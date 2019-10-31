TIE Kinetix : Disrupts the Electronic Invoicing Market with the Launch of its PDF-2-FLOW Solution

October 31 - 2019 -

Breukelen, the Netherlands - at 6 PM CET

TIE Kinetix (Euronext Amsterdam: TIE), leading provider of Partner Automation solutions, announced today the launch of PDF-2-FLOW, a new solution for secure and reliable processing of PDF invoices at the lowest total cost of ownership available in the market today.

The next-generation solution is developed to answer the need in the market where customers have difficulties processing PDF invoices from suppliers who can't deliver electronic invoices. Companies can now automatically process all incoming PDF invoices and translate to XML/EDI format with the new PDF-2-FLOW solution without the need for lengthy consultancy processes.

This unique solution is for companies who cannot modify their ERP or accounting system but do need to comply to new regulations set out by the government and/or their business partners. This solution enables companies to provide and/or process documents in the right format without the need for investing in technology heavy solutions.

Customers in the government, semi-government, business-to-business environment, and all other industries can now easily participate in this changing market with new requirements to comply to changing legislation. Now, this low-cost solution takes away the limitations to process (new) PDF documents from (new) suppliers or business partners. The PDF-2-FLOW solution was developed by TIE Kinetix to increase efficiency and simplify supply chain collaboration.

TIE Kinetix offers the new solution for a starting price of 0.25 Euro per PDF invoice, which is the best available price in the Dutch market today. TIE Kinetix can offer such a competitive offering due its international volume and coverage.

As a special introduction offer, customers who select the new solution prior to January 31st, 2020, will receive a FREE setup worth 495 Euro.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix states: 'We are very excited about the launch of our PDF-2-FLOW. We strive for 100% digitalization of the exchange of invoices and documents between government organizations and their suppliers as well as between companies and their trading partners. The PDF-2-FLOW solution is a big step in this process, by offering a solution at the lowest cost of ownership that is secure and compliant. TIE Kinetix wants to make e-invoicing accessible and easy to implement for all businesses, government and semi-government institutions.'

For questions about this press release, please contact Patrick van Boom, Chief Marketing Officer of TIE Kinetix via Marketing@TIEKinetix.com.



About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 32 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

