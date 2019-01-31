TIER REIT : Announces Sale of Eldridge Place in Houston

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office properties in select U.S. markets, announced today that it has sold Eldridge Place, an 824,000 square foot office campus in Houston, Texas.

In addition to the contract sales price of $78.4 million, the Company expects to receive additional insurance proceeds related to the loss, damage, and destruction suffered because of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, including a claim for the loss in value attributable to the storm. However, the ultimate timing and amounts to be collected for the remaining claims are currently undetermined.

Scott Fordham, Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT, stated, “The disposition of Eldridge Place enables us to move forward by significantly reducing our Houston presence and reallocating the capital in more accretive ways, including our build-to-core development program at The Domain in Austin, Texas.”

About TIER REIT, Inc.

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. TIER REIT’s vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements for which no assurance can be provided. TIER REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

