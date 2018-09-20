Tidal Royalty Provides Update on Report of Predecessor Company Filing Deficiencies

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) ("Tidal Royalty"), a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, reports that it will be seeking to reinstate its listing on the OTC Markets by way of filing a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the U.S. securities regulatory authority.

Further to Tidal Royalty's press release dated September 11, 2018, the OTC Markets ceased listing Tidal Royalty's common shares under the symbol "TDRYF" as a result of an October 12, 2010 order issued by the SEC revoking the registration of the common shares of a predecessor company to Tidal Royalty, Elkhorn Gold Mining Corp., for filing deficiencies pursuant to Section 12(j) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result, broker-dealers in the United States are currently unable to effect transactions in the United States markets under the trading symbol TDRYF. Tidal Royalty's common shares continue to trade publicly on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol RLTY.U.

"We are committed to rectifying the filing delinquencies of the predecessor company and to reinstate our listing on the OTC Markets," said Paul Rosen, CEO & Chairman of Tidal Royalty. "In the meantime, our stock continues to trade on the CSE."

Tidal Royalty is working to prepare a registration statement on Form 20-F that it expects will rectify the historical filing deficiencies of the predecessor entity and permit FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that regulates the OTC Markets) to reinstate Tidal Royalty's eligibility for quotation on the OTC Markets. Tidal Royalty is hopeful its common shares will resume trading on the OTC Markets before the end of the year.

Shareholders seeking to trade their shares of Tidal Royalty may do so over the CSE. The CSE publishes a directory of dealers who have access to the trading facilities of the CSE on their website, which is available at https://thecse.com/en/trading/dealer-directory .

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

For further information, please contact:

Tidal Royalty Corp.

Terry Taouss, President

Email: terry@tidalroyalty.com

