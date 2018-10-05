Tiffany : An Exploration of Nature and Science is Unveiled at Tiffany’s New York Flagship

• Fall: A diamond necklace and earrings featuring a fern motif are placed on top of mouth-blown crystal orbs crafted by Lobmeyr. The orbs, inspired by water in its many mutable states, perfectly complement artist Susan Derges' piece in which she captures the movement of water on photographic paper by immersing it directly into rivers or shorelines.

• Perennial: The final window features the U.S. National Park Service's magnificent scene of the honeybee's process year-round. Here, three diamond rings and a sterling silver jewelry box with 24k gold vermeil honeycomb designs are set against a vibration-enhanced spectrograph of a bee's waggling dance, which conveys direction to a food source.

Throughout, a sense of awe and wonder is communicated through the flora, fauna, geometry, minerals and gemstones.

'We're paying homage to Tiffany's longtime source of inspiration: nature,' said Richard Moore, Tiffany & Co.'s divisional vice president of global store design and creative visual merchandising. 'Tiffany is partnering with renowned national institutions in a unique fashion to present our high jewelry windows. We are able to use their knowledge of the natural world in dialogue with the collection to present it in an exciting new way.'

The Tiffany Blue Book Collection windows will be on display from September 28 to October 8, 2018.

About Tiffany & Co.

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century its fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 13,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories-including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality.

The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omni-channel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO. as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

Tiffany, Tiffany & Co. and T&CO. are trademarks of Tiffany and Company and its affiliates.

About Azuma Makoto

Japanese floral artist Azuma Makoto came to art through his career as a florist, which evolved into what he dubs 'botanical sculpture,' installation, and performance. For Azuma, plants and flowers are the ideal medium not only to explore the transitory nature of beauty and decay, but also to create dramatic and surreal scenarios in nature. His lush, exotic arrangements have been suspended in air, frozen in ice, set on fire, and launched into space. Inspired by his work, AMKK is a group that develops aligned experimental creations.

About Yan Liang, Ph.D.

Yan Liang, Ph.D. is the team leader for Beauty of Science (BOS), a brand that creates inspiring content for science education and outreach, and the main creator of Beautiful Chemistry, a project with the goal to bring the beauty of chemistry to the general public. Its chemical reaction videos have been viewed over five million times and won an Experts' Choice Award in 2015 Vizzies Visualization Challenge organized by NSF and Popular Science magazine. Building on the success of Beautiful Chemistry, the main focus of BOS is to create more high-quality content that could bring the beauty and wonder of science to more people.

About Susan Derges

Susan Derges is an English photographic artist, specializing in camera-less photographic processes, most often working with natural landscapes. She endeavors to capture both visible and invisible scientific and natural processes such as the physical appearance of sound or the reflection of the moon and stars on water. She is best known for her pioneering technique of capturing the movement of water by immersing photographic paper directly into rivers or shorelines. Susan Derges' work is in the collection of museums around the world including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; and the Hara Art Museum, Tokyo.

About the Goddard Media Studio

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, plays a pivotal role across all aspects of the agency's missions, from development to de-orbit. More than 50 Goddard spacecraft explore Earth and soar through the solar system, collecting observations to be parsed and studied by scientists around the world. Goddard's missions support multiple scientific disciplines, including Earth science, solar science and the sun-Earth environment, planetary studies and astrophysics. With a passionate commitment for broadly sharing NASA's bold research initiatives, The Goddard Media Studio tells stories like no one else in the universe. Fielding an impressive team of producers, animators, editors and more, The Studio fuses hard science with exciting imagination to explain, translate and ultimately inspire.

About Lobmeyr

Founded in 1823 by Joseph Lobmeyr, Viennese family-owned glass manufacturer J. & L. Lobmeyr has garnered worldwide recognition, and the highest regards of the design industry, for its impeccable craftsmanship, its significant design legacy and its forward-thinking leadership from one generation to the next.

About the U.S. National Park Service

Since 1916, the U.S. National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 330 million visitors every year.

