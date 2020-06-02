Log in
TietoEVRY Oyj : takes the next step in becoming customers' preferred managed cloud partner – redefines the partnership with IBM

06/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Published: 02 June 2020

(Helsinki, 2 June 2020) Customers seek to drive new business models for innovation and continued efficiency enabled by data, requiring seamless access to data and insights across multiple technology environments. TietoEVRY aims to strengthen its position as a preferred partner for customers in enabling data-driven value with superior service experience, quality and security.

As the next step in this endeavor TietoEVRY redefines its partnership with IBM including the scope and operating model. The updated arrangement with IBM will continue to enhance TietoEVRY's responsiveness to customers both in service delivery and modernizing technology environments. The new scope of the partnership mainly includes expansion of Mainframe technology management and limited other discrete services. All other services currently delivered through IBM are to be transitioned back to TietoEVRY. Services to customers will be delivered through TietoEVRY defined architecture, processes and tools, enabling full accountability to service experience and quality. The scale of TietoEVRY post-integration combined with investments into capabilities across public cloud, cloud migration, multi-cloud orchestration, AIOps and hybrid-cloud platforms will provide competitive solutions for customers' digital pursuit.

Following this new partnership, approx. 180 employees currently employed by IBM, will join TietoEVRY and be part of our strengthened team of cloud specialists. In accordance with the mainframe scope, approx. 25 employees currently employed by TietoEVRY, will join IBM.

The agreement is expected to be neutral to the performance (EBIT Adjusted) of TietoEVRY in the short-term and further enables future performance improvement in the Cloud & Infra business. The new agreement will be effective June 1st 2020, and the transition is expected to be completed during 2020 and early part of 2021. Following this new agreement TietoEVRY and IBM have no notices of arbitration.

'Today we take one major step in accelerating the digital agenda of our customers. I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with IBM enabling us to enhance the quality of service to customers selectively availing strengths of IBM partnership. We continue to build the new combined TietoEVRY, investing in future capabilities for bringing the best-in-class service experience, quality, technologies and leading partner ecosystem for our customers' benefit,' says Johan Torstensson, Head of Cloud & Infra at TietoEVRY.

For additional information, please contact:

TietoEVRY Communications, +358 40 570 4072, news@tietoevry.com

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 06:05:09 UTC
