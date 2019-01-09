Tidal Royalty Completes Lighthouse Strategies Private Placement and Financing Fee Agreement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) ("Tidal Royalty"), a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 5, 2018, the Company has closed its strategic private placement for US$5,000,000 of Series A membership units of Lighthouse Strategies, LLC ("Lighthouse") and concurrent financing fee agreement (the "Financing Fee Agreement").

Pursuant to the Financing Fee Agreement, Tidal Royalty is entitled to 1% of the net sales of certain of Lighthouse's beverage lines, including Cannabiniers, Two Roots Brewing Co. and Creative Waters Beverage Company. Financing fees will accrue until December 1, 2019, at which point Tidal Royalty may choose to receive such fees in cash or Series A membership units of Lighthouse. Thereafter, financing fees are payable quarterly in cash. The term of the Financing Fee Agreement is between four and six years, depending on the achievement of certain milestones and includes acceleration provisions in certain events (including a substantial asset divestiture, change of control, or initial public offering).

Lighthouse operates 11 companies and 150,000 ft2 serving both traditional and regulated markets, including vertically-integrated cannabis assets licensed in California and Nevada. The company is renowned for developing the world's first non-alcoholic cannabis-infused craft beer and liquor brand. Lighthouse's brands include:

Cannabiniers : a "Beverage & Technology" company servicing the regulated cannabis markets, offering equipment, financial, distribution and marketing, and brand management services.

Two Roots Brewing Co .: a microdosed non-alcoholic cannabis-infused craft beer, developed to emulate the rapid onset of alcohol, as well as its rapid dissipation from the body.

Just Society Coffee & Tea Co .: a combination of responsibly-sourced whole tea leaves and single origin coffee and high-quality cannabis flower to create exhilarating blends that delight the senses. These responsibly-formulated microdosed coffees and teas utilize Lighthouse's rapid onset and dissipation technology.

Brewbudz TM : the world's first 100% compostable and patented line of cannabis-infused single-serve coffee pods that are compatible with all K-Cup® and K-Cup® 2.0 style brewers.

Creative Waters Beverage Company: a line of non-alcoholic adult beverages crafted to emulate the rapid onset and dissipation of alcohol, and provide an alcohol-like bite in the finish.

"Our enthusiasm for infused beverages has only grown since we initially announced this transaction," said Paul Rosen, Tidal Royalty's CEO and Chairman. "We've seen continued market uptake for this category. We believe that Lighthouse has all the pieces in place to be a market leader in this space."

The cannabis-infused beverage sector experienced significant momentum over the past year. Fortune 500 alcohol company Constellation Brands purchased a controlling interest in Canadian licensed producer Canopy Growth Corporation. Molson Coors Canada entered into a joint venture with licensed producer Hexo Corp. to develop cannabis-infused beverages, while Heineken-owned Lagunitas launched a THC-infused sparkling water in California. Most recently, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tilray, Inc. announced a $100MM joint venture to bring infused beverage products to market. The market for cannabis-infused beverages is expected to grow to $600MM by 2020, according to Canaccord Genuity.

This transaction continues to grow Tidal Royalty's portfolio of licensed cannabis operators. Tidal Royalty is currently in the process of evaluating multiple additional opportunities across the U.S., including in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Michigan. Tidal Royalty intends to provide further information on those opportunities when the respective parties reach an agreement and execute letters of intent.

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

