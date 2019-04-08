Log in
TIER REIT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of TIER REIT, Inc. - TIER

04/08/2019

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER) with Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) in a stock-for-stock transaction. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tier/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 210 M
EBIT 2019 -4,91 M
Net income 2019 13,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,08x
Capitalization 1 552 M
Chart TIER REIT INC
Duration : Period :
TIER REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIER REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott W. Fordham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dallas E. Lucas President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard I. Gilchrist Chairman
James E. Sharp CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Dean R. Hook SVP-Information Technology & Property Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIER REIT INC39.36%1 556
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.22.95%21 257
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.4.80%9 109
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP16.01%8 904
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.77%7 845
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.17.10%7 809
