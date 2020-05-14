Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results And Operational Update. 0 05/14/2020 | 10:30am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE CALGARY, May 14, 2020 - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Highlights Adjusted EBITDA increased by $19.1 million to $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, resulting in over 85% growth as a result of the acquisition of the Prince George Refinery ("PGR") and the commissioning of the Pipestone Gas Plant. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, predominantly related to unrealized losses on derivative contracts of $46.3 million due to volatility in commodity prices, foreign exchange and interest rates in 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $28.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, with distributable cash flow of $12.5 million and a payout ratio of 27%.

On March 12, 2020, Tidewater and TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") entered into a Letter of Intent to sell the majority of the assets of Pioneer Pipeline LP ("Pioneer") to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. ("NGTL") for gross proceeds of $255 million. Tidewater and TransAlta have also entered into a separate Letter of Intent whereby TransAlta will pay Tidewater $10.5 million for certain assets that are not part of the NGTL transaction, resulting in approximately $138 million in total cash consideration net to Tidewater.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to accelerate Tidewater's commitment to reduce debt in 2020. Tidewater expects a purchase and sale agreement to be executed on or about May 31, 2020 with closing to occur during the fourth quarter of 2020 after regulatory approval from the Canada Energy Regulator ("CER").

At the Pipestone Gas Plant, all third-party infrastructure is now in place with throughput averaging approximately 80 MMcf/day and over 95% run-time through the months of April and May.

third-party infrastructure is now in place with throughput averaging approximately 80 MMcf/day and over 95% run-time through the months of April and May. The Corporation continues to be committed to its Environmental, Social and Governance

("ESG") performance by investing in infrastructure to increase energy and natural resource efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance environmental performance. Tidewater's employees and contractors have embraced this commitment. Tidewater's ESG Committee continues to meet weekly and is in the process of developing a website interface for the investment community to view as part of its transparency to communicate key environmental performance metrics. On May 4, 2020 Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. ("Birch Hill"), announced it had acquired 6,977,500 additional common shares of Tidewater. Following the completion of the acquisition, Birch Hill beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 80,509,771 common shares, representing approximately 24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tidewater. COVID-19 UPDATE Tidewater has been closely monitoring developments related to the novel coronavirus

("COVID-19"). Safeguarding the well-being of Tidewater's personnel is its principal concern and it remains focused on operating safely and responsibly and providing the essential services that its communities and customers rely on during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of directors, executive team and division leaders continue to meet regularly to align response strategies and efforts within all areas of the Corporation and remain focused on continuity plans at each of its facilities. The Corporation has encouraged all employees to work from home, to the extent possible, and has increased safety protocols for those critical employees continuing to work at facility sites. The

Corporation's facilities have not seen any downtime as a result of workforce disruptions.

The Corporation's facilities have not seen any downtime as a result of workforce disruptions.

River Complex ("BRC") which allows producers access to three natural gas egress solutions; the Pipestone Gas Plant with over 80% of the volume under take or pay contracts; and PGR which has a five-year offtake agreement with an investment grade counterparty. Approximately 50% of the Corporation's cashflow is now derived from investment grade counterparties which is critical in an extremely challenging energy environment.

The full extent of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global economy remains unknown at this time and to date has resulted in extreme volatility in global financial markets and a slowdown in economic activity. The recent commodity price collapse and resulting pullback in crude oil production is greatly impacting the industry.

