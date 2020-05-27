Log in
NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  TietoEVRY Oyj    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
TietoEVRY Oyj : Harri Salomaa appointed as Head of Product Development Services (PDS) and a member in TietoEVRY Group Leadership

05/27/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Published: 27 May 2020

Harri Salomaa (BSc. Industrial Process Engineering), previously the Head of BU Telco Cloud Infra and Applications within PDS has been nominated as Head of Product Development Services and a member of TietoEVRY Group Leadership as of June 1.

Harri Salomaa has a strong background in international sales and technology leadership with the past 9 years in Silicon Valley, USA. He joined TietoEVRY from Sigma Connectivity, where he as Vice President, Sales and Business Development was responsible for Hardware and Software Design Services sales and business development for US-based customers. Prior to Sigma, Salomaa served as Head of Software at Hewlett-Packard Personal Systems Group and as Head of Mobile Terminals at Ixonos Plc. He also has 17 years' experience from Nokia in multiple senior leadership roles developing wireless technologies, software and solutions.

'I am excited about this opportunity to be part of TietoEVRY journey and the Group Leadership - and continue accelerating PDS growth together with the team. TietoEVRY has a compelling vision and with PDS our ambition is to capture the opportunities with 5G within all businesses including Radio, Telecom Cloud, Automotive and Smart Devices as well as Product Business,' says Harri Salomaa.

'Harri has strong international experience from the global software R & D industry, both from product and technology development. Together with the PDS team, he will play a key role in scaling and growing our PDS footprint further in the global marketplace and continue the positive development of the business. I warmly welcome Harri to the TietoEVRY Group Leadership and wish him the best of success in this role,' says Kimmo Alkio President and CEO.

Harri Salomaa will report to President and CEO Kimmo Alkio and he will be based in Berlin, Germany.

For further information, please contact:
Kia Haring, Head of Communications and Sustainability: kia.haring[at]tietoevry.com, +358 40 765 3700

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 10:32:04 UTC
