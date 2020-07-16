Log in
TietoEVRY Oyj : secures a podium place in ISG cloud study

07/16/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Published: 16 July 2020

TietoEVRY has been positioned as a Nordic Leader in the Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions in ISG Provider Lens™ study 2020. According to a new report by the Information Services Group (ISG), Nordic enterprises are looking to cloud and data center service providers to help them manage the move to hybrid IT and multi-cloud environments.

More than half of all companies in the Nordics are planning to migrate their applications to a multi-cloud model. The ISG's report envisages solid growth in the number of IT outsourcing deals in the Nordics over the next two to three years, with scalability, cost reduction goals and cloud adoption as the key drivers. Nordic enterprises are also exploring ways to service providers' artificial intelligence and automation platforms, allowing them to improve their IT operations.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 66 providers across seven quadrants.

TietoEVRY has been named a leader in the following four quadrants:
  • Leader in Managed Services for Large Accounts
  • Leader in Managed Services for Midmarket
  • Leader in Managed Hosting for Large Accounts
  • Leader in Managed Hosting for Midmarket

According to the report, TietoEVRY was set to 'become one of the strongest IT service providers in the Nordics with its hybrid IT capabilities'. It also mentioned that the company has 'a regional and global presence, and a long history as a provider of managed hosting', as well as its 'strategic partnerships for large managed hosting engagements'. TietoEVRY operates more than 15 data centers for managed hosting services, with the majority located in Finland and Sweden.

Read more:ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions - Nordics 2020

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:10:01 UTC