COVID-19 pandemic to the global economy remains unknown at this time and to date has resulted in extreme volatility in global financial markets and a slowdown in economic activity. The recent commodity price collapse and resulting pullback in crude oil production is greatly impacting the industry. Specific to Tidewater, COVID-19 has resulted in a decrease in demand for refined products. With a network of integrated assets, as described above, the Corporation has the ability to take advantage of current market conditions. PGR is in a unique position to benefit from low crude oil prices with significant crude oil storage and its feedstock costs significantly reduced with the decline in WTI prices. Crack spreads remain over $50/bbl at PGR. The Corporation also uses its pipeline connections, railcars, trucks and storage to access the best market possible. While the current impact to Tidewater's gas processing facilities has been minimal, the Corporation continues to monitor oil and gas production around its facilities and related shut-in activity. Tidewater's gas processing and fractionation facilities could see a decline in revenue as a result of shut-in production and reduced drilling activity, however the Corporation's two largest facilities, Pipestone Gas Plant and BRC, are supported by take-or-pay arrangements which reduce this risk. Acknowledging the uncertain market conditions and gradual economic recovery, the Corporation updated its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to range from $175 million - $185 million for the full year 2020. This guidance highlights the benefits of the Corporation's integrated business model as it can generate strong Adjusted EBITDA in volatile markets. Year-end net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, assuming closing of the Pioneer Pipeline sale, is expected to be approximately 3.0x to 3.5x. The timing and extent of the economic recovery could impact these forecasts. Tidewater remains committed to deleveraging throughout 2020. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tidewater's consolidated financial statements and related MD&A as at and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 which are available at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.tidewatermidstream.com. Financial Overview Consolidated Financial Highlights Three months ended March 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share information) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 252,464 $ 123,665 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (39,631) $ (7,135) Basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders per share $ (0.12) $ (0.02) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 41,506 $ 22,404 Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic (1) $ 0.12 $ 0.07 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27,990 $ (3,310) Distributable cash flow (2) $ 12,489 $ 16,310 Distributable cash flow per common share - basic (2) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Dividends declared $ 3,377 $ 3,309 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 337,679 330,930 Payout ratio (3) 27% 20% Total assets $ 2,043,258 $ 1,518,769 Net debt (4) $ 871,321 $ 353,363 Notes: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs and items that are considered non-recurring in nature. Adjusted EBITDA per common share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the three-month period March 31, 2020. Adjusted

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share are not standard measures under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's

MD&A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share to their most closely related GAAP measures. Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash used in operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Distributable cash flow per common share is calculated as distributable cash flow over the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow per common share are not standard measures under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow per common share to their most closely related GAAP measures. Payout Ratio is calculated by expressing dividends declared to shareholders for the period as a percentage of distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders. This measure, in combination with other measures, is used by the investment community to assess the sustainability of the current dividends. Payout Ratio is not a standard measure under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of Payout Ratio to its most closely related GAAP measure. Net debt is defined as bank debt, convertible debentures and notes payable, less cash. Net Debt is not a standard measure under GAAP. See

