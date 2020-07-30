Log in
Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

07/30/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $102.3 million and $218.7 million, respectively compared with $125.9 million and $248.0 million, respectively, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019. Tidewater also reported net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, of $110.6 million ($2.74 per share) and $129.1 million ($3.21 per share), respectively, compared with $16.0 million ($0.42 per share) and $37.7 million ($1.01 per share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $111.5 million and $121.8 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.9 million ($0.02 per common share) and a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $7.3 million ($0.18 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were general and administrative expenses for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations of $0.5 million and $4.2 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $15.5 million (or $0.41 per common share) and $33.5 million (or $0.90 per common share), respectively.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that our performance for the quarter was consistent with the revised 2020 outlook we discussed on our last earnings call. The environment remains very challenging but I remain confident that our dedicated team of mariners and shore base employees will continue to perform exceptionally under the circumstances.

“Although investors are aware of the economic difficulties the industry is facing, it is important to highlight an ongoing humanitarian crisis that the entire shipping industry is experiencing. The near complete shutdown of international air travel and of seemingly non-essential governmental services globally, such as visa processing, has resulted in over a quarter million seafarers stranded on all types of vessels around the globe, including Tidewater vessels. We are doing everything in our power to remedy the situation for our seafarers, but the problem demands global governmental coordination. The situation is an inadvertent consequence of policies meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by restricting international travel, but it has resulted in the inability to move crews around the world to relieve and to return home crews onboard vessels today. Tidewater has always been dedicated to getting our employees home safe. They remain safe, but we need to get them home.

“Our efforts in the second quarter to quickly realign the business to adjust to the steep decline in offshore activity were successful, but there is more work to do. Consistent with the plan we outlined on the last earnings call, we scaled back our drydock investment, we maintained our focus on the disposal of non-core vessels, we improved cash operating margins, and we continued to reduce the annualized run rate of quarterly general and administrative expense. The third quarter will present additional challenges as we begin to manage the process of putting into layup those vessels that are coming off hire, de-crewing those vessels, and rationalizing our shore base footprint.

“In light of the recent decline in industry activity, we reassessed the value of our vessels globally, and separately our joint ventures in Africa where the impact has been particularly severe. As a result of this assessment, we had non-cash impairments and other charges of $111.5 million during the second quarter.

“There are many heroic stories of individuals rising to the challenge of the current situation, and the mariners and shore base staff at Tidewater are among them. I remain humbled by the resilience, tenacity and steadfast focus of our employees and I thank them for their dedication to seeing Tidewater though these challenging times.”

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2020, the company also has the following in the money warrants.

 

Common shares outstanding

 

40,335,963

New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)

 

817,742

GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)

 

952,154

Total

 

42,105,859

 

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on July 31, 2020 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on August 31, 2020. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.

 

 

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vessel revenues

 

$

100,975

 

 

$

123,641

 

 

$

212,949

 

 

$

243,303

 

Other operating revenues

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

2,218

 

 

 

5,763

 

 

 

4,705

 

Total revenues

 

 

102,344

 

 

 

125,859

 

 

 

218,712

 

 

 

248,008

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vessel operating costs

 

 

64,774

 

 

 

80,439

 

 

 

143,599

 

 

 

162,642

 

Costs of other operating revenue

 

 

171

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

2,844

 

 

 

1,350

 

General and administrative

 

 

17,597

 

 

 

23,696

 

 

 

39,017

 

 

 

50,836

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

28,144

 

 

 

25,038

 

 

 

55,251

 

 

 

47,970

 

Long-lived asset impairments

 

 

55,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

65,689

 

 

 

 

Affiliate credit loss impairment expense

 

 

53,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,581

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate guarantee obligation

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net

 

 

(1,660

)

 

 

494

 

 

 

(6,991

)

 

 

(776

)

 

 

 

220,089

 

 

 

130,253

 

 

 

354,990

 

 

 

262,022

 

Operating loss

 

 

(117,745

)

 

 

(4,394

)

 

 

(136,278

)

 

 

(14,014

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

 

 

(2,076

)

 

 

11

 

 

 

(1,212

)

 

 

(497

)

Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies

 

 

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

Dividend income from unconsolidated company

 

 

17,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,150

 

 

 

 

Interest income and other, net

 

 

696

 

 

 

1,859

 

 

 

812

 

 

 

4,329

 

Interest and other debt costs, net

 

 

(5,959

)

 

 

(7,582

)

 

 

(12,101

)

 

 

(15,318

)

 

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

(5,617

)

 

 

4,649

 

 

 

(11,453

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(107,934

)

 

 

(10,011

)

 

 

(131,629

)

 

 

(25,467

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

2,730

 

 

 

5,542

 

 

 

(2,441

)

 

 

11,372

 

Net loss

 

$

(110,664

)

 

$

(15,553

)

 

$

(129,188

)

 

$

(36,839

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(41

)

 

 

406

 

 

 

(120

)

 

 

851

 

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

 

$

(110,623

)

 

$

(15,959

)

 

$

(129,068

)

 

$

(37,690

)

Basic loss per common share

 

$

(2.74

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(3.21

)

 

$

(1.01

)

Diluted loss per common share

 

$

(2.74

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(3.21

)

 

$

(1.01

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

40,306

 

 

 

37,571

 

 

 

40,203

 

 

 

37,369

 

Adjusted weighted average common shares

 

 

40,306

 

 

 

37,571

 

 

 

40,203

 

 

 

37,369

 

 

 

 

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

December 31,

 

ASSETS

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

203,119

 

 

 

$

218,290

 

Restricted cash

 

 

19,880

 

 

 

 

5,755

 

Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $556 as of June 30, 2020 and less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 as of December 31, 2019.

 

 

115,008

 

 

 

 

110,180

 

Due from affiliate, less allowance for credit losses of $71,959 as of June 30, 2020 and less due from affiliate allowance of $20,083 as of December 31, 2019

 

 

65,766

 

 

 

 

125,972

 

Marine operating supplies

 

 

20,580

 

 

 

 

21,856

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

29,064

 

 

 

 

39,287

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

20,350

 

 

 

 

15,956

 

Total current assets

 

 

473,767

 

 

 

 

537,296

 

Net properties and equipment

 

 

839,912

 

 

 

 

938,961

 

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

 

 

74,585

 

 

 

 

66,936

 

Other assets

 

 

27,411

 

 

 

 

36,335

 

Total assets

 

$

1,415,675

 

 

 

$

1,579,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

17,111

 

 

 

$

27,501

 

Accrued costs and expenses

 

 

60,993

 

 

 

 

74,000

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

48,803

 

 

 

 

50,186

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

9,437

 

 

 

 

9,890

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

25,815

 

 

 

 

24,100

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

162,159

 

 

 

 

185,677

 

Long-term debt

 

 

273,215

 

 

 

 

279,044

 

Other liabilities and deferred credits

 

 

90,301

 

 

 

 

98,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

40

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

1,369,645

 

 

 

 

1,367,521

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(481,757

)

 

 

 

(352,526

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

581

 

 

 

 

(236

)

Total stockholder's equity

 

 

888,509

 

 

 

 

1,014,799

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,491

 

 

 

 

1,611

 

Total equity

 

 

890,000

 

 

 

 

1,016,410

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,415,675

 

 

 

$

1,579,528

 

 

 

 

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

Net loss

 

$

(110,664

)

 

$

(15,553

)

 

$

(129,188

)

 

$

(36,839

)

Other comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in pension plan and supplemental pension plan liability, net of tax of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively

 

 

448

 

 

 

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

$

(110,216

)

 

$

(15,553

)

 

$

(128,371

)

 

$

(36,839

)

 

 

 

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months

 

 

Six Months

 

 

 

Ended

 

 

Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(129,188

)

 

$

(36,839

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

34,271

 

 

 

38,582

 

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

 

 

20,980

 

 

 

9,388

 

Amortization of debt premiums and discounts

 

 

1,357

 

 

 

(1,019

)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

 

 

206

 

 

 

6

 

Gain on asset dispositions, net

 

 

(6,991

)

 

 

(776

)

Affiliate credit loss impairment expense

 

 

53,581

 

 

 

 

Affiliate guarantee obligation

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

Long-lived asset impairments

 

 

65,689

 

 

 

 

Changes in investments in unconsolidated companies

 

