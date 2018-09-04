Log in
Wolf Popper LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. by Tidewater Inc.

09/04/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: GLF), concerning the proposed acquisition of GulfMark by Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of GulfMark common stock will receive 1.100 shares of Tidewater common stock for each share of GulfMark common stock they own.  The offer value at the time of the announcement of the deal was $33.68 per share which is below GulfMark's 52-week high stock price of $37.84 per share, and is also significantly below the median analyst price target of $38.00 per share.  GulfMark's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Carl Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits and has successfully ensured that investors receive the maximum compensation.  Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who has been included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area for every year between 2014 and 2017.  View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Telephone: 212-759-4600
Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703
Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704
Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-gulfmark-offshore-inc-by-tidewater-inc-300706488.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
