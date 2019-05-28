TIE Kinetix : Recognized in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Applications

May 28 - 2019 -

Breukelen, the Netherlands at 8 AM CEST

Company named as a vendor that covers both End-to-End Management Capabilities and Partner Ecosystem Platforms

TIE Kinetix has been acknowledged in Gartner's May 2019 Market Guide for Partner Relationship Management Applications as a vendor that provides both End-to-End Partner Management Capabilities and Partner Ecosystem Platforms. We believe that inclusion in the report demonstrates TIE Kinetix's leading position in the PRM market, delivering full end-to-end partner management solutions and integrate seamlessly in the existing legacy IT infrastructure. This facilitates all aspects of the buying and selling process through the indirect channel and supply chain and enables an automated data exchange across organizations and partners.

The market for PRM applications has greatly transformed in the last 10 years, and it continues to transform. According to Gartner, 'the focus of PRM applications has shifted toward enhanced partner experience, partner engagement, partner ecosystem support and real-time intelligent data.'

With FLOW Partner Automation, TIE Kinetix offers the most comprehensive partner management suite. In addition, FLOW offers a digital partner ecosystem platform, integrated with the existing legacy IT environment with minimal effort and enabling automated data exchange across organizations and partners. With 32 years of experience in system integration, TIE Kinetix offers a proprietary solution without relying on 3rd party providers to integrate with any system for any process.

Platform technologies like FLOW Partner Automation make it easier to receive data and documents from sales partners and allow the controlled and automated exchange of data and documents. These platforms have the potential to break down conventions. In today's competitive business landscape, companies cannot survive by themselves. Instead, they need the help of other companies to add capabilities and succeed as sales partner ecosystems.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix: 'We are excited that we are included in Gartner's May 2019 Market Guide for Partner Relationship Management Applications. We believe the report has acknowledged our vision for our FLOW Partner Automation Platform to combine PRM capabilities with a partner ecosystem platform that integrates seamlessly with the existing systems and infrastructure of our customers. We believe that our evaluation as one of two vendors who provide both End-to-End Partner Management Capabilities and Partner Ecosystem Platforms, is a testament to our capabilities and continued focus on digitalizing the entire partner journey. Furthermore, we are proud that TIE Kinetix's 32 years' experience in complex integration processes between CRM, ERP, marketing automation, digital commerce and analytics tools show our unique capabilities and value we can bring to the market.'

Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Partner Relationship Management Applications, Ilona Hansen, May 8, 2019