 

 

 

 

381

 

Compensation expense - stock based

 

 

2,736

 

 

 

9,215

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

 

 

(4,991

)

 

 

(10,921

)

Changes in due to/from affiliate, net

 

 

3,242

 

 

 

15,080

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(10,390

)

 

 

(7,769

)

Accrued costs and expenses

 

 

(13,007

)

 

 

(4,977

)

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

 

 

(28,964

)

 

 

(28,688

)

Other, net

 

 

(3,354

)

 

 

(2,386

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(12,823

)

 

 

(20,723

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales of assets

 

 

20,906

 

 

 

20,566

 

Additions to property and equipment

 

 

(4,075

)

 

 

(8,873

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

16,831

 

 

 

11,693

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(4,742

)

 

 

(3,792

)

Taxes on share-based awards

 

 

(612

)

 

 

(1,760

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(5,354

)

 

 

(5,551

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(1,346

)

 

 

(14,581

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

227,608

 

 

 

397,744

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (A)

 

$

226,262

 

 

$

383,163

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest, net of amounts capitalized

 

$

10,734

 

 

$

16,293

 

Income taxes

 

$

6,461

 

 

$

7,754

 

 
Note (A)   Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2020 includes $3.3 million in long-term restricted cash.
 
 

 TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Common
stock

 

 

Additional

paid-in

capital

 

 

Accumulated
deficit

 

 

Accumulated
other

comprehensive

income (loss)

 

 

Non

controlling

interest

 

 

Total

 

Balance at March 31, 2020

 

$

40

 

 

 

1,368,325

 

 

 

(371,134

)

 

 

133

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

998,896

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(110,623

)

 

 

448

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(110,216

)

Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards

 

 

 

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,320

 

Balance at June 30, 2020

 

$

40

 

 

 

1,369,645

 

 

 

(481,757

)

 

 

581

 

 

 

1,491

 

 

 

890,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at March 31, 2019

 

$

37

 

 

 

1,356,436

 

 

 

(232,514

)

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,127,685

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,959

)

 

 

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

(15,553

)

Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

3,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,406

 

Balance at June 30, 2019

 

$

38

 

 

 

1,359,842

 

 

 

(248,473

)

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

1,115,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

Common

stock

 

 

Additional

paid-in

capital

 

 

Accumulated
deficit

 

 

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

 

 

Non

controlling

interest

 

 

Total

 

Balance at December 31, 2019

 

$

40

 

 

 

1,367,521

 

 

 

(352,526

)

 

 

(236

)

 

 

1,611

 

 

 

1,016,410

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(129,068

)

 

 

817

 

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(128,371

)

Adoption of credit loss accounting standard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(163

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(163

)

Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards

 

 

 

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,124

 

Balance at June 30, 2020

 

$

40

 

 

 

1,369,645

 

 

 

(481,757

)

 

 

581

 

 

 

1,491

 

 

 

890,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2018

 

$

37

 

 

 

1,352,388

 

 

 

(210,783

)

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

1,087

 

 

 

1,144,923

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37,690

)

 

 

 

 

 

851

 

 

 

(36,839

)

Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

7,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,453

 

Balance at June 30, 2019

 

$

38

 

 

 

1,359,842

 

 

 

(248,473

)

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

1,115,539

 

 
 

The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

Vessel revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

 

$

34,044

 

 

 

34

%

 

$

35,199

 

 

 

28

%

 

$

65,903

 

 

 

31

%

 

$

70,477

 

 

 

29

%

Middle East/Asia Pacific

 

 

23,983

 

 

 

24

%

 

 

20,449

 

 

 

17

%

 

 

48,811

 

 

 

23

%

 

 

40,905

 

 

 

17

%

Europe/Mediterranean

 

 

20,620

 

 

 

20

%

 

 

35,027

 

 

 

28

%

 

 

50,111

 

 

 

24

%

 

 

63,585

 

 

 

26

%

West Africa

 

 

22,328

 

 

 

22

%

 

 

32,966

 

 

 

27

%

 

 

48,124

 

 

 

23

%

 

 

68,336

 

 

 

28

%

Total vessel revenues

 

$

100,975

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

123,641

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

212,949

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

243,303

 

 

 

100

%

Vessel operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crew costs

 

$

38,691

 

 

 

38

%

 

$

47,191

 

 

 

38

%

 

$

83,178

 

 

 

39

%

 

$

95,335

 

 

 

39

%

Repair and maintenance

 

 

6,656

 

 

 

7

%

 

 

10,911

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

17,254

 

 

 

8

%

 

 

20,612

 

 

 

9

%

Insurance

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

750

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

3,795

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

2,928

 

 

 

1

%

Fuel, lube and supplies

 

 

6,383

 

 

 

6

%

 

 

8,451

 

 

 

7

%

 

 

16,135

 

 

 

8

%

 

 

17,797

 

 

 

7

%

Other

 

 

11,034

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

13,136

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

23,237

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

25,970

 

 

 

11

%

Total vessel operating costs

 

 

64,774

 

 

 

64

%

 

 

80,439

 

 

 

65

%

 

 

143,599

 

 

 

67

%

 

 

162,642

 

 

 

67

%

Vessel operating margin (A)

 

$

36,201

 

 

 

36

%

 

$

43,202

 

 

 

35

%

 

$

69,350

 

 

 

33

%

 

$

80,661

 

 

 

33

%

 

Note (A)   Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.

 

The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2019

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

Vessel operating profit (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

 

$

4,505

 

 

 

4

%

 

$

2,900

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

3,341

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

1,870

 

 

 

1

%

Middle East/Asia Pacific

 

 

599

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

(2,127

)

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

(257

)

 

 

0

%

 

 

(3,289

)

 

 

(1

%)

Europe/Mediterranean

 

 

(1,750

)

 

 

(2

%)

 

 

2,824

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

(203

)

 

 

0

%

 

 

(493

)

 

 

0

%

West Africa

 

 

(3,984

)

 

 

(4

%)

 

 

3,099

 

 

 

3

%

 

 

(8,847

)

 

 

(4

%)

 

 

11,214

 

 

 

5

%

Other operating profit

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

2,919

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

3,330

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

8,321

 

 

 

7

%

 

 

(3,047

)

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

12,632

 

 

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate expenses (A)

 

 

(8,910

)

 

 

(9

%)

 

 

(12,221

)

 

 

(10

%)

 

 

(18,952

)

 

 

(9

%)

 

 

(27,422

)

 

 

(11

%)

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

(494

)

 

 

0

%

 

 

6,991

 

 

 

3

%

 

 

776

 

 

 

0

%

Affiliate credit loss impairment expense

 

 

(53,581

)

 

 

(52

%)

 

 

 

 

 

0

%

 

 

(53,581

)

 

 

(24

%)

 

 

 

 

 

0

%

Affiliate guarantee obligation

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(2

%)

 

 

 

 

 

0

%

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

0

%

Long-lived asset impairments

 

 

(55,482

)

 

 

(54

%)

 

 

 

 

 

0

%

 

 

(65,689

)

 

 

(30

%)

 

 

 

 

 

0

%

Operating loss

 

$

(117,745

)

 

 

(115

%)

 

$

(4,394

)

 

 

(3

%)

 

$

(136,278

)

 

 

(62

%)

 

$

(14,014

)

 

 

(6

%)

 

Note (A)   General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $3.6 million and $9.2 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three months and six ended June 30, 2020 include $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include $0.5 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of severance and other costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.

 
 

TIDEWATER INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vessel revenues

 

$

100,975

 

 

$

111,974

 

 

$

116,539

 

 

$

117,173

 

 

$

123,641

 

Other operating revenues

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

4,394

 

 

 

2,237

 

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

2,218

 

Total revenues

 

 

102,344

 

 

 

116,368

 

 

 

118,776

 

 

 

119,765

 

 

 

125,859

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vessel operating costs

 

 

64,774

 

 

 

78,825

 

 

 

85,935

 

 

 

80,619

 

 

 

80,439

 

Costs of other operating revenue

 

 

171

 

 

 

2,673

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

586

 

General and administrative (A)

 

 

17,597

 

 

 

21,420

 

 

 

22,406

 

 

 

30,474

 

 

 

23,696

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

28,144

 

 

 

27,107

 

 

 

28,226

 

 

 

25,735

 

 

 

25,038

 

(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net

 

 

(1,660

)

 

 

(5,331

)

 

 

(1,217

)

 

 

(270

)

 

 

494

 

Affiliate credit loss impairment expense

 

 

53,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate guarantee obligation

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset impairments and other

 

 

55,482

 

 

 

10,207

 

 

 

32,549

 

 

 

5,224

 

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

220,089

 

 

 

134,901

 

 

 

168,815

 

 

 

142,316

 

 

 

130,253

 

Operating loss

 

 

(117,745

)

 

 

(18,533

)

 

 

(50,039

)

 

 

(22,551

)

 

 

(4,394

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

 

 

(2,076

)

 

 

864

 

 

 

(945

)

 

 

173

 

 

 

11

 

Equity in net (losses) earnings of unconsolidated companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,717

)

 

 

(468

)

 

 

95

 

Dividend income from unconsolidated company

 

 

17,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and other, net

 

 

696

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

1,579

 

 

 

1,859

 

Interest and other debt costs, net

 

 

(5,959

)

 

 

(6,142

)

 

 

(6,282

)

 

 

(7,468

)

 

 

(7,582

)

Total other expense

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

(5,162

)

 

 

(9,254

)

 

 

(6,184

)

 

 

(5,617

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(107,934

)

 

 

(23,695

)

 

 

(59,293

)

 

 

(28,735

)

 

 

(10,011

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

2,730

 

 

 

(5,171

)

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

15,071

 

 

 

5,542

 

Net loss

 

$

(110,664

)

 

$

(18,524

)

 

$

(60,574

)

 

$

(43,806

)

 

$

(15,553

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(721

)

 

 

394

 

 

 

406

 

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

 

$

(110,623

)

 

$

(18,445

)

 

$

(59,853

)

 

$

(44,200

)

 

$

(15,959

)

Basic loss per common share

 

$

(2.74

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(1.52

)

 

$

(1.15

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Diluted loss per common share

 

$

(2.74

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(1.52

)

 

$

(1.15

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

40,305,662

 

 

 

40,100,744

 

 

 

39,504,154

 

 

 

38,537,165

 

 

 

37,570,629

 

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted weighted average common shares

 

 

40,305,662

 

 

 

40,100,744

 

 

 

39,504,154

 

 

 

38,537,165

 

 

 

37,570,629

 

Vessel operating margin

 

$

36,201

 

 

$

33,149

 

 

 

30,604

 

 

 

36,554

 

 

 

43,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note (A) Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark

 

 

446

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

2,123

 

 

 

6,293

 

 

 

460

 

Total

$

446

 

129

2,123

6,293

460

 

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

ASSETS

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

203,119

 

 

 

187,802

 

 

 

218,290

 

 

 

359,332

 

 

 

369,549

 

Restricted cash

 

 

19,880

 

 

 

12,461

 

 

 

5,755

 

 

 

3,300

 

 

 

13,614

 

Trade and other receivables, net

 

 

115,008

 

 

 

119,455

 

 

 

110,180

 

 

 

123,133

 

 

 

121,155

 

Due from affiliate, less allowances

 

 

65,766

 

 

 

128,204

 

 

 

125,972

 

 

 

124,757

 

 

 

121,959

 

Marine operating supplies

 

 

20,580

 

 

 

21,944

 

 

 

21,856

 

 

 

21,303

 

 

 

29,141

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

29,064

 

 

 

26,142

 

 

 

39,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

20,350

 

 

 

22,185

 

 

 

15,956

 

 

 

13,116

 

 

 

14,460

 

Total current assets

 

 

473,767

 

 

 

518,193

 

 

 

537,296

 

 

 

644,941

 

 

 

669,878

 

Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

658

 

Net properties and equipment

 

 

839,912

 

 

 

922,979

 

 

 

938,961

 

 

 

1,022,786

 

 

 

1,041,054

 

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

 

 

74,585

 

 

 

81,981

 

 

 

66,936

 

 

 

49,025

 

 

 

41,029

 

Other assets

 

 

27,411

 

 

 

29,971

 

 

 

36,335

 

 

 

37,269

 

 

 

39,651

 

Total assets

 

$

1,415,675

 

 

 

1,553,124

 

 

 

1,579,528

 

 

 

1,754,021

 

 

 

1,792,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

17,111

 

 

 

30,711

 

 

 

27,501

 

 

 

23,672

 

 

 

24,170

 

Accrued costs and expenses

 

 

60,993

 

 

 

72,854

 

 

 

74,000

 

 

 

54,792

 

 

 

56,675

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

48,803

 

 

 

50,013

 

 

 

50,186

 

 

 

41,676

 

 

 

39,060

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

9,437

 

 

 

9,104

 

 

 

9,890

 

 

 

9,689

 

 

 

10,002

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

25,815

 

 

 

26,953

 

 

 

24,100

 

 

 

30,024

 

 

 

24,442

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

162,159

 

 

 

189,635

 

 

 

185,677

 

 

 

159,853

 

 

 

154,349

 

Long-term debt

 

 

273,215

 

 

 

273,015

 

 

 

279,044

 

 

 

419,905

 

 

 

424,911

 

Other liabilities and deferred credits

 

 

90,301

 

 

 

91,578

 

 

 

98,397

 

 

 

96,499

 

 

 

97,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

38

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

1,369,645

 

 

 

1,368,325

 

 

 

1,367,521

 

 

 

1,365,872

 

 

 

1,359,842

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(481,757

)

 

 

(371,134

)

 

 

(352,526

)

 

 

(292,673

)

 

 

(248,473

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

581

 

 

 

133

 

 

 

(236

)

 

 

2,194

 

 

 

2,194

 

Total stockholder's equity

 

 

888,509

 

 

 

997,364

 

 

 

1,014,799

 

 

 

1,075,432

 

 

 

1,113,601

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,491

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,611

 

 

 

2,332

 

 

 

1,938

 

Total equity

 

 

890,000

 

 

 

998,896

 

 

 

1,016,410

 

 

 

1,077,764

 

 

 

1,115,539

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,415,675

 

 

 

1,553,124

 

 

 

1,579,528

 

 

 

1,754,021

 

 

 

1,792,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due from related parties, net of due to related parties:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sonatide (Angola)

 

$

16,963

 

 

 

64,184

 

 

 

57,771

 

 

 

64,660

 

 

 

66,690

 

DTDW (Nigeria)

 

 

 

 

 

14,007

 

 

 

18,015

 

 

 

18,421

 

 

 

16,209

 

Total

$

16,963

78,191

75,786

83,081

82,899

 

 
 

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

$

27,858

 

 

 

22,882

 

 

 

22,883

 

 

 

24,575

 

 

 

26,991

 

Towing-supply

 

 

4,455

 

 

 

7,243

 

 

 

8,639

 

 

 

7,831

 

 

 

7,448

 

Other

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

1,734

 

 

 

1,811

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

760

 

Total

 

$

34,044

 

 

 

31,859

 

 

 

33,333

 

 

 

33,147

 

 

 

35,199

 

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

$

14,195

 

 

 

14,326

 

 

 

16,015

 

 

 

14,960

 

 

 

12,130

 

Towing-supply

 

 

9,788

 

 

 

10,502

 

 

 

10,636

 

 

 

7,805

 

 

 

8,319

 

Total

 

$

23,983

 

 

 

24,828

 

 

 

26,651

 

 

 

22,765

 

 

 

20,449

 

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

$

20,476

 

 

 

29,163

 

 

 

28,652

 

 

 

30,608

 

 

 

34,104

 

Towing-supply

 

 

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

528

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

923

 

Other

 

 

144

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

20,620

 

 

 

29,491

 

 

 

29,180

 

 

 

30,946

 

 

 

35,027

 

West Africa fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

$

8,748

 

 

 

12,102

 

 

 

14,066

 

 

 

14,923

 

 

 

14,977

 

Towing-supply

 

 

11,029

 

 

 

10,521

 

 

 

9,981

 

 

 

11,598

 

 

 

14,015

 

Other

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

3,173

 

 

 

3,328

 

 

 

3,794

 

 

 

3,974

 

Total

 

$

22,329

 

 

 

25,796

 

 

 

27,375

 

 

 

30,315

 

 

 

32,966

 

Worldwide fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

$

71,277

 

