39,651 Total assets $ 1,415,675 1,553,124 1,579,528 1,754,021 1,792,270 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,111 30,711 27,501 23,672 24,170 Accrued costs and expenses 60,993 72,854 74,000 54,792 56,675 Due to affiliates 48,803 50,013 50,186 41,676 39,060 Current portion of long-term debt 9,437 9,104 9,890 9,689 10,002 Other current liabilities 25,815 26,953 24,100 30,024 24,442 Total current liabilities 162,159 189,635 185,677 159,853 154,349 Long-term debt 273,215 273,015 279,044 419,905 424,911 Other liabilities and deferred credits 90,301 91,578 98,397 96,499 97,471 Contingencies Equity: Common stock 40 40 40 39 38 Additional paid-in-capital 1,369,645 1,368,325 1,367,521 1,365,872 1,359,842 Accumulated deficit (481,757 ) (371,134 ) (352,526 ) (292,673 ) (248,473 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 581 133 (236 ) 2,194 2,194 Total stockholder's equity 888,509 997,364 1,014,799 1,075,432 1,113,601 Noncontrolling interests 1,491 1,532 1,611 2,332 1,938 Total equity 890,000 998,896 1,016,410 1,077,764 1,115,539 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,415,675 1,553,124 1,579,528 1,754,021 1,792,270 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 16,963 64,184 57,771 64,660 66,690 DTDW (Nigeria) — 14,007 18,015 18,421 16,209 Total $ 16,963 78,191 75,786 83,081 82,899 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 27,858 22,882 22,883 24,575 26,991 Towing-supply 4,455 7,243 8,639 7,831 7,448 Other 1,731 1,734 1,811 741 760 Total $ 34,044 31,859 33,333 33,147 35,199 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater $ 14,195 14,326 16,015 14,960 12,130 Towing-supply 9,788 10,502 10,636 7,805 8,319 Total $ 23,983 24,828 26,651 22,765 20,449 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater $ 20,476 29,163 28,652 30,608 34,104 Towing-supply — 179 528 338 923 Other 144 149 — — — Total $ 20,620 29,491 29,180 30,946 35,027 West Africa fleet: Deepwater $ 8,748 12,102 14,066 14,923 14,977 Towing-supply 11,029 10,521 9,981 11,598 14,015 Other 2,552 3,173 3,328 3,794 3,974 Total $ 22,329 25,796 27,375 30,315 32,966 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater $ 71,277 78,473 81,616 85,066 88,202 Towing-supply 25,271 28,445 29,784 27,572 30,705 Other 4,427 5,056 5,139 4,535 4,734 Total $ 100,975 111,974 116,539 117,173 123,641 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 32 32 31 32 34 Towing-supply 15 17 17 17 18 Other 3 3 4 5 6 Total 50 52 52 54 58 Stacked vessels (17 ) (17 ) (15 ) (17 ) (20 ) Active vessels 33 35 37 37 38 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 26 27 27 26 24 Towing-supply 26 28 28 26 26 Total 52 55 55 52 50 Stacked vessels (9 ) (10 ) (10 ) (11 ) (9 ) Active vessels 43 45 44 41 41 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 36 39 42 42 44 Towing-supply 1 2 3 3 3 Total 37 41 45 45 47 Stacked vessels (17 ) (11 ) (15 ) (13 ) (13 ) Active vessels 20 30 30 32 34 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 26 26 27 29 30 Towing-supply 18 19 19 20 22 Other 19 20 21 21 21 Total 63 65 67 70 73 Stacked vessels (21 ) (21 ) (22 ) (22 ) (23 ) Active vessels 42 44 45 48 50 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 120 124 126 129 132 Towing-supply 60 66 68 66 69 Other 22 23 25 26 27 Total 202 213 219 221 228 Stacked vessels (64 ) (60 ) (62 ) (63 ) (65 ) Active vessels 138 153 157 158 163 Total active 138 153 157 158 163 Total stacked 64 60 62 63 65 Total joint venture and other vessels 3 3 4 4 4 Total 205 216 223 225 232 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 2,940 2,873 2,852 2,932 3,112 Towing-supply 1,329 1,547 1,580 1,552 1,638 Other 273 285 368 460 484 Total 4,542 4,705 4,800 4,944 5,234 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 2,411 2,496 2,453 2,370 2,184 Towing-supply 2,342 2,512 2,576 2,392 2,369 Total 4,753 5,008 5,029 4,762 4,553 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 3,256 3,581 3,848 3,874 4,024 Towing-supply 91 122 276 276 273 Total 3,347 3,703 4,124 4,150 4,297 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 2,366 2,366 2,439 2,723 2,730 Towing-supply 1,654 1,729 1,779 1,840 1,974 Other 1,698 1,820 1,932 1,932 1,976 Total 5,718 5,915 6,150 6,495 6,680 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 10,973 11,316 11,592 11,899 12,050 Towing-supply 5,416 5,910 6,211 6,060 6,254 Other 1,971 2,105 2,300 2,392 2,460 Total 18,360 19,331 20,103 20,351 20,764 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 863 873 656 723 798 Towing-supply 601 593 568 632 728 Other 91 103 184 184 241 Total 1,555 1,569 1,408 1,539 1,767 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 500 546 552 552 494 Towing-supply 310 396 399 460 303 Total 810 942 951 1,012 797 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 1,422 1,004 1,196 1,104 1,092 Towing-supply 91 — 153 92 91 Total 1,513 1,004 1,349 1,196 1,183 West Africa fleet: