Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tiffany & Co.    TIF

TIFFANY & CO.

(TIF)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/28 05:09:02 pm
130.435 USD   +32.35%
07:07pTiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
DJ
04:33pTiffany, Microsoft rise; Prologis; PG&E fall
AQ
04:19pTIFFANY & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

By Matthew Dalton

PARIS -- In targeting Tiffany & Co, French billionaire Bernard Arnault is attempting his most challenging acquisition in more than three decades of deal making.

Mr. Arnault, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has favored a series of smaller, lower risk acquisitions to build his empire of luxury brands. Some of those brands have flourished within LVMH, while others haven't.

Tiffany, which is struggling through years of stagnant sales, is the biggest acquisition target of his career. If Tiffany falters inside LVMH, it would be difficult to hide: The jeweler would immediately be one of the French company's biggest brands alongside heavyweights such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy.

As one of the four biggest global jewelry companies, Tiffany's annual revenue is around $4 billion and it has more than 300 stores in over 25 countries around the world. LVMH's offer values the company at around $14.5 billion; that would make it Mr. Arnault's biggest deal, topping the EUR12 billion ($13.2 billion) he paid to unite Dior with LVMH in 2017.

On Monday, LVMH and Tiffany confirmed that the French conglomerate made an offer for the jeweler earlier this month. Tiffany said there are no discussions ongoing as it reviews LVMH's offer.

If LVMH and Tiffany reach a deal, Mr. Arnault faces the challenge of rejuvenating a company whose strategy and management have been in upheaval in recent years. Critics said Tiffany was selling too many inexpensive items, diluting the brand's luxury cachet. Others said its baubles were fusty, relying too much on designs dating from the 1960s.

The company sought to modernize its image by hiring Lady Gaga for ad campaigns and taking out its first Super Bowl ad in 2017. Tiffany pushed out its chief executive, a former LVMH executive, in 2017 and hired another former LVMH executive to replace him.

This year, a decline in foreign tourists to the U.S., one of Tiffany's main customer groups, has pushed down sales.

Despite these problems, Tiffany remains one of the most well-known names in the luxury business, thanks in part to Breakfast at Tiffany's, the novella that inspired the movie starring Audrey Hepburn.

"They have this incredible claim with the Hepburn story," said Concetta Lanciaux, a luxury consultant who worked for decades at LVMH with Mr. Arnault. "The more time goes by, the more it's worth."

That was likely another draw for Mr. Arnault, who has said that he realized the value of an instantly-recognizable name when a New York City taxi driver told him in the 1970s: "I don't know the French president, but I know Christian Dior."

Dior became the company Mr. Arnault would use to build up a portfolio of dozens of luxury brands.

When Mr. Arnault took control of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 1989, he began accumulating smaller brands: Celine in 1996, Sephora in 1997, Fendi in 2001, Bulgari in 2011, among others. None of those deals exceeded $1 billion, but they have become some of LVMH's most successful brands.

Some of Mr. Arnault's least successful deals involved U.S. brands. LVMH sold Donna Karan in 2016 after it couldn't turn around the money-losing fashion label. The conglomerate has absorbed losses at Marc Jacobs for years.

Through the decades, Mr. Arnault has sought to expand LVMH's watch and jewelry division, which accounted for just 8.5% of the company's total revenue of EUR48 billion last year. Few jewelry companies other than Tiffany would have the size to move the needle for the French conglomerate.

Tiffany would fit nicely into LVMH's portfolio of companies, analysts say. Its products tend to be less expensive than those of other jewelry brands in the LVMH stable, such as Bulgari. That would prevent the brands from cannibalizing each other's customers.

Tiffany has its own diamond-finishing facilities, which are a likely draw for Mr. Arnault who has long favored his brands taking control of their production.

Tiffany would benefit by following LVMH's playbook for acquisitions, analysts say. The brand's creative functions would be kept largely autonomous, but LVMH would integrate some of the brand's back-office jobs such as finance and logistics. Tiffany could also draw on the expertise of LVMH's digital strategy group, an in-house consulting team that provides advice to the conglomerate's dozens of brands.

"Tiffany would become a better company and stronger competitor under the ownership of LVMH," said RBC analyst Rogerio Fujimori.

Suzanne Kapner contributed to this article.

Write to Matthew Dalton at Matthew.Dalton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.36% 439.8 Real-time Quote.32.20%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE -0.48% 382.1 Real-time Quote.48.70%
TIFFANY & CO. 31.63% 129.72 Delayed Quote.22.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIFFANY & CO.
07:07pTiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
DJ
04:33pTiffany, Microsoft rise; Prologis; PG&E fall
AQ
04:19pTIFFANY & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pTIFFANY : Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from LVMH
PU
01:12pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Carves Out Record Intraday As Third-quarter Earnings..
DJ
12:59pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks End At New 22-month Highs; HSBC Slumps
DJ
09:49aTiffany Shares Surge 30%, Jump Above $120 LVMH Bid
DJ
09:32aTIFFANY : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Spotify, AT&T, Tiffany..
PR
08:38aTiffany Confirms Non-Binding Takeover Proposal From LVMH
DJ
08:16aTIFFANY : France's LVMH seeks to buy jeweler Tiffany for $14.5 bln
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 483 M
EBIT 2020 791 M
Net income 2020 589 M
Debt 2020 156 M
Yield 2020 1,75%
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 15 670 M
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 105,60  $
Last Close Price 129,72  $
Spread / Highest target 7,92%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
William A. Shutzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.22.41%11 798
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED7.98%8 817
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-8.24%1 573
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED118.36%978
SIGNET JEWELERS-45.70%836
LEYSEN JEWELLERY INC.-11.00%511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group