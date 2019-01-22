Log in
TIER REIT INC
01/22 04:00:00 pm
21.39 USD   -0.09%
2018
News 
News

TIER REIT : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, February 11th

01/22/2019 | 04:54pm EST

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 12th, at 11:00am ET

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER) will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, February 11, 2019, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time/10:00 a.m. Central time. Callers in the US or Canada may join the conference call by dialing 877.407.0789.

A live, listen-only webcast and subsequent replay will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir.

About TIER REIT, Inc.

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. TIER REIT’s vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com or call 972.483.2400.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 218 M
EBIT 2018 2,22 M
Net income 2018 22,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 57,09
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,41x
Capitalization 1 154 M
Chart TIER REIT INC
Duration : Period :
TIER REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIER REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott W. Fordham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dallas E. Lucas President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard I. Gilchrist Chairman
James E. Sharp CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Dean R. Hook SVP-Information Technology & Property Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIER REIT INC3.78%1 154
BOSTON PROPERTIES7.97%18 768
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.2.62%9 134
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP4.61%8 073
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.77%8 062
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.12.85%7 610