"Non-GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of Net Debt to its most closely related GAAP measure. OUTLOOK AND CORPORATE UPDATE Tidewater is well positioned to weather the current economic environment and remains focused on cash flow generation, increasing liquidity and reducing leverage. The Corporation does not plan to spend significant capital in 2020 with its large 2019 capital program now complete. Tidewater's payout ratio is expected to remain under 30% with the remainder of Distributable Cash Flow used to reduce leverage. The sale of the Pioneer Pipeline continues to progress on schedule with a definitive agreement expected to be signed on or about May 31, 2020. The Pioneer Pipeline sale will significantly reduce leverage with net proceeds of approximately $138 million. Tidewater has a large portion of its cashflow generated from take-or-pay contracts and long-term agreements with over 50% generated from investment grade counterparties. Tidewater expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.0x - 3.5x by year end with the sale of the Pioneer Pipeline. Prince George Refinery On November 1, 2019, Tidewater closed its acquisition of the Prince George Refinery. PGR is a 12,000 bbl/day light oil refinery that predominantly produces low sulphur diesel and gasoline, in addition to other products, to supply the greater Prince George region. The Prince George Refinery has significant onsite storage capacity of greater than 1.0 MMbbl and flexible logistics, with pipeline, rail and truck connectivity in place. The Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products and the refinery's location within the region makes it a critical piece of infrastructure with a significant logistical advantage to address the domestic demand in northern British Columbia. During the first quarter of 2020, throughput and production at the Price George Refinery were in line with the Corporation's expectations, achieving over 90% utilization. Tidewater's refined product yields at PGR for the first quarter of 2020 were as follows: Throughput 11,124 bbl/day Gasoline yield 42% Diesel yield 46% Other (1) 12% Other refers to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG and feedstock consumed to fuel the refinery . The refinery achieved consistent operational run time during the first quarter of 2020 and did not experience any unplanned maintenance or downtime. Tidewater's refining margins are largely driven by commodity prices, particularly the cost of crude feedstock and other raw materials, along with market prices for refined products. Refined product sales were in line with expectations for the majority of the first quarter, however during the last two weeks of March, refined product demand and related sales, decreased by approximately 20% compared to the first half of the month. PGR's reduced margins in March 2020 resulted from a higher carrying cost of crude oil feedstock purchased prior to the price decline combined with a significant decline in refined product pricing. As a result of the decreased demand in the last two weeks of the quarter, while maintaining consistent throughput, excess refined products produced were held in storage. As a result, PGR's operating income was approximately 25% below the Corporation's expectations. With refined product pricing forecasted to increase over the medium term, and the current price at which Tidewater is acquiring crude oil feedstock for PGR, Tidewater expects a positive impact to margins in the second and third quarters which will partially offset the expected decline in demand. It is anticipated that these factors resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Tidewater's second quarter earnings by approximately 20%. At the end of April, Tidewater completed its previously disclosed two-week maintenance program at the refinery, which resulted in reduced throughput of approximately 35% during that time. Husky Energy Inc. ("Husky") has issued a force majeure notice under the offtake agreement at PGR citing decreased refined product demand related to COVID-19. Husky has indicated it remains committed to work with Tidewater on the impact to refined product volume forecasts. Tidewater and Husky are actively exploring opportunities for incremental demand and volumes through the second quarter, including increased product shipments by rail which began in the second quarter. Husky has committed to providing regular updated demand forecasts as the COVID-19 situation evolves. While Tidewater is pleased to be working with Husky to manage this situation, Tidewater has advised Husky of its position that the force majeure notice is invalid. Tidewater is encouraged by the resilience of the PGR asset in an unprecedented time and has not seen the drastic narrowing of crack spreads observed in other locations across North America. This further reinforces the refinery's long-term value in servicing the markets where it operates. The Corporation also continues to evaluate opportunities to participate in future low-carbon fuel standard ("LCFS") agreements and continues to execute on the LCFS projects initiated by Husky prior to the acquisition. Pipestone Gas Plant The Pipestone Gas Plant is designed to process approximately 100 MMcf/day of natural gas. This asset includes acid gas injection wells, a saltwater disposal well, and pipelines directly connected to the Pipestone Gas Storage Facility, as well as connections to both Alliance and TC Energy pipelines. The facility is also pipeline connected for C2+ and C5+ streams. Tidewater processed an average volume of approximately 65 MMcf/day in the first quarter on 2020. Throughput was impacted by third party pipeline infrastructure delays and operational issues resulting in Pipestone operating income for the first quarter of 2020 being approximately 30% below expectations. Throughput continues to increase with average throughput in April and May of approximately 80 MMcf/day and over 95% run-time. In addition to throughput increasing, Tidewater has completed various performance tests that demonstrate the facility is capable of design flows of 100 MMcf/day. The Pipestone facility is now fully connected to all third-party egress pipelines allowing for optimized operations and reduced trucking activities. The Pipestone Gas Plant is fully contracted with over 80% committed on take or pay. Pioneer Pipeline On March 12, 2020, Tidewater and TransAlta entered a Letter of Intent to sell the majority of the assets of Pioneer Pipeline LP to NGTL for gross proceeds of $255 million. Tidewater and TransAlta have also entered into a separate Letter of Intent whereby TransAlta will pay Tidewater $10.5 million for certain assets that are not part of the NGTL transaction, resulting in approximately $138 million in total cash consideration net to Tidewater. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to accelerate Tidewater's commitment to achieve approximately 3.0x - 3.5x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA by year-end 2020. Tidewater and NGTL have agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater to receive interruptible storage services ("IT-S Service") at Tidewater's Brazeau River Complex storage facilities ("BRC Storage Facilities"). With the IT-S Service, Tidewater will be able to attract new, creditworthy storage customers at the BRC Storage Facilities, creating new future expansion opportunities to increase storage capacities at the BRC Storage Facilities. Subject to regulatory approvals, Tidewater and NGTL have also agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater for NGTL services with respect to the natural gas currently transported on the Pioneer Pipeline and incremental natural gas from increased access to the NGTL system, which will lead to higher fractionation and processing utilization levels at the BRC. The terms and conditions of this arrangement would be for a similar term as TransAlta's current 15-yeartake-or- pay agreement on the Pioneer Pipeline, and it is expected that the EBITDA generated from the new service will partially offset the reduction in EBITDA from the Pioneer Pipeline sale. The parties are expected to enter into a purchase and sale agreement on or about May 31, 2020 and the proposed transactions are expected to close concurrent with regulatory approval. Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility Throughput at the BRC for the first quarter of 2020 was in-line with the previous quarter. Tidewater is working diligently with producers to improve netbacks by fully utilizing the BRC's facilities, including its two NGL pipeline connections, condensate pipeline connection, truck loading and offloading facilities, fractionation, natural gas storage facilities and two natural gas sales pipeline connections. The Brazeau River Fractionation facility continued to perform well through the first quarter of 2020 and has maintained a near capacity throughput since the start of the NGL contract year. The NGL Marketing business has grown the supply base with two investment-grade customers and has developed strategic relationships with several other producers in central and northern Alberta. Despite a number of headwinds that impacted the Western Canadian NGL market over the past 6- 12 months, including the Alberta EnviroFuels facility outage, the CN Rail strike, rail blockades, and fractionation constraints, Tidewater has successfully maintained flexibility and mitigated the majority of the burden for its customers through its network. The Brazeau River Complex remains a flagship asset for Tidewater, offering a full suite of services to producers, including C2, C3, C4 and C5 pipeline connections, NGL fractionation capacity, sweet and sour deep-cut gas processing capability, and two natural gas egress solutions given the BRC's connection to the NGTL system, and the Pioneer Pipeline. Natural Gas Storage Tidewater operates three natural gas storage reservoirs at two different facilities: Dimsdale Paddy A (Pipestone Gas Storage Facility), Brazeau Nisku F, and Brazeau Nisku A (Brazeau River Gas Storage Facility). The Pipestone Gas Storage Facility and the Brazeau River Gas Storage Facility are owned through joint ventures with a private Canadian entity and accounted for as equity investments. The first quarter of 2020 saw AECO natural gas price volatility continue to experience normal levels, compared to the previous summer, with prices generally following a downtrend after peaking in early January. The Pipestone Gas Storage Facility performed well in the first quarter of 2020 as it maintained steady withdrawals to successfully meet customer park-and-loan obligations. The Pipestone Gas Storage Facility continued to demonstrate its inherent optionality by consistently delivering gas to both Alliance Pipeline at the Saskatoon Mountain meter station and to TC Energy's NGTL at Pipestone Creek. The Pipestone Gas Storage Facility is fully contracted with take-or-pay contracts spanning as long as eight-years with multiple investment-grade counterparties. April 2020 marks the beginning of the first summer injection season where the Pipestone Gas Storage facility will have full injection capability after completion of the storage expansion in 2019. The facility represents a significant step forward in Tidewater's fee-for-service gas storage business and offers producers at the Pipestone Gas Plant significant optionality where the plant has three egress solutions including connections to the TC Energy and Alliance systems, and gas storage. Similarly, both Nisku A and Brazeau Nisku F storage pools successfully met their withdrawal targets to help meet Pioneer Pipeline supply commitments through the quarter. The Nisku Pools were able to capitalize on spot price weakness on some days in February and March and concurrently inject and withdraw gas to realize increased cycling benefits. CAPITAL PROGRAM During 2019, Tidewater commissioned three of the largest capital projects in the Corporation's history related to the Pioneer Pipeline, Pipestone Gas Plant and Pipestone Gas Storage Facility. The Corporation's focus in 2020 is on small-scale optimization and commissioning projects. Tidewater's focus over the next 12 months is to employ the related cashflow from its 2019 large completed capital projects and the Prince George Refinery, as well as proceeds from the Pioneer Pipeline sale, towards deleveraging with a target net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.0x - 3.5x by the end of 2020. To date, Tidewater has not committed to a significant capital program in 2020, however continues to evaluate smaller capital projects with the potential to generate returns in excess of 50%. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR The Corporation intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators (including the exemptive relief contained in Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-518 - Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials) to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Corporation's information circular relating to its 2020 annual general and special meeting of shareholders, currently scheduled for June 29, 2020. FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CALL In conjunction with the earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to Tidewater senior management review its first quarter 2020 results via conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 am MDT (1:00 pm EDT). To access the conference call by telephone, dial 647-427-7451 (local / international participant dial in) or 1-888-231-8192 (North American toll free participant dial in). A question and answer session for analysts will follow management's presentation. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available by following this link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1307036&tp_key=ad57628744and will also be archived there for 90 days. For those accessing the call via Cision's investor website, we suggest logging in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event. For those dialing in, participants should ask to be joined into the Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. earnings call. ABOUT TIDEWATER Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure including: gas plants, pipelines, railcars, trucks, export terminals storage facilities and downstream facilities. Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand at www.tidewatermidstream.com. Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to possible events, conditions or financial performance of the Corporation based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "projection", "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements, however no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon by investors. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: anticipated increase to cash flows in a variety of commodity price environments and projected use of such cash flow to reduce the Corporation's leverage ratios;

