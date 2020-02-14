TIE Kinetix N : Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

14 februari 2020 -

at 6.46 PM CET, Breukelen, the Netherlands,

TIE Kinetix N.V. ('TIE Kinetix') today announces its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on:

Friday March 27, 2020, in Breukelen at 10.00 AM CET (Van der Valk Hotel Breukelen)

The convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the agenda with explanatory notes (Dutch only), the financial statements 2019 and the further meeting documents are available via the Company's corporate website:

https://tiekinetix.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2020

For questions about this press release, please contact Investor Relations of TIE Kinetix via Investor.relations@TIEKinetix.com

This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of TIE Kinetix as well as certain related plans and objectives. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the EU grant regime, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetix therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. TIE Kinetix also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.

For further information, please contact:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Jan Sundelin (CEO) or Michiel Wolfswinkel (CFO)

Phone: +31 (0) 88 3698060

E-mail: Investor.Relations@TIEKinetix.com

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell and deliver online. Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field tested, state-of-the-art technologies, which are backed by over 33 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE), and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

