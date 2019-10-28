Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

By Matthew Dalton

PARIS -- In targeting Tiffany & Co, French billionaire Bernard Arnault is attempting his most challenging acquisition in more than three decades of deal making.

Mr. Arnault, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has favored a series of smaller, lower risk acquisitions to build his empire of luxury brands. Some of those brands have flourished within LVMH, while others haven't.

Tiffany, which is struggling through years of stagnant sales, is the biggest acquisition target of his career. If Tiffany falters inside LVMH, it would be difficult to hide: The jeweler would immediately be one of the French company's biggest brands alongside heavyweights such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy.

As one of the four biggest global jewelry companies, Tiffany's annual revenue is around $4 billion and it has more than 300 stores in over 25 countries around the world. LVMH's offer values the company at around $14.5 billion; that would make it Mr. Arnault's biggest deal, topping the EUR12 billion ($13.2 billion) he paid to unite Dior with LVMH in 2017.

On Monday, LVMH and Tiffany confirmed that the French conglomerate made an offer for the jeweler earlier this month. Tiffany said there are no discussions ongoing as it reviews LVMH's offer.

If LVMH and Tiffany reach a deal, Mr. Arnault faces the challenge of rejuvenating a company whose strategy and management have been in upheaval in recent years. Critics said Tiffany was selling too many inexpensive items, diluting the brand's luxury cachet. Others said its baubles were fusty, relying too much on designs dating from the 1960s.

The company sought to modernize its image by hiring Lady Gaga for ad campaigns and taking out its first Super Bowl ad in 2017. Tiffany pushed out its chief executive, a former LVMH executive, in 2017 and hired another former LVMH executive to replace him.

This year, a decline in foreign tourists to the U.S., one of Tiffany's main customer groups, has pushed down sales.

Despite these problems, Tiffany remains one of the most well-known names in the luxury business, thanks in part to Breakfast at Tiffany's, the novella that inspired the movie starring Audrey Hepburn.

"They have this incredible claim with the Hepburn story," said Concetta Lanciaux, a luxury consultant who worked for decades at LVMH with Mr. Arnault. "The more time goes by, the more it's worth."

That was likely another draw for Mr. Arnault, who has said that he realized the value of an instantly-recognizable name when a New York City taxi driver told him in the 1970s: "I don't know the French president, but I know Christian Dior."

Dior became the company Mr. Arnault would use to build up a portfolio of dozens of luxury brands.

When Mr. Arnault took control of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 1989, he began accumulating smaller brands: Celine in 1996, Sephora in 1997, Fendi in 2001, Bulgari in 2011, among others. None of those deals exceeded $1 billion, but they have become some of LVMH's most successful brands.

Some of Mr. Arnault's least successful deals involved U.S. brands. LVMH sold Donna Karan in 2016 after it couldn't turn around the money-losing fashion label. The conglomerate has absorbed losses at Marc Jacobs for years.

Through the decades, Mr. Arnault has sought to expand LVMH's watch and jewelry division, which accounted for just 8.5% of the company's total revenue of EUR48 billion last year. Few jewelry companies other than Tiffany would have the size to move the needle for the French conglomerate.

Tiffany would fit nicely into LVMH's portfolio of companies, analysts say. Its products tend to be less expensive than those of other jewelry brands in the LVMH stable, such as Bulgari. That would prevent the brands from cannibalizing each other's customers.

Tiffany has its own diamond-finishing facilities, which are a likely draw for Mr. Arnault who has long favored his brands taking control of their production.

Tiffany would benefit by following LVMH's playbook for acquisitions, analysts say. The brand's creative functions would be kept largely autonomous, but LVMH would integrate some of the brand's back-office jobs such as finance and logistics. Tiffany could also draw on the expertise of LVMH's digital strategy group, an in-house consulting team that provides advice to the conglomerate's dozens of brands.

"Tiffany would become a better company and stronger competitor under the ownership of LVMH," said RBC analyst Rogerio Fujimori.