anticipated execution of a purchase and sale agreement and resulting closing of a transaction to sell the majority of the assets of Pioneer Pipeline LP to NGTL, the sale of certain ancillary assets to TransAlta Corporation, and Tidewater's expectations to replace EBITDA generated by the Pioneer Pipeline with no additional capital;

projected use of proceeds from the sale of the majority of the assets of Pioneer Pipeline LP;

the Corporation's focus on generating cash flow, increasing liquidity and reducing leverage;

the Corporation's intention to not spend significant capital in 2020;

anticipated focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives in 2020 and expectations to improve ESG disclosure with the introduction of ESG metrics on the Tidewater website;

expectations for a positive impact to margins in the second quarter which will partially offset the expected decline in demand;

continued construction of butane and natural gasoline blending infrastructure at the PGR and forecasted timing for payout of this project;

anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tidewater's second quarter earnings;

COVID-19 pandemic on Tidewater's second quarter earnings; expectations regarding utilization at the PGR;

projections regarding the impact of Husky's force majeure notice at the PGR and the Corporation's plans with respect to this notice;

throughput expectations at the Pipestone Plant through the second quarter and through the balance of 2020; Tidewater's anticipated receipt of interruptible storage series at Tidewater's BRC resulting in expectations to attract new, creditworthy storage customers at the BRC;

expectations for higher fractionation and processing utilization levels at the BRC; and

expectations that net cash provided by operating activities, cash flow generated from growth projects and cash available from Tidewater's Senior Credit Facility and other sources of financing will be sufficient to meet its obligations and financial commitments and will provide sufficient funding for anticipated capital expenditures. Such forward-looking statements of information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. In addition to other assumptions identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: Tidewater's ability to execute on its business plan;

the timely receipt of all governmental and regulatory approvals sought by the Corporation including with respect to the anticipated sale of the Pioneer Pipeline;

that any third-party projects relating to the Corporation's divestitures will be sanctioned and completed as expected;

third-party projects relating to the Corporation's divestitures will be sanctioned and completed as expected; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts;

that there are no unforeseen material changes related to the Corporation's planned divestitures and that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner;

Husky volume demands from the PGR are consistent with forecasts;

that formal agreements with counterparties will be executed in circumstances where letters of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater and that such transactions will close as expected;

oil and gas industry expectation and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity;

the Corporation's ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner;

cost-effective manner; assumptions regarding amount of operating costs to be incurred;

that there are no unforeseen material costs relating to the facilities which are not recoverable from customers;

distributable cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities are consistent with expectations;

the ability to obtain additional financing on satisfactory terms;

the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects;

the ability of Tidewater to successfully market its products;

the Corporation's future debt levels and the ability of the Corporation to repay its debt when due; and

the amount of future liabilities relating to lawsuits and environmental incidents and the availability of coverage under the Corporation's insurance policies. Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including but not limited to: risks and impacts related to widespread epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, including COVID- 19;

changes in demand for refined products;

general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates stock market volatility and supply/demand trends;

activities of producers and customers and overall industry activity levels;

failure to negotiate and conclude any required commercial agreements;

non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms;

