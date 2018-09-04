TIER REIT : Domain 12 - Fully Leased

Domain 10 - Construction Expected to Commence October 2018

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office properties in select U.S. markets, today announced it has completed a lease with a Fortune 100 company for the entirety of its Domain 12 development project. Domain 12 is a 320,000 square foot office tower currently under construction within The Domain in Austin, Texas, and is expected to deliver in fourth quarter 2019.

Additionally, the Company announced today that it expects to commence construction on Domain 10, a 300,000 square foot office tower, in October 2018.

Scott Fordham, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have such strong tenant demand within The Domain. In addition to fully leasing our Domain 12 development project more than a year in advance of its anticipated completion, we believe we are well positioned to commence development of Domain 10 next month with letters of intent exceeding 350,000 square feet.”

Mr. Fordham continued, “Looking beyond Domain 10, we are fully designed and entitled at Domain 9, a 330,000 square foot prospective development that can accommodate additional office demand within The Domain.”

“We are poised to capitalize on these value-creating development opportunities as a result of approximately $130 million in gross proceeds raised in 2018 through the Company's at-the-market equity offering program, and planned property dispositions,” added Mr. Fordham.