 

 

78,473

 

 

 

81,616

 

 

 

85,066

 

 

 

88,202

 

Towing-supply

 

 

25,271

 

 

 

28,445

 

 

 

29,784

 

 

 

27,572

 

 

 

30,705

 

Other

 

 

4,427

 

 

 

5,056

 

 

 

5,139

 

 

 

4,535

 

 

 

4,734

 

Total

 

$

100,975

 

 

 

111,974

 

 

 

116,539

 

 

 

117,173

 

 

 

123,641

 

 

 

 

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

32

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

34

 

Towing-supply

 

 

15

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

18

 

Other

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

6

 

Total

 

 

50

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

58

 

Stacked vessels

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(20

)

Active vessels

 

 

33

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

38

 

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

26

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

24

 

Towing-supply

 

 

26

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Total

 

 

52

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

50

 

Stacked vessels

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(9

)

Active vessels

 

 

43

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

41

 

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

36

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

44

 

Towing-supply

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Total

 

 

37

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

47

 

Stacked vessels

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(13

)

Active vessels

 

 

20

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

34

 

West Africa fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

30

 

Towing-supply

 

 

18

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

22

 

Other

 

 

19

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

21

 

Total

 

 

63

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

73

 

Stacked vessels

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(23

)

Active vessels

 

 

42

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

50

 

Worldwide fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

120

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

132

 

Towing-supply

 

 

60

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

69

 

Other

 

 

22

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

27

 

Total

 

 

202

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

228

 

Stacked vessels

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(65

)

Active vessels

 

 

138

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total active

 

 

138

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

163

 

Total stacked

 

 

64

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

65

 

Total joint venture and other vessels

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Total

 

 

205

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

 

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

2,940

 

 

 

2,873

 

 

 

2,852

 

 

 

2,932

 

 

 

3,112

 

Towing-supply

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

1,547

 

 

 

1,580

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

1,638

 

Other

 

 

273

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

484

 

Total

 

 

4,542

 

 

 

4,705

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

5,234

 

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

2,411

 

 

 

2,496

 

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

2,370

 

 

 

2,184

 

Towing-supply

 

 

2,342

 

 

 

2,512

 

 

 

2,576

 

 

 

2,392

 

 

 

2,369

 

Total

 

 

4,753

 

 

 

5,008

 

 

 

5,029

 

 

 

4,762

 

 

 

4,553

 

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

3,256

 

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

3,848

 

 

 

3,874

 

 

 

4,024

 

Towing-supply

 

 

91

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

273

 

Total

 

 

3,347

 

 

 

3,703

 

 

 

4,124

 

 

 

4,150

 

 

 

4,297

 

West Africa fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

2,366

 

 

 

2,366

 

 

 

2,439

 

 

 

2,723

 

 

 

2,730

 

Towing-supply

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

1,779

 

 

 

1,840

 

 

 

1,974

 

Other

 

 

1,698

 

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,976

 

Total

 

 

5,718

 

 

 

5,915

 

 

 

6,150

 

 

 

6,495

 

 

 

6,680

 

Worldwide fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

10,973

 

 

 

11,316

 

 

 

11,592

 

 

 

11,899

 

 

 

12,050

 

Towing-supply

 

 

5,416

 

 

 

5,910

 

 

 

6,211

 

 

 

6,060

 

 

 

6,254

 

Other

 

 

1,971

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

2,392

 

 

 

2,460

 

Total

 

 

18,360

 

 

 

19,331

 

 

 

20,103

 

 

 

20,351

 

 

 

20,764

 

 
 

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

863

 

 

 

873

 

 

 

656

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

798

 

Towing-supply

 

 

601

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

728

 

Other

 

 

91

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

241

 

Total

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

1,569

 

 

 

1,408

 

 

 

1,539

 

 

 

1,767

 

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

500

 

 

 

546

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

494

 

Towing-supply

 

 

310

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

303

 

Total

 

 

810

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

797

 

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepwater

 

 

1,422

 

 

 

1,004

 

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

1,104

 

 

 

1,092

 

Towing-supply

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

Total

 

 

1,513

 

 

 

1,004

 

 

 

1,349

 

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

1,183

 

West Africa fleet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 