of agreements in accordance with their terms; failure to execute formal agreements with counterparties in circumstances where letters of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater;

failure to close transactions as contemplated and in accordance with negotiated terms;

the regulatory environment and decisions and First Nations and landowner consultation requirements;

that receipt of third party, regulatory, environmental and governmental approvals and consents relating to Tidewater's capital projects can be obtained on the necessary terms and in a timely manner;

the ability to secure land and water, including obtaining and maintaining land access rights;

operational matters, including potential hazards inherent in the Corporation's operations and the effectiveness of health, safety, environmental and integrity programs;

actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government regulation, tariffs and taxation;

changes in operating and capital costs, including fluctuations in input costs;

environmental risks and hazards, including risks inherent in the transportation of NGLs which may create liabilities to the Corporation in excess of the Corporation's insurance coverage, if any;

actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of the

Corporation's assets;

Corporation's assets; construction and engineering variables associated with capital projects, including the availability of contractors, engineering and construction services, accuracy of estimates and schedules, and the performance of contractors;

the availability of capital on acceptable terms;

changes in the credit-worthiness of counterparties;

credit-worthiness of counterparties; adverse claims made in respect of the Corporation's properties or assets;

risks and liabilities associated with the transportation of dangerous goods;

risks and liabilities resulting from derailments;

effects of weather conditions;

technology and security risks, including cybersecurity;

potential losses which would stem from any disruptions in production, including work stoppages or other labour difficulties, or disruptions in the transportation network on which the Corporation is reliant;

technical and processing problems, including the availability of equipment and access to properties; changes in gas composition; and

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of recently completed acquisitions. The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Corporation's operations or financial results are included in the Corporation's most recent AIF and in other documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities. The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release is intended to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Tidewater's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Tidewater that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law. Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors related to COVID-19. These known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and impacts related to widespread epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, including COVID-19; demand for refined products related thereto; the possibility that governmental policies or laws may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld; failure to negotiate and conclude any required commercial agreements; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; failure to execute formal agreements with counterparties in circumstances where letter of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater; failure to close transactions as contemplated and in accordance with negotiated terms; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Tidewater has entered in respect of its business; construction delays, labour and material shortages; technology and cyber security risks; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Tidewater's public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Tidewater's management's discussion and analysis for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of Tidewater as of May 13, 2020. A financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future of Tidewater. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The purpose of the future-oriented financial information contained herein including but not limited to future periods of net income and Adjusted EBITDA is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected future financial results for the purpose of evaluating the performance of Tidewater's business for future periods. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The results and conclusions of these assessments, along with the known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above, could impact Tidewater's estimates and the information related to such future periods contained herein and any such impact could be material. Non-GAAP Measures This news release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs and items that are considered non- recurring in nature. Tidewater Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors as they provide an indication of results generated from the Corporation's operating activities prior to financing, taxation and non-recurring/non-cash impairment charges occurring outside the normal course of business. Management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA to set objectives and as a key performance indicator of the Corporation's success. In addition to its use by Management, Tidewater also believes Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by security analysts, investors and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation and other companies in the midstream industry. Investors should be cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to earnings, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation's performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations. "Distributable cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as net cash used in operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus transaction costs, non- recurring expenses and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non- cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Deducted from distributable cash flow are maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds as they are ongoing recurring expenditures. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation's acquisition and disposition activity. It also excludes non- recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater's ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow also excludes cash outflows related to the purchase of linefill on pipelines and tank bottoms for storage tanks, whereby Tidewater transports oil on third-party pipelines for which it is required to supply linefill or tank bottoms for storage. As these pipelines/storage tanks are owned by third parties, the linefill is not considered to be a component of the Corporation's property and equipment. The linefill is classified as a non-current inventory asset and an operating cash outflow, however linefill is not a principal revenue-producing activity and therefore is considered an investment to gain access as a shipper on the pipeline. Management of the Corporation believes distributable cash flow is a useful metric for investors when assessing the amount of cash flow generated from normal operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of Tidewater's most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR. For further information: Joel MacLeod, Chairman, President and CEO Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. Phone: 587.475.0210 Email: jmacleod@tidewatermidstream.com Attachments Original document

