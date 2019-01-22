TIER REIT : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, February 11th

TIER
REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER) will release its fourth quarter 2018
financial results on Monday, February 11, 2019, after the market closes.
A conference call will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 11:00
a.m. Eastern time/10:00 a.m. Central time. Callers in the US or Canada
may join the conference call by dialing 877.407.0789.
A live, listen-only webcast and subsequent replay will also be available
on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir.
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. TIER REIT’s vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com
or call 972.483.2400.
