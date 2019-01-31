TIER REIT : Announces Sale of Eldridge Place in Houston

TIER
REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust
that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office properties
in select U.S. markets, announced today that it has sold Eldridge Place,
an 824,000 square foot office campus in Houston, Texas.
In addition to the contract sales price of $78.4 million, the Company
expects to receive additional insurance proceeds related to the loss,
damage, and destruction suffered because of Hurricane Harvey and its
aftermath, including a claim for the loss in value attributable to the
storm. However, the ultimate timing and amounts to be collected for the
remaining claims are currently undetermined.
Scott Fordham, Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT, stated, “The
disposition of Eldridge Place enables us to move forward by
significantly reducing our Houston presence and reallocating the capital
in more accretive ways, including our build-to-core development program
at The Domain in Austin, Texas.”
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. TIER REIT’s vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on
historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or
implied forward-looking statements for which no assurance can be
provided. TIER REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise the
information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new
information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise. For
additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the
Company, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005926/en